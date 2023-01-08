Mahzu Freehold
No reviews yet
430 Mounts Corner Drive
Freehold, NJ 07728
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
SOUPS
SALAD
Avocado Salad
a generous portion of sliced avocado over mixed spring salad, garnished with spicy mayo, ponzu sauce, and sesame
House Salad
classic iceberg lettuce, tomato, and cucumber served with our house ginger and sesame dressing
Ika Salad
thin slices of cooked squid marinated with a medley of Japanese vegatables, served with ponzu sauce over cucumbers
Kani Salad
crab stick layered over cucumber and spring mix; drizzled with Japanese mayo, and ponzu sauce
Sashimi Salad
thinly sliced tuna, salmon and white tuna, mixed with sliced kiwi, mango, and avocado, served over a spring salad, dressed with a tantalizing combination of our chef's sauces
Seaweed Salad
as nutritious as it is crisp, this bright green seaweed is seasoned with sweet sesame oil and sesame seeds
SUSHI APPETIZERS
Pepper Salmon
sushi grade salmon coated with black pepper, seared and sliced thin served over greens, drizzled with ponzu sauce
Pepper Tuna
sushi grade tuna coated with black pepper, seared and sliced thin served over greens, drizzled with ponzu sauce
Sushi Pizza
a thin, crunchy pancake with spicy mayo, seaweed salad and an assortment of thinly sliced sashimi
Spicy Tuna Tataki
sashimi-grade tuna, coated in shichimi spices, seared and sliced thin over greens, drizzled with ponzu
Treasure Island
a feast for eyes, this medley of tuna, salmon and yellowtail chunks perched atop a halved avocado will leave you planning your next trip to this colorful island. Served with ponzu sauce and spicy mayo
Yellowtail Jalapeno
thinly sliced japanese hamachi served with jalapeno slices and a drop of hot sauce
Turtle Shell
tuna, salmon, yellowtail and white tuna wrapped in an avocado "shell", deep fried in tempura batter and served with our famous hot lover sauce and tobiko
Dinosaur Egg
tuna, salmon, yellowtail and white tuna hidden under sliced avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sweet chili sauce and garnished with tobiko
Dragon Tails
thin sliced mango, cucumber, and avocado wrapped in pepper tuna and served with the chef's special sauce
Live Scallop
Monk Fish Liver
KITCHEN APPETIZERS
Agetofu
a generous portion of tofu, deep fried to perfection. Crispy on the outside with a soft interior, topped with bonito flakes and served with tempura sauce
Beef negimaki appetizer
a half dozen plump beef medallions stuffed with scallions, broiled with teriyaki sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds
Edamame
a traditional soybean appetizer steamed and lightly salted
Gyoza
a half dozen pork dumplings, pan-fried until crispy golden brown, served with our house gyoza sauce
Joy Smile
half a dozen eggplant medallions stuffed with diced salmon and scallions, grilled golden brown with a teriyaki glaze and a sprinkle of sesame
Shiitake Age
shiitake mushrooms stuffed with diced shrimp and scallions, lightly breaded and fried, served with tempura sauce on the side
Shrimp Shumai
a half dozen of our classic melt-in-your-mouth steamed shrimp dumplings, served with our house gyoza sauce
Soft Shell Crab Tempura
the famous centerpiece of our Spider Roll stands alone in this crispy dish, served with tempura sauce
S&B
a Mahzu must-try. Succulent shrimp wrapped in basted bacon, broiled with a teriyaki glaze
Tatsuta Age
a kids' favorite! chunks of boneless chicken breast, breaded and deep fried golden brown, served sweet and tangy katsu sauce
Tempura Appetizer
two pieces of shrimp, battered and deep fried to a flaky crisp in the classic tempura style, alongside an assortment of tempura veggies. A favorite for sharing with your date!
Vegetable Tempura Appetizer
a vegetarian counterpart of our classic tempura appetizer, also breaded in our famous tempurako batter and served with tempura sauce
Yakitori
succulent marinated chicken breast, cubed and broiled on skewers, with onions and our teriyaki sauce
Grilled New Zealand Mussel
Mahzu Butterfly
Mahzu Favorite Rolls
Ak-47 Roll
Inside: spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado. Outside: sesame, tobiko
Amazon Roll
Inside: shrimp tempura, avocado. Outside: spicy tuna, kiwi, crunch, mango sauce
Crazy Roll
Inside: spicy tuna. Outside: salmon, avocado
Dragon Roll
Inside: baked eel, cucumber. Outside: avocado, tobiko, eel sauce
Dynamite Roll
Inside: spicy tuna, mango. Outside: pepper tuna, avocado, Chef's special sauce
Happy Roll
Inside: salmon, yellowtail, tuna. Outside: soybean paper, topped with eel, avocado
Hawaii Roll
Inside: shrimp tempura, eel. Outside: avocado, crabstick, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Hot Lover Roll
Inside: shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado. Outside: soybean paper with Chef's special sauce
M-16 Roll
Inside: shrimp tempura, asparagus. Outside: salmon, spicy mayo
Mahzu Samurai Roll
Inside: spicy crunchy tuna. Outside: tuna, white tuna, Chef's special sauce
Ninja Roll
Inside: shrimp tempura. Outside: baked eel, avocado, eel sauce
Paradise Roll
Inside: spicy tuna, white tuna and avocado. Outside: spicy salmon, lobster salad, crunch, soybean paper, Chef's special sauce
Spicy Tuna California Roll
Inside: crabstick, avocado, cucumber. Outside: spicy tuna
Sumo Roll
Inside: baked eel, avocado. Outside: spicy crunchy yellowtail, eel sauce
Tiger Roll
Inside: spicy tuna, avocado. Outside: tuna, salmon, white tuna, crunch, Chef's special sauce
Tuna Rainbow Roll
Inside: yellowtail, cucumber. Outside: tuna, avocado
Yellowtail Special
Inside: yellowtail, avocado. Outside: sesame, tobiko
Classic Rolls
Alaska Roll
smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber
California Roll
crabstick, cucumber, avocado
Christmas in July Roll
tuna, cucumber, yellowtail
Christmas Roll
tuna, avocado
Eel Roll
baked eel, cucumber, eel sauce
Hamachi Roll
yellowtail
Kani Roll
Philly Roll
smoked salmon, cream cheese
Salmon Roll
Salmon/avo/cuc Roll
salmon, avocado, cucumber
Spicy Lobster Roll
cooked lobster meat, crabstick, sp mayo, cucumber
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna Roll
Rainbow Roll
Cooked Rolls
Chicken Tempura Roll
only chicken tempura inside
Crabstick Tempura
only crabstick tempura inside
Lobster Tempura Roll
lobster tempura, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce
Salmon Skin Roll
crunchy baked salmon skin, cucumber, eel sauce
Shrimp & Asparagus Roll
cooked shrimp
Shrimp Tempura Roll
only shrimp tempura inside
Spider Roll
soft shell crab tempura, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce
No Rice Rolls
Green Phoenix Roll
spicy tuna wrapped in avocado. THAT'S IT!
Naruto Lobster Roll
cooked lobster, asparagus, tobiko wrapped in thinly sliced cucumber, served with mixed salad, and ponzu sauce
Naruto Special Roll
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, asparagus and tobiko wrapped in thinly sliced cucumber, served with mixed salad, and ponzu sauce
Vegetable Rolls
Secret Rolls
Aberdeen Roll
Inside: spicy lobster, tuna, white tuna, and avocado Outside: soy bean paper
Angel Roll
Inside: spicy crabstick, cucumber Outside: white tuna, sweet chili sauce
Atlantic Roll
Inside: salmon tempura Outside: salmon and avocado
Banana Delight Roll
Inside: banana tempura Outside: spicy lobster and Chef’s special sauce
Casanova Roll
Inside: eel and avocado Outside: lobster salad, tobiko, and eel sauce
Caterpillar Roll
Inside: spicy salmon and asparagus Outside: cooked shrimp, avocado, and chef's special sauce
Central Park Roll
Inside: tuna, salmon, and lobster salad Outside: avocado, tobiko, and wasabi sauce
Colorful Roll
Inside: white tuna, avocado, and cucumber Outside: white tuna, orange, green, black, red tobiko
Crystal Roll
Inside: spicy scallop, and spicy crabstick Outside: cooked shrimp, tobiko, and Chef’s special sauce
Evergreen Roll
Inside: crab and mango Outside: avocado and Chef’s special sauce
Exotic Roll
Inside: tuna, salmon, and avocado Outside: salmon, yellowtail, Japanese mayo and blazed with a torch
Holmdel Roll
Inside: spicy tuna Outside: eel, avocado, and eel sauce
Lava Roll
Inside: softshell crab tempura Outside: spicy tuna and Chef’s special sauce
Magnet Roll
Inside: cooked shrimp, avocado, and cucumber Outside: spicy scallop, spicy mayo, and bonito flakes
Monte Carlo Roll
Inside: spicy tuna, avocado, and eel Outside: red, green, black and orange tobiko with eel sauce
Nemo Roll
Inside: spicy crunchy white fish Outside: spicy crabstick, crunch
Ocean Roll
Inside: spicy tuna, avocado, and smoked salmon
Orchid Roll
Inside: crabstick, mango, and cucumber Outside: salmon and avocado
Oyako Roll
Inside: salmon caviar, salmon, and avocado
Pacific Roll
Inside: smoked salmon and avocado Outside: lobster salad and sweet chili sauce
Passion Roll
Inside: white tuna tempura and avocado Outside: spicy crabstick and sweet chili sauce
Romantic Roll
Inside: spicy salmon and asparagus Outside: white and red tuna, wasabi sauce
San Francisco Roll
Inside: chopped scallop, crab stick, cucumber, and spicy mayo Outside: sesame and tobiko
Secret Roll
Inside: Oshinko (pickled radish), mango, and cucumber Outside: salmon, and avocado
Sp. Crunchy White Fish Roll
Inside: cooked whitefish, spicy mayo, and crunch Outside: sesame
Spiderman Roll
Inside: softshell crab tempura, avocado, cucumber Outside: spicy tuna and eel sauce
Sunny Island Roll
Inside: salmon, avocado, and cucumber Outside: spicy salmon, mango, and sweet chili sauce
Sunset Roll
Inside: spicy yellowtail and avocado Outside: spicy tuna and crunch
Sweetheart Roll
Inside: spicy tuna and avocado Outside: Deep fried in tempura batter, and hot lover sauce
Volcano Roll
Inside: Crabstick, avocado, and cucumber Outside: spicy salmon, spicy tuna, and spicy octopus
Wonder Roll
Inside: lobster salad, avocado, and mango Outside: soy bean paper, spicy yellowtail, crunch, and Chef’s special sauce
Valentine Roll
A La Carte
Crabstick
1 pc per order
Eel
1 pc per order
Mackerel
Octopus
1 pc per order
Salmon
1 pc per order
Salmon (smoked)
1 pc per order
Shrimp
1 pc per order
Spicy Tuna
1 pc per order
Squid
1 pc per order
Tamago (egg omelette)
1 pc per order
Tobiko
1 pc per order
Tuna
1 pc per order
Uni
White Fish
1 pc per order
White Tuna
1 pc per order
Yellowtail (hamachi)
1 pc per order
Ikura
King Salmon
Bluefin oToro
Botan Ebi
Kinme Dai
Sushi Entrees
California Dinner
3 california rolls (includes miso soup and house salad)
Sashimi Deluxe
14 pcs of assorted sashimi (includes miso soup, house salad, and a bowl of white rice)
Sushi Deluxe
10 pcs of assorted sushi and a California roll (includes miso soup and house salad)
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
8 pcs of sashimi, 4 pcs sushi, and a California roll (includes miso soup, house salad, and a bowl of white rice)
Tuna Dinner
11 pcs sashimi or 8 pcs sushi and a California roll (includes miso soup and house salad)
Salmon Dinner
11 pcs sashimi or 8 pcs sushi and a California roll (includes miso soup and house salad)
Triple Delight Sashimi
4 pcs each of salmon, tuna, and yellowtail sashimi (includes miso soup, house salad and a bowl of white rice)
Love Boats
Sushi & Sashimi for 2
15 pcs sashimi, 10 pcs sushi and 3 rolls: california, spicy tuna, dragon. Served with 2 bowls of rice, 2 miso soups, and 2 salads
Sushi for 2
16 pcs of sushi and 3 rolls: california, alaska, dragon. Served with 2 miso soups, 2 house salads
Sashimi for 2
35 pcs of sashimi. Served with 2 bowls of rice, 2 miso soups, 2 house salads
Teriyaki
Chicken Teriyaki
A hearty portion of chicken served over broiled onions and bean sprouts, drizzled with our homemade teriyaki sauce, and presented on a sizzling hot plate. (Includes miso soup, house salad and rice)
Beef Teriyaki
A hearty portion of NY Strip served over broiled onions and bean sprouts, drizzled with our homemade teriyaki sauce, and presented on a sizzling hot plate. (Includes miso soup, house salad and rice)
Salmon Teriyaki
A hearty portion of salmon served over broiled onions and bean sprouts, drizzled with our homemade teriyaki sauce, and presented on a sizzling hot plate. (Includes miso soup, house salad and rice)
Scallops Teriyaki
A hearty portion of scallops served over broiled onions and bean sprouts, drizzled with our homemade teriyaki sauce, and presented on a sizzling hot plate. (Includes miso soup, house salad and rice)
Shrimp Teriyaki
A hearty portion of shrimp served over broiled onions, and bean sprouts, drizzled with our homemade teriyaki sauce, and presented on a sizzling hot plate. (Includes miso soup, house salad and rice)
Tofu Teriyaki
A hearty portion of tofu served over broiled onions and bean sprouts, drizzled with our homemade teriyaki sauce, and presented on a sizzling hot plate. (Includes miso soup, house salad and rice)
Beef Negimaki
A hearty portion of beef medallions stuffed with scallions, served over broiled onions and bean sprouts, drizzled with our homemade teriyaki sauce, and presented on a sizzling hot plate. (Includes miso soup, house salad and rice)
Seafood Combination Teriyaki
Warm-water lobster tail, shrimp, and salmon served over broiled onions and bean sprouts, drizzled with our homemade teriyaki sauce, and presented on a sizzling hot plate. (Includes miso soup, house salad and rice)
Tempura
Shrimp Tempura Dinner
A Mahzu Favorite! Plump shrimp and assorted Japanese vegetables. (Includes miso soup, house salad and rice)
Chicken Tempura Dinner
Boneless chicken strips and assorted Japanese vegetables. (Includes miso soup, house salad and rice)
Vegetable Tempura Dinner
A vegetarian portion composed of zucchini, broccoli, onions, eggplant, sweet potato, and taro root. (Includes miso soup, house salad and rice)
Chicken Katsu Dinner
An entire boneless breaded chicken cutlet, fried to crispy golden perfection. Served with our smoky katsu sauce on the side. (Includes miso soup, house salad and rice)
Tonkatsu Dinner
An entire boneless breaded pork cutlet, fried to crispy golden perfection. Served with our smoky katsu sauce on the side. (Includes miso soup, house salad and rice)
Kids Tempura
White rice, soup or salad, 3 pcs shrimp tempura, and veggies
Bento Box
Bento Box A (Sushi)
A taste of everything! Includes shrimp & veggie tempura, shrimp shumai, california roll, miso soup, house salad, & white rice
Bento Box A (Sashimi)
A taste of everything! Includes shrimp & veggie tempura, shrimp shumai, california roll, miso soup, house salad, & white rice
Bento Box B (Chicken)
A taste of everything! Includes shrimp & veggie tempura, shrimp shumai, california roll, miso soup, house salad, & white rice
Bento Box C (Beef)
A taste of everything! Includes shrimp & veggie tempura, shrimp shumai, california roll, miso soup, house salad, & white rice
Bento Box D (Salmon)
A taste of everything! Includes shrimp & veggie tempura, shrimp shumai, california roll, miso soup, house salad, & white rice
Kids Bento Box
White rice, soup or salad, chicken teriyaki, 1pc shrimp tempura, 3 pcs shrimp shumai
Rice & Noodle Dishes
Fried Rice
Choice of: plain, egg, chicken, veggie, beef or shrimp (price add-on)
Fried Noodles
Choice of: plain, egg, chicken, veggie, beef or shrimp (price add-on)
Yaki Udon
Thick udon noodles stir-fried with chicken, shrimp, fish cakes, and vegetables (Includes soup and salad)
Nabe Yaki Udon
Traditional Japanese thick noodle soup with chicken, shrimp, fish cakes, and veggies, served with a poached egg on top. (Includes house salad)
Ramen
Tonkatsu Ramen
Creamy pork broth with pork chashu, ramen noodles, marinated egg, fish cake, dry nori, and scallions
Chicken Katsu Ramen
Chicken broth, ramen noodles, marinated egg, fish cake, dry nori, served with crispy chicken katsu cutlet
Stir Fried Ramen
Your choice of chicken or jumbo shrimp, stir-fried with our tender ramen noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, and eggs
Entree HB
Chicken Hibachi
8 oz of protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad
Filet Mignon Hibachi
8 oz of protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad
Steak Hibachi
8 oz of protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad
Vegetable Hibachi
8 oz of protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad
Lobster Hibachi
8 oz of protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad
Salmon Hibachi
8 oz of protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad
Shrimp Hibachi
8 oz of protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad
Scallops Hibachi
8 oz of protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad
Combo HB
Chicken + Lobster
4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad
Chicken + Salmon
4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad
Chicken + Scallops
4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad
Chicken + Shrimp
4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad
Chicken + Steak
4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad
Filet Mignon + Chicken
4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad
Filet Mignon + Lobster
4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad
Filet Mignon + Salmon
4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad
Filet Mignon + Scallops
4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad
Filet Mignon & Shrimp
4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad
Salmon + Lobster
4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad
Salmon + Scallops
4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad
Shrimp + Lobster
4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad
Shrimp + Salmon
4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad
Shrimp + Scallops
4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad
Lobster + Scallops
4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad
Steak + Shrimp
4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad
Steak + Lobster
4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad
Steak + Scallops
4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad
Seafood Deluxe
4 oz of each cooked protein, 2 pieces of shrimp appetizer, grilled veggies, fried rice, and fried noodles. Includes clear soup and house salad
Kids HB
Beverages
Desserts
Ice cream
2 scoops - vanilla, chocolate, mango, strawberry, green tea, red bean
Mochi Ice Cream
2 pieces - ice cream covered in a delicate rice dough: vanilla, green tea, red bean, strawberry, mango
Ice Cream Tempura
Deep fried ice cream tempura (vanilla only)
Banana Tempura
Deep fried banana tempura (choice of ice cream)
Dragon Egg
Ice cream medallion covered in a thick layer of chocolate (coffee or green tea)
Sauces
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come for the Food, Stay for the Memories! Sushi & Table Hibachi Japanese Restaurant. We're BYOB!
430 Mounts Corner Drive, Freehold, NJ 07728