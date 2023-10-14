VIENNOISERIES

Served daily, until sold out.
Croissant

$5.45

Our flaky butter croissant is made with the best 100% Isigny Butter imported from France. It is the best croissant you can get in the bay!

Chocolate Croissant

$5.75

Our flaky butter chocolate croissant is made with the best 100% Isigny Butter imported from France & a Valrohna Chocolate interior to die for! It is the best Chocolate croissant you can get in the bay!

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.75

Our warm and flaky ham and cheese croissant is an elegant sandwich that can make you feel like you've been transported back to a French Parisian bistro. We use Parisian Ham imported from france to which we add hints of Comte Cheese and Swiss Cheese.

Almond Croissant

$7.00

The most incredible almond croissant, just like you find in a French bakery. Flaky golden croissants filled and topped with almond cream and sliced almonds.

Almond Chocolate Croissant

$7.00

The most incredible Chocolate almond croissant, just like you find in a French bakery. Flaky golden croissants filled and topped with almond cream and sliced almonds.

Chausson Aux Pommes

$7.70

Our Chausson aux Pommes are one of our Best Sellers! These are pastries with organic homemade apple filling where the outer cover has been folded over to create a sealed pouch. The outer layer is buttery yet crunchy due to the caramelization of the apple compote.

Sweet Kouign Amann

$5.75

Croissant like dough, laminated with intense butter and sugar for a flaky, rich treat with a caramelized outer crust. Our Kouign Amaan is a perfect breakfast pastry or afternoon snack.

Vanilla Flan, Slice

$5.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.85

This is the best chocolate chip cookies you will ever have! Buttery, and slightly doughy.

Baguette

$4.80

Crusty French Baguette, freshly baked each morning by our Boulanger.

Country Bread

$9.90Out of stock

Fresh Baked Country Bread

Cookies tout Chocolat GF

$5.00

Made with a perfect blend of dark and milk chocolate, whole hazelnuts, pecans, and a gourmet brownie-like texture. GLUTEN-FREE!

Goat Cheese Kouign Amann

$7.00

Croissant-like dough laminated with intense butter, stuffed with goat cheese, then drizzled with honey and toasted seeds for the perfect savory caramelized treat. Our Kouign Amann is a perfect breakfast pastry or afternoon snack.

Raspberry Viennoiserie

$6.50

Puff Pastry with fresh Raspberry.

Apricot Viennoiserie

$6.50

Puff Pastry with fresh Apricot.

Raspberry Financier

$3.50

French almond cakes with carmelized exteriors and a soft pillowy center.

Carrot Cake, Slice

$5.50

Classic Travel style cake made with fresh grated carrots, and cinnamon.

Hazelnut Cake, Slice

$7.50

Moist hazelnut pound cake, topped with a 70% dark chocolate ganache, and roasted hazelnuts.

Lemon Cake, Slice

$6.50

Classic lemon pound cake made with lemon zest, dipped in lemon syrup, and topped with lemon zest confit.

PASTRIES

Served daily, until sold out.
Blueberry Tart, Individual

$10.50

Pâte sucrée crust, vanilla bean cream, berry coulis, and fresh blueberries.

Charlotte aux Fruits, Individual

$12.00

Sponge cake layered with strawberry and raspberry cream, mixed berries, and fresh whipped cream.

Chocolate Entremet, Individual

$11.50

Milk chocolate mousse, hazelnut insert, dark chocolate mousse, chocolate biscuit, chocolate sablé.

Exotic Pavlova, Individual

$10.50

Crispy meringue, whipped vanilla and mascarpone cream, mango, lime, and passion fruit. The perfect light and airy treat for spring and summer. Gluten Free.

Lemon Tart, Individual

$10.00

Pâte sucrée, lemon cream, Italian meringue.

Moelleux au Chocolat, Slice

$6.50

Our Moelleux au Chocolat Gateau is a rich moist chocolate cake, a true delight for all chocolate lovers out there!

Raspberry Tart, Individual

$10.50

Pâte sucrée, vanilla bean cream, fresh raspberries, raspberry coulis

BRUNCH

Served Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8AM to 2PM.
Chicken Sandwich

$18.20

Freshly Baked Baguette Bread, Mary's Organic Chicken, paprika mayonnaise, mix green salad, fresh cilantro, parmesan cheese, Sun-dried tomatoes.

Colette Chicken Salad

$18.50

Our Best Seller since DAY 1!! Arugula, Marinated Organic Chicken Breats, sesame seeds, coriander, ginger, mint & Onions.

Croque Monsieur

$16.00

Famous Traditional French Lunch Item!! Mornay Sauce, Comte Cheese, Parisian Ham, Garlic & Herbs Butter

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$17.10

Freshly Baked Baguette Bread, Arugula, Comte Cheese, Parisian Ham, & Cornichon

Parisian Breakfast

$8.50

1/2 Baguette, salted D'echire Butter & Alain Milliat Jam

Quiche of the Day, Slice

$14.30

Featuring a buttery, flaky crust filled with a mixture of organic eggs and cream with your choice of ingredients such as cheese, bacon, and seasonal vegetables. Served with a Side of Salad.

Tomato & Burrata Salad

$18.20

Organic Heirloom Tomato, Burrata, spring onions, basil, olive oil, reduced aged balsamic vinegar

Veggies Sandwich

$16.00

Freshly Baked Baguette Bread with a medley of fresh locally sourced seasonal vegetables.

COFFEE BAR

We proudly serve Mr. Espresso! Espresso drinks are made with 2 shots, hot or iced.
Latte 12 oz

$5.20
Latte 16 oz

$6.10
Iced Latte 16 oz

$6.35
Cappucino 8 oz

$4.70
Cappucino 12 oz

$5.80
Americano 12 oz

$4.25
Americano 16 oz

$4.75
Drip Coffee 8 oz

$4.00
Drip Coffee 12 oz

$4.40
Drip Coffee 16 oz

$4.80
Chai Latte 8 oz

$5.00
Chai Latte 12 oz

$5.80
Chai Latte 16 oz

$6.30
Cafe Au Lait 16 oz

$5.45
Cafe Au Lait 12 oz

$4.70
Cold Brew 16 oz

$5.50
Cortado

$4.50
Dirty Chai

$6.60
Espresso

$3.85
Espresso Macchiato

$4.20
Flat White

$4.00
French Macaron Latte 12 oz

$5.80
French Macaron Latte 16 oz

$6.30
French Macaron Latte 8 oz

$5.80
Hot Chocolate 8 oz

$4.75
Matcha Latte 12 oz

$5.30
Matcha Latte 16 oz

$5.80
Matcha Latte 8 oz

$5.30
Mocha 12 oz

$5.80
Mocha 16 oz

$6.50
Mocha 8 oz

$4.95

Hot Chocolate 12 oz

$5.10

REFRESHING DRINKS

Alain Milliat Apple Juice

$6.00

This organic pure juice pressed from French apples will make you spend a sweet and pleasant moment.

Alain Milliat Apricot Juice

$6.00

Discover this orange coloured Bergeron apricot nectar, its slightly pulpy texture, vivid aromas, woody flavours, and delicate natural acidity.

Alain Milliat Mango Juice

$6.00

Discover this bright yellow orange coloured nectar, its freshness, strength, and beautiful length of mango aromas.

Alain Milliat Strawberry Juice

$6.00

Discover this candy red Senga Sengana strawberry nectar, its pulpy texture, freshness, strength and subtle stewed-fruit flavors.

Coca-Cola

$3.95Out of stock
Cup of Milk

$3.50
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice 12 oz

$5.75

Our Fresh squeezed Orange Juice is made from sweet oranges that are picked and squeezed at the right time every morning.

Iced Tea 14 oz

$5.00
Lorina Sparkling Pink Lemonade

$5.20

Organic - Lorina Pink Lemonade Soda dances on the tongue with a twist of lemon and lime that light up the senses. With no artificial flavorings or color and absolutely no preservatives.

Mineral Water, Medium

$4.00
Mineral Water, Small

$2.00
Orangina

$4.70
Perrier Sparkling Water

$4.25

Feel alive with the original uplifting thirst quencher that’s bursting with bubbles. Originating in France, the effervescent spirit of Perrier is known worldwide. Its boldly refreshing flavors add fizz to any occasion with zero calories and zero sweeteners.

TEA ROOM

Mariage Frêres Tea form Paris, Since 1854.
Blanc & Rose White Tea

$4.75Out of stock

Chic and magnifique: a legendary blend of white tea and tender Oriental rosebuds. From the crystalline infusion exhales a delicate floral aroma, velvety and cool, that flows over the palate like silk. Royal-tea!

Dream Herbal Mint Tea

$4.75

MARIAGE FRÈRES creates a new naturally theine-free herbal tea. A velvety composition of beneficial and aromatic plants with relaxing and soothing properties. A mellow and delicate balance of the finest chamomile, verbena, lemon balm, pepper mint, lemongrass, sweet mint,... brightened by a burst of liquorice and antioxidant-rich red tea.

French Breakfast Black Tea

$4.75

This blend of grand and elegant black teas offers a brew with a round taste, both chocolatey and malty, and structured flavour, powerful and refined. A tasty and balanced morning tea, in the best tradition of Thé Français. With or without milk, a perfect accompaniment to a Parisian breakfast.

Fuji Yama Green Tea

$4.75

A green tea for connoisseurs, grown near Mount Fuji. Its fine leaves, grand aroma, and subtle taste indicate its outstanding quality.

Marco Polo Fruity Black Tea

$4.75

Mariage Frères ’ most famous secret is this mysterious blend that takes you to distant lands and strange countries. The aroma evoking Chinese and Tibetan flowers and fruit lend it a uniquely velvety taste. Its extraordinary bouquet makes Marco Polo the most legendary of flavoured teas.

Milky Blue Tea

$4.75

Made with the utmost respect for the traditional methods specific to grand Blue Teas™, the youngest leaves of this quality tea are picked early in the morning, when the fragrances of the plantation blend with the colours of dawn, then worked one by one and rolled, before being suffused with an elegant milky vapour.

Paris Earl Grey Tea

$4.75

MARIAGE FRÈRES enriches its incredible Earl Grey tea collection with this new blend of shimmering black tea with delightfully zesty notes of royal bergamot. Sensuous and elegant, PARIS EARL GREY® tea deliciously evokes the most indolent flâneries on the Parisians streets.

Rouge Vanilla Bourbon Tea

$4.75

Flavoured with vanilla, this red rooibos displays great finesse. Delicate aroma, subtle taste. 100% theine-free.

Verbena Citrobana Herbal Tea

$4.75

An incredible verbena yields a transcendent gold liquor with a velvety texture and a dizzying rush of candied citron.

Darjeeling Himalaya Tea

$4.75
Thymus Citriodorus Tea

$4.75

ICE CREAM & SORBET

Banana & Passion Fruit Sorbet, Individual

$5.00

Banana & Passion Fruit Sorbet, Pint

$12.00

Grapefruit Rose Sorbet, Individual

$5.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Rose Sorbet, Pint

$12.00

Lemon & Meringue Sorbet, Individual

$5.00Out of stock

Lemon & Meringue Sorbet, Pint

$12.00

Lychee & Raspberry Sorbet Pint

$12.00Out of stock

Lychee & Raspberry Sorbet, Individual

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Sorbet, Individual

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Sorbet, Pint

$12.00

SPECIALS

Calissons Candies

$28.00

Mademoiselle Colette Travel Mug

$32.00

Palets Pont-Aven

$6.95

Mariage Freres Box Set

$42.00

Honey Made Candies

$7.95