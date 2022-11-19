Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mainline Seafood Market

review star

No reviews yet

$$

72 E Lancaster Ave

Paoli, PA 19301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled Salmon
Sea Scallops

A La Carte

Baked Potato

$3.00

Clam Strips (4 oz)

$4.00

Flounder (6 oz)

$8.00

Flounder with Crab Meat

$13.00

Fried Oysters (1 pc)

$2.00

Fried Shrimp (1 pc)

$1.75

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.50

Sauteed Vegetables

$2.00

Shrimp with Crab Meat (1 pc)

$4.00

Softshell Crab (1 pc)

$9.99Out of stock

Appetizers

Bang Bang Shrimp

$8.00

Calamari

$12.00

Chicken Dumplings

$5.00

Clams Casino (6 pc)

$12.00

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

6 Panko Coconut Crusted Shrimp served with Sweet Thai Chile Sauce

Oysters on the Half Shell (6 Blue Points)

$12.00

Pork Dumplings (6 pc)

$5.00

Seafood Dumplings (6 pc)

$5.00
Seared Ahi

Seared Ahi

$12.00

Seared Tuna crusted with either Sesame or Black Pepper

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

6 Chilled Jumbo Shrimp Served With Cocktail Sauce

Shrimp Lejon

$12.00

Shrimp Shumai (6 pc)

$5.00

Squid Salad

$6.00

Steamed Clams (12 pc)

$10.00

Little Necks steamed with Garlic. Served with Butter and Lemon

Entree

Beer Battered Fish and Chips

Beer Battered Fish and Chips

$16.00

Beer Battered Cod with French Fries. Served with choice of one side.

Broiled Trio

$20.00

1/4 Lb White Fish, 1/4 Lb Scallops, Shrimp Stuffed with Crab Meat. Served with choice of two sides.

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

8 oz Chicken Tenders served with choice of two sides.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Three Beer Battered Fish Tacos topped with Zesty Cilantro Lime Slaw served on Corn Tortillas topped with Citrus Crema Sauce. Served with choice of one side.

Flounder Platter

$17.00

8 oz Flounder served with choice of two Sides. Fried or Broiled.

Flounder Stuffed with Crab Meat

$20.00

8 oz Flounder Stuffed with Crab Meat served with choice of two sides. Fried or Broiled.

Fried Clam Strips

$13.00

8 oz Fried Clam Strips served with choice of two sides.

Fried Oysters

$16.00

Six Large Breaded Fried Oysters served with choice of two sides.

Fried Seafood Combo

$20.00

Battered White Fish, Shrimp Stuffed With Crab, two Scallops, and Clam Strips. Served with choice of two sides.

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Grilled 8 oz fillet of Salmon served with choice of two Sides.

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$22.00

Two Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes served with choice of two sides. Fried or Broiled.

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$17.00

Choice of marinated Salmon, Tuna or Combination served over white rice with Daikon (sweet radish), Cucumber, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Seaweed Salad, Tempura Crunch, Tobiko, Mentaiko (spicy cod roe), and Fried Shallots.

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$15.00

Sweet Teriyaki Salmon served on Brown Rice with Mixed Vegetables.

Sea Scallops

$20.00

8 oz Sea Scallops served with choice of two sides. Fried or Broiled.

Shrimp and Scallops

$18.00

Three Large Shrimp and 4oz Diver Scallops served with choice of two sides. Fried or Broiled.

Shrimp Platter

$15.00

6 Jumbo Shrimp. Served with choice of two sides. Fried or Broiled.

Shrimp Stuffed with Crab Meat

$18.00

Three Large Shrimp Stuffed with Crab Meat served with choice of two sides. Fried or Broiled.

Salads

Chicken Tender Salad

$12.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp

$14.00
Seared Ahi Salad

Seared Ahi Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.00

Fried or Broiled Lump Crab Cake with Lettuce and Tomato on a Brioche Roll.

Flounder Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Flounder with Lettuce and Tomato on a Brioche Roll served with Cocktail and Tartar Sauce.

Fried Oyster Sandwich

$10.00

Three Jumbo Fried Oysters with Lettuce and Tomato on a Brioche Roll.

Grilled Ahi Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Tuna Steak topped with Arugula and Remoulade Sauce on a Brioche Roll.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$20.00

Lobster tossed in Mayonnaise served on a buttered New England Roll.

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Poached Shrimp tossed in Mayonnaise with Lettuce and Tomato on Brioche Roll.

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Tempura Battered Soft Shell Crab with Lettuce and Tomato on a Brioche Roll. Seasonal Item.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Sides

Coleslaw (4oz)

$1.75

Coleslaw (8 Oz)

$3.00

French Fries

$2.50+

Fried Mushrooms

$4.00

Grilled Tuna Salad

$6.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.50

Macaroni Salad (4oz)

$1.75

Macaroni Salad (8oz)

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.00

Seafood Salad

$6.00

Side Salads

$2.00

Soups

Gazpacho

$7.00Out of stock

Lobster Bisque

$8.00

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$8.00
New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$8.00

Tuscan Seafood Chowder

$9.00

Snapper Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Specials

Baked Striped Bass

$20.00

6 oz Fillet of Bronzino baked served with choice of two sides.

Baked Chilean Sea Bass

$28.00

6 oz Chilean Sea Bass served with choice of two sides.

Baked Organic King Salmon

$25.00

8 oz Organic King Salmon baked, served with sauteed vegetables and baked potato.

Baked Snapper

$18.00Out of stock

8 oz. Wild Caught Florida Snapper served with Sauteed Vegetable Medley

Baked Swordfish

$20.00

Blackened Striped Bass served with choice of two sides.

Blackened Fish Tacos

$16.00
Grilled Salmon With Balsamic Glaze

Grilled Salmon With Balsamic Glaze

$22.00Out of stock

8 oz Grilled Salmon served with Roasted Tomatoes and Asparagus topped with Balsamic Glaze.

Swordfish Teriyaki

$18.00

8 oz baked Swordfish served with Asparagus and baked potato.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our specialty is serving the freshest and the best quality seafood at an affordable price!

Website

Location

72 E Lancaster Ave, Paoli, PA 19301

Directions

Gallery
Mainline Seafood Market image
Mainline Seafood Market image

Similar restaurants in your area

Our Deli & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
41 East Lancaster Avenue Paoli, PA 19301
View restaurantnext
Nick Filet - Paoli, PA
orange starNo Reviews
111 E. Lancaster Ave. Paoli, PA 19301
View restaurantnext
Nectar - 1091 Lancaster Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1091 Lancaster Avenue Berwyn, PA 19312
View restaurantnext
Brick & Brew - Malvern
orange star4.2 • 1,268
400 E King St Malvern, PA 19355
View restaurantnext
PHILLY CHEESESTEAKS
orange starNo Reviews
676 LANCASTER AVE BERWYN, PA 19312
View restaurantnext
La Cabra Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
642 Lancaster Avenue Berwyn, PA 19312
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Paoli
Malvern
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Berwyn
review star
No reviews yet
Devon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Newtown Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Phoenixville
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Exton
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston