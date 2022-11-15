Mario's Pizza Owego
742 Reviews
$
51 Fox St
Owego, NY 13827
Popular Items
Starters
Pizza Fries
Cross cut fries with melted mozzarella cheese and served with marinara sauce
Cheddar Fries
Cross cut fries with melted cheddar cheese
Cheddar Bacon Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
6 sticks served with marinara sauce
Potato Skins
Poppers
Served with popper jam
Munchie Sampler
Combination of pizza fries, potato skins, & mozzarella sticks
Chicken Tenders
Served with fries
Buffalo Tenders
Chicken tenders dipped in Buffalo sauce and served with fries
Onion Rings
Garlic Knots (10)
Garlic Fries
Fried Ravioli
Fried Calamari
Served with a side of spicy marinara
Party Packs
Pizzas
Medium Pie
14” Pie
Large Pie
16” Pie
Half Sheet
Sheet
Stromboli
Mozzarella and your choice of up to 3 toppings
Personal Calzone
Mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, and up to 3 toppings
Medium Calzone
Mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, and up to 3 toppings
Large Calzone
Mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, and up to 3 toppings
Gluten Free
10” Cauliflower Crust
Speciality Pies- Medium or Large Round Only
Classic Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil
Veggie
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives
Meatlovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp in a garlic scampi sauce
Vodka Sauce
Our traditional pie, made with a pink vodka sauce and topped with fresh parsley
Chicken Fajita
Grilled chicken, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and finished with ranch dressing
Spicy Hawaiian
Grilled chicken tossed in a blend of spices, pineapple, and hot peppers
Deluxe
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions
Bruschetta
Our homemade pizza sauce, no cheese, diced tomatoes, onions, hopped garlic, fresh parsley, and topped with balsamic glaze & extra virgin olive oil
Cheesesteak
Shaved steak, peppers, onions, and American cheese
The Van Gogh
Fresh mozzarella, sausage, onion, banana peppers, chopped garlic, and oregano
Pesto Chicken
Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, and finished with extra virgin olive oil
Alfredo
Homemade Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, and parsley
Pasta Dinners
Spaghetti
Served with warm bread & butter and a side salad
Rigatoni
Served with warm bread & butter and a side salad
Ziti
Served with warm bread & butter and a side salad
Fettuccini
Served with warm bread & butter and a side salad
Lasagna
Served with warm bread & butter and a side salad
Manicotti
Served with warm bread & butter and a side salad
Stuffed Shells
Served with warm bread & butter and a side salad
Ravioli
Served with warm bread & butter and a side salad
Gnocchi
Served with warm bread & butter and a side salad
Chicken Parmigiana with a side of spaghetti
Served with warm bread & butter and a side salad
Veal Parmigiana with a side of spaghetti
Served with warm bread & butter and a side salad
Eggplant Parmigiana with a side of spaghetti
Served with warm bread & butter and a side salad
Subs
Buffalo Tender
Lettuce, tomato, & Bleu cheese
Cheesesteak
With fried peppers & onions
Chicken Cutlet
Lettuce, tomato, American cheese, & mayo
Chicken Parm
Breaded chicken cutlet covered with homemade spaghetti sauce & melted mozzarella
Chicken Spiede
Marinated chicken breast cubed, grilled, and served with fried peppers & onions
Eggplant Parm
Breaded breaded covered with homemade spaghetti sauce and melted mozzarella
Fish Sandwich
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & tartar sauce
Fish Sub
Grilled Sausage
With fried peppers & onions
Ham & Cheese
Ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Ham & Swiss
Ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Italian
Capicolla, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, oil & vinegar dressing
Meat Lovers
Turkey, ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Meatball
Homemade meatballs topped with homemade spaghetti sauce
Meatball Parm
Homemade meatballs covered with homemade spaghetti sauce & melted mozzarella
Pepperoni
Pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Sausage
Mild sausage covered with homemade spaghetti sauce
Sausage & Meatball Combo
Mild sausage & homemade meatballs covered in homemade spaghetti sauce
Sausage & Meatball Combo Parm
Mild sausage & homemade meatballs covered in homemade spaghetti sauce And topped with melted mozzarella
Sausage Parm
Mild sausage covered in homemade spaghetti sauce and topped with melted mozzarella
Spaghetti Parm
Spaghetti in homemade sauce on a garlic bread roll and topped with melted mozzarella
Tuna
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Turkey
Oven roasted turkey breast with lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Turkey Club
Oven roasted turkey breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Veal Parm
Breaded veal cutlet covered with homemade spaghetti sauce and melted mozzarella
Veggie
Combination of provolone, American, and Swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, green peppers, black olives, broccoli, banana peppers, & mayo
Salads
Tossed Green Salad
Antipasto
Bed of lettuce, fresh garden vegetables, olives, pepperoni, salami, capricolla, tomatoes, & provolone cheese
Chicken Spiedi Salad
Crispy Chicken Salad
Chef Salad
Vegetable Antipasto
Bed of lettuce, variety of fresh garden vegetables, and three cheeses
Tuna Salad Platter
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Warm Breads
Children’s Menu
Add Ons
Side of Meatballs (2)
Side Of Sausage (2)
Side of Fries
Side of Spaghetti
Ranch (4oz)
Bleu Cheese (4oz)
Side of Cheddar (4oz)
Buffalo Wing Sauce (4oz)
Honey Mustard Sauce (4oz)
BBQ Sauce (4oz)
Sweet Chili Sauce (4oz)
Garlic Sauce (4oz)
Bourbon Molasses Sauce (4oz)
Teriyaki Sauce (4oz)
Garlic Parm Sauce (4oz)
Mango Habanero Sauce (4oz)
Italian Dressing (4oz)
Balsamic Glaze (4oz)
Quart of Spaghetti Sauce
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Quality, homemade meals at affordable prices and a warm family atmosphere in which to enjoy them - that’s what you’ll always find at Mario’s
51 Fox St, Owego, NY 13827