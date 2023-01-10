Bobwhite Counter 28-17 Jackson Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fried chicken tenders and sandwiches
Location
28-17 Jackson Avenue, Queens, NY 11101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dun Huang Long Island City - 27-23 Jackson Ave
No Reviews
27-35 Jackson Ave, Space B Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurant
Knock Knock - 42-44 Crescent Street
No Reviews
42-44 Crescent Street Long island city, NY 11101
View restaurant
CooCooCachoo LIC - 26-23 Jackson Avenue
No Reviews
26-23 Jackson Avenue Queens, NY 11101
View restaurant
The Beast Next Door - 4251 27th street
No Reviews
4251 27th street Long Island city, NY 11101
View restaurant