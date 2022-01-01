Halcyon Flavors from the Earth
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The centerpiece of the menu is mezze, a North African and Mediterranean concept of small dishes meant to be shared, and experienced by everyone at the table. With executive chef Jonathan Moore leading the kitchen, dishes will include Lamb Belly Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps, Ceviche Aguachile, Piri Piri Chicken, Heirloom Tomato & Burrata Tart, Gullah Paella, and more. Mariposa has partnered with Sam Fleming at 100 Gardens to supply all lettuces and greens from their aquaponics garden project at The Innovation Barn.
Location
500 South Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Gallery
