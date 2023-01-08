Main picView gallery

Mahzu Freehold

review star

No reviews yet

430 Mounts Corner Drive

Freehold, NJ 07728

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SOUPS

Clear Soup

Clear Soup

$3.00

a chicken broth with thinly sliced mushrooms, fried onions, and scallions

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00

a traditional soybean broth with tofu, seaweed, and scallions

Seafood Soup

Seafood Soup

$11.00

plump shrimp and scallops in a clear bonito broth, with carrots, onions, cabbage, and scallions

SALAD

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$7.00

a generous portion of sliced avocado over mixed spring salad, garnished with spicy mayo, ponzu sauce, and sesame

House Salad

House Salad

$3.00

classic iceberg lettuce, tomato, and cucumber served with our house ginger and sesame dressing

Ika Salad

Ika Salad

$6.50

thin slices of cooked squid marinated with a medley of Japanese vegatables, served with ponzu sauce over cucumbers

Kani Salad

Kani Salad

$7.00

crab stick layered over cucumber and spring mix; drizzled with Japanese mayo, and ponzu sauce

Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$14.00

thinly sliced tuna, salmon and white tuna, mixed with sliced kiwi, mango, and avocado, served over a spring salad, dressed with a tantalizing combination of our chef's sauces

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

as nutritious as it is crisp, this bright green seaweed is seasoned with sweet sesame oil and sesame seeds

SUSHI APPETIZERS

Pepper Salmon

$11.00

sushi grade salmon coated with black pepper, seared and sliced thin served over greens, drizzled with ponzu sauce

Pepper Tuna

$11.00

sushi grade tuna coated with black pepper, seared and sliced thin served over greens, drizzled with ponzu sauce

Sushi Pizza

Sushi Pizza

$15.00

a thin, crunchy pancake with spicy mayo, seaweed salad and an assortment of thinly sliced sashimi

Spicy Tuna Tataki

$10.00

sashimi-grade tuna, coated in shichimi spices, seared and sliced thin over greens, drizzled with ponzu

Treasure Island

Treasure Island

$12.00

a feast for eyes, this medley of tuna, salmon and yellowtail chunks perched atop a halved avocado will leave you planning your next trip to this colorful island. Served with ponzu sauce and spicy mayo

Yellowtail Jalapeno

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$13.00

thinly sliced japanese hamachi served with jalapeno slices and a drop of hot sauce

Turtle Shell

$13.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail and white tuna wrapped in an avocado "shell", deep fried in tempura batter and served with our famous hot lover sauce and tobiko

Dinosaur Egg

$13.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail and white tuna hidden under sliced avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sweet chili sauce and garnished with tobiko

Dragon Tails

$13.00

thin sliced mango, cucumber, and avocado wrapped in pepper tuna and served with the chef's special sauce

Live Scallop

$15.50

Monk Fish Liver

$16.00

KITCHEN APPETIZERS

Agetofu

Agetofu

$7.00

a generous portion of tofu, deep fried to perfection. Crispy on the outside with a soft interior, topped with bonito flakes and served with tempura sauce

Beef negimaki appetizer

Beef negimaki appetizer

$11.00

a half dozen plump beef medallions stuffed with scallions, broiled with teriyaki sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

a traditional soybean appetizer steamed and lightly salted

Gyoza

Gyoza

$6.50

a half dozen pork dumplings, pan-fried until crispy golden brown, served with our house gyoza sauce

Joy Smile

Joy Smile

$7.50

half a dozen eggplant medallions stuffed with diced salmon and scallions, grilled golden brown with a teriyaki glaze and a sprinkle of sesame

Shiitake Age

Shiitake Age

$7.50

shiitake mushrooms stuffed with diced shrimp and scallions, lightly breaded and fried, served with tempura sauce on the side

Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$6.50

a half dozen of our classic melt-in-your-mouth steamed shrimp dumplings, served with our house gyoza sauce

Soft Shell Crab Tempura

Soft Shell Crab Tempura

$10.00

the famous centerpiece of our Spider Roll stands alone in this crispy dish, served with tempura sauce

S&B

S&B

$7.00

a Mahzu must-try. Succulent shrimp wrapped in basted bacon, broiled with a teriyaki glaze

Tatsuta Age

Tatsuta Age

$7.00

a kids' favorite! chunks of boneless chicken breast, breaded and deep fried golden brown, served sweet and tangy katsu sauce

Tempura Appetizer

Tempura Appetizer

$9.00

two pieces of shrimp, battered and deep fried to a flaky crisp in the classic tempura style, alongside an assortment of tempura veggies. A favorite for sharing with your date!

Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

$9.00

a vegetarian counterpart of our classic tempura appetizer, also breaded in our famous tempurako batter and served with tempura sauce

Yakitori

Yakitori

$7.00

succulent marinated chicken breast, cubed and broiled on skewers, with onions and our teriyaki sauce

Grilled New Zealand Mussel

$11.00

Mahzu Butterfly

$12.00

Mahzu Favorite Rolls

Ak-47 Roll

Ak-47 Roll

$11.50

Inside: spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado. Outside: sesame, tobiko

Amazon Roll

Amazon Roll

$15.00

Inside: shrimp tempura, avocado. Outside: spicy tuna, kiwi, crunch, mango sauce

Crazy Roll

Crazy Roll

$14.00

Inside: spicy tuna. Outside: salmon, avocado

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$14.00

Inside: baked eel, cucumber. Outside: avocado, tobiko, eel sauce

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$14.00

Inside: spicy tuna, mango. Outside: pepper tuna, avocado, Chef's special sauce

Happy Roll

Happy Roll

$17.00

Inside: salmon, yellowtail, tuna. Outside: soybean paper, topped with eel, avocado

Hawaii Roll

Hawaii Roll

$14.00

Inside: shrimp tempura, eel. Outside: avocado, crabstick, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Hot Lover Roll

Hot Lover Roll

$15.00

Inside: shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado. Outside: soybean paper with Chef's special sauce

M-16 Roll

M-16 Roll

$14.00

Inside: shrimp tempura, asparagus. Outside: salmon, spicy mayo

Mahzu Samurai Roll

Mahzu Samurai Roll

$14.00

Inside: spicy crunchy tuna. Outside: tuna, white tuna, Chef's special sauce

Ninja Roll

Ninja Roll

$14.00

Inside: shrimp tempura. Outside: baked eel, avocado, eel sauce

Paradise Roll

$14.00

Inside: spicy tuna, white tuna and avocado. Outside: spicy salmon, lobster salad, crunch, soybean paper, Chef's special sauce

Spicy Tuna California Roll

Spicy Tuna California Roll

$11.50

Inside: crabstick, avocado, cucumber. Outside: spicy tuna

Sumo Roll

Sumo Roll

$14.00

Inside: baked eel, avocado. Outside: spicy crunchy yellowtail, eel sauce

Tiger Roll

Tiger Roll

$14.00

Inside: spicy tuna, avocado. Outside: tuna, salmon, white tuna, crunch, Chef's special sauce

Tuna Rainbow Roll

Tuna Rainbow Roll

$14.00

Inside: yellowtail, cucumber. Outside: tuna, avocado

Yellowtail Special

Yellowtail Special

$9.00

Inside: yellowtail, avocado. Outside: sesame, tobiko

Classic Rolls

Alaska Roll

Alaska Roll

$7.00

smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber

California Roll

California Roll

$7.00

crabstick, cucumber, avocado

Christmas in July Roll

Christmas in July Roll

$8.50

tuna, cucumber, yellowtail

Christmas Roll

Christmas Roll

$7.00

tuna, avocado

Eel Roll

Eel Roll

$7.00

baked eel, cucumber, eel sauce

Hamachi Roll

Hamachi Roll

$7.00

yellowtail

Kani Roll

$7.00
Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$7.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese

Salmon Roll

$7.00
Salmon/avo/cuc Roll

Salmon/avo/cuc Roll

$7.00

salmon, avocado, cucumber

Spicy Lobster Roll

Spicy Lobster Roll

$11.00

cooked lobster meat, crabstick, sp mayo, cucumber

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00
Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00
Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

Cooked Rolls

Chicken Tempura Roll

$7.00

only chicken tempura inside

Crabstick Tempura

Crabstick Tempura

$7.00

only crabstick tempura inside

Lobster Tempura Roll

$13.00

lobster tempura, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce

Salmon Skin Roll

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.00

crunchy baked salmon skin, cucumber, eel sauce

Shrimp & Asparagus Roll

Shrimp & Asparagus Roll

$7.00

cooked shrimp

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.00

only shrimp tempura inside

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$10.50

soft shell crab tempura, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce

No Rice Rolls

Green Phoenix Roll

Green Phoenix Roll

$13.00

spicy tuna wrapped in avocado. THAT'S IT!

Naruto Lobster Roll

$17.00

cooked lobster, asparagus, tobiko wrapped in thinly sliced cucumber, served with mixed salad, and ponzu sauce

Naruto Special Roll

Naruto Special Roll

$14.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, asparagus and tobiko wrapped in thinly sliced cucumber, served with mixed salad, and ponzu sauce

Vegetable Rolls

Asparagus Roll

$5.00
Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$5.00
Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$5.00
Sweet Potato Roll

Sweet Potato Roll

$6.00

sweet potato tempura

Vegetable Roll

Vegetable Roll

$6.00

avocado, cucumber, asparagus

Secret Rolls

Aberdeen Roll

Aberdeen Roll

$15.00

Inside: spicy lobster, tuna, white tuna, and avocado Outside: soy bean paper

Angel Roll

$14.00

Inside: spicy crabstick, cucumber Outside: white tuna, sweet chili sauce

Atlantic Roll

Atlantic Roll

$14.00

Inside: salmon tempura Outside: salmon and avocado

Banana Delight Roll

$15.00

Inside: banana tempura Outside: spicy lobster and Chef’s special sauce

Casanova Roll

$14.00

Inside: eel and avocado Outside: lobster salad, tobiko, and eel sauce

Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$14.00

Inside: spicy salmon and asparagus Outside: cooked shrimp, avocado, and chef's special sauce

Central Park Roll

Central Park Roll

$15.00

Inside: tuna, salmon, and lobster salad Outside: avocado, tobiko, and wasabi sauce

Colorful Roll

$14.00

Inside: white tuna, avocado, and cucumber Outside: white tuna, orange, green, black, red tobiko

Crystal Roll

$15.00

Inside: spicy scallop, and spicy crabstick Outside: cooked shrimp, tobiko, and Chef’s special sauce

Evergreen Roll

Evergreen Roll

$14.00

Inside: crab and mango Outside: avocado and Chef’s special sauce

Exotic Roll

Exotic Roll

$15.00

Inside: tuna, salmon, and avocado Outside: salmon, yellowtail, Japanese mayo and blazed with a torch

Holmdel Roll

$14.00

Inside: spicy tuna Outside: eel, avocado, and eel sauce

Lava Roll

$15.00

Inside: softshell crab tempura Outside: spicy tuna and Chef’s special sauce

Magnet Roll

Magnet Roll

$14.00

Inside: cooked shrimp, avocado, and cucumber Outside: spicy scallop, spicy mayo, and bonito flakes

Monte Carlo Roll

$15.00

Inside: spicy tuna, avocado, and eel Outside: red, green, black and orange tobiko with eel sauce

Nemo Roll

$14.00

Inside: spicy crunchy white fish Outside: spicy crabstick, crunch

Ocean Roll

$10.00

Inside: spicy tuna, avocado, and smoked salmon

Orchid Roll

$14.00

Inside: crabstick, mango, and cucumber Outside: salmon and avocado

Oyako Roll

$12.00

Inside: salmon caviar, salmon, and avocado

Pacific Roll

Pacific Roll

$14.00

Inside: smoked salmon and avocado Outside: lobster salad and sweet chili sauce

Passion Roll

$14.00

Inside: white tuna tempura and avocado Outside: spicy crabstick and sweet chili sauce

Romantic Roll

Romantic Roll

$14.00

Inside: spicy salmon and asparagus Outside: white and red tuna, wasabi sauce

San Francisco Roll

$12.00

Inside: chopped scallop, crab stick, cucumber, and spicy mayo Outside: sesame and tobiko

Secret Roll

$14.00

Inside: Oshinko (pickled radish), mango, and cucumber Outside: salmon, and avocado

Sp. Crunchy White Fish Roll

$10.00

Inside: cooked whitefish, spicy mayo, and crunch Outside: sesame

Spiderman Roll

$15.00

Inside: softshell crab tempura, avocado, cucumber Outside: spicy tuna and eel sauce

Sunny Island Roll

Sunny Island Roll

$15.00

Inside: salmon, avocado, and cucumber Outside: spicy salmon, mango, and sweet chili sauce

Sunset Roll

Sunset Roll

$14.00

Inside: spicy yellowtail and avocado Outside: spicy tuna and crunch

Sweetheart Roll

Sweetheart Roll

$15.00

Inside: spicy tuna and avocado Outside: Deep fried in tempura batter, and hot lover sauce

Volcano Roll

$15.00

Inside: Crabstick, avocado, and cucumber Outside: spicy salmon, spicy tuna, and spicy octopus

Wonder Roll

Wonder Roll

$15.00

Inside: lobster salad, avocado, and mango Outside: soy bean paper, spicy yellowtail, crunch, and Chef’s special sauce

Valentine Roll

$15.00

A La Carte

Crabstick

Crabstick

$3.00

1 pc per order

Eel

Eel

$3.00

1 pc per order

Mackerel

$3.00
Octopus

Octopus

$3.00

1 pc per order

Salmon

Salmon

$3.00

1 pc per order

Salmon (smoked)

$3.00

1 pc per order

Shrimp

Shrimp

$3.00

1 pc per order

Spicy Tuna

$4.00

1 pc per order

Squid

Squid

$3.00

1 pc per order

Tamago (egg omelette)

$3.00

1 pc per order

Tobiko

Tobiko

$4.00

1 pc per order

Tuna

Tuna

$3.00

1 pc per order

Uni

$5.50
White Fish

White Fish

$3.00

1 pc per order

White Tuna

White Tuna

$3.00

1 pc per order

Yellowtail (hamachi)

Yellowtail (hamachi)

$3.00

1 pc per order

Ikura

$4.00

King Salmon

$6.00

Bluefin oToro

$15.00

Botan Ebi

$8.00

Kinme Dai

$5.00

Sushi Entrees

California Dinner

$18.00

3 california rolls (includes miso soup and house salad)

Sashimi Deluxe

Sashimi Deluxe

$30.00

14 pcs of assorted sashimi (includes miso soup, house salad, and a bowl of white rice)

Sushi Deluxe

Sushi Deluxe

$26.00

10 pcs of assorted sushi and a California roll (includes miso soup and house salad)

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$32.00

8 pcs of sashimi, 4 pcs sushi, and a California roll (includes miso soup, house salad, and a bowl of white rice)

Tuna Dinner

$32.00

11 pcs sashimi or 8 pcs sushi and a California roll (includes miso soup and house salad)

Salmon Dinner

$32.00

11 pcs sashimi or 8 pcs sushi and a California roll (includes miso soup and house salad)

Triple Delight Sashimi

$32.00

4 pcs each of salmon, tuna, and yellowtail sashimi (includes miso soup, house salad and a bowl of white rice)

Love Boats

Sushi & Sashimi for 2

Sushi & Sashimi for 2

$60.00

15 pcs sashimi, 10 pcs sushi and 3 rolls: california, spicy tuna, dragon. Served with 2 bowls of rice, 2 miso soups, and 2 salads

Sushi for 2

$50.00

16 pcs of sushi and 3 rolls: california, alaska, dragon. Served with 2 miso soups, 2 house salads

Sashimi for 2

Sashimi for 2

$65.00

35 pcs of sashimi. Served with 2 bowls of rice, 2 miso soups, 2 house salads

Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$20.00

A hearty portion of chicken served over broiled onions and bean sprouts, drizzled with our homemade teriyaki sauce, and presented on a sizzling hot plate. (Includes miso soup, house salad and rice)

Beef Teriyaki

Beef Teriyaki

$25.00

A hearty portion of NY Strip served over broiled onions and bean sprouts, drizzled with our homemade teriyaki sauce, and presented on a sizzling hot plate. (Includes miso soup, house salad and rice)

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$23.00

A hearty portion of salmon served over broiled onions and bean sprouts, drizzled with our homemade teriyaki sauce, and presented on a sizzling hot plate. (Includes miso soup, house salad and rice)

Scallops Teriyaki

$29.00

A hearty portion of scallops served over broiled onions and bean sprouts, drizzled with our homemade teriyaki sauce, and presented on a sizzling hot plate. (Includes miso soup, house salad and rice)

Shrimp Teriyaki

Shrimp Teriyaki

$23.00

A hearty portion of shrimp served over broiled onions, and bean sprouts, drizzled with our homemade teriyaki sauce, and presented on a sizzling hot plate. (Includes miso soup, house salad and rice)

Tofu Teriyaki

Tofu Teriyaki

$17.00

A hearty portion of tofu served over broiled onions and bean sprouts, drizzled with our homemade teriyaki sauce, and presented on a sizzling hot plate. (Includes miso soup, house salad and rice)

Beef Negimaki

$23.00

A hearty portion of beef medallions stuffed with scallions, served over broiled onions and bean sprouts, drizzled with our homemade teriyaki sauce, and presented on a sizzling hot plate. (Includes miso soup, house salad and rice)

Seafood Combination Teriyaki

Seafood Combination Teriyaki

$35.00

Warm-water lobster tail, shrimp, and salmon served over broiled onions and bean sprouts, drizzled with our homemade teriyaki sauce, and presented on a sizzling hot plate. (Includes miso soup, house salad and rice)

Tempura

Shrimp Tempura Dinner

Shrimp Tempura Dinner

$20.00

A Mahzu Favorite! Plump shrimp and assorted Japanese vegetables. (Includes miso soup, house salad and rice)

Chicken Tempura Dinner

$18.00

Boneless chicken strips and assorted Japanese vegetables. (Includes miso soup, house salad and rice)

Vegetable Tempura Dinner

$16.00

A vegetarian portion composed of zucchini, broccoli, onions, eggplant, sweet potato, and taro root. (Includes miso soup, house salad and rice)

Chicken Katsu Dinner

Chicken Katsu Dinner

$18.00

An entire boneless breaded chicken cutlet, fried to crispy golden perfection. Served with our smoky katsu sauce on the side. (Includes miso soup, house salad and rice)

Tonkatsu Dinner

$20.00

An entire boneless breaded pork cutlet, fried to crispy golden perfection. Served with our smoky katsu sauce on the side. (Includes miso soup, house salad and rice)

Kids Tempura

$12.00

White rice, soup or salad, 3 pcs shrimp tempura, and veggies

Bento Box

Bento Box A (Sushi)

Bento Box A (Sushi)

$24.00

A taste of everything! Includes shrimp & veggie tempura, shrimp shumai, california roll, miso soup, house salad, & white rice

Bento Box A (Sashimi)

$24.00

A taste of everything! Includes shrimp & veggie tempura, shrimp shumai, california roll, miso soup, house salad, & white rice

Bento Box B (Chicken)

Bento Box B (Chicken)

$24.00

A taste of everything! Includes shrimp & veggie tempura, shrimp shumai, california roll, miso soup, house salad, & white rice

Bento Box C (Beef)

Bento Box C (Beef)

$24.00

A taste of everything! Includes shrimp & veggie tempura, shrimp shumai, california roll, miso soup, house salad, & white rice

Bento Box D (Salmon)

$24.00

A taste of everything! Includes shrimp & veggie tempura, shrimp shumai, california roll, miso soup, house salad, & white rice

Kids Bento Box

$13.00

White rice, soup or salad, chicken teriyaki, 1pc shrimp tempura, 3 pcs shrimp shumai

Rice & Noodle Dishes

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$7.00

Choice of: plain, egg, chicken, veggie, beef or shrimp (price add-on)

Fried Noodles

Fried Noodles

$7.00

Choice of: plain, egg, chicken, veggie, beef or shrimp (price add-on)

Yaki Udon

Yaki Udon

$18.00

Thick udon noodles stir-fried with chicken, shrimp, fish cakes, and vegetables (Includes soup and salad)

Nabe Yaki Udon

Nabe Yaki Udon

$18.00

Traditional Japanese thick noodle soup with chicken, shrimp, fish cakes, and veggies, served with a poached egg on top. (Includes house salad)

Ramen

Tonkatsu Ramen

Tonkatsu Ramen

$16.00

Creamy pork broth with pork chashu, ramen noodles, marinated egg, fish cake, dry nori, and scallions

Chicken Katsu Ramen

Chicken Katsu Ramen

$16.00

Chicken broth, ramen noodles, marinated egg, fish cake, dry nori, served with crispy chicken katsu cutlet

Stir Fried Ramen

Stir Fried Ramen

$16.00

Your choice of chicken or jumbo shrimp, stir-fried with our tender ramen noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, and eggs

Entree HB

Chicken Hibachi

Chicken Hibachi

$22.00

8 oz of protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad

Filet Mignon Hibachi

Filet Mignon Hibachi

$32.00

8 oz of protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad

Steak Hibachi

Steak Hibachi

$27.00

8 oz of protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad

Vegetable Hibachi

$18.00

8 oz of protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad

Lobster Hibachi

$38.00

8 oz of protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad

Salmon Hibachi

$25.00

8 oz of protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad

Shrimp Hibachi

Shrimp Hibachi

$25.00

8 oz of protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad

Scallops Hibachi

$31.00

8 oz of protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad

Combo HB

Chicken + Lobster

Chicken + Lobster

$32.00

4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad

Chicken + Salmon

$25.50

4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad

Chicken + Scallops

$28.50

4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad

Chicken + Shrimp

Chicken + Shrimp

$25.50

4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad

Chicken + Steak

$26.50

4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad

Filet Mignon + Chicken

$29.00

4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad

Filet Mignon + Lobster

$37.00

4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad

Filet Mignon + Salmon

$30.50

4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad

Filet Mignon + Scallops

Filet Mignon + Scallops

$33.50

4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad

Filet Mignon & Shrimp

Filet Mignon & Shrimp

$30.50

4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad

Salmon + Lobster

$33.50

4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad

Salmon + Scallops

Salmon + Scallops

$30.00

4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad

Shrimp + Lobster

$33.50

4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad

Shrimp + Salmon

$27.00

4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad

Shrimp + Scallops

$30.00

4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad

Lobster + Scallops

$36.50

4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad

Steak + Shrimp

Steak + Shrimp

$28.00

4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad

Steak + Lobster

$34.50

4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad

Steak + Scallops

$31.00

4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad

Seafood Deluxe

$45.00

4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad

Kids HB

Kids Hibachi

$14.00

soup or salad, chicken, veggies, fried rice or fried noodles (under 10 years old)

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Coke, sprite, diet coke, root beer, ginger ale, iced tea, lemonade

Japanese Soda (BLUE)

$4.00

Japanese Soda (RED)

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Can coke

$2.00

Can sprite

$2.00

Can diet coke

$2.00

Can ice tea

$2.00

Desserts

Ice cream

Ice cream

$5.00

2 scoops - vanilla, chocolate, mango, strawberry, green tea, red bean

Mochi Ice Cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.00

2 pieces - ice cream covered in a delicate rice dough: vanilla, green tea, red bean, strawberry, mango

Ice Cream Tempura

Ice Cream Tempura

$7.50

Deep fried ice cream tempura (vanilla only)

Banana Tempura

Banana Tempura

$7.00

Deep fried banana tempura (choice of ice cream)

Dragon Egg

$6.00

Ice cream medallion covered in a thick layer of chocolate (coffee or green tea)

Sauces

Soy sauce

Gluten free soy sauce

$0.50

Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Hot Lover sauce

$0.50

Eel Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Sauce HB

$1.00

Ginger SALAD dressing

$0.50

Ginger HB Sauce

$0.50

Mustard HB Sauce

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Gyoza sauce

$0.50

Tempura sauce

$0.75

Teriyaki sauce

$0.75

Yum yum sauce

$0.50

Sides

White Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$3.50

Sushi Rice

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come for the Food, Stay for the Memories! Sushi & Table Hibachi Japanese Restaurant. We're BYOB!

Website

Location

430 Mounts Corner Drive, Freehold, NJ 07728

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Rosa Grill - Freehold
orange star4.7 • 1,216
12 VILLAGE CENTER DR Freehold, NJ 07728
View restaurantnext
Terrace Bagels & Cafe - FREEHOLD, NJ
orange starNo Reviews
3681 Route 9 North Freehold, NJ 07728
View restaurantnext
618 Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 639
618 Park Ave Freehold Township, NJ 07728
View restaurantnext
King's Chinese Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
4345 U.S. 9 Freehold, NJ 07728
View restaurantnext
Frankie Feds - 831 NJ 33
orange starNo Reviews
831 NJ 33 Freehold, NJ 07728
View restaurantnext
Peking Pavilion - 110 NJ-33, Manalapan Township
orange star3.8 • 433
110 NJ-33, Manalapan Township Manalapan, NJ 07726
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Freehold

La Rosa Grill - Freehold
orange star4.7 • 1,216
12 VILLAGE CENTER DR Freehold, NJ 07728
View restaurantnext
618 Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 639
618 Park Ave Freehold Township, NJ 07728
View restaurantnext
Miss Saigon
orange star4.5 • 420
3333 us 9 Freehold, NJ 07728
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Freehold
Marlboro
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Englishtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Morganville
review star
No reviews yet
Howell
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Holmdel
review star
No reviews yet
Old Bridge
review star
No reviews yet
Neptune
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Matawan
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston