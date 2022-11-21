Marie's Diner imageView gallery
Popular Items

Egg & Meat Sandwich
Two eggs with meat
The Farm Hand

Beverages

water

Sweet Tea

$2.59

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.59

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.59

Arnold Palmer

$2.59

Coke

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.59

Root Beer

$2.59

Mr. Pibb

$2.59

Ginger Ale

$2.59

Fruit Punch

$2.59

Coffee

$2.50

Decaff Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Orange juice Sm

$2.75

Orange juice Lg

$3.50

Apple Juice Sm

$2.75

Apple Juice Lg

$3.50

Cranberry Juice Sm

$2.75

Cranberry Juice Lg

$3.50

Tomato Juice Sm

$2.75

Tomato Juice Lg

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk LG

$2.75

Draft Keg Rootbeer

$2.99

grapefruit juice SMALL

$2.99

bag of ice 20lb

$4.99

Grapefruit Juice LARGE

$3.75

Milk Shakes & Sodas (Copy)

Banana Milkshake

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Milkshake

$4.50

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.25

Coke Float

$3.99

Oreo Milkshake

$4.50

Peanut Butter Milkshake

$4.50

Root Beer Float

$3.99

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.25

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.25

Homestyle Breakfast

Two Eggs

$5.00

Two eggs with meat

$6.99

Two Eggs w Grilled Haddock

$10.98

Two Eggs w Fried Catfish

$11.98

Two Eggs w Fried Haddock

$11.98

Special Breakfast

8oz New York Strip and Eggs

$11.99

New York Strip (8 oz) with 2 eggs any style

12 oz New York Strip and Eggs

$13.99

New York Strip (12 oz) with 2 eggs any style

Ribeye and Eggs

$15.99

Ribeye (14 oz) with 2 eggs any style

T-BONE & EGGS

$19.99Out of stock

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

$10.99

Battered country fried steak covered in country gravy with 2 eggs any style

Country Fried Chicken and Eggs

$8.99

Boneless chicken breast battered country fried covered in country gravy with 2 eggs any style

Fried Pork Chop and Eggs

$7.99

Grilled Pork Chop and Eggs

$7.99

Grilled or battered and country fried with 2 eggs any style

The Farm Hand

$10.99

2 pancakes or 1 waffle, 2 eggs, 2 strips of bacon, 2 sausage links or patties

Country Morning

$8.99

1/2 order of sausage gravy or chipped beef, 2 eggs any style, 2 strips of bacon or sausage

Country Benedict

$10.99

2 biscuits, smoked ham, 2 fried eggs topped with country gravy

Chicken Biscuits and Gravy

$7.49

2 biscuits with country fried chicken topped with country gravy

Salmon Cakes -2 & eggs-

$11.99Out of stock

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$6.00

Your choice of up to three cheeses

Spinach & Cheese Omelet

$6.99

Your choice of cheese

Western Omelet

$6.99

Ham, green pepper, onion and cheese

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$6.99

Smoked ham and cheddar

Bacon, Ham & Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Bacon, smoked ham, and cheddar

Veggie Omelet

$6.99

Tomato, green pepper, onion and mushroom with or without cheese

Crab & Shrimp Omelet

$14.99

Shrimp Omelet

$10.99

grilled shrimp with your choice of cheese and vegetables

Crab Omelet

$12.99

sautéed crabmeat, fried onion, green pepper and your choice of cheese

Turkey & Swiss Omelet

$7.99

Grilled chopped turkey

Scrapple & Cheese Omelet

$6.99

Your choice of cheese

Corned Beef Hash Omelet

$7.99

Filled with grilled corned beef hash and your choice of cheese

Cream Chipped Beef Omelet

$7.99

Filled with signature home fries cheddar cheese and topped with cream chipped beef

Southwest Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast with green peppers, onion, mushroom, tomato and cheddar and topped with salsa and sour cream

Meatlovers Omelet

$8.99

Ham, sausage, bacon & scrapple

Made to Order Omelet

$8.99

Choose up to 3 meats with your choice of vegetables & cheese

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$6.99

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$6.99

Italian Sausage Omelet ( 2 SAUSAGE )

$9.99

Sausage Gravy/Chipped Beef Breakfast

Full Chipped Beef-Breakfast

$7.99

Served over 2 biscuits, 3 slices of toast or a Belgian waffle.

Full Sausage Gravy-Breakfast

$7.99

Served over 2 biscuits, 3 slices of toast or a Belgian waffle.

Half Chipped Beef-Breakfast

$3.99

Half Sausage Gravy-Breakfast

$3.99

Pancakes

Single Pancake Breakfast

$5.99

With 2 eggs, bacon, sausage or scrapple

Short Stack

$5.99

2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes

Short Stack with Meat

$7.25

2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes with choice of bacon, sausage, scrapple or corned beef hash

Tall Stack

$6.99

3 fluffy buttermilk pancakes

Super Stack

$7.99

4 fluffy buttermilk pancakes

French Toast 3 pc

French Toast 3 pc

$5.99

French Toast 3 pc with Meat

$7.29

Belgian Waffles

Belgian Waffles

$5.99

Belgian Waffles with Meat

$7.29

Chicken N Waffle

$9.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$2.50

2 egg only sandwich

Egg & Meat Sandwich

$3.75

Bacon, sausage, scrapple or smoked ham

Tripple Scrapple

$6.99

No Egg Meat Sandwich

$2.50

Breakfast Sides

HOMEFRIES side

$2.25

HOMEFRIES LOADED side

$4.50

GRITS side

$2.25

BACON side

$2.25

SAUSAGE LINKS side

$2.25

SAUSAGE PATTIES side

$2.25

SCRAPPLE side

$2.25

COUNTRY HAM side

$4.50

SMOKED HAM side

$3.49

CORNED BEEF HASH side

$2.50

Turkey Bacon

$2.75

Turkey Sausage Patties

$2.75

SIDE EGG (1)

$1.50

SIDE 2 EGGS

$3.00

SIDE PANCAKE (1)

$2.50

SIDE FRENCH TOAST 1pc

$2.50

FRENCH TOAST 2 PC

$4.25

TOAST side

$1.00

BAGEL & CREAM CHEESE

$1.99

SAUSAGE GRAVY CUP

$2.99

CHIPPED BEEF CUP

$2.99

OATMEAL

$3.50

GRANOLA CEREAL

$3.25

BREAKFAST CEREAL

$2.49

TOMATO (3 SLICES) side

$1.00

FRUIT CUP side

$2.25

APPLE TOPPING side

$1.75

STRAWBERRY TOPPING side

$1.75

BLUEBERRY TOPPING side

$1.75

WHIPPED CREAM CUP side

$0.50

PEANUT BUTTER side

$0.50

HONEY side

$0.75

LEMON EXTRA SLICES ( 3 )

$0.50

SALSA

$0.50

SOUR CREAM

$0.50

EXTRA plastic cup & lid

$0.20

Breakfast Biscuits

One Egg Biscuit

$1.50

Meat Biscuit

$2.25

choice of sausage, smoked ham, bacon or scrapple

One Egg w/Meat Biscuit

$2.75

choice of sausage, smoked ham, bacon or scrapple

Chicken-n-Biscuit

$2.99

Chicken-n-Biscuit w/Egg

$3.75

Country Ham Biscuit

$2.99

Breakfast Bagel sand

Egg & Meat Bagel

$3.29

1 egg with your choice of sausage, smoked ham, bacon or scrapple

Steak & Egg Bagel

$3.99

Breakfast Burgers

Breakfast Burger with Bacon

$7.99

Topped with bacon and a fried egg

Appetizers

CRAB BALL APP

$13.99Out of stock

Potato Skins - Bacon & Cheddar

$5.99

6 skins filled with bacon and cheddar cheese

Potato Skins - Pulled Pork & Cheddar

$7.99

4 skins filled with pulled pork topped with melted cheddar

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Battered mozzarella with marinara sauce

Corn Fritters Appetizer

$4.99

Served with honey

Baked Meatball Appetizer

$5.99

4 meatballs covered in marinara topped with mozzarella cheese

Grilled Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

fried onion, green pepper & melted Cheddar

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.99

Grilled chicken fried onions, green peppers & melted cheddar

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$8.99

grilled shrimp, fried onion, green pepper & melted Cheddar

Steak & Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

grilled steak, fried onion, green pepper & melted Cheddar

Crab Quesadilla

$11.99

pulled pork quesadilla

$5.00

Bacon Cheese Fries Sm

$4.99

Crisp fries with crumbled smoked bacon topped with melted Cheddar & Provolone

Bacon Cheese Fries Large

$10.99

Crisp fries with crumbled smoked bacon topped with melted Cheddar & Provolone

Chili Cheese Fries LARGE

$10.99

Fries covered chili topped with cheddar & onion

Chili Cheese Fries Small

$6.99

Southern Gravy Fries

$3.99

1 pound of crispy fries served in a bowl topped with rich gravy

Steamed Shrimp 1/2 lb

$9.99Out of stock

1/2 lb steamed shrimp

Wings - 6 pc.

$7.99

Your choice of Barbecue/plain/buffalo/Old Bay & Vinegar/Sweet Thai Chili/Sriracha) served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

Wings - 10 pc.

$9.99

Your choice of Barbecue/plain/buffalo/Old Bay & Vinegar/Sweet Thai Chili/Sriracha) served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

Wings - 18 pc.

$20.99

Your choice of Barbecue/plain/buffalo/Old Bay & Vinegar/Sweet Thai Chili/Sriracha) served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

Wings -25 pc.

$27.99

Fried pickles

$5.99

Soup (Deep Copy) (Copy)

Cream of Crab Cup

$4.99

Cream of Crab Bowl

$7.99

Chili Cup

$2.49

Chili Bowl

$4.50

Soup of the Day Cup

$2.49

Soup of the Day Bowl

$3.99

Cream of Crab Quart to go

$18.99

beef stew bowl

$4.25Out of stock

beef stew cup

$2.25Out of stock

Sides (Copy)

APPLESAUCE

$2.25

BAKED POTATO

$2.25

BROCCOLI

$2.25

CINNAMON APPLES side

$2.25

COLESLAW

$2.25

CORN FRITTERS

$2.25

CORNBREAD STUFFING

$2.25

FRENCH FRIES

$2.25

FRENCH FRY BASKET

$3.99

FRIED OKRA

$2.25

GREEN BEANS

$2.25

MAC N CHEESE

$2.25

MASHED POTATOES

$2.25

ONION RING BASKET

$3.99

ONION RINGS

$2.25

POTATO SALAD

$2.25

RICE

$2.25

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$2.25

VEG OF THE DAY

$2.25

Lunch Meals (Copy)

Hot Turkey Lunch

$7.99

Sliced turkey breast over sliced bread topped with rich turkey gravy

Liver & Onions Lunch

$7.99

Seasoned & pan-fried topped with sauteed onions and gravy

Country Fried Steak Lunch

$9.99

Sirloin breaded & fried, covered in white country gravy

Hot Roast Beef Lunch

$7.99

Sliced slow roasted beef over sliced bread covered in savory beef gravy

Meatloaf Lunch

$7.99

Our recipe in house made meatloaf

Grilled Pork Chop Lunch

$7.99

1 thick cut pork chop grilled or battered & country fried

Country Fried Chicken Lunch

$7.99

Boneless chicken breast seasoned, hand battered & fried

Fried Pork Chop Lunch

$7.99

lunch spaghetti

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Lunch

$7.99

chopped steak lunch

$8.99

From the Deli

Classic Club

$6.99

Turkey, ham, bacon & American cheese on choice of bread

Turkey & Swiss Club

$6.99

Turkey, Swiss cheese & bacon on your choice of bread

Super Club Sandwich

$8.99

Double turkey, ham, and bacon on thick sliced whole grain wheat bread

Classic Reuben

$7.99

Premium corned beef with sauerkraut and melted Swiss with thousand island dressing on grilled rye

Pastrami On Rye Sandwich

$7.99

*ask for it grilled* your choice of cheese

New Yorker Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled corned beef & pastrami with melted Swiss cheese & caramelized onions on deli rye

Turkey Deli Sandwich

$5.99

Roasted sliced turkey with any cheese on choice of bread

Ham & Cheese Deli Sandwich

$5.99

Smoked ham with any cheese on choice of bread

BLT Sandwich

$4.99

Choice of bread stuffed with thick sliced smoked bacon crisp lettuce and tomato

Super BLT Sandwich

$8.99

Almost a pound of smoked bacon on thick sliced whole grain wheat bread with lettuce & tomato

Egg Salad Sandwich

$4.99

Classic fresh made creamy egg salad on choice of bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$4.99

White meat chicken salad made fresh on choice of bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$4.99

Traditional deli tuna fresh made with tiny bits of crunchy celery on choice of bread

Florida Reuben

$7.99

Two pieces of fried cod, coleslaw, Thousand Island dressing & your choice of cheese

Double pasrtami

$10.99

Hot Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$6.25

House-breaded chicken breast covered in our buffalo sauce

Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.99

5 oz our special recipe southern Maryland crab cake on toasted roll

Little Fish

$5.99

Lightly battered fish on toasted roll

Tuna Melt

$5.99

Our classic tuna on choice of bread with melted American cheese

Meatloaf Sandwich

$4.99

Our specially seasoned meatloaf on your choice of bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast on toasted roll

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$5.49

Boneless chicken breast in our fried chicken batter on a toasted roll

Ham & Cheese HOT Sandwich

$4.99

Shaved grilled, smoked ham with melted Swiss on toasted roll

Patti Melt

$5.99

6 oz burger with sauteed onions and melted cheese of your choice on grilled rye

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Creamy melted cheese on grilled Texas Toast

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Four specialty selected cheeses on buttery grilled Texas Toast

Hot Dog

$2.99

Classic

Chili & Cheese Dog

$3.49

Ham & Swiss HOT Sandwich

$4.99

Sandwiches

Gold Rush

$5.99

Chicken breast tenderloins drizzled with honey, bacon and melted Provolone

Turkey Rachel

$7.99

Turkey, coleslaw, melted Swiss with 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$6.99

Sliced turkey with bacon & choice of melted cheese on grilled roll

Chicken- Bacon Melt

$6.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon & melted Provolone cheese

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Barbeque pulled pork served on a toasted roll topped with coleslaw

The Dave

$5.99

1/4 pound of sliced steak covered in melted American cheese topped with a fried egg on a toasted roll

Gyro

$6.99

classic gyro with red onion, tomato, Tzatziki sauce

Pork Chop Sandwich ( FRIED )

$4.99

Pork chop sandwich ( GRILLED )

$4.99

Sausage peppers & onions on hot dog roll

$3.50

Baskets

Chicken Tenders Basket

$5.99

3 tenders served with your choice of side and small coleslaw

Fish & Chips Basket (2 piece)

$7.99

2 Pieces of battered fish with your choice of side & small coleslaw

Shrimp Basket

$9.99

Full basket of 6 lightly breaded jumbo shrimp served with your choice of side and small coleslaw

Crab Cake Basket (1)

$18.99

Our special recipe 5 oz crab cake (1) with fries & coleslaw

Burgers

Burger

$5.99

Bacon Burger

$6.99

Marie's Burger

$7.99

Topped with caramelized onions, melted blue cheese and bacon

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$7.99

Sautéed mushrooms topped with gravy & melted Swiss

Ham & Swiss Burger

$7.99

Topped with shaved smoked ham & melted Swiss

Chili Cheese Burger

$7.99

Covered with chili & melted Cheddar cheese

Blue Cheese Burger

$7.99

Topped with crumbled blue cheese

Breakfast Burger?

$7.99

Topped with bacon and a fried egg

Barbecue Burger

$5.99

Topped with a jumbo onion ring and tangy barbecue sauce

Buffalo Blue Cheese Burger

$7.99

Topped with blue cheese, buffalo sauce & jalapeno peppers

Subs

9" Steak & Cheese Sub

$7.99

Seasoned sliced steak with your choice of cheese on a toasted sub roll

9" Italian Cheese Steak Sub

$7.99

Topped with marinara sauce, grilled onions & green peppers with melted Provolone

9" Chicken Cheese Steak Sub

$7.99

Chopped chicken seasoned and grilled with green peppers & onions topped with your choice of cheese

Club Sub

$7.99

Turkey, ham, bacon & American cheese on Italian sub roll

Fried Haddock Sub

$9.99

10 oz breaded haddock filet on sub roll

Meatball Sub

$6.99

Meatballs covered in our marinara sauce topped with melted Provolone chees

Chicken Parm Sub

$6.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara & melted Provolone

Italian Cold Cut Sub

$7.99

Fresh sliced salami, mortadela & capicola on a soft Italian roll

Crab Cake Sub

$29.95

Two house made 5 oz crab cakes

Chicken Salad Sub

$6.99

House made chicken salad on a sub roll

Tuna Salad Sub

$6.99

House made tuna salad on a sub roll

Pulled Pork Sub

$8.99

Pulled pork barbeque on a sub roll

Italian Sausage & Pepper Sub

$7.99

Two Italian grilled sausages with sautéed peppers & onions

Hamburger Sub

$7.99Out of stock
Fresh oyster PO Boy

Fresh oyster PO Boy

$13.99Out of stock

Dinners

12 oz New York Strip Dinner

$15.99

12 oz

14 oz Rib Eye Steak Dinner

$16.99

14oz With 5 grilled or fried shrimp, add $5.99

Country Fried Steak Dinner

$11.99

Sirloin battered and fried served with a biscuit covered in white country gravy

Country Fried Chicken Dinner

$9.99

Boneless chicken breast seasoned and hand breaded served with a biscuit covered in white country gravy

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$10.99

2 fresh marinated chicken breasts grilled to order over steamed rice your choice (lemon pepper, barbeque or plain)

Hot Roast Beef Dinner

$9.99

Sliced roast beef over 2 slices of bread covered in gravy

Hot Turkey Dinner

$9.99

Sliced turkey over 2 slices of bread covered in grav

Liver & Onions Dinner

$9.99

2 pieces of liver covered in grilled onions topped with gravy

Meatloaf Dinner

$9.99

Our own in house made recipe covered in beef gravy

Grilled Pork Chop Dinner

$12.99

2 jumbo pork chops grilled or battered & country fried

Fried Pork Chop Dinner

$12.99

Grilled Glazed ham Dinner

$9.99

Thick sliced smoked ham grilled with our own brown sugar spice glaze

Roast Turkey Dinner

$10.99

carved turkey breast with cornbread stuffing and cranberry sauce

Cattleman's Choice Dinner

$11.99

battered and fried sirloin covered in sauteed onions and mushrooms topped with beef gravy

Chopped Steak Dinner

$9.99

2 hamburger patties covered with sauteed onions and mushrooms

Pasta Dinners

Spaghetti Dinner

$8.99

Mound of pasta covered in chunky marinara With 2 jumbo meatballs, add $2.00

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$11.99

Hand breaded chicken breast served with spaghetti topped with provolone covered in chunky marinara

Veal Parmesan Dinner

$13.99

Breaded veal served with spaghetti topped with provolone covered in chunky marinara

Sausage & Peppers Dinner

$11.99

Italian Sausage sauteed with green peppers and onions covered in chunky marinara sauce over spaghetti noodles

Baked Meatballs Dinner

$12.99

Dish of 4 baked meatballs covered in marinara & melted parmesan cheese with a full serving of pasta covered with marinara

Fettuccini Alfredo Dinner

$8.99

Fettuccini Alfredo w Broccoli Dinner

$9.50

Fettuccini Alfredo w Chicken & Broccoli Dinner

$10.99

Fettuccini Alfredo w Shrimp Dinner

$12.99

Seafood Specialties

Seafood Platter Dinner

$13.99

1 piece fried cod - fried clams - 4 fried shrimp

Crab Cake Platter Dinner

$27.95

2 of our special recipe 5 oz crab cakes

Fish & Chips Dinner

$9.99

3 pieces of battered cod

Fried Haddock Platter Dinner

$12.99

Golden battered & fried Haddock

Grilled Haddock Platter Dinner

$10.99

Filet of Haddock

Fried Catfish Platter Dinner

$11.99

Lightly breaded & fried catfish

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

Full plate of 12 lightly breaded shrimp

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$13.99

2 skewers of grilled shrimp over rice

Salmon Cake Dinner - 3

$11.99

Wednesday Special

WEDNESDAY Fried Chicken Lunch

$9.99

pot roast lunch

$8.99

friday

MINCED PORK BARBQUE

$6.99Out of stock

Monday Night Special

Soft Shell sandwich (Copy)

$15.99Out of stock

Soft Shell Crab Dinner

$19.99Out of stock

Tuesday Night Special

Pot Roast

$10.99

Roasted 1/2 chicken

$12.99

Wednesday Night Special

WEDNESDAY Fried Chicken Dinner

$10.99

8 pc chicken only

$15.99

Thursday Night Special (starting at 5 PM)

Prime Rib 10 oz

$17.99

Prime Rib 14 oz

$18.99

Prime Rib 32 oz

$36.99

Friday & Saturday Night Special (starting at 5 PM)

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$16.99

Fresh Fried Oysters (6) Appetizer

$10.99

Fresh Fried Oysters (12) Dinner

$20.99

Roasted 1/2 chicken

$12.99

1/2 chicken & 1/2 ribs

$23.99Out of stock

Blackened Prime Rib

$16.99

SMOTHERED PORK CHOPS

$12.99

Soft Shell sandwich

$15.99Out of stock

Soft Shell Crab Dinner

$19.99Out of stock

14 oz rib eye and grilled shrimp

$18.99Out of stock

4pc Fried Chicken Dinner (Copy)

$10.99Out of stock

ROAST PORK DINNER WITH STUFFING

$12.99

pulled pork barbque with fries

$7.99Out of stock

Ham and Cabbage

$10.99Out of stock

Beef Brisket Dinner 8 oz

$12.99Out of stock

barbequed chicken

$10.99Out of stock

smothered pork chops

$12.99Out of stock

corned beef and cabbage

$11.99Out of stock

Carved Roast beef Dinner

$11.99Out of stock

Rock fish dinner

$17.99Out of stock

Swiss Steak with mushrooms - onions & gravy

$10.99Out of stock

14 oz rib eye & crab cake

$26.00Out of stock

Spicy 1/2 Smoke

$3.50Out of stock

Daily Specials

corned beef and cabbage lunch

$10.99Out of stock

corned beef and cabbage dinner

$11.99Out of stock

bangers and mashed

$10.99Out of stock

corned beef sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Kids Breakfast

2 Eggs

$1.99

1 Egg W/ Meat Choice

$4.99

Kids French Toast

$2.50

Kids Waffle

$4.99

Breakfast Cereal

$2.49

Kids Pancakes

Kids pancakes

$3.99

Kids Pancake Breakfast

$4.99

Breakfast Sides

Kids Home Fries

$0.99

Kids Bacon 2 Strip

$1.25

Kids Sausage

$0.99

Kids Meals

Kid Turkey Dinner

$5.99

Kid Steak Dinner

$8.99

Kid Grilled Chicken Dinner

$5.99

Kid Spaghetti & Meatball

$6.99

Kid Spaghetti

$4.99

Kid Shrimp Dinner

$6.99

Kid Tenders

$4.99

Kid Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Kid Corn Dog

$4.99

Kid Mac & Cheese With a Veggie

$3.99

Kids Veggies Only

$4.99

Kids Sandwiches

Burger Sliders

$5.00

Hot Dogs & Chips

$2.99

Grilled Cheese On White Bread

$2.99

Penut Butter & Jelly

$2.99

Turkey Sandwich & Chips

$3.99

Kids Drinks

Kids Milk

$1.99

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Kids Orange Juice

$1.99

Kids Apple Juice

$1.99

Kids Ginger-ale

$1.99

Kids Coke

$1.99

Kids Sprite

$1.99

Kids Sweet Iced Tea

$1.99

Kids Unsweet Iced Tea

$1.99

Kids Lemonade

$1.99

Kids Dr Pepper

$1.99

Kids Rootbeer

$1.99

Kids Grape Juice

$1.99

Kids Water

Kids Dessert

Kids Cone

$1.00

Kids Cup

$1.00

Kids Cup w/ Sprinkles

$1.00

Kids Sundae

$2.99

Sides

COLESLAW

$2.25

APPLESAUCE

$2.25

FRIED OKRA

$2.25

FRENCH FRIES

$2.25

ONION RINGS

$2.25

CORN FRITTERS

$2.25

POTATO SALAD

$2.25

VEG OF THE DAY

$2.25

MASHED POTATOES

$2.25

BROCCOLI

$2.25

GREEN BEANS

$2.25

CORNBREAD STUFFING

$2.25

MAC N CHEESE

$2.25

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$2.25

BAKED POTATO

$2.25

CINNAMON APPLES side

$2.25

RICE

$2.25
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6325 Crain Highway, LaPlata, MD 20646

Directions

Gallery
Marie's Diner image

