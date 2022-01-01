- Home
Michael's Deli & Seafood - Brunswick
627 Reviews
$
4601 Altama Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
Popular Items
Munchies
Salads
Chef Salad
Fried Chicken Salad
Fried Shrimp Salad
Jumbo Fried SHR Salad
Large tossed salad topped with jumbo fried shrimp. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Egg, Cheese, and Croutons. Served with 4 oz dressing and Salad Crackers.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Jumbo GR SHR Salad
Large tossed salad topped with jumbo grilled shrimp. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Egg, Cheese, and Croutons. Served with 4 oz dressing and Salad Crackers.
Ham Salad
Steak Salad
Strawberry Pecan Salad
Spring Mix, Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Shredded Cheese, Grilled Chicken. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette (choice of dressing available), and Salad Crackers.
Turkey Salad
Salads (other)
Subs
1/2 Cheese Steak Sub
Steak, Grilled Onions, American & Provolone Cheese and Mayo on a Toasted Sub Roll.
1/2 Chicken Salad on HW
Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served on a Toasted Honey Wheat Sub Roll.
1/2 Corned Beef Sub
Thinly Sliced Corned Beef, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.
1/2 Cuban Sub
Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickle, Mayo & Mustard. Served on a Sub Roll.
1/2 Grilled Chicken Sub
Grilled chicken (stripped), Grilled Onions, American & Provolone Cheese and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.
1/2 Ham Club Sub
Ham, Bacon, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.
1/2 Ham Sub
Ham, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.
1/2 Italian Sub
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.
1/2 Monte Carlo Sub
Ham & Turkey, American & Provolone Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.
1/2 New York Sub
Ham, Turkey, Salami, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.
1/2 Roast Pork Sub
1/2 Tuna Sub
Homemade Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Served on Toasted Sub Roll.
1/2 Turkey Club Sub
Turkey, Bacon, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.
1/2 Turkey Sub
Turkey, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.
1/2 Veggie Sub
American, Provolone & Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.
W Cheese Steak Sub
Steak, American & Provolone Cheese, Grilled Onions and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.
W Chicken Salad on HW
Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Served on a Toasted Honey Wheat Sub Roll.
W Corned Beef Sub
Thinly Sliced Corned Beef, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.
W Cuban Sub
Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickle, Mayo and Mustard. Served on a Sub Roll.
W Grilled Chicken Sub
Grilled Chicken Cut Into Strips W/Grilled Onion, American & Provolone Cheese and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.
W Ham Club Sub
Ham, Bacon, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.
W Ham Sub
Ham, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.
W Italian Sub
Ham, Salami & Pepperoni, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.
W Monte Carlo Sub
Ham & Turkey, American & Provolone Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.
W New York Sub
Ham, Turkey, Salami, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.
W Roast Pork Sub
W Tuna Sub
Homemade Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served on a Toasted Sub Roll.
W Turkey Club Sub
Turkey, Bacon, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.
W Turkey Sub
Turkey, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.
W Veggie Sub
American, Provolone & Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.
Sandwiches
BLT
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo Served on White Toast.
Chicken Melt
American & Provolone Cheese, Grilled Onions, Banana Peppers & Mayo. Served on toasted Texas Toast Bread.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on White Toast.
Club - Deluxe SNDW
Ham & Turkey on 3 pieces toasted slice bread. Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Cut into triangles.
Club - Ham SNDW
Ham, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo, on 3 Slices of your choice of White, Wheat or Rye Toast. Cut into Triangles.
Club - Turkey SNDW
Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served on 3 Pieces of White Toast, Cut Into Triangles.
Croissant - Chicken Salad
Homemade Chicken Salad on an Oven Baked Croissant with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo.
Croissant - Turkey Swiss
Turkey and Swiss Cheese on an Oven Baked Croissant. Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo.
Fish Sandwich
Fried Pollock Served with Homemade Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato. Served on a Brioche Bun.
Flounder Sandwich
Fried Flounder Served with Homemade Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato. Served on a Brioche Bun.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Strips with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served on a Brioche Bun.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Strips, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served on a Brioche Bun.
Ham Sandwich
Po Boy - Crab Cake
Grilled Crab Cakes Served on a Toasted Hoagie with Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar
Po Boy - Shrimp
Golden Fried Bite Sized Shrimp Served on a Toasted Hoagie with Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar
Reuben
Thinly Sliced Corned Beef, Fresh Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and 1000 Island Dressing Grilled to Perfection on Marble Rye Bread
Roast Pork Sandwich
Steak Melt
American & Provolone Cheese, Grilled Onions, Banana Peppers & Mayo. Served on toasted Texas Toast Bread.
Tilapia Sandwich
Fried Tilapia w/ Homemade Tartar, Lettuce and Tomato. Served on a Brioche Bun.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Homemade Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served on White Toast.
Turkey Sandwich
Burgers
American Burger
7 oz Angus Beef Patty American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Onion and Pickles. Served on a Brioche Bun.
Bacon Cheeseburger
7 oz Angus Beef Patty American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served on a Brioche Bun.
Chipotle Jack Burger
7 oz Angus Beef Patty Fried Onion Tangles, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, and Chipotle Aioli Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun.
Michaels Deluxe Burger
7 oz Angus Beef Patty Onion Rings, Cheddar/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and BBQ Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
7 oz Angus Beef Patty Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese and Mayo. Served on a Brioche Bun.
Philly Burger
7 oz Angus Beef Patty Provolone Cheese, Grilled Onions and Mayo. Served on a Brioche Bun.
Pitas
Camel Pita
Ham and Salami, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato. Served in a Pita Pocket. Choice of Dressing on the Side.
Chicken Salad Pita
Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce and Tomato. Served in a Pita Pocket. Choice of Dressing on the Side.
Fried Chicken Pita
Fried Chicken Strips, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato. Served in a Pita Pocket. Choice of Dressing on the Side.
Fried Shrimp Pita
Fried Shrimp, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato. Served in a Pita Pocket. Choice of Dressing on the Side.
Grilled Chicken Pita
Grilled Chicken, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato. Served in a Pita Pocket. Choice of Dressing on the Side.
Grilled Shrimp Pita
Grilled Shrimp, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato. Served in a Pita Pocket. Choice of Dressing on the Side.
Ham Pita
Ham, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato. Served in a Pita Pocket. Choice of Dressing on the Side.
Steak Pita
Grilled Steak, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato. Served in a Pita Pocket. Choice of Dressing on the Side.
Tuna Pita
Homemade Tuna Salad, Lettuce and Tomato. Served in a Pita Pocket. Choice of Dressing on the Side.
Turkey Pita
Turkey, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato. Served in a Pita Pocket. Choice of Dressing on the Side.
Wraps
Camel Wrap
Ham, Salami, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.
Fried Chicken Wrap
Fried Chicken Strips, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.
Fried Shrimp Wrap
Fried Shrimp, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.
Grilled Shrimp Wrap
Grilled Shrimp, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.
Ham Wrap
Ham, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.
Turkey Wrap
Turkey, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.
Steak Wrap
Grilled Steak, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.
Buffalo Shrimp Wrap
Fried Shrimp Dipped in a Mild Buffalo Sauce, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried Chicken Strips Dipped in a Mild Buffalo Sauce, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.
Seafood Dinners
Bite Sized Shrimp Dinner
Clam Strip Dinner
Crab Cakes Dinner
Fish & Shrimp Combo
Flounder Dinner
Grouper Dinner
Jumbo Shrimp 1/2 Lb Dinner
Jumbo Shrimp Full Lb Dinner
Platter Dinner
Fish, Shrimp, Clam Strips and Crab Cakes. Served with 2 Dinner Sides and 2 Hushpuppies.
Pollock Dinner
Tilapia 1 Pc Dinner
Tilapia 2 Pc Dinner
More Dinners
Baskets
Kids Meals
Sides
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Soup
Cup of Chili
Bowl of Chili
IND Baked Bean
IND Chz Grits
IND Green Bean
IND Mac Salad
IND Potato Salad
IND Slaw
PT Baked Beans
PT Chicken Salad
PT Green Beans
PT Mac Salad
PT Potato Salad
PT Ranch Dressing
PT Slaw
PT Tartar Sauce
PT Tuna Salad
QT Baked Beans
QT Chicken Salad
QT Chz Grits
QT Green Beans
QT Mac Salad
QT Potato Salad
QT Slaw
QT Tuna Salad
Beverages
Desserts
Extra Dressing
EXTRA MISC.
EXTRA PROTEINS
1/2 LB JUMBO FRIED SHRIMP
1/2 LB JUMBO GRILLED SHRIMP
4 OZ FRIED BITE SIZE SHRIMP
4 OZ GRILLED BITE SIZE SHRIMP
7 OZ FRIED BITE SIZE SHRIMP
7 OZ GRILLED BITE SIZE SHRIMP
4 OZ FRIED CHICKEN
4 OZ GRILLED CHICKEN
7 OZ FRIED CHICKEN
7 OZ GRILLED CHICKEN
PIECE OF POLLOCK
PIECE OF FLOUNDER
PIECE OF TILAPIA FRIED
PIECE OF TILAPIA GRILLED
CLAM STRIPS 1 PORTION
CRAB CAKE 1 PIECE
SCOOP CKN SALAD
SCOOP TUNA SALAD
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 6:30 pm
4601 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA 31520