Latin American
Seafood

Marker 244

215 Reviews

$$

1 Landing Drive

Port Royal, SC 29935

Order Again

Quick Eats

Fish Bites

$10.75

Small Fry Basket

$12.75

Nacho Mamas Chips

$6.00

Fish Stew - BOWL

$7.75

Onion Rings

$6.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

Quesadilla

$11.00

Chili

$6.50+

8 Shrimp

$11.50

16 Shrimp

$23.00

Green Stuff

M244 Salad

$7.50+

Caesar Salad

$8.75+

Handheld

244 Burger

$12.50

Fish BLT

$17.75

Cap. Ron's Cuban

$15.75

Patty Melt

$13.50

Flybridge Wrap

$13.75

BBQ Pork Sammie

$12.00

Tacos

Totem Tacos

$16.00

Taco Tuesday

$7.00

After 17:00

Jan's Seafood Platter

$24.75

Jerk Chicken Plate

$16.00

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Blackened Fish

$21.00

Grilled Fish

$21.00

Fried Fish

$21.00

ETC

Fries

$4.00

Veggies side

$5.00

Island Peas and Rice

$5.00

Grits

$4.00

Island Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Soup

$5.00

No Side

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.50

Swabs

Kids Fried Shrimp

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Sand Dollar Sammie

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tendies

$7.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$4.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.00

SPECIALS

Mahi Piccata

$26.08

Mater Pie

$4.50

Mahi Ceviche

$8.00

SM Caesar Salad

$23.15

Club Wrap

$23.15

Tacos

$23.15

Food Misc

Venue Fee

$300.00

Non Alcohol Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Half & Half Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Orange Fanta

Lemonade

$2.00

Soda Wtr

Water

Red Bull

$3.75

Milk

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Virgin Fruit Punch

$5.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Tonic

$1.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Liquors

House Vodka

$5.50

Ketel One

$8.00

Tito's

$7.00

Grey Goose

$7.50

DBL House Vodka

$10.00

DBL Ketel One

$13.50

DBL Tito's

$11.00

DBL Grey Goose

$13.00

House Gin

$5.50

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

DBL House Gin

$10.00

DBL Beefeater

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray

$15.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

House Rum

$5.50

Bacardi

$7.00

Mt. Gay

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Pussers

$7.50

Malibu

$7.00

Mango Rum

$7.00

Myers Dark

$7.50

Goslings

$7.00

DBL House Rum

$10.00

DBL Bacardi

$11.00

DBL Myers Dark

$13.00

DBL Capt Morgan

$11.00

DBL Mt. Gay

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Malibu

$10.00

DBL Sea Island Spiced

$11.00

House Tequila

$5.50

Espolon Silver

$8.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Herradura

$9.00

Corralejo

$8.50

Corzo Silver

$14.00Out of stock

Corazón Añejo

$8.50

DBL House Tequila

$10.00

DBL Espolon Silver

$15.00

DBL Patron Silver

$18.00

DBL Herradera

$17.00

DBL Corralejo

$15.50

DBL Lagos

$9.00Out of stock

DBL Jose Gold

$13.00Out of stock

House Whiskey

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jim Beam

$7.50

Woodford

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Black Velvet

$5.50

Jameson

$7.50

Makers Mark

$8.50

Skrewball

$9.00

Blantons

$17.00

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Seagram's VO

$7.50

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

Angels Envy Rye

$12.50

Bullet

$8.50

Bullet 95 Rye

$8.50

Walkers Cay

$11.50

DBL House Whiskey

$9.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$13.00

DBL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Woodford

$14.00

DBL Crown Royal

$17.00

DBL Seagram's VO

$11.00

DBL Black Velvet

$10.00

DBL Jameson

$12.00

DBL Spring House

$10.00

DBL Makers

$15.00

House Scotch

$5.50

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Dewars

$7.50

Glenmorangie

$11.00

Famous Grouse

$8.00

J Walker Black

$11.00

Cutty Sark

$8.00

DBL House Scotch

$10.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$19.00

DBL Dewars

$14.00

DBL Glenmorangie

$21.00

DBL Famous Grouse

$14.00

DBL J Walker BLK

$21.00

Christian Bros

$5.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Patron XO

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Midori

$8.00

Jager

$8.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.50

Peach Schnapps

$5.50

99 Bananas

$5.50

Fireball

$5.50

Campari

$9.00

Amaretto Disaronno

$8.00

DBL Christian Bros

$9.00

DBL Hennessy

$18.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$15.00

DBL Grand Marinier

$17.00

DBL Patron XO

$15.00

DBL Chambord

$19.00

DBL Bailey's

$17.00

DBL Kahlua

$13.00

DBL Midori

$13.00

DBL Jager

$14.00

DBL Peppermint Schnapps

$9.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$9.00

DBL 99 Bananas

$9.00

Beers

Craft Flight

$12.00

Hotel Rendevous Wheat

$7.50

Big Wave Golden Ale

$7.75

Mermaids Call Pale

$7.75

Hazy Like A Fox

$7.75

Leather Jkt Porter

$8.00

Ruby Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Cenotes

$7.75Out of stock

Looking East IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Beagleander

$8.00Out of stock

Mountain Candy IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Helles Lager

$7.75Out of stock

Damn Yankee

$8.00Out of stock

Blood Orange IPA

$7.50Out of stock

Sun's Out Pale Ale

$7.50Out of stock

Bell's Two Hearted IPA

$7.75Out of stock

Pun Control NEIPA

$8.00Out of stock

Parrotfish Juicy Pale Ale

$7.50Out of stock

Duke It out IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Stainless Steel Magnolias Kolsch

$7.00Out of stock

Drift Dive IPA

$7.50Out of stock

Daddy - O Pilsner

$7.50Out of stock

Mola Mola Ipa

$7.50Out of stock

Goliath Grouper

$7.50Out of stock

Salt Lime Lager

$8.00Out of stock

Nudibranch Pale Ale

$7.50Out of stock

Hefeweizen

$7.75Out of stock

Blue Moon

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coastal Love IPA

$6.00

Coors Lt

$3.50

Corona Extra

$4.50

Corona Premier

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

0.0 Heineken

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.50

PBR

$3.50

Red Stripe

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Yuengling

$4.00Out of stock

Austin Hard Cider

$5.00

Trop Hop

$5.50

High Noon Lemon

$6.00

Operation Jackpot IPA

$5.00

Sweetwater IPA

$4.50

Bud Light Bucket

$16.00

Budweiser Bucket

$16.00

Miller Lt Bucket

$16.00

Coors Lt Bucket

$16.00

Mich Ultra Bucket

$16.00

Corona Premier Bucket

$19.00

Corona Extra Bucket

$19.00

Corona Light Bucket

$19.00

Heineken Bucket

$19.00

Blue Moon Bucket

$19.00

White Claw Bucket

$16.00

High Noon Bucket

$31.00

Wine

Cape Heights Chardonnay

$7.00+

Riff Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Kurunui Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

Veuve de Vernary Brut Rosé

$9.00

Fleur de Mer

$11.00+

Gladiator Merlot

$7.00+

Domaine Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Chateau Cabernet

$9.00+

Broadside Cabernet

$7.00+

Harken Chardonnay

$7.00+

Prosecco

$5.00+

Corkage

$20.00

Specialty Cocktails

The Wrecker

$12.00

Painkiller

$12.00

Cactus Juice

$11.00

Mudda Mango

$9.00

Mango Margarita

$12.00

Red Dog

$8.00

Xtra Stuff Bloody

$8.00

BYO Mojito

$10.00

House Margarita

$7.50

Cinnamon Old Fashioned

$11.00

Pirate Punch

$8.00

LIT

$9.50

Bahama Mama

$11.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$9.50

Port Royal Sunrise

$10.00

Rum Runner

$14.00

Mint Julep

$10.50

Mudslide

$11.00

Frogmore Mojito

$10.00

Lavender Lemonade

$10.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.50

Green Tea

$7.50

Buttery Nipple

$7.50

4 Horsemen

$7.50

Lemon Drop

$7.50

Key Lime

$7.50

Water Moccasin

$7.50

Chocolate Cake Shot

$8.50

Xmas Cookie

$8.50

Painkiller Pitcher

$40.00

House Margarita Pitcher

$20.00

Mudslide Pitcher

$52.00

Port Royal Sunrise Pitcher

$38.50

Cactus Juice Pitcher

$0.40

Cactus Juice Pitcher

$40.00

Specials

Marg Pitcher

$19.50

Mocktail

Ginger Mango Mint Mocktail

$5.00

Shirts

Crew Neck

$22.00

V Neck

$22.00

Crew Neck

$20.00

V Neck

$20.00

Tank Top

$18.00

Accessories

Koozies

$2.72

Fishin' Hat

$25.00

Cups

20 oz Tiki cup

$7.00Out of stock

16 oz Tiki cup

$5.00

Painkiller Cup

$5.00Out of stock
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1 Landing Drive, Port Royal, SC 29935

Directions

Marker 244 image

