McSeagull’s Restaurant 14 Wharf Street

Food

Appetizers

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$17.00

Spinach, fennel, artichoke hearts, parmesan, served warm with tortillas. + Crab $9

Local Steamers

$20.00

Served with broth, drawn butter & lemon. (GF)

Maine Mussels

$22.00

Shallots, garlic, tomatoes & herbs steamed with white wine, grilled baguette.

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$19.00

Double wrapped skewer, with a base of bacon marmalade. (GF)

Fried Haddock Bites

$17.00

Crispy tender haddock served with house tartar sauce.

House Calamari

$18.00

Crispy fried calamari, pickled cherry peppers, queso fresco, scallion, & chipotle lime aioli.

Cheesy Fiesta Tots

$15.00

Golden fried tots, house queso, bacon bits, sour cream drizzle, & chives. +Braised beef $5

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Choice of: buffalo, garlic truffle parmesan, BBQ, Thai chili.

Soups & Salads

Cup Clam Chowder

$9.00

Bacon, onions, leeks, celery, red potatoes, clams. (GF)

Bowl Clam Chowder

$14.00

Bacon, onions, leeks, celery, red potatoes, clams. (GF)

Maine Fields Salad

$18.00

Spinach and arugula, fresh Maine blueberries, pickled red onion, toasted walnuts, goat cheese crumbles, champagne vinaigrette. (GF)

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine hearts, freshly shaved parmesan, herbed croutons, house Caesar.

Cup Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Lobster Brodo and cream, topped with fresh picked lobster meat.

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$17.00

Lobster Brodo and cream, topped with fresh picked lobster meat.

Spring Farro Bowl

$20.00

Pearled farro, radish, pomegranate seeds, fava beans, arugula, queso fresco, white balsamic vinaigrette.

Raw Bar

Oysters 1/2 Dozen

$21.00

Fresh local oysters, cocktail & mignonette, lemon slices.

Oysters Dozen

$42.00

Fresh local oysters, cocktail & mignonette, lemon slices.

Tuna Tartar

$22.00

Cucumber, avocado, and scallion tossed in a ginger soy, wonton chips.

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

5 colossal shrimp served with cocktail sauce and lemon slices.

Fried

Fried Whole Belly Clams

$34.00

Fried whole belly clams, served with fries, slaw, and house tartar.

Fried Shrimp

$24.00

Fried shrimp, served with fries, slaw, and house tartar.

Fried Scallops

$31.00

Fried scallops, served with fries, slaw, and house tartar.

Fried Haddock

$26.00

Fried haddock, served with fries, slaw, and house tartar.

Fisherman's Platter

$42.00

Fried clams, shrimp, scallops, & haddock, served with fries, slaw, and house tartar.

Sandwiches

Braised beef brisket, cheddar, onions, cilantro, lime, rich consommé au-jus.

Hot Lobster Roll

$34.00

Fresh local lobster, drawn lemon butter, chives.

Cold Lobster Roll

$34.00

Fresh local lobster, lemon mayo, chives.

Fish Tacos

$19.00

Fried or blackened, guacamole, cabbage, pickled onion, with a chipotle lime aioli.

Haddock Sandwich

$19.00

Fried or blackened, house tartar, romaine, tomato, pickled red onion.

Ultimate Smash Burger

$18.00

Two 4 oz. patties, American cheese, bacon marmalade, garlic aioli, frizzled onions, romaine, tomato.

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled or fried, romaine, garlic aioli, cheddar, spicy (optional). +Bacon $2

Birria Tacos

$20.00

Braised beef brisket, cheddar, onions, cilantro, lime, rich consommé au-jus.

Entrees

Maine Lobster Dinner

$39.00

Steamed Boothbay lobster, roasted red potatoes, corn on the cob. (GF) +Chowder 6

Seared Scallops

$34.00

Lemon caper asiago risotto, sauteed spinach, citrus beurre blanc. (GF)

Baked Haddock

$29.00

Panko herb encrusted, lemon butter, white wine, roasted red potatoes, asparagus.

Cast Iron Salmon

$32.00

Dill havarti risotto, fava beans, balsamic reduction. (GF)

Steak Frites

$39.00

Hanger steak, house chimichurri, fries, rosemary aioli. (GF)

Seafood Mascarpone

$42.00

Lobster, mussels, shrimp, tarragon, lobster brodo, lemon mascarpone over linguini.

Sides

Fries

$7.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$12.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Mac n' Cheese

$10.00

Lobster mac n' Cheese

$24.00

House Slaw

$5.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Hot Dog

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$10.00

Kids Haddock Nuggets

$12.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Soft Drinks

Acqua Panna

$5.00

Choc Milk

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Maine Blueberry Soda

$5.00

Maine Root Beer

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

San Pellegrino

$8.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$3.00

Red Bull (Sugar Free)

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.50

Powerade

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

14 Wharf Street, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

