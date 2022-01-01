Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Birdsboro restaurants you'll love

Birdsboro restaurants
  • Birdsboro

Birdsboro's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Burgers
Must-try Birdsboro restaurants

The Angry Anvil image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Angry Anvil

200 West 1st St, Birdsboro

Avg 4.8 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Chile Pork$12.00
Pork carnitas, salsa verde, red onion, queso fresco. Served with fries.
Fiesta Poppers$10.00
Cheddar and cream cheese stuffed jalapenos, battered and fried. Served with sweet corn ranch.
Birdsburger$13.00
Certified angus smash burger topped with lettuce, tomato, and American cheese on a butter toasted brioche bun. Served with house chips.
More about The Angry Anvil
Stonersville Hotel image

 

Stonersville Hotel - 5701 Boyertown Pike

5701 Boyertown Pike, Birdsboro

No reviews yet
More about Stonersville Hotel - 5701 Boyertown Pike
Main pic

 

Meraki Manor - 1405 Old River Rd

1405 Old River Rd, Birdsboro

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Meraki Manor - 1405 Old River Rd
