Masala & Curry
812 Reviews
$$
730 Cooper Ave
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601
Popular Items
Appetizers
Papad/Papadum
Crispy baked lentil wafers
Samosas
Fried pastry stuffed with spiced potatoes & grean peas (3 Pieces)
Daal Soup
Thin mildly spiced red and yellow lentil broth with a hint of butter
Veggie Pakodas
Fried onions, cauliflower and potatoes dipped in chickpea, rice, and corn batter. Servied with our special dipping sauces
Onion Bhaji
Fried onions dipped in chickpea, rice, and corn batter. Served with our special dipping sauces
Chicken Pakodas
Tender fried chicken dipped in chickpea, rice and corn batter. Served with our special dipping sauces.
Shrimp Pakodas
Shrimp dipped in chickpea, rice and corn batter. Served with our special dipping sauces
Soups and Salads
Mulligatawny Soup
Roasted Chicken breast mixed with thin, mildly spiced lentil broth with a hint of butter
Kachumber Salad
Fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions tossed with mild Nepali spices and garnished with crispy lentil wafers
Naan (Bread)
Plain Naan
Soft and puffy white bread
Onion Kulcha
Naan stuffed with onion and cilantro
Garlic Naan
Soft and puffy naan stuffed with minced garlic and cilantro
Cheese Naan
Soft and puffy naan stuffed with cheese
Garlic Cheese Naan
Soft and puffy naan stuffed with minced garlic, cheese, and cilantro
Peshwari Naan
Sweet naan stuffed with almonds, cashews, and raisings
Keema Naan
Hearty naan stuffed with ground lamb
Whole Wheat Naan (Bread)
Vegetarian Options (Served with Basmati/Jasmine Rice)
Alu Dum
Potato curry cooked with spices, tomato and carmelized onion sauce with cream - Gluten Free
Alu Kauli Masala
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked in mildly spiced tomato and caramelized onions with cream - Gluten Free
Alu Mattar
Potatoes and Peas cooked in mild spices with caramelized onion - Gluten Free
Baigan Bharta
Oven roasted eggplant cooked with spices, carmelized onions, green peas and cream - Gluten Free
Chana Masala
Chickpeas cooked with ginger-garlic combo, tomato sauce and caramelized onions with cream - Gluten Free
Coconut Veggie Korma
Mixed vegetables cooked in coconut milk, cashews, raisins, and savory spcies - Vegan Dish
Daal Maharani
Creamy mixed variety of lentils cooked in a hint of butter and spices - Gluten Free
Malai Kofta
Assortment of veggies rolled into balls, mixed with cheese, cashews, raisins and coconut cooked in tomato and carmelized onion sauce with cream.
Mattar Paneer
Green peas and homemade cheese cooked in spiced tomatoes, carmelized onions and cream - Gluten Free
Paneer Makhani
Homemade cheese cooked in creamy and savory tomato sauce - Gluten Free
Saag Paneer
Homemade cheese sauteed in creamy spinach and savory spices - Gluten Free
Traditional Veggie Curry
Nepali dish of fresh vegetables delicately seasoned with an exotic blend of spices - Gluten Free and Vegan
Veggie Korma
Mildly spiced mixed veggies cooked in creamy carmelized onion sauce with cashews & raisins - Gluten Free
Biryani
Veggie Biryani
Aromatic basmati/jasmine rice cooked with vegetables, delicate spices, touch of rose water, cashews and raisins. Served with a side of Raita. Gulten Free and Dairy Free without the Raita.
Chicken Biryani
Aromatic basmati/jasmine rice cooked with tender chicken, delicate spices, touch of rose water, cashews and raisins. Served with a side of Raita. Gulten Free and Dairy Free without the Raita.
Lamb Biryani
Aromatic basmati/jasmine rice cooked with tender lamb, delicate spices, touch of rose water, cashews and raisins. Served with a side of Raita. Gulten Free and Dairy Free without the Raita.
Shrimp Biryani
Aromatic basmati/jasmine rice cooked with fresh shrimp, delicate spices, touch of rose water, cashews and raisins. Served with a side of Raita. Gulten Free and Dairy Free without the Raita.
Nepali Specialties (not served with side of rice)
Veggie Momo
Steamed dumplings filled with mildly spiced veggies. Served with our special sauce
Chicken Momo
Steamed dumplings filled with mildly spiced ground chicken. Served with our special sauce
Veggie Chau Chau
Udon noodles lightly seasoned and pan fried with fresh veggies
Chicken Chau Chau
Marinated chicken pan fried with Udon noodles and fresh veggies
Lamb Chau Chau
Tender lamb pan fried with Udon noodles and fresh veggies
Shrimp Chau Chau
Fresh shrimp pan fired with Udon noodles and fresh veggies
Meat Lovers and Seafood Enthusiasts (Served with Basmati/Jasmine rice)
Boti Saag
Tandoori roasted lamb sauteed in creamy spinach and savory spices - Gluten Free
Chicken Tandoori
Chicken on the bone, marinated overnight in yogurt & spices then BBQ'd iin the Tandoori oven with onions and bell pepers - Gluten Free
Chili
Spicy meat sauteed in chilies, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes
Kawab
Tender meat marinated in yogurt and herbs overnight then roasted in tandoori oven with onions and bell peppers - Gluten Free
Keema Mattar
Ground lamb sauteed with peas and a thick mixture of spices - Gluten Free
Korma
Tender meat cooked in a creamy carmelized onion sauce mixed with cashews, raisins, and coconut - Gluten Free
Makhani
Subtly smoked meat cooked in savory and tangy creamy tomato sauce - Gluten Free
Shrimp Saag
Fresh shrimp sauteed in creamy spinach and savory spices - Gluten Free
Spicy Vindaloo
Potatoes and choice of protien cooked in tangy and spicy curry sauce - Gluten and Dairy Free
Tikka Masala
Clay oven roasted meat sauteed in carmelized onions and tomaoto sauce with a touch of cream - Gluten Free
Tikka Saag
Tandoori roasted chicken breast sauteed in creamy spinach and savory spices - Gluten Free
Traditional Curry
Nepali dish of tender meat delicately seasoned with exotic blend of spices - Gluten Free and Dairy Free
Desserts
Mango Kulfi
Indian style ice cream flavored with mango's, topped with sweet chocolate!
Pistachio Kulfi
Indian style ice cream flavored with pistachios, topped with sweet chocolate!
Galub Jamun
Deep fried pastries soaked in our sweet sugar syrup!
Kheer
Traditional rice pudding spiced with cardamon and topped with cashews, raisins, and coconut
Mango Lassi Smoothie
A chilled sweet drinkn made from homemade yogurt, a hint of rose water and mangos!
Sides and Extras
French Fries
Mango Chutey
Chunks of mango in a sweetened sauce
Mango Pickle
Spicy and sour pickle mixed with mangos, chili, and a variety of spices
Onions
Chopped onions
Raita
House made yogurt, cucumbers, and roasted cumine seeds
Rice
Blend of basmati/jasmine rice
Steamed Veggies
Masala Sauce
Hot Sauce
Beverages
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Iced Tea
Cheeya/Chai
Housemade black tea brewed with milk and Nepali spices
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Ginger Beer
Non-alcholic beverage pairs great with our spicy dishes
Iced Tea
Iced Cheeya/Chai
Iced version of our housemade black tea brewed with milk and Nepai spices
Lemonade
Mango Lassi
A chilled sweet drink made from homemade yogurt, a hint of rose water and mangos
Milk
Orange Juice
Roy Rodgers
Shirley Temple
Sodas
Beer
Fat Tire
Easy-drinking Amber Ale born in Fort Collins, Colorado from New Belgium Brewing Company
Flying Horse
The Champagne of beers! Superior malt, aromatic hops, yest and crystal clear water are transformed by the skill of the brewmaster into a beer fit for you, the connoisseur. 22 ounces
Maha Raja
This Premium Pilsner in brewed in India has hints of fruitines with grainy, palc malt aromas
Odell IPA
American style IPA with bold and hoppy flavors straight from Fort Collins, Colorado
SKA Pinstripe
Brewed in Durango, Colorado with caramel malts and Liberty Hops, it has a slight fruity finish that pairs great with our spicy dishes.
SKA True Blonde
Brewed in Durango, Colorado this crisp blonde ale is golden in color and medium body - works well with spicy dishes
Stella Artois
A classic Belgian Lager, golden in color with a floral, hop aroma, well-balanced fruity matly sweetness, crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish.
Taj Mahal
India-American style lager with spicy hops. Light and crisp, this has long been the beer of choice to pair with Indian cuisine.
Wine
Signature Wine Cocktails
Cranberry Spritzer
New Age White Wine with a cranberry splash over ice with a fresh squeezed lime. Perfect for those hot summer days!
Red Lemon Splash
New Age Red and fresh lemonade
Sangria
New Age Red, Vodka Citron, strawberries, oranges and lime
Tincho
New Age White over ice with a fresh squeezed lime
Cocktails
Cape Cod
Vodka Citron, Cointreau, cranberry juice, fresh squeezed lime
Dark & Stormy
Dark Rum, spicy ginger beer, and fresh squeezed lime
Gin & Tonic
Gin, fresh squeezed lime and tonic water
Gin Fizz
Gin, fresh squeezed lemon juice and club soda
Masala Libre
Spiced Rum, Coke, and fresh squeezed lime
Masala Mule
Vodka, spicy ginger beer and fresh squeezed lime
Masalarita
Tequila, fresh squeezed lime and Cointreau
Spike Masala Lassi
Whiskey Ginger
Whiskey, spicey ginger beer, fresh squeezed lime and splash of soda water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Namaste and Welcome to Masala & Curry! Home to authentic Nepali & Indian Cuisine. We are located in the heart of beautiful and historic downtown Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Our cuisine combines simple and elegant spices from Nepal & India resulting in dishes rich in flavor as well as culture. Our approach to great food starts with cooking each dish from scratch. While this approach may take longer to prepare, the result is well worth the wait!
730 Cooper Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601