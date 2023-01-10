Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bobwhite Counter 28-17 Jackson Avenue

28-17 Jackson Avenue

Queens, NY 11101

Sandwiches & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Fried Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo Sauce topped with Ranch on a Toasted Roll.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.79

Fried Chicken Breast with Bread & Butter Pickles and Mayo on a Toasted Roll.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$7.89

A Spiced up version of our original Chicken Sandwich with Bread & Butter Pickles and Mayo on a Toasted Roll.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.39

Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Romaine lettuce, Red Onion and Blue Cheese Dressing

Caesar Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$10.39

Fried Chicken, Romaine lettuce, Pecorino Romano cheese and Croutons tossed in Caesar Dressing* (*contains anchovy and cheese)

Kale and Quinoa Wrap

Kale and Quinoa Wrap

$10.39

Fried Chicken with Kale, Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, and Pecorino Cheese tossed in Citrus Vinaigrette.

Sandwich COMBO

$9.99

Tenders

Eight of our tenders tossed in buffalo sauce.
BIG Tender Box

BIG Tender Box

$9.99

Eight of our classic tenders.

BIG Buffalo Tenders Box

$9.99
Tenders COMBO

Tenders COMBO

$10.99

5 of our classic or buffalo tenders with choice of side.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.29

Romaine lettuce, Pecorino Romano cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing* (*contains anchovy and cheese)

Kale and Quinoa Salad

Kale and Quinoa Salad

$9.39

Kale, Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Pecorino Cheese and Toasted Almonds tossed in a Citrus Vinaigrette. *The only available substitution that can be made for this salad is removing the toasted almonds. We appreciate your understanding.

Sides

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.39

Shredded Cabbage and Carrots in our Sweet & Tangy Slaw Dressing.

Fries

$3.69

Crinkle cut fries cooked in beef tallow.

Kale Side

Kale Side

$4.29

Kale, Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Pecorino Cheese and Toasted Almonds tossed in a Citrus Vinaigrette. *The only available substitution that can be made for this salad is removing the toasted almonds. We appreciate your understanding.

Sauces

Ranch

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50
Bobwhite Sauce

Bobwhite Sauce

$0.50
Buffalo

Buffalo

$0.50

Honey

$0.50
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

Citrus Vinaigrette

Sweets and Treats

Brownie

Brownie

$4.49
Cookies, 2 pack

Cookies, 2 pack

$2.79
Cookies, 6 pack

Cookies, 6 pack

$6.79

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.69

Coke

$2.19

Diet Coke

$2.19

Sprite

$2.19
Iced Tea, Sweetened

Iced Tea, Sweetened

$2.99
Iced Tea, Unsweetened

Iced Tea, Unsweetened

$2.99
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fried chicken tenders and sandwiches

Location

28-17 Jackson Avenue, Queens, NY 11101

Directions

