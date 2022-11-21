- Home
Marie's Diner
6325 Crain Highway
LaPlata, MD 20646
Popular Items
Beverages
water
Sweet Tea
1/2 & 1/2 Tea
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Lemonade
Root Beer
Mr. Pibb
Ginger Ale
Fruit Punch
Coffee
Decaff Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate Milk
Orange juice Sm
Orange juice Lg
Apple Juice Sm
Apple Juice Lg
Cranberry Juice Sm
Cranberry Juice Lg
Tomato Juice Sm
Tomato Juice Lg
Milk
Chocolate Milk LG
Draft Keg Rootbeer
grapefruit juice SMALL
bag of ice 20lb
Grapefruit Juice LARGE
Milk Shakes & Sodas (Copy)
Homestyle Breakfast
Special Breakfast
8oz New York Strip and Eggs
New York Strip (8 oz) with 2 eggs any style
12 oz New York Strip and Eggs
New York Strip (12 oz) with 2 eggs any style
Ribeye and Eggs
Ribeye (14 oz) with 2 eggs any style
T-BONE & EGGS
Country Fried Steak and Eggs
Battered country fried steak covered in country gravy with 2 eggs any style
Country Fried Chicken and Eggs
Boneless chicken breast battered country fried covered in country gravy with 2 eggs any style
Fried Pork Chop and Eggs
Grilled Pork Chop and Eggs
Grilled or battered and country fried with 2 eggs any style
The Farm Hand
2 pancakes or 1 waffle, 2 eggs, 2 strips of bacon, 2 sausage links or patties
Country Morning
1/2 order of sausage gravy or chipped beef, 2 eggs any style, 2 strips of bacon or sausage
Country Benedict
2 biscuits, smoked ham, 2 fried eggs topped with country gravy
Chicken Biscuits and Gravy
2 biscuits with country fried chicken topped with country gravy
Salmon Cakes -2 & eggs-
Omelets
Cheese Omelet
Your choice of up to three cheeses
Spinach & Cheese Omelet
Your choice of cheese
Western Omelet
Ham, green pepper, onion and cheese
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Smoked ham and cheddar
Bacon, Ham & Cheese Omelet
Bacon, smoked ham, and cheddar
Veggie Omelet
Tomato, green pepper, onion and mushroom with or without cheese
Crab & Shrimp Omelet
Shrimp Omelet
grilled shrimp with your choice of cheese and vegetables
Crab Omelet
sautéed crabmeat, fried onion, green pepper and your choice of cheese
Turkey & Swiss Omelet
Grilled chopped turkey
Scrapple & Cheese Omelet
Your choice of cheese
Corned Beef Hash Omelet
Filled with grilled corned beef hash and your choice of cheese
Cream Chipped Beef Omelet
Filled with signature home fries cheddar cheese and topped with cream chipped beef
Southwest Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with green peppers, onion, mushroom, tomato and cheddar and topped with salsa and sour cream
Meatlovers Omelet
Ham, sausage, bacon & scrapple
Made to Order Omelet
Choose up to 3 meats with your choice of vegetables & cheese
Sausage & Cheese Omelet
Bacon & Cheese Omelet
Italian Sausage Omelet ( 2 SAUSAGE )
Sausage Gravy/Chipped Beef Breakfast
Pancakes
Single Pancake Breakfast
With 2 eggs, bacon, sausage or scrapple
Short Stack
2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes
Short Stack with Meat
2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes with choice of bacon, sausage, scrapple or corned beef hash
Tall Stack
3 fluffy buttermilk pancakes
Super Stack
4 fluffy buttermilk pancakes
French Toast 3 pc
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Sides
HOMEFRIES side
HOMEFRIES LOADED side
GRITS side
BACON side
SAUSAGE LINKS side
SAUSAGE PATTIES side
SCRAPPLE side
COUNTRY HAM side
SMOKED HAM side
CORNED BEEF HASH side
Turkey Bacon
Turkey Sausage Patties
SIDE EGG (1)
SIDE 2 EGGS
SIDE PANCAKE (1)
SIDE FRENCH TOAST 1pc
FRENCH TOAST 2 PC
TOAST side
BAGEL & CREAM CHEESE
SAUSAGE GRAVY CUP
CHIPPED BEEF CUP
OATMEAL
GRANOLA CEREAL
BREAKFAST CEREAL
TOMATO (3 SLICES) side
FRUIT CUP side
APPLE TOPPING side
STRAWBERRY TOPPING side
BLUEBERRY TOPPING side
WHIPPED CREAM CUP side
PEANUT BUTTER side
HONEY side
LEMON EXTRA SLICES ( 3 )
SALSA
SOUR CREAM
EXTRA plastic cup & lid
Breakfast Biscuits
Breakfast Bagel sand
Breakfast Burgers
Appetizers
CRAB BALL APP
Potato Skins - Bacon & Cheddar
6 skins filled with bacon and cheddar cheese
Potato Skins - Pulled Pork & Cheddar
4 skins filled with pulled pork topped with melted cheddar
Mozzarella Sticks
Battered mozzarella with marinara sauce
Corn Fritters Appetizer
Served with honey
Baked Meatball Appetizer
4 meatballs covered in marinara topped with mozzarella cheese
Grilled Cheese Quesadilla
fried onion, green pepper & melted Cheddar
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken fried onions, green peppers & melted cheddar
Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla
grilled shrimp, fried onion, green pepper & melted Cheddar
Steak & Cheese Quesadilla
grilled steak, fried onion, green pepper & melted Cheddar
Crab Quesadilla
pulled pork quesadilla
Bacon Cheese Fries Sm
Crisp fries with crumbled smoked bacon topped with melted Cheddar & Provolone
Bacon Cheese Fries Large
Crisp fries with crumbled smoked bacon topped with melted Cheddar & Provolone
Chili Cheese Fries LARGE
Fries covered chili topped with cheddar & onion
Chili Cheese Fries Small
Southern Gravy Fries
1 pound of crispy fries served in a bowl topped with rich gravy
Steamed Shrimp 1/2 lb
1/2 lb steamed shrimp
Wings - 6 pc.
Your choice of Barbecue/plain/buffalo/Old Bay & Vinegar/Sweet Thai Chili/Sriracha) served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
Wings - 10 pc.
Your choice of Barbecue/plain/buffalo/Old Bay & Vinegar/Sweet Thai Chili/Sriracha) served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
Wings - 18 pc.
Your choice of Barbecue/plain/buffalo/Old Bay & Vinegar/Sweet Thai Chili/Sriracha) served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
Wings -25 pc.
Fried pickles
Soup (Deep Copy) (Copy)
Sides (Copy)
APPLESAUCE
BAKED POTATO
BROCCOLI
CINNAMON APPLES side
COLESLAW
CORN FRITTERS
CORNBREAD STUFFING
FRENCH FRIES
FRENCH FRY BASKET
FRIED OKRA
GREEN BEANS
MAC N CHEESE
MASHED POTATOES
ONION RING BASKET
ONION RINGS
POTATO SALAD
RICE
SWEET POTATO FRIES
VEG OF THE DAY
Lunch Meals (Copy)
Hot Turkey Lunch
Sliced turkey breast over sliced bread topped with rich turkey gravy
Liver & Onions Lunch
Seasoned & pan-fried topped with sauteed onions and gravy
Country Fried Steak Lunch
Sirloin breaded & fried, covered in white country gravy
Hot Roast Beef Lunch
Sliced slow roasted beef over sliced bread covered in savory beef gravy
Meatloaf Lunch
Our recipe in house made meatloaf
Grilled Pork Chop Lunch
1 thick cut pork chop grilled or battered & country fried
Country Fried Chicken Lunch
Boneless chicken breast seasoned, hand battered & fried
Fried Pork Chop Lunch
lunch spaghetti
Grilled Chicken Breast Lunch
chopped steak lunch
From the Deli
Classic Club
Turkey, ham, bacon & American cheese on choice of bread
Turkey & Swiss Club
Turkey, Swiss cheese & bacon on your choice of bread
Super Club Sandwich
Double turkey, ham, and bacon on thick sliced whole grain wheat bread
Classic Reuben
Premium corned beef with sauerkraut and melted Swiss with thousand island dressing on grilled rye
Pastrami On Rye Sandwich
*ask for it grilled* your choice of cheese
New Yorker Sandwich
Grilled corned beef & pastrami with melted Swiss cheese & caramelized onions on deli rye
Turkey Deli Sandwich
Roasted sliced turkey with any cheese on choice of bread
Ham & Cheese Deli Sandwich
Smoked ham with any cheese on choice of bread
BLT Sandwich
Choice of bread stuffed with thick sliced smoked bacon crisp lettuce and tomato
Super BLT Sandwich
Almost a pound of smoked bacon on thick sliced whole grain wheat bread with lettuce & tomato
Egg Salad Sandwich
Classic fresh made creamy egg salad on choice of bread
Chicken Salad Sandwich
White meat chicken salad made fresh on choice of bread
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Traditional deli tuna fresh made with tiny bits of crunchy celery on choice of bread
Florida Reuben
Two pieces of fried cod, coleslaw, Thousand Island dressing & your choice of cheese
Double pasrtami
Hot Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
House-breaded chicken breast covered in our buffalo sauce
Crab Cake Sandwich
5 oz our special recipe southern Maryland crab cake on toasted roll
Little Fish
Lightly battered fish on toasted roll
Tuna Melt
Our classic tuna on choice of bread with melted American cheese
Meatloaf Sandwich
Our specially seasoned meatloaf on your choice of bread
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken breast on toasted roll
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Boneless chicken breast in our fried chicken batter on a toasted roll
Ham & Cheese HOT Sandwich
Shaved grilled, smoked ham with melted Swiss on toasted roll
Patti Melt
6 oz burger with sauteed onions and melted cheese of your choice on grilled rye
Grilled Cheese
Creamy melted cheese on grilled Texas Toast
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Four specialty selected cheeses on buttery grilled Texas Toast
Hot Dog
Classic
Chili & Cheese Dog
Ham & Swiss HOT Sandwich
Sandwiches
Gold Rush
Chicken breast tenderloins drizzled with honey, bacon and melted Provolone
Turkey Rachel
Turkey, coleslaw, melted Swiss with 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye
Turkey Bacon Ranch
Sliced turkey with bacon & choice of melted cheese on grilled roll
Chicken- Bacon Melt
Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon & melted Provolone cheese
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Barbeque pulled pork served on a toasted roll topped with coleslaw
The Dave
1/4 pound of sliced steak covered in melted American cheese topped with a fried egg on a toasted roll
Gyro
classic gyro with red onion, tomato, Tzatziki sauce
Pork Chop Sandwich ( FRIED )
Pork chop sandwich ( GRILLED )
Sausage peppers & onions on hot dog roll
Baskets
Chicken Tenders Basket
3 tenders served with your choice of side and small coleslaw
Fish & Chips Basket (2 piece)
2 Pieces of battered fish with your choice of side & small coleslaw
Shrimp Basket
Full basket of 6 lightly breaded jumbo shrimp served with your choice of side and small coleslaw
Crab Cake Basket (1)
Our special recipe 5 oz crab cake (1) with fries & coleslaw
Burgers
Burger
Bacon Burger
Marie's Burger
Topped with caramelized onions, melted blue cheese and bacon
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Sautéed mushrooms topped with gravy & melted Swiss
Ham & Swiss Burger
Topped with shaved smoked ham & melted Swiss
Chili Cheese Burger
Covered with chili & melted Cheddar cheese
Blue Cheese Burger
Topped with crumbled blue cheese
Breakfast Burger?
Topped with bacon and a fried egg
Barbecue Burger
Topped with a jumbo onion ring and tangy barbecue sauce
Buffalo Blue Cheese Burger
Topped with blue cheese, buffalo sauce & jalapeno peppers
Subs
9" Steak & Cheese Sub
Seasoned sliced steak with your choice of cheese on a toasted sub roll
9" Italian Cheese Steak Sub
Topped with marinara sauce, grilled onions & green peppers with melted Provolone
9" Chicken Cheese Steak Sub
Chopped chicken seasoned and grilled with green peppers & onions topped with your choice of cheese
Club Sub
Turkey, ham, bacon & American cheese on Italian sub roll
Fried Haddock Sub
10 oz breaded haddock filet on sub roll
Meatball Sub
Meatballs covered in our marinara sauce topped with melted Provolone chees
Chicken Parm Sub
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara & melted Provolone
Italian Cold Cut Sub
Fresh sliced salami, mortadela & capicola on a soft Italian roll
Crab Cake Sub
Two house made 5 oz crab cakes
Chicken Salad Sub
House made chicken salad on a sub roll
Tuna Salad Sub
House made tuna salad on a sub roll
Pulled Pork Sub
Pulled pork barbeque on a sub roll
Italian Sausage & Pepper Sub
Two Italian grilled sausages with sautéed peppers & onions
Hamburger Sub
Fresh oyster PO Boy
Dinners
12 oz New York Strip Dinner
12 oz
14 oz Rib Eye Steak Dinner
14oz With 5 grilled or fried shrimp, add $5.99
Country Fried Steak Dinner
Sirloin battered and fried served with a biscuit covered in white country gravy
Country Fried Chicken Dinner
Boneless chicken breast seasoned and hand breaded served with a biscuit covered in white country gravy
Grilled Chicken Dinner
2 fresh marinated chicken breasts grilled to order over steamed rice your choice (lemon pepper, barbeque or plain)
Hot Roast Beef Dinner
Sliced roast beef over 2 slices of bread covered in gravy
Hot Turkey Dinner
Sliced turkey over 2 slices of bread covered in grav
Liver & Onions Dinner
2 pieces of liver covered in grilled onions topped with gravy
Meatloaf Dinner
Our own in house made recipe covered in beef gravy
Grilled Pork Chop Dinner
2 jumbo pork chops grilled or battered & country fried
Fried Pork Chop Dinner
Grilled Glazed ham Dinner
Thick sliced smoked ham grilled with our own brown sugar spice glaze
Roast Turkey Dinner
carved turkey breast with cornbread stuffing and cranberry sauce
Cattleman's Choice Dinner
battered and fried sirloin covered in sauteed onions and mushrooms topped with beef gravy
Chopped Steak Dinner
2 hamburger patties covered with sauteed onions and mushrooms
Pasta Dinners
Spaghetti Dinner
Mound of pasta covered in chunky marinara With 2 jumbo meatballs, add $2.00
Chicken Parmesan Dinner
Hand breaded chicken breast served with spaghetti topped with provolone covered in chunky marinara
Veal Parmesan Dinner
Breaded veal served with spaghetti topped with provolone covered in chunky marinara
Sausage & Peppers Dinner
Italian Sausage sauteed with green peppers and onions covered in chunky marinara sauce over spaghetti noodles
Baked Meatballs Dinner
Dish of 4 baked meatballs covered in marinara & melted parmesan cheese with a full serving of pasta covered with marinara
Fettuccini Alfredo Dinner
Fettuccini Alfredo w Broccoli Dinner
Fettuccini Alfredo w Chicken & Broccoli Dinner
Fettuccini Alfredo w Shrimp Dinner
Seafood Specialties
Seafood Platter Dinner
1 piece fried cod - fried clams - 4 fried shrimp
Crab Cake Platter Dinner
2 of our special recipe 5 oz crab cakes
Fish & Chips Dinner
3 pieces of battered cod
Fried Haddock Platter Dinner
Golden battered & fried Haddock
Grilled Haddock Platter Dinner
Filet of Haddock
Fried Catfish Platter Dinner
Lightly breaded & fried catfish
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Full plate of 12 lightly breaded shrimp
Grilled Shrimp Dinner
2 skewers of grilled shrimp over rice
Salmon Cake Dinner - 3
Wednesday Special
Monday Night Special
Tuesday Night Special
Wednesday Night Special
Thursday Night Special (starting at 5 PM)
Friday & Saturday Night Special (starting at 5 PM)
Grilled Salmon Dinner
Fresh Fried Oysters (6) Appetizer
Fresh Fried Oysters (12) Dinner
Roasted 1/2 chicken
1/2 chicken & 1/2 ribs
Blackened Prime Rib
SMOTHERED PORK CHOPS
Soft Shell sandwich
Soft Shell Crab Dinner
14 oz rib eye and grilled shrimp
4pc Fried Chicken Dinner (Copy)
ROAST PORK DINNER WITH STUFFING
pulled pork barbque with fries
Ham and Cabbage
Beef Brisket Dinner 8 oz
barbequed chicken
smothered pork chops
corned beef and cabbage
Carved Roast beef Dinner
Rock fish dinner
Swiss Steak with mushrooms - onions & gravy
14 oz rib eye & crab cake
Spicy 1/2 Smoke
Daily Specials
Kids Breakfast
Kids Pancakes
Breakfast Sides
Kids Meals
Kids Sandwiches
Kids Drinks
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
6325 Crain Highway, LaPlata, MD 20646