Mario's Pizza Owego imageView gallery

Mario's Pizza Owego

742 Reviews

$

51 Fox St

Owego, NY 13827

Popular Items

Large Pie
Dozen Wings
Sheet

Starters

Pizza Fries

$7.99

Cross cut fries with melted mozzarella cheese and served with marinara sauce

Cheddar Fries

$7.99

Cross cut fries with melted cheddar cheese

Cheddar Bacon Fries

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.29

6 sticks served with marinara sauce

Potato Skins

$8.49

Poppers

$7.49

Served with popper jam

Munchie Sampler

$9.99

Combination of pizza fries, potato skins, & mozzarella sticks

Chicken Tenders

$9.25

Served with fries

Buffalo Tenders

$9.75

Chicken tenders dipped in Buffalo sauce and served with fries

Onion Rings

$5.99

Garlic Knots (10)

$4.99

Garlic Fries

$5.49

Fried Ravioli

$7.95

Fried Calamari

$9.99

Served with a side of spicy marinara

Chicken Wings

Dozen Wings

$13.75

Half Dozen Wings

$8.50

50 Pack

$54.50

80 Pack

$88.50

Party Packs

Large Party Pack

$39.30

Large round pizza, 18 wings, and a 2 liter of soda

Half Sheet Party Pack

$45.65

Half sheet pizza, 2 dozen wings, and a 2 liter of soda

Sheet Party Pack

$50.55

Full sheet pizza, 2 dozen wings, and a 2 liter of soda

Pizzas

Medium Pie

$16.49

14” Pie

Large Pie

$18.39

16” Pie

Half Sheet

$19.99

Sheet

$25.49

Stromboli

$9.25+

Mozzarella and your choice of up to 3 toppings

Personal Calzone

$9.95

Mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, and up to 3 toppings

Medium Calzone

$16.99

Mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, and up to 3 toppings

Large Calzone

$19.50

Mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, and up to 3 toppings

Gluten Free

$7.99

10” Cauliflower Crust

Speciality Pies- Medium or Large Round Only

Only Available In Medium Or Large Round

Classic Margherita

Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil

Veggie

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and black olives

Meatlovers

$23.49+

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon

Shrimp Scampi

$23.49+

Shrimp in a garlic scampi sauce

Vodka Sauce

$19.99+

Our traditional pie, made with a pink vodka sauce and topped with fresh parsley

Chicken Fajita

$23.49+

Grilled chicken, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and finished with ranch dressing

Spicy Hawaiian

$23.49+

Grilled chicken tossed in a blend of spices, pineapple, and hot peppers

Deluxe

$25.24+

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions

Bruschetta

$19.99+

Our homemade pizza sauce, no cheese, diced tomatoes, onions, hopped garlic, fresh parsley, and topped with balsamic glaze & extra virgin olive oil

Cheesesteak

$23.49+

Shaved steak, peppers, onions, and American cheese

The Van Gogh

$23.49+

Fresh mozzarella, sausage, onion, banana peppers, chopped garlic, and oregano

Pesto Chicken

$21.74+

Pesto sauce, grilled chicken, and finished with extra virgin olive oil

Alfredo

Homemade Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, and parsley

Pasta Dinners

Spaghetti

$8.50

Served with warm bread & butter and a side salad

Rigatoni

$8.50

Served with warm bread & butter and a side salad

Ziti

$8.50

Served with warm bread & butter and a side salad

Fettuccini

$8.50

Served with warm bread & butter and a side salad

Lasagna

$14.50

Served with warm bread & butter and a side salad

Manicotti

$8.95

Served with warm bread & butter and a side salad

Stuffed Shells

$8.95

Served with warm bread & butter and a side salad

Ravioli

$9.95Out of stock

Served with warm bread & butter and a side salad

Gnocchi

$10.50

Served with warm bread & butter and a side salad

Chicken Parmigiana with a side of spaghetti

$16.95

Served with warm bread & butter and a side salad

Veal Parmigiana with a side of spaghetti

$18.50Out of stock

Served with warm bread & butter and a side salad

Eggplant Parmigiana with a side of spaghetti

$15.49

Served with warm bread & butter and a side salad

Subs

Buffalo Tender

$9.79

Lettuce, tomato, & Bleu cheese

Cheesesteak

$9.79

With fried peppers & onions

Chicken Cutlet

$9.49

Lettuce, tomato, American cheese, & mayo

Chicken Parm

$9.99

Breaded chicken cutlet covered with homemade spaghetti sauce & melted mozzarella

Chicken Spiede

$9.29

Marinated chicken breast cubed, grilled, and served with fried peppers & onions

Eggplant Parm

$9.99

Breaded breaded covered with homemade spaghetti sauce and melted mozzarella

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & tartar sauce

Fish Sub

$10.49

Grilled Sausage

$9.49

With fried peppers & onions

Ham & Cheese

$7.99

Ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Ham & Swiss

$8.19

Ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Italian

$8.99

Capicolla, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, oil & vinegar dressing

Meat Lovers

$9.99

Turkey, ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Meatball

$8.99

Homemade meatballs topped with homemade spaghetti sauce

Meatball Parm

$10.24

Homemade meatballs covered with homemade spaghetti sauce & melted mozzarella

Pepperoni

$7.99

Pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Sausage

$9.25

Mild sausage covered with homemade spaghetti sauce

Sausage & Meatball Combo

$9.99

Mild sausage & homemade meatballs covered in homemade spaghetti sauce

Sausage & Meatball Combo Parm

$11.24

Mild sausage & homemade meatballs covered in homemade spaghetti sauce And topped with melted mozzarella

Sausage Parm

$10.50

Mild sausage covered in homemade spaghetti sauce and topped with melted mozzarella

Spaghetti Parm

$9.49

Spaghetti in homemade sauce on a garlic bread roll and topped with melted mozzarella

Tuna

$8.29Out of stock

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Turkey

$8.99

Oven roasted turkey breast with lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Turkey Club

$9.99

Oven roasted turkey breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Veal Parm

$10.49Out of stock

Breaded veal cutlet covered with homemade spaghetti sauce and melted mozzarella

Veggie

$8.49

Combination of provolone, American, and Swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, green peppers, black olives, broccoli, banana peppers, & mayo

Salads

Tossed Green Salad

$4.25

Antipasto

Bed of lettuce, fresh garden vegetables, olives, pepperoni, salami, capricolla, tomatoes, & provolone cheese

Chicken Spiedi Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.95

Chef Salad

$9.99

Vegetable Antipasto

$10.25

Bed of lettuce, variety of fresh garden vegetables, and three cheeses

Tuna Salad Platter

$9.50Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99

Warm Breads

Bread Basket

$2.75

A variety of French bread, garlic knots, & strips of garlic pizza

Garlic Bread

Pizza Basket

$3.50

Strips of warm garlic pizza (6)

Garlic Knots (10)

$4.99

With a side of sauce

Children’s Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders with Fries

$8.99

Served with a cookie

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.99

Served with a cookie

Kids Mini Pizza Cheese

$7.99

Served with a cookie

Kids Mini Pizza Pepperoni

$8.74

Served with a cookie

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Served with a cookie

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25

Rice Krispy Treat

$1.85

Add Ons

Side of Meatballs (2)

$3.50

Side Of Sausage (2)

$3.50

Side of Fries

$1.99

Side of Spaghetti

$2.99

Ranch (4oz)

$1.70

Bleu Cheese (4oz)

$1.70

Side of Cheddar (4oz)

$1.70

Buffalo Wing Sauce (4oz)

$1.70

Honey Mustard Sauce (4oz)

$1.70

BBQ Sauce (4oz)

$1.70

Sweet Chili Sauce (4oz)

$1.70

Garlic Sauce (4oz)

$1.70

Bourbon Molasses Sauce (4oz)

$1.70

Teriyaki Sauce (4oz)

$1.70

Garlic Parm Sauce (4oz)

$1.70

Mango Habanero Sauce (4oz)

$1.70

Italian Dressing (4oz)

$1.70

Balsamic Glaze (4oz)

$1.70

Quart of Spaghetti Sauce

$5.99

2 Liters of Soda

Pepsi

$2.69

Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Sierra Mist

$2.69

Root Beer

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Mountain Dew

$2.69
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Quality, homemade meals at affordable prices and a warm family atmosphere in which to enjoy them - that’s what you’ll always find at Mario’s

51 Fox St, Owego, NY 13827

