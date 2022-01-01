Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Waterfall Cafe

353 Reviews

$$

312 Daniel Webster Highway

Meredith, NH 03253

Omelet
Breakfast Sandwich
Pancakes

Breakfast

Two Eggs Any Style

$6.00

two eggs your way toast, breakfast potatoes

Omelet

$9.50

bacon or sausage or ham cheddar, breakfast potatoes.

Eggs Benedict

$9.00

poached eggs, ham, english muffin hollandaise sauce

French Toast

$9.00

powdered sugar, berries, syrup

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

egg, sausage or bacon, cheddar, english muffin

Pancakes

$7.00

syrup & powdered sugar Plain, or with mixed berries or chocolate sauce & chocolate chips

Lunch

Tuna Melt Panini

$12.00

tuna salad, cheese, sour dough bread. Served with chips & pickle

Steak & Cheese Panini

$12.00

grilled steak, peppers, onions, cheddar, mayo. Served with chips & pickle

Chicken Pesto Panini

$12.00

grilled chicken, basil pesto, cheese, peppers, onion. Served with chips & pickle

BLT

$9.00

bacon, romaine, mayo, tomato, with chips & pickle

Turkey, Bacon, Cranberry Wrap

$8.50

grilled chicken, bacon, cream cheese, cranberry, lettuce. Served with chips & pickle

Hummus Wrap

$8.50

hummus, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, carrot, lettuce, Sriracha. Served with chips & pickle

Caesar Salad

$7.00

romaine, Parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Spinach Goat Cheese Salad

$7.00

spinach, goat cheese, pecans, cranberries, balsamic dressing

Garden Salad

$6.00

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, carrot, peppers, red onion, croutons. Choice of dressing.

Breakfast Sides

Egg Only

$3.00

Bacon (3)

$3.00

Ham Steak

$4.00

Sausage (2)

$3.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Pancake side

$3.00

French Toast side

$3.00

Toast

$3.00

Bagel

$3.00

Real Maple

$3.00

Add Chicken

$6.00

Add Steak

$6.00

Snacks

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.50

Brownie

$2.50

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.50

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Cape Cod Chips

$2.50

Cape Cod Salt n Vin Chips

$2.50

Cheetos

$2.50
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 am
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 am
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 am
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Enjoy breakfast or lunch in the cozy Waterfall Café. Porch seating overlooks our 40-foot waterfall with scenic views of Lake Winnipesaukee. Join us for fresh baked goods, homemade soups and chowders, and a variety of salads and hearty sandwiches. Located on the third level of the historic mill building at Mill Falls Marketplace.

312 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, NH 03253

