Meraki Manor 1405 Old River Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Enjoy home-made,fresh ingredient menu with American and Greek inspired dishes to tantalize your palette! indoor and outdoor seating.
Location
1405 Old River Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen - 3805 Perkiomen Avenue
No Reviews
3805 Perkiomen Avenue Reading, PA 19606
View restaurant