Indian

Masala & Curry

812 Reviews

$$

730 Cooper Ave

Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Order Again

Popular Items

Tikka Masala
Garlic Cheese Naan
Garlic Naan

Appetizers

Papad/Papadum

$4.00

Crispy baked lentil wafers

Samosas

$8.00

Fried pastry stuffed with spiced potatoes & grean peas (3 Pieces)

Daal Soup

$7.00

Thin mildly spiced red and yellow lentil broth with a hint of butter

Veggie Pakodas

$8.00

Fried onions, cauliflower and potatoes dipped in chickpea, rice, and corn batter. Servied with our special dipping sauces

Onion Bhaji

$8.00

Fried onions dipped in chickpea, rice, and corn batter. Served with our special dipping sauces

Chicken Pakodas

$8.00

Tender fried chicken dipped in chickpea, rice and corn batter. Served with our special dipping sauces.

Shrimp Pakodas

$9.00

Shrimp dipped in chickpea, rice and corn batter. Served with our special dipping sauces

Soups and Salads

Daal Soup

$7.00

Thin mildly spiced red and yellow lentil broth with a hint of butter

Mulligatawny Soup

$8.00

Roasted Chicken breast mixed with thin, mildly spiced lentil broth with a hint of butter

Kachumber Salad

$8.00

Fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions tossed with mild Nepali spices and garnished with crispy lentil wafers

Naan (Bread)

Plain Naan

$5.00

Soft and puffy white bread

Onion Kulcha

$5.50

Naan stuffed with onion and cilantro

Garlic Naan

$5.50

Soft and puffy naan stuffed with minced garlic and cilantro

Cheese Naan

$5.50

Soft and puffy naan stuffed with cheese

Garlic Cheese Naan

$5.75

Soft and puffy naan stuffed with minced garlic, cheese, and cilantro

Peshwari Naan

$5.50

Sweet naan stuffed with almonds, cashews, and raisings

Keema Naan

$6.00

Hearty naan stuffed with ground lamb

Whole Wheat Naan (Bread)

Alu Paratha

$5.50

Stuffed with spiced potatoes and lightly glazed with butter and baked in Tandoori oven

Roti

$5.00

Soft and puffy whole wheat bread banked in Tandoori oven

Paratha

$5.00

Whole wheat flat bread with butter baked in Tandoori oven

Vegetarian Options (Served with Basmati/Jasmine Rice)

Alu Dum

$16.00

Potato curry cooked with spices, tomato and carmelized onion sauce with cream - Gluten Free

Alu Kauli Masala

$16.00

Potatoes and cauliflower cooked in mildly spiced tomato and caramelized onions with cream - Gluten Free

Alu Mattar

$16.00

Potatoes and Peas cooked in mild spices with caramelized onion - Gluten Free

Baigan Bharta

$16.00

Oven roasted eggplant cooked with spices, carmelized onions, green peas and cream - Gluten Free

Chana Masala

$16.00

Chickpeas cooked with ginger-garlic combo, tomato sauce and caramelized onions with cream - Gluten Free

Coconut Veggie Korma

$16.00

Mixed vegetables cooked in coconut milk, cashews, raisins, and savory spcies - Vegan Dish

Daal Maharani

$16.00

Creamy mixed variety of lentils cooked in a hint of butter and spices - Gluten Free

Malai Kofta

$16.00

Assortment of veggies rolled into balls, mixed with cheese, cashews, raisins and coconut cooked in tomato and carmelized onion sauce with cream.

Mattar Paneer

$16.00

Green peas and homemade cheese cooked in spiced tomatoes, carmelized onions and cream - Gluten Free

Paneer Makhani

$16.00

Homemade cheese cooked in creamy and savory tomato sauce - Gluten Free

Saag Paneer

$16.00

Homemade cheese sauteed in creamy spinach and savory spices - Gluten Free

Traditional Veggie Curry

$16.00

Nepali dish of fresh vegetables delicately seasoned with an exotic blend of spices - Gluten Free and Vegan

Veggie Korma

$16.00

Mildly spiced mixed veggies cooked in creamy carmelized onion sauce with cashews & raisins - Gluten Free

Biryani

Veggie Biryani

$16.00

Aromatic basmati/jasmine rice cooked with vegetables, delicate spices, touch of rose water, cashews and raisins. Served with a side of Raita. Gulten Free and Dairy Free without the Raita.

Chicken Biryani

$18.00

Aromatic basmati/jasmine rice cooked with tender chicken, delicate spices, touch of rose water, cashews and raisins. Served with a side of Raita. Gulten Free and Dairy Free without the Raita.

Lamb Biryani

$20.00

Aromatic basmati/jasmine rice cooked with tender lamb, delicate spices, touch of rose water, cashews and raisins. Served with a side of Raita. Gulten Free and Dairy Free without the Raita.

Shrimp Biryani

$21.00

Aromatic basmati/jasmine rice cooked with fresh shrimp, delicate spices, touch of rose water, cashews and raisins. Served with a side of Raita. Gulten Free and Dairy Free without the Raita.

Nepali Specialties (not served with side of rice)

Veggie Momo

$16.00

Steamed dumplings filled with mildly spiced veggies. Served with our special sauce

Chicken Momo

$18.00

Steamed dumplings filled with mildly spiced ground chicken. Served with our special sauce

Veggie Chau Chau

$16.00

Udon noodles lightly seasoned and pan fried with fresh veggies

Chicken Chau Chau

$18.00

Marinated chicken pan fried with Udon noodles and fresh veggies

Lamb Chau Chau

$20.00

Tender lamb pan fried with Udon noodles and fresh veggies

Shrimp Chau Chau

$21.00

Fresh shrimp pan fired with Udon noodles and fresh veggies

Meat Lovers and Seafood Enthusiasts (Served with Basmati/Jasmine rice)

Boti Saag

$20.00

Tandoori roasted lamb sauteed in creamy spinach and savory spices - Gluten Free

Chicken Tandoori

$18.00

Chicken on the bone, marinated overnight in yogurt & spices then BBQ'd iin the Tandoori oven with onions and bell pepers - Gluten Free

Chili

$18.00

Spicy meat sauteed in chilies, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes

Kawab

$18.00

Tender meat marinated in yogurt and herbs overnight then roasted in tandoori oven with onions and bell peppers - Gluten Free

Keema Mattar

$20.00

Ground lamb sauteed with peas and a thick mixture of spices - Gluten Free

Korma

$18.00

Tender meat cooked in a creamy carmelized onion sauce mixed with cashews, raisins, and coconut - Gluten Free

Makhani

$18.00

Subtly smoked meat cooked in savory and tangy creamy tomato sauce - Gluten Free

Shrimp Saag

$21.00

Fresh shrimp sauteed in creamy spinach and savory spices - Gluten Free

Spicy Vindaloo

$18.00

Potatoes and choice of protien cooked in tangy and spicy curry sauce - Gluten and Dairy Free

Tikka Masala

$18.00

Clay oven roasted meat sauteed in carmelized onions and tomaoto sauce with a touch of cream - Gluten Free

Tikka Saag

$18.00

Tandoori roasted chicken breast sauteed in creamy spinach and savory spices - Gluten Free

Traditional Curry

$18.00

Nepali dish of tender meat delicately seasoned with exotic blend of spices - Gluten Free and Dairy Free

Desserts

Mango Kulfi

$5.00

Indian style ice cream flavored with mango's, topped with sweet chocolate!

Pistachio Kulfi

$5.00

Indian style ice cream flavored with pistachios, topped with sweet chocolate!

Galub Jamun

$5.00

Deep fried pastries soaked in our sweet sugar syrup!

Kheer

$5.00

Traditional rice pudding spiced with cardamon and topped with cashews, raisins, and coconut

Mango Lassi Smoothie

$6.00

A chilled sweet drinkn made from homemade yogurt, a hint of rose water and mangos!

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Tenders served with choice of side and drink

Shrimp Pakodas

$8.00

Fried shrimp served with chocie of side and drink

Sides and Extras

French Fries

$4.00

Mango Chutey

$3.00

Chunks of mango in a sweetened sauce

Mango Pickle

$3.00

Spicy and sour pickle mixed with mangos, chili, and a variety of spices

Onions

$2.50

Chopped onions

Raita

$3.50

House made yogurt, cucumbers, and roasted cumine seeds

Rice

$3.00

Blend of basmati/jasmine rice

Steamed Veggies

$2.50

Masala Sauce

$5.00

Hot Sauce

Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Iced Tea

Cheeya/Chai

$4.00

Housemade black tea brewed with milk and Nepali spices

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Non-alcholic beverage pairs great with our spicy dishes

Iced Tea

$2.50

Iced Cheeya/Chai

$3.00

Iced version of our housemade black tea brewed with milk and Nepai spices

Lemonade

$3.00

Mango Lassi

$6.00

A chilled sweet drink made from homemade yogurt, a hint of rose water and mangos

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Roy Rodgers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sodas

$3.00

Beer

Fat Tire

$5.00

Easy-drinking Amber Ale born in Fort Collins, Colorado from New Belgium Brewing Company

Flying Horse

$10.00

The Champagne of beers! Superior malt, aromatic hops, yest and crystal clear water are transformed by the skill of the brewmaster into a beer fit for you, the connoisseur. 22 ounces

Maha Raja

$6.99

This Premium Pilsner in brewed in India has hints of fruitines with grainy, palc malt aromas

Odell IPA

$5.00

American style IPA with bold and hoppy flavors straight from Fort Collins, Colorado

SKA Pinstripe

$5.00

Brewed in Durango, Colorado with caramel malts and Liberty Hops, it has a slight fruity finish that pairs great with our spicy dishes.

SKA True Blonde

$5.00

Brewed in Durango, Colorado this crisp blonde ale is golden in color and medium body - works well with spicy dishes

Stella Artois

$5.00

A classic Belgian Lager, golden in color with a floral, hop aroma, well-balanced fruity matly sweetness, crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish.

Taj Mahal

$6.99

India-American style lager with spicy hops. Light and crisp, this has long been the beer of choice to pair with Indian cuisine.

Wine

Cabernet Sauvingnon

$8.50

Chenin Blanc

$8.00

Malbec

$8.50

New Age Red

$8.00

New Age White

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.50

Pinot Noir

$8.50

Rose

$8.50

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.50

Signature Wine Cocktails

Cranberry Spritzer

$9.00

New Age White Wine with a cranberry splash over ice with a fresh squeezed lime. Perfect for those hot summer days!

Red Lemon Splash

$9.00

New Age Red and fresh lemonade

Sangria

$9.00

New Age Red, Vodka Citron, strawberries, oranges and lime

Tincho

$9.00

New Age White over ice with a fresh squeezed lime

Cocktails

Cape Cod

$9.00

Vodka Citron, Cointreau, cranberry juice, fresh squeezed lime

Dark & Stormy

$8.50

Dark Rum, spicy ginger beer, and fresh squeezed lime

Gin & Tonic

$8.50

Gin, fresh squeezed lime and tonic water

Gin Fizz

$8.50

Gin, fresh squeezed lemon juice and club soda

Masala Libre

$7.50

Spiced Rum, Coke, and fresh squeezed lime

Masala Mule

$8.99

Vodka, spicy ginger beer and fresh squeezed lime

Masalarita

$8.50

Tequila, fresh squeezed lime and Cointreau

Spike Masala Lassi

$8.99

Whiskey Ginger

$8.99

Whiskey, spicey ginger beer, fresh squeezed lime and splash of soda water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Namaste and Welcome to Masala & Curry! Home to authentic Nepali & Indian Cuisine. We are located in the heart of beautiful and historic downtown Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Our cuisine combines simple and elegant spices from Nepal & India resulting in dishes rich in flavor as well as culture. Our approach to great food starts with cooking each dish from scratch. While this approach may take longer to prepare, the result is well worth the wait!

Website

Location

730 Cooper Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Directions

Masala & Curry image
Masala & Curry image

