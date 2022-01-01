Breakfast & Brunch
Waterfall Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 11:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 am
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 11:00 am
|Friday
|7:30 am - 11:00 am
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Enjoy breakfast or lunch in the cozy Waterfall Café. Porch seating overlooks our 40-foot waterfall with scenic views of Lake Winnipesaukee. Join us for fresh baked goods, homemade soups and chowders, and a variety of salads and hearty sandwiches. Located on the third level of the historic mill building at Mill Falls Marketplace.
312 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, NH 03253
