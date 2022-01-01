Main picView gallery

Meraki Manor 1405 Old River Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1405 Old River Rd

Birdsboro, PA 19508

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy home-made,fresh ingredient menu with American and Greek inspired dishes to tantalize your palette! indoor and outdoor seating.

Location

1405 Old River Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Angry Anvil
orange star4.8 • 475
200 West 1st St Birdsboro, PA 19508
View restaurantnext
Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen - 3805 Perkiomen Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
3805 Perkiomen Avenue Reading, PA 19606
View restaurantnext
Oakbrook Brewing Company - 628 Park Ave
orange starNo Reviews
628 Park Ave Reading, PA 19611
View restaurantnext
Canal Street Pub & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
535 Canal Street Reading, PA 19602
View restaurantnext
Ugly Oyster
orange starNo Reviews
21 S 5th Street Reading, PA 19602
View restaurantnext
Puerta Del Sol
orange starNo Reviews
300 N 10th Street Reading, PA 19604
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Birdsboro

The Angry Anvil
orange star4.8 • 475
200 West 1st St Birdsboro, PA 19508
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Birdsboro
Reading
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Pottstown
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Honey Brook
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Chester Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Royersford
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Phoenixville
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
New Holland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Exton
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Downingtown
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston