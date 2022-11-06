Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lupo Rosso

review star

No reviews yet

43-69 11st Street

Long Island City, NY 11101

Antipasti

(12) Wings

(12) Wings

$24.00

12 wings of your choice: Buffalo, Hickory Smoked BBQ or Calbrian Sweet Chili.

(6) Wings

(6) Wings

$12.00

6 wings of your choice: Buffalo, Hickory Smoked BBQ or Calabrian Sweet Chili

Arancini

Arancini

$14.50

Homemade Neapolitan rice balls with mozzarella and beef Bolognese

Burrata

Burrata

$16.50

Served over a bed of arugula, cherry tomatoes, balsamic glaze and pesto croutons

Calzone Fritto

Calzone Fritto

$21.00

Fried Pizza dough stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella and ham

Crispy Mozzarella Fritto

Crispy Mozzarella Fritto

$12.50

Fresh mozzarella breaded and fried

Eggplant Stack

Eggplant Stack

$17.00

Eggplant lightly fried and layered with sheep's milk ricotta, mozzarella and marinara

Nonna's Meatballs

Nonna's Meatballs

$14.50Out of stock

Meatballs made by Nonna with love

Vegan Mozzarella Sticks

Vegan Mozzarella Sticks

$12.50

Vegan mozzarella sticks (4) served with marinara sauce

Insalate

King Farro Salad

King Farro Salad

$13.50

Arugula, farro, olives, raisins, pinenuts, goat cheese and lemon vinaigrette

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$13.50

Baby arugula, roasted beets, goat cheese, toasted pecans and balsamic vinegarette

Classic Caesar

$13.50

Lupo Rosso Salad

$16.00

Fresh Spring Mix, radicchio, goat cheese, fried artichoke hearts & toasted sunflower seeds with lemon vinaigrette.

Mista Salad

$13.50

Mixed Greens, fennel, endive, goat cheese, pear & candied walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette

Neopolitan Pizza

All pizzas are 12", except for cauliflower crust substitution that comes in size of 10" (NON-vegan). Housemade GF crust is also available (12").
Smoke Show

Smoke Show

$19.00

Smoked mozzarella fennel sausage and garlic (NO SAUCE)

Carnivore

Carnivore

$20.00

Pepperoni and Italian sausage, Italian tomato sauce, fior de latte and grana padano

Shroom Bloom

Shroom Bloom

$24.00

White pie with hen of the woods mushrooms, black truffle pate & shaved black truffle(NO SAUCE)

D.O.C

D.O.C

$20.00

Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella di bufala, grana Padano and basil

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$17.50

Italian tomato sauce, fior di latte, grana Padano and basil

Marinara Pizza

Marinara Pizza

$14.00

NO CHEESE, Italian tomato sauce, garlic, oregano and basil (Vegan)

Long Island Hawaiin

$19.00

Calabrian chile and pineapple puree as sauce, pancetta, ham and fior di latte, honey picante drizzle

Prosciutto & Arugula

Prosciutto & Arugula

$22.00

Prosciutto, arugula, parm shavings, lemon juice and truffle oil, Italian tomato sauce, fior di latte

4 Cheese Pizza

4 Cheese Pizza

$19.00

Fior di latte, ricotta, gorgonzola and grana Padano (NO SAUCE)

The Artie

The Artie

$20.00

Prosciutto cotto, artichokes, mushrooms and olives, italian sauce, fior di latte, truffle oil drizzle

Robiola

Robiola

$23.00

Stuffed pizza filled with robiola cheese, prosciutto, arugula, shaved parm, truffle oil & truffle pate

Honey Pepper

Honey Pepper

$19.50

Italian tomato sauce roasted red peppers, roasted onions and Italian sausage with honey picante

Vodka Pesto Margherita

Vodka Pesto Margherita

$23.00

House mozzarella, pesto, vodka sauce (contains pancetta for flavor), pecorino

Clam Pizza

$24.00

House made mozzarella, fresh little neck clams, garlic breadcrumbs & lemon parsley butter with pecorino cheese.

Beer (Deep Copy)

Peroni

$7.00

Menabrea Blonda

$8.00

Beverages

Aqua Panna Still Water (liter)

$6.00

Blood Orange Soda

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Peach Tea

$4.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water (liter)

$7.00

Sprite

$2.50

General Cocktails (Deep Copy)

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Select Aperitivo

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Gin Fizz

$12.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$15.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita (drink)

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Mojito

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Signature Cocktails (Deep Copy)

Rosso Spritz

$15.00

Hunters Point

$15.00

LIC Boulvadier

$15.00

Espresso Notte

$15.00

Martini Capri

$15.00

Liqour (Deep Copy)

1800 Silver

$12.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Bullet Bourbon

$12.00

Bullet Rye

$12.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$12.00

Casamigos

$13.00

Dewars

$12.00

Glenlevit

$14.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Henneessy

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Milagro

$11.00

Monte Alban Mezcal

$12.00

Tanquery

$12.00

Remy Martin Brandy

$14.00

Patron

$14.00

Vegan

All pizzas are 12". Cauliflower crust substitution is available in 10", NON-vegan but GF

Vegan Meatball Parm

$20.00

Vegan Mozzarella Sticks

$12.50

Vegan Eggplant Stack

$22.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

43-69 11st Street, Long Island City, NY 11101

Directions

