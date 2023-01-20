Main picView gallery

CooCooCachoo LIC 26-23 Jackson Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

26-23 Jackson Avenue

Queens, NY 11101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

CooCoo's SIGNATURE SANDWICHS 鸡肉堡

Rock CooCoo(Pecho no chile)脆脆堡

$9.99

Our Signature Crispy Chicken Sandwich

CooCoo on Fire(Pecho chile)香辣堡

$9.99

Signature Crispy Chicken, but which is so HOT

Islander CooCoo(Plancha no chile)海岛堡

$10.50

House marinated chicken with grilled pineapple, so Tropical！

Camper CooCoo(Plancha chile)当家堡

$10.50

Our Ultimate Way to Grill the Chicken

CooCoo Cod(Pescado)好多鱼堡

$11.99

Filet-Coo-Fish- the surfer's mainstay

CooCoo GuaGua(Pecho no chile)牛油堡

$11.99

Cooris(Pecho no chile)枫糖堡

$11.99

CooCoo WRAPPER 鸡肉卷

Original Wrap(Wrap de pollo)香脆鸡肉卷

$9.99

Hot/Spicy Wrap(Wrap de pollo)香(辣)鸡肉卷

$9.99

CooCoo Wang(Wrap de pollo)老北京鸡肉卷

$10.50

Beijing style chicken wrapper with cucumber and a hint of sweet sauce

CooCoo Jose Jose(Borrito)墨西哥鸡肉卷

$10.50

Salsa, queso and more Mexican flavors

CooCoo WINGS 鸡翅

Crispy Wings 4pcs(Alas)脆翅

$8.25

Hot/Spicy Wings 4pcs(Chile alas)辣翅

$8.25

Garlic Aioli Wings 4pcs(Ajo alas)蒜翅

$8.25

Yuzu Wings 4pcs 柚子烤翅

$8.25

Crispy Wings 8pcs(alas)脆翅

$14.50

Hot/Spicy Wings 8pcs(Chile alas)辣翅

$14.50

Garlic Aioli Wings 8pcs(Ajo alas)蒜翅

$14.50

Yuzu Wings 8pcs 柚子烤翅

$14.50

CooCoo KATSU 鸡排

Original Katsu(Pechuga)原味鸡排

$6.99

Cheese Waterfall Katsu(Pechuga queso)芝士鸡排

$8.50

CooCoo MUSUBI 饭团三明治

Spam Musubi(Salchicha)午餐肉饭团

$4.50

CooCoo Musubi(Pecho no chile)脆脆鸡饭团

$4.50

Coo Roasted Musubi(Plancha chile)烤鸡饭团

$4.50

Tri-tasty Box(Salchicha, Pecho, Plancha)全家福

$12.50

CooCoo ON-THE-SIDE 小食

Fresh-Cut Fries(Papa)薯条

$5.50

Onion Ring(Cebolla)洋葱圈

$5.50

Cheese Sticks(Palitos)芝士条 (4pcs)

$5.50

Popcorn Chicken Bites 鸡米花

$7.75

CooCoo Fillet(Filete)鸡柳

$7.99

Truffle Fries(Truffle Papa)松露薯条

$7.49

MAKE IT CooCoo's WAY 套餐和便当

Combo A 套餐A

$13.99

1 Sandwich / Wrap + Fries + Drink 堡/卷任选+薯条+饮料

Combo B 套餐B

$16.99

1 Sandwich / Wrap + 2pcs CooCoo Wings + Fries + Drink 堡/卷任选+脆脆CooCoo鸡翅1对+薯条和饮料

CooCoo Box 便当套餐

$16.99

1 CooCoo Musubi + CooCoo Katsu over rice + Salad + Drink午餐肉米三明治，CooCoo脆脆鸡排盖饭，沙拉和饮料

CooCoo Basket 全家桶套餐

$65.00

CooCoo DIPS

Coo Ai-O-li 大蒜很友好酱

$1.50

Woosabi 芥末酱

$1.50

Coo C-ignature 特调酱

$1.50

Baby Ray's Hot 辣椒酱

$1.75

Chipotle Chili 墨西哥辣酱

$1.75

Truffle Sauce 松露酱

$2.25

Extra Sun Dried Plum 多梅子粉

$1.00

Thai Sauce 泰味酱

$1.50Out of stock

Beverage

Bottle Water 瓶装水

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Perrier

$2.50

CooCoo Soda Library Collection CooCoo苏打收藏系列

$4.00

New

Fresh Berries, Maple Syrup, Waffles, Classic Crispy Chicken, Baby Arugula, Butter

Single CooCoo Box(Pechuga)单卖原味鸡排便当

$12.99

Waffle Chicken(Calleta Pecho)华夫鸡

$13.99

Truffle Fries(Truffle Papa)松露薯条

$7.49

Free 2pcs wings(coupon only)送两翅

Free 1 sandwich(coupon only)送一个汉堡

Free 1 snack(coupon only)送一份小食

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

26-23 Jackson Avenue, Queens, NY 11101

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

M. Wells
orange star4.2 • 1,728
43-15 Crescent Street Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Dun Huang Long Island City - 27-23 Jackson Ave
orange starNo Reviews
27-35 Jackson Ave, Space B Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
The Beast Next Door - 4251 27th street
orange starNo Reviews
4251 27th street Long Island city, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Knock Knock - 42-44 Crescent Street
orange starNo Reviews
42-44 Crescent Street Long island city, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Da Long Yi 大龙燚 LIC - 42-22 Crescent Street
orange starNo Reviews
42-22 Crescent Street Queens, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Bobwhite Counter - 28-17 Jackson Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
28-17 Jackson Avenue Queens, NY 11101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Queens

Maiella
orange star4.5 • 3,500
4610 Center Blvd Long Island City, NY 11109
View restaurantnext
Sweet Chick - Queens
orange star4.4 • 1,825
46-42 Vernon Blvd Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
M. Wells
orange star4.2 • 1,728
43-15 Crescent Street Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Doughnut Plant - Queens
orange star4.3 • 493
3100 47th Ave Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Doughnut Plant - Bakery
orange star4.3 • 493
31-00 47th Ave Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
American Brass
orange star4.4 • 324
2-01 50th Ave Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Queens
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Astoria
review star
Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (1893 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston