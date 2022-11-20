Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zia's Italian Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

20 Main Street

Toledo, OH 43605

Popular Items

Alfredo
Tiramisu
Margherita Pizza

Antipasti

Bruschetta Zia's

$7.95

rustic bread, Parmesan, garden fresh tomatoes, capers, balsamic vinegar, fresh oregano, basil

Zia's Pane di Mozzarella

$6.95

Zia's toasted bread topped with garlic & mozzarella served with a side of marinara sauce

Polpette con Salsa di Pomodoro

$8.95

housemade veal and pork meatballs with tomato sauce and Parmesan

Ravioli Fritti

$10.95

lightly fried cheese-filled ravioli served with tomato-basil and creamy pesto sauce

Antipasti di Burrata

$11.95

prosciutto, marinated tomatoes, Calabrian chile honey, arugula, toasted baguette

Calamari Fritti

$13.95

Insalata e Zuppe

Cup Zuppe del Giorno

$3.95

soup of the day!

Bowl Zuppe del Giorno

$5.95

soup of the day!

Insalata Verde

$5.95+

mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, Parmesan, white balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar

$6.95+

romaine, Parmesan, croutons, and anchovy with our own creamy Caesar dressing

Caprese

$11.95

vine-ripened tomato, fresh mozzarella, onion & balsamic reduction

Antipasto Chopped Salad

$14.95

chicken, heirloom tomato, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, olive, artichoke, pepperoncini, and chopped greens with lemon herb vinaigrette Piccola serves 1-3, grande serves 4-5

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$21.95

tomato-basil sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil

Pepperoni Pizza

$21.95

tomato-basil sauce, mozzarella, & pepperoni

Carne Amore Pizza

$25.95

pepperoni, Italian sausage, pancetta, banana peppers, mozzarella, & tomato-basil sauce

Pizza Vegetali

$23.95

artichoke, mushrooms, spinach, oven-roasted tomatoes, three cheese blend, and goat cheese

Polpette Pizza

$24.95

housemade veal and pork meatball, tomato-basil sauce, mozzarella, Calabrian chiles

Prosciutto e Arugula Pizza

$24.95

tomato-basil sauce, three cheese blend, thin-sliced prosciutto, and baby arugula

Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$21.95

asiago, gorgonzola, mozzarella, Parmesan, Calabrian chile honey, fresh greens

Carne Amore Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$16.95

pepperoni, Italian sausage, pancetta, banana peppers, mozzarella, and tomato-basil sauce

Pepperoni Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$15.95

tomato-basil sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni

Polpette Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$15.95

housemade veal and pork meatball, tomato-basil sauce, mozzarella, Calabrian chiles

Prosciutto e Arugula Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$15.95

tomato-basil sauce, three cheese blend, thin-sliced prosciutto, and baby arugula

Quattro Formaggi Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$14.95

gorgonzola, mozzarella, Parmesan, provolone, Calabrian chile honey, and fresh greens

Vegetali Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$14.95

Margherita Cauliflower Crust

$14.95

Marg Cauliflower

$15.95

Cheese Cauliflower

$14.95

Pasta

Pomodoro

$13.95

classic tomato sauce with fresh basil

Pesto

$14.95

fresh basil, garlic, pine nuts, cream, extra virgin olive oil, & Parmesan cheese

Alfredo

$14.95

rich with cream, butter, & Parmesan cheese

Arrabbiata

$14.95

"Angry" balsamic tomato sauce with spicy hot red pepper

Bolognese

$18.95

Bolognese sauce with the rich flavors of veal, pork, tomato, lemon, sage, and a splash of cream

Aglio E Olio

Pasta Specialties

Scampi Spaghetti

$19.95

sautéed shrimp, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke, fresh egg spaghetti, garlic, butter & white wine

Pollo Pesto Fusilli

$19.95

spiral pasta with grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, basil pesto & cream

Rigatoni Strascicati alla Lucchese

$18.95

Italian sausage, tomato, peas, cream, fresh rosemary, red pepper flakes, and Parmesan

Mezzaluna a Costine Corte

$24.95

slow-roasted beef short rib, ricotta mezzaluna, tomato, spinach, fresh herbs

Lasagne Bolognese

$18.95

pasta sheets layered with bechamel tomato-basil sauce, and our veal and pork ragu Bolognese- limited daily quantity

Melanzane Parmigiana

$19.95

eggplant Parmesan with tomato-basil sauce served over spaghetti

Pesce e Carne

Pollo Parmigiana

$20.95

chicken Parmesan with tomato-basil sauce, and mozzarella served over spaghetti

Coregone Picatta

$24.95

fresh Lake Superior Whitefish sautéed with lemon, capers, and butter served with Parmesan-roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Pollo al Marsala

$23.95

sautéed chicken breasts, porcini mushrooms, pancetta, onions, marsala wine, broccolini, and ricotta mezzaluna

Salmone Ravioli

$25.95

grilled North Atlantic salmon served over cheese ravioli with sautéed spinach, mushrooms, and tomato in a garlic cream sauce

Dolci

Torta Gianduia

$7.95

crushed hazelnuts, raspberry sauce, Frangelico mousse

Tiramisu

$8.95

brandy & espresso-soaked ladyfingers, whipped mascarpone, chocolate shavings

Creme Brulee di Stagione

$7.95

caramelized sugar and fresh berries

Spumoni

$7.95

Beer

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

$6.25

Blue Moon

$5.75

Budweiser

$5.25

Bud Light

$5.25

Coors Light

$5.25

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA

$6.25

Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald

$6.25

Heineken

$5.75

Kona Big Wave

$6.25

Michelob Ultra

$5.25

Miller Lite

$5.25

Moretti

$6.25

O'Douls Non Alcoholic

$5.25

Peroni

$6.25

Rhinegeist Truth IPA

$6.25

Rose Water

$6.00

Wine

Chardonnay, Black Stallion

$43.00

Chardonnay, Frontera

$23.00Out of stock

Chardonnay, Rodney Strong

$37.00

Moscato, Terra d'Oro

$42.00

Pinot Grigio, Gabbiano

$27.00

Pinot Grigio, Mezzacorona

$32.00

Pinot Grigio, Maso Canali

$49.00

Riesling, August Kessler

$39.00

Riesling, Wente 'Riverbank'

$38.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Joel Gott

$43.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Whitehaven

$46.00

Saracco BTL

$36.00

Mezzacorona Chard Btl

$28.00

Barbera, Terra d'Oro

$49.00

Chateau St Michelle Cabernet

$41.00

Joel Gott 815 Cabernet

$49.00

Chianti Classico, Borgo Scopeto

$48.00

Chianti, Da Vinci

$39.00

Malbec, Trivento

$38.00

Merlot, Decoy by Duckhorn

$42.00

Pinot Noir, MacMurray Ranch

$49.00

Pinot Noir, Rodney Strong

$48.00

Red Blend, Joel Gott

$43.00

Caparzo Rosso

$52.00

Toscana Rosso, Santa Cristina

$49.00

Valpolicella Ripasso, Luigi Righetti

$39.00

Zinfandel, Terra d'Oro

$49.00

Chento Malbec Btl

$44.00

Mezzacorona Cab Btl

$28.00

Prosecco, La Marca, Split

$9.95

Prosecco, La Marca

$44.00

Prosecco Rosé, Caposaldo

$35.00Out of stock

Vino On Veranda

$25.00

Vino On Veranda

$25.00

Bieler Rose 5oz

$8.95Out of stock

Bieler Rose 8oz

$13.50Out of stock

Bieler Rose Btl

$42.00

Rotari Brut Rose Glass

$11.00

Rotari Brut Rose Btl

$40.00

Bieler Rose 6oz

$11.25

Kids Menu

Cheese Filled Ravioli

$4.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$4.95

Grilled Chicken

$4.95

Kids Pizza

$4.95

Rigatoni with Marinara Sauce

$4.95

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$4.95

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Water

Bottled Water

Acqua Panna 1 L

$5.95

Acqua Panna 500mL

$2.95

San Pellegrino 500 ML

$3.95

San Pellegrino 1L

$6.95

Hot Beverages

Hot Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic Italian cuisine, gourmet pizzas, generous pasta dishes, fresh fish, and more in a fun, festive, and friendly atmosphere. Intimate outdoor dining at The Docks, overlooking the Maumee River. Join us at Zia’s, where we make you feel like family!

20 Main Street, Toledo, OH 43605

