Zia's Italian Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Authentic Italian cuisine, gourmet pizzas, generous pasta dishes, fresh fish, and more in a fun, festive, and friendly atmosphere. Intimate outdoor dining at The Docks, overlooking the Maumee River. Join us at Zia’s, where we make you feel like family!
Location
20 Main Street, Toledo, OH 43605
Gallery