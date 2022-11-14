  • Home
Masterpiece Coffee 679 Hedburg Way, Oakdale CA 95361

No reviews yet

679 Hedburg Way

Oakdale, CA 95361

Organic

Columbian - Light

Columbian - Light

$55.00+
Costa Rica - Medium

Costa Rica - Medium

$55.00+
Guatemala - Medium

Guatemala - Medium

$55.00+
North Beach - Medium/Dark Blend

North Beach - Medium/Dark Blend

$55.00+
French Roast - Dark

French Roast - Dark

$55.00+

Sumatra - Dark

$55.00+

Decaf French Roast - Dark

$55.00+

Non-Organic

Columbian - Light

$45.00+

Guatemalan - Medium

$45.00+

Knights Ferry Roast (Light & Dark Blend)

$45.00+

Espresso - Medium

$45.00+

Decaf French Roast - Dark

$45.00+

French Roast - Dark

$45.00+

Sumatra - Dark

$45.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Simple and Fast! IF YOU WISH TO PAY USING VENMO, CHOOSE CASH AS A PAYMENT OPTION AT CHECK OUT

Location

679 Hedburg Way, Oakdale, CA 95361

Directions

