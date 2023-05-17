- Home
Millie's Diner
205 W Main St.
DICKEYVILLE, WI 53808
Breakfast
Omelets
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Sausage & Cheese Omelet
Veggies & Cheese Omelet
Onion, tomato, green pepper & mushroom.
Denver Omelet
Ham, green pepper, onions & cheese.
Western Omelet
Ham, tomato, onion, mushrooms, green pepper & cheese.
Deluxe Omelet
Ham, sausage, bacon, onion, tomato, green pepper & cheese.
Meat Lovers Omelet
Ham, bacon, sausage & cheese.
Mexican Omelet
Seasoned ground beef, onion, tomato, cheddar & monterey jack cheese.
Kitchen Sink Omelet
Ham, sausage, bacon, onion, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, hashbrowns & cheese. Topped with sausage gravy.
Breakfast Hash & Skillets
Corned Beef Hash
Hashbrowns with corned beef and topped with American cheese.
American Hash
Hashbrowns with ham, onion, mushroom, green pepper and topped with American cheese.
Meat Hash
Hashbrowns with ham, sausage & bacon, topped with American cheese.
Veggie Hash
Hashbrowns with onion, green pepper, mushrooms, & tomato, topped with American cheese.
Mexican Hash
Hashbrowns with onions, tomato & seasoned ground beef, topped with cheddar cheese. Served with salsa & sour cream.
Sweet Potato Hash
Ground sausage, sweet potatoes, green peppers & onions.
Breakfast Sandwiches
English Muffin Sandwich
Fried egg, choice of meat and a slice of American cheese.
Breakfast Burrito
2 eggs scrambled, tomato, onion, green pepper, shredded cheese with a side of sour cream & salsa.
Monte Cristo
Choice of French toast or pancakes with American cheese, ham, bacon, turkey with a side of hashbrowns.
Hashbrowns
1/2 Hashbrown
Pancakes & French Toast
Pancakes
All pancakes topped with butter. All flavored pancakes topped with whipped cream.
Small Pancake
French Toast
Thick sliced bread from a local bakery topped with butter and powdered sugar.
Cap'n Crunch French Toast
Our original french toast rolled in Cap'n Crunch cereal then grilled to a caramelized golden brown. Topped with whipped cream.
Banana Bread French Toast
2 pieces of banana bread grilled to perfection and topped with butter and whipped cream. No half orders.
Breakfast Platters
Mix & Match
Sides
Toast
Choice of Meat
Meat Choices: 3 strips of bacon, 1 sausage patty, 3 sausage links, or 2 pieces of ham
Sausage Gravy
Small Pancake
Side Egg
Peanut Butter
Honey
Salsa
Sour Cream
Side of Hashbrowns
Small Side of Hashbrowns
Add Chese
Add Onions
Add Jalapenos
Eggs & Toast
The Combo
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
Morning Mess
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
Salads
Chicken Salad
Grilled or crispy chicken breast over a bed of spinach and romaine lettuce with shredded cheese, tomatoes, and onions. Served with your choice of dressing.
Raspberry Feta Salad
Grilled chicken breast over a bed of spinach and romaine lettuce with tomatoes, onions, walnuts and feta cheese. Served with a house-made raspberry vinaigrette.
Sandwiches & Such
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or crispy chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and lemon garlic aioli.
Swiss Ham Chicken Sandwich
Grilled fresh chicken breast with swiss cheese and ham.
Monte Crisco
A sandwich with two pieces of French toast with American cheese, ham, bacon and turkey.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow-cooked shredded pork with barbecue sauce.
Hot Ham & Cheese
Grilled ham & American cheese on homemade bread from a local bakery.
BLT
Three pieces of wheat toast with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and a side of mayo.
Reuben
Thick-grilled rye bread with house-made corn beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut.
Smothered Tenderloin
Handmade breaded pork tenderloin smothered in our house-made sausage gravy.
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Handmade breaded pork tenderloin with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Chicken Tenders
Four lightly breaded crispy chicken tenders.
Quesadilla
Cheese, tomatoes, onion, peppers. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
Topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Topped with Swiss Cheese and mushrooms.
Brunch Burger
Bacon, ham, an over easy egg and American cheese.
Olive Burger
Topped with cream cheese, green olives, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Western Burger
Topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, BBQ sauce, Swiss & American cheese.
Cheese Burger
Burger
Sides
Specials
Breakfast
Lunch
Dinner
Friday - Fish Fry
Saturday - Prime Rib
Drinks
Soda, Tea & Lemonade
Hot Drinks
Merchandise
Coffee
T-Shirts
Catering rentals
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
There has never been a sadness breakfast food can't cure -Ron Swanson
