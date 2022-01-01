Restaurant header imageView gallery

Halcyon Flavors from the Earth

500 South Tryon Street

Charlotte, NC 28202

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The centerpiece of the menu is mezze, a North African and Mediterranean concept of small dishes meant to be shared, and experienced by everyone at the table. With executive chef Jonathan Moore leading the kitchen, dishes will include Lamb Belly Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps, Ceviche Aguachile, Piri Piri Chicken, Heirloom Tomato & Burrata Tart, Gullah Paella, and more. Mariposa has partnered with Sam Fleming at 100 Gardens to supply all lettuces and greens from their aquaponics garden project at The Innovation Barn. ​

500 South Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

Directions

