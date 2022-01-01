A map showing the location of Main Street Gastropub LLC 139 SE Main StView gallery

Main Street Gastropub LLC 139 SE Main St

139 SE Main St

Rocky Mount, NC 27801

Order Again

Appetizer

House Cut Fries

$7.00

Fries with Fresh Herb Aioli

Super Hella Creamy Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Three cheese blend sauce in rotini pasta

Smoked Honey Butter Cornbread

$7.00

Traditional Cornbread, Smoked Butter

8-Chicken Wings

$15.00

Wings brined overnight, seasoned and fried, comes with House BBQ or Buff& Bleu Sauce

Asian Pork Belly

$13.00

Pan seared, w/ corn puree, Korean BBQ

Main

Grits & Shrimp

$14.00

Crispy polenta, seared shrimp, red garlic utter sauce

Southern Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Slow cooked brisket, slaw, house BBQ Sauce

Taco Wagyu

$15.00

Pan Seared Trout

$18.00

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Dessert

Rice Pudding Tarts

$10.00

Graham cracker crust, caramelized peaches, blueberry coulis

Twisted Banana Foster

$11.00

Pound cake, Bananas, rum, spices cooked reduced, candied cashews, beef bacon crumbles

Salads

Strawberry Crunch Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, strawberry vin, granola, goat cheese

Apple Kale Salad

$12.00

Greens & kale, warm Honey dijon dressing, apple slices, brown butter pecans

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Fried Tenders, fries, BBQ sauce

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled cheese, fries

Drinks

Coffee

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mt. Dew

$2.00

Cheerwine

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Specialty Cocktails

Fun on Sunset Ave

$13.99

Green Light

$12.99

Lemonade & Vodka

$10.99

Orange Cream Martini

$12.99

Pineapple Express

$12.99

Rocky Mount Tea

$12.99

Strawberry Mojitio

$12.99

Bar Cocktails

Alamaba Slammer

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Appletini

$11.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Bees Knees

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Motorcycle

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark N Stormy

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

French 75

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$9.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Gin and Tonic

$7.50

Gin Fizz

$10.00

Gin Sour

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

Jack and Coke

$8.00

Jagerbomb

$10.00

Kamikaze

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Liquid Marijuana

$13.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Negorni

$12.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Pain Killer

$12.00

Paloma

$10.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$11.00

Side Car

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Vodka Cranberry

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

Taps

Bud Light

$5.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.50

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Michelob Amber Bock

$6.50

Shocktop

$6.00

Wicked Weed IPA

$7.00

Wicked Weed Sour

$6.50

Bold Rock Blackberry Cider

$6.50

Mountain Candy IPA

$7.00

Sky Blue

$6.50

Red Oak

$6.50

Red Oak Hells

$6.50

Whiskey/Bourbon/Scotch

Basil Hayden Double

$21.00

Basil Hayden SIngle

$11.00

Buffalo Trace Double

$16.00

Buffalo Trace Single

$8.50

Bulleit Rye Double

$18.00

Bulleit Rye Single

$9.50

Crown Royal Apple Double

$17.00

Crown Royal Apple Single

$9.00

Crown Royal Black Double

$18.00

Crown Royal Black SIngle

$9.50

Crown Royal Double

$17.00

Crown Royal Single

$9.00

Eagle Rare Double

$21.00

Eagle Rare Single

$11.00

Fireball Double

$11.00

Fireball Single

$6.00

Glenlevit Double

$29.00

Glenlevit Single

$15.50

Hennessy Double

$16.00

Hennessy Single

$9.00

Jack Daniel Double

$16.00

Jack Daniel Single

$8.50

Jameson Double

$17.00

Jameson Single

$9.00

Jim Beam Double

$18.00

Jim Beam Single

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black Double

$21.00

Johnnie Walker Black Single

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Double

$120.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Single

$63.00

Johnnie Walker Red Single

$7.00

Jonnie Walker Red Double

$13.00

Larceny Double

$16.00

Larceny Single

$8.50

Makers Mark Double

$17.00

Makers Mark Single

$9.00

Screwball Double

$16.00

Screwball Single

$8.50

Woodford Reserve Double

$21.00

Woodford Reserve Single

$11.00

Vodka

Absolut Citron Double

$13.00

Absolut Citron Single

$7.00

Absolut Double

$13.00

Absolut Single

$7.00

Belvedere Double

$17.00

Belvedere Single

$9.00

Ciroc Pineapple Double

$13.00

Ciroc Pineapple Single

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Single

$6.00

Deepy Eddy Lemon Double

$11.00

Grey Goose Double

$19.00

Grey Goose Single

$10.00

Ketel One Double

$13.00

Ketel One Single

$9.00

Skyy Vodka Double

$11.00

Skyy Vodka Single

$6.00

Smirnoff 80 Double

$11.00

Smirnoff 80 Single

$6.00

Smirnoff Blueberry Double

$13.00

Smirnoff Blueberry Single

$7.00

Smirnoff Cherry Double

$11.00

Smirnoff Cherry Sinlge

$6.00

Smirnoff Pineapple Double

$13.00

Smirnoff Pineapple Single

$7.00

Smirnoff Whipped Double

$13.00

Smirnoff Whipped Single

$7.00

Tito's Double

$19.00

Tito's Single

$10.00

Well Vodka Double

$11.00

Well Vodka Single

$6.00

Tequila

1800 Silver Single

$10.50

1800 Sliver Double

$20.00

Avion Silver Double

$24.00

Avion Silver Single

$12.50

Casamigos Blanco Double

$22.00

Casamigos Blanco Single

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado Double

$27.00

Casamigos Reposado Single

$14.00

Clase Azul Double

$80.00

Clase Azul Single

$42.00

Deleon Blanco Double

$19.00

Deleon Blanco Single

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco Double

$27.00

Don Julio Blanco Single

$11.00

Gran Caramino Double

$28.00

Gran Caramino Single

$14.50

Jose Cuervo Double

$13.00

Jose Cuervo Gold Double

$13.00

Jose Cuervo Gold Single

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Single

$7.00

Lobos Reposado Double

$27.00

Lobos Reposado Single

$14.00

Lobos Silver Double

$25.00

Lobos Silver Single

$13.00

Lunazul Blanc Double

$13.00

Lunazul Blanc Single

$7.00

Lunazul Reposado Double

$13.00

Lunazul Reposado Single

$7.00

Patron Silver Double

$24.00

Patron Silver Single

$12.50

Well Tequila Double

$11.00

Well Tequila Single

$6.00

Rum

Bacardi Pineapple Double

$11.00

Bacardi Pineapple Single

$6.00

Bacardi Silver Double

$13.00

Bacardi Silver Single

$7.00

Bacardi Spiced Double

$13.00

Bacardi Spiced Single

$7.00

Bumbu Double

$19.00

Bumbu Single

$10.00

Captain Morgan White Double

$11.00

Captain Morgan White Single

$6.00

Malibu Double

$13.00

Malibu Single

$7.00

Myers Dark Rum Double

$13.00

Myers Dark Rum Single

$7.00

Well Rum Double

$11.00

Well Rum Single

$6.00

Gin

Beefeaters Double

$15.00

Beefeaters Single

$9.00

Hendricks Double

$17.00

Hendricks Single

$9.00

Tanqueray Double

$15.00

Tanqueray Single

$8.00

Well Gin Double

$11.00

Well Gin Single

$6.00

Red Wine

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Red Blend

$8.00

Red Wine Sangria

$10.00

White Wine

Moscato

$8.00

Riesling

$8.00

Rose

$8.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Pinto Grigio

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

White Zinfandel

$8.00

White Wine Sangria

$10.00

Cordials/Miscellaneous

Amaretto Double

$11.00

Amaretto Single

$6.00

Cointreau Double

$15.00

Cointreau Single

$8.50

D'usse Double

$18.00

D'usse Single

$12.00

Disaronno Double

$20.00

Disaronno Single

$10.50

Grand Marneir Double

$14.00

Grand Marneir Single

$8.50

Kahlua Double

$15.00

Kahlua Single

$8.00

Domestic

Space Way Brewing

$7.00

Harlem Brewing

$7.00

Miller Lite

$4.25

Bud Light

$4.25

Budweiser

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Mich Ultra

$4.75

Yuenling

$4.75

Natural Light

$4.25

White Claw

$4.00

Foreign

Stella Artois

$7.00

Guiness

$7.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Shot Type

Alabama Salmer

$6.00

B-52

$6.00

Baby Guiness Shot

$6.00

Blow Job

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Snake Bite

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

139 SE Main St, Rocky Mount, NC 27801

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

