Sandwiches

Michael's Deli & Seafood - Brunswick

627 Reviews

$

4601 Altama Ave

Brunswick, GA 31520

Order Again

Popular Items

Corn Nuggets
Grouper Basket
Club - Deluxe SNDW

Munchies

Baby Cakes

$3.39

Golden Fried Hashbrown Cakes.

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Chips

$1.19

Corn Nuggets

$4.39

Fried Mushrooms

$5.49

Fried Pickles

$4.69

Fried Zucchini

$4.99

Fries

$2.69

Mozz Stix

$5.99

Mush / Zucc Combo

$5.49

Okra

$3.99

Onion Rings

$4.69

Onion Tangles

$4.69

Salads

All Jumbo Salads have Choice of Meat, Ched/Jack Cheese, Egg, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion and Croutons. Served with Choice of 2 Dressings and Crackers.

Chef Salad

$9.49

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.69

Fried Shrimp Salad

$9.69

Jumbo Fried SHR Salad

$9.69

Large tossed salad topped with jumbo fried shrimp. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Egg, Cheese, and Croutons. Served with 4 oz dressing and Salad Crackers.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.69

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$9.69

Jumbo GR SHR Salad

$9.69

Large tossed salad topped with jumbo grilled shrimp. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Egg, Cheese, and Croutons. Served with 4 oz dressing and Salad Crackers.

Ham Salad

$9.49

Steak Salad

$9.69

Strawberry Pecan Salad

$9.99

Spring Mix, Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Shredded Cheese, Grilled Chicken. Served with Raspberry Vinaigrette (choice of dressing available), and Salad Crackers.

Turkey Salad

$9.49

Salads (other)

Chick Salad Plate

$7.49

Large Tossed Salad

$6.69

Small Tossed Salad

$4.69

Tuna Salad Plate

$6.99

Tuna/Chick Salad Combo

$7.49

Subs

1/2 Cheese Steak Sub

$7.29

Steak, Grilled Onions, American & Provolone Cheese and Mayo on a Toasted Sub Roll.

1/2 Chicken Salad on HW

$5.99

Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served on a Toasted Honey Wheat Sub Roll.

1/2 Corned Beef Sub

$5.99

Thinly Sliced Corned Beef, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.

1/2 Cuban Sub

$5.99

Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickle, Mayo & Mustard. Served on a Sub Roll.

1/2 Grilled Chicken Sub

$6.29

Grilled chicken (stripped), Grilled Onions, American & Provolone Cheese and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.

1/2 Ham Club Sub

$5.99

Ham, Bacon, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.

1/2 Ham Sub

$5.99

Ham, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.

1/2 Italian Sub

$5.99

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.

1/2 Monte Carlo Sub

$5.99

Ham & Turkey, American & Provolone Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.

1/2 New York Sub

$5.99

Ham, Turkey, Salami, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.

1/2 Roast Pork Sub

$5.99

1/2 Tuna Sub

$5.99

Homemade Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Served on Toasted Sub Roll.

1/2 Turkey Club Sub

$5.99

Turkey, Bacon, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.

1/2 Turkey Sub

$5.99

Turkey, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.

1/2 Veggie Sub

$5.99

American, Provolone & Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.

W Cheese Steak Sub

$12.29

Steak, American & Provolone Cheese, Grilled Onions and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.

W Chicken Salad on HW

$10.79

Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Served on a Toasted Honey Wheat Sub Roll.

W Corned Beef Sub

$10.79

Thinly Sliced Corned Beef, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.

W Cuban Sub

$10.79

Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickle, Mayo and Mustard. Served on a Sub Roll.

W Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Cut Into Strips W/Grilled Onion, American & Provolone Cheese and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.

W Ham Club Sub

$10.79

Ham, Bacon, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.

W Ham Sub

$10.79

Ham, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.

W Italian Sub

$10.79

Ham, Salami & Pepperoni, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.

W Monte Carlo Sub

$10.79

Ham & Turkey, American & Provolone Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.

W New York Sub

$10.79

Ham, Turkey, Salami, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.

W Roast Pork Sub

$10.79

W Tuna Sub

$10.79

Homemade Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served on a Toasted Sub Roll.

W Turkey Club Sub

$10.79

Turkey, Bacon, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.

W Turkey Sub

$10.79

Turkey, American & Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.

W Veggie Sub

$10.79

American, Provolone & Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Mayo. Served on a Sub Roll.

Sandwiches

BLT

$5.99

Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo Served on White Toast.

Chicken Melt

$5.99

American & Provolone Cheese, Grilled Onions, Banana Peppers & Mayo. Served on toasted Texas Toast Bread.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.99

Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on White Toast.

Club - Deluxe SNDW

$7.29

Ham & Turkey on 3 pieces toasted slice bread. Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Cut into triangles.

Club - Ham SNDW

$6.29

Ham, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo, on 3 Slices of your choice of White, Wheat or Rye Toast. Cut into Triangles.

Club - Turkey SNDW

$6.29

Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served on 3 Pieces of White Toast, Cut Into Triangles.

Croissant - Chicken Salad

$5.99

Homemade Chicken Salad on an Oven Baked Croissant with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo.

Croissant - Turkey Swiss

$5.99

Turkey and Swiss Cheese on an Oven Baked Croissant. Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo.

Fish Sandwich

$6.29

Fried Pollock Served with Homemade Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato. Served on a Brioche Bun.

Flounder Sandwich

$6.39

Fried Flounder Served with Homemade Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato. Served on a Brioche Bun.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Fried Chicken Strips with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served on a Brioche Bun.

Grilled Cheese

$3.49

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Strips, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served on a Brioche Bun.

Ham Sandwich

$4.59

Po Boy - Crab Cake

$8.99

Grilled Crab Cakes Served on a Toasted Hoagie with Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar

Po Boy - Shrimp

$6.99

Golden Fried Bite Sized Shrimp Served on a Toasted Hoagie with Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar

Reuben

$6.99

Thinly Sliced Corned Beef, Fresh Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and 1000 Island Dressing Grilled to Perfection on Marble Rye Bread

Roast Pork Sandwich

$5.99

Steak Melt

$6.39

American & Provolone Cheese, Grilled Onions, Banana Peppers & Mayo. Served on toasted Texas Toast Bread.

Tilapia Sandwich

$6.39

Fried Tilapia w/ Homemade Tartar, Lettuce and Tomato. Served on a Brioche Bun.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$5.99

Homemade Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served on White Toast.

Turkey Sandwich

$4.59

Burgers

American Burger

$7.99

7 oz Angus Beef Patty American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Onion and Pickles. Served on a Brioche Bun.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.99

7 oz Angus Beef Patty American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served on a Brioche Bun.

Chipotle Jack Burger

$8.49

7 oz Angus Beef Patty Fried Onion Tangles, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, and Chipotle Aioli Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun.

Michaels Deluxe Burger

$7.99

7 oz Angus Beef Patty Onion Rings, Cheddar/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and BBQ Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.99

7 oz Angus Beef Patty Sauteed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese and Mayo. Served on a Brioche Bun.

Philly Burger

$7.99

7 oz Angus Beef Patty Provolone Cheese, Grilled Onions and Mayo. Served on a Brioche Bun.

Pitas

Camel Pita

$6.59

Ham and Salami, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato. Served in a Pita Pocket. Choice of Dressing on the Side.

Chicken Salad Pita

$6.59

Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce and Tomato. Served in a Pita Pocket. Choice of Dressing on the Side.

Fried Chicken Pita

$6.59

Fried Chicken Strips, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato. Served in a Pita Pocket. Choice of Dressing on the Side.

Fried Shrimp Pita

$6.59

Fried Shrimp, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato. Served in a Pita Pocket. Choice of Dressing on the Side.

Grilled Chicken Pita

$6.59

Grilled Chicken, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato. Served in a Pita Pocket. Choice of Dressing on the Side.

Grilled Shrimp Pita

$6.59

Grilled Shrimp, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato. Served in a Pita Pocket. Choice of Dressing on the Side.

Ham Pita

$6.59

Ham, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato. Served in a Pita Pocket. Choice of Dressing on the Side.

Steak Pita

$6.59

Grilled Steak, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato. Served in a Pita Pocket. Choice of Dressing on the Side.

Tuna Pita

$6.59

Homemade Tuna Salad, Lettuce and Tomato. Served in a Pita Pocket. Choice of Dressing on the Side.

Turkey Pita

$6.59

Turkey, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato. Served in a Pita Pocket. Choice of Dressing on the Side.

Wraps

Camel Wrap

$6.59

Ham, Salami, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.

Fried Chicken Wrap

$6.59

Fried Chicken Strips, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.

Fried Shrimp Wrap

$6.59

Fried Shrimp, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$6.59

Grilled Chicken, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.

Grilled Shrimp Wrap

$6.59

Grilled Shrimp, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.

Ham Wrap

$6.59

Ham, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.

Turkey Wrap

$6.59

Turkey, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.

Steak Wrap

$6.59

Grilled Steak, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.

Buffalo Shrimp Wrap

$6.59

Fried Shrimp Dipped in a Mild Buffalo Sauce, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.59

Fried Chicken Strips Dipped in a Mild Buffalo Sauce, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Served on a 12" Flour Tortilla.

Seafood Dinners

All Dinners are Served with 2 Dinner Sides and 2 Hushpuppies. Choice of Cocktail or Tartar.

Bite Sized Shrimp Dinner

$9.99

Clam Strip Dinner

$10.29

Crab Cakes Dinner

$13.99

Fish & Shrimp Combo

$13.59

Flounder Dinner

$10.99

Grouper Dinner

$11.49

Jumbo Shrimp 1/2 Lb Dinner

$11.99

Jumbo Shrimp Full Lb Dinner

$20.99

Platter Dinner

$22.99

Fish, Shrimp, Clam Strips and Crab Cakes. Served with 2 Dinner Sides and 2 Hushpuppies.

Pollock Dinner

$8.99

Tilapia 1 Pc Dinner

$7.99

Tilapia 2 Pc Dinner

$10.49

More Dinners

Chicken Dinners and Chuck Burger Dinner are served with 2 Dinner Sides and Toast.

Chicken Strip Fried Dinner

$8.99

Chicken Strip Grilled Dinner

$7.99

Spring Chicken Dinner

$9.79

Grilled Chicken Topped With Bacon, Sauteed Mushrooms and Ched/Jack Cheese. Served with Honey Mustard.

Chuck Burger Dinner

$9.49

Baskets

Smaller Appetites. Served with 1 Dinner Side and 1 Hushpuppy.

Bite Sized Shrimp Basket

$6.99

Chicken Tenders Basket

$6.99

Flounder Basket

$7.49

Grouper Basket

$7.49

Jumbo Shrimp Basket

$7.99

Pollock Basket

$5.99

Tilapia Basket

$6.49

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.29

Kids Fried Fish

$6.49

Kids Fried Shrimp

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.29

Kids Pizza Sub

$6.29

Sides

Cup of Soup

$3.49

Bowl of Soup

$4.49

Cup of Chili

$3.99

Bowl of Chili

$4.99

IND Baked Bean

$1.69

IND Chz Grits

$1.69

IND Green Bean

$1.69

IND Mac Salad

$1.79

IND Potato Salad

$1.79

IND Slaw

$1.69

PT Baked Beans

$3.89

PT Chicken Salad

$8.39

PT Green Beans

$3.89

PT Mac Salad

$5.49

PT Potato Salad

$5.49

PT Ranch Dressing

$4.00

PT Slaw

$3.89

PT Tartar Sauce

$3.20

PT Tuna Salad

$5.49

QT Baked Beans

$7.29

QT Chicken Salad

$14.39

QT Chz Grits

$7.29

QT Green Beans

$7.29

QT Mac Salad

$9.99

QT Potato Salad

$9.99

QT Slaw

$7.29

QT Tuna Salad

$9.99

Beverages

Regular (20 oz)

$2.49

Large (32 oz)

$2.69

Gallon of Tea

$5.29

Gallon of Lemonade

$5.49

Sr Drink

$1.19

Bottled Water

$1.29

Water Cup

$0.25

Desserts

Cake Piece

$2.99

Cheese Cake

$2.99

Cake Whole

$24.00

Brownie

$1.59

BITES Brownie

$1.00

EXTRA Topping

$0.50

Extra Dressing

EXT CUP RANCH

$0.30

EXT TARTAR

$0.30

EXT 1000 ISLAND

$0.30

EXT BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.30

EXT CHIPOTLE RANCH

$0.30

EXT COCKTAIL

$0.30

EXT CUP BLUE CHEESE

$0.30

EXT CUP FRENCH

$0.30

EXT CUP HONEY MUSTARD

$0.30

EXT CUP ITALIAN

$0.30

EXT CUP RASP. VINIAGRETTE

$0.30

EXTRA MISC.

BUTTER 2 OZ

$0.45

HUSHPUPPY

$0.20

EXTRA PROTEINS

1/2 LB JUMBO FRIED SHRIMP

$8.50

1/2 LB JUMBO GRILLED SHRIMP

$8.50

4 OZ FRIED BITE SIZE SHRIMP

$4.00

4 OZ GRILLED BITE SIZE SHRIMP

$4.00

7 OZ FRIED BITE SIZE SHRIMP

$5.50

7 OZ GRILLED BITE SIZE SHRIMP

$5.50

4 OZ FRIED CHICKEN

$3.50

4 OZ GRILLED CHICKEN

$3.50

7 OZ FRIED CHICKEN

$5.00

7 OZ GRILLED CHICKEN

$5.00

PIECE OF POLLOCK

$2.50

PIECE OF FLOUNDER

$2.50

PIECE OF TILAPIA FRIED

$2.50

PIECE OF TILAPIA GRILLED

$2.50

CLAM STRIPS 1 PORTION

$3.00

CRAB CAKE 1 PIECE

$3.99

SCOOP CKN SALAD

$2.50

SCOOP TUNA SALAD

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4601 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA 31520

Michael's Deli & Seafood image

