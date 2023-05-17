Restaurant header imageView gallery

Millie's Diner

review star

No reviews yet

205 W Main St.

DICKEYVILLE, WI 53808

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Breakfast

Omelets

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$10.00

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$10.00
Veggies & Cheese Omelet

Veggies & Cheese Omelet

$11.00

Onion, tomato, green pepper & mushroom.

Denver Omelet

$11.00

Ham, green pepper, onions & cheese.

Western Omelet

$11.00

Ham, tomato, onion, mushrooms, green pepper & cheese.

Deluxe Omelet

$12.00

Ham, sausage, bacon, onion, tomato, green pepper & cheese.

Meat Lovers Omelet

Meat Lovers Omelet

$12.00

Ham, bacon, sausage & cheese.

Mexican Omelet

$12.00

Seasoned ground beef, onion, tomato, cheddar & monterey jack cheese.

Kitchen Sink Omelet

Kitchen Sink Omelet

$12.50

Ham, sausage, bacon, onion, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, hashbrowns & cheese. Topped with sausage gravy.

Breakfast Hash & Skillets

Corned Beef Hash

$13.00

Hashbrowns with corned beef and topped with American cheese.

American Hash

$11.00

Hashbrowns with ham, onion, mushroom, green pepper and topped with American cheese.

Meat Hash

$12.00

Hashbrowns with ham, sausage & bacon, topped with American cheese.

Veggie Hash

$11.00

Hashbrowns with onion, green pepper, mushrooms, & tomato, topped with American cheese.

Mexican Hash

$12.00

Hashbrowns with onions, tomato & seasoned ground beef, topped with cheddar cheese. Served with salsa & sour cream.

Sweet Potato Hash

$11.00

Ground sausage, sweet potatoes, green peppers & onions.

Breakfast Sandwiches

English Muffin Sandwich

$6.00

Fried egg, choice of meat and a slice of American cheese.

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

2 eggs scrambled, tomato, onion, green pepper, shredded cheese with a side of sour cream & salsa.

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$11.00

Choice of French toast or pancakes with American cheese, ham, bacon, turkey with a side of hashbrowns.

Hashbrowns

$4.00

1/2 Hashbrown

$3.50

Pancakes & French Toast

Pancakes

Pancakes

$8.00

All pancakes topped with butter. All flavored pancakes topped with whipped cream.

Small Pancake

Small Pancake

$4.00
French Toast

French Toast

$5.00+

Thick sliced bread from a local bakery topped with butter and powdered sugar.

Cap'n Crunch French Toast

Cap'n Crunch French Toast

$6.00+

Our original french toast rolled in Cap'n Crunch cereal then grilled to a caramelized golden brown. Topped with whipped cream.

Banana Bread French Toast

Banana Bread French Toast

$9.50

2 pieces of banana bread grilled to perfection and topped with butter and whipped cream. No half orders.

Breakfast Platters

Served with 2 eggs, hashbrowns, & toast

6oz New York Strip

$13.50

8oz New York Strip

$16.50

Smoothered Hamburger Patty

$12.00

Hamburger patty smothered in our homemade sausage gravy.

Ham Steak

$12.00

Country Fried Pork Tenderloin

$12.00

Hand breaded pork tenderloin smothered in our homemade sausage gravy.

Mix & Match

Pick 2

Pick 2

$8.00

Pick 3

$8.50

Sides

Toast

$1.50

Choice of Meat

$4.50

Meat Choices: 3 strips of bacon, 1 sausage patty, 3 sausage links, or 2 pieces of ham

Sausage Gravy

$2.00
Small Pancake

Small Pancake

$4.00

Side Egg

$1.00

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Hashbrowns

$4.00

Small Side of Hashbrowns

$3.50

Add Chese

Add Onions

Add Jalapenos

$0.50

Eggs & Toast

1 Egg

$3.50

1 Egg+ Meat

$8.00

1 Egg+ Meat+ Hashbrowns

$11.00

1 Egg+ Hashbrowns

$7.00

2 Eggs

$4.00
2 Eggs+ Meat

2 Eggs+ Meat

$8.50

2 Eggs+ Meat+ Hashbrowns

$11.50

2 Eggs+ Hashbrown

$7.50

The Combo

2 eggs, 2 strips of bacon, 1 sausage patty, hashbrowns, toast, & one small pancake

The Combo

$12.00

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy - Full Order

Biscuits & Gravy - Full Order

$10.00

2 biscuits smothered in our homemade sausage gravy

Biscuits & Gravy - Half Order

$9.00

1 biscuit smothered in our homemade sausage gravy

Morning Mess

Morning Mess - Full Order

$12.00

2 biscuits smothered in our homemade sausage gravy topped with hashbrowns and 2 eggs

Morning Mess - Half Order

Morning Mess - Half Order

$10.00

1 biscuit smothered in our homemade sausage gravy topped with a small order of hashbrowns and 1 egg

Lunch & Dinner

Appetizers

Garlic Cheese Curds

$8.00

Hand breaded garlic cheese curds. Made in house.

Jalapeno Cheese Curds

$8.00

Hand breaded jalapeno cheese curds. Made in house.

Onion Rings

$8.00

Mini Tacos

$8.00

Salads

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Grilled or crispy chicken breast over a bed of spinach and romaine lettuce with shredded cheese, tomatoes, and onions. Served with your choice of dressing.

Raspberry Feta Salad

Raspberry Feta Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast over a bed of spinach and romaine lettuce with tomatoes, onions, walnuts and feta cheese. Served with a house-made raspberry vinaigrette.

Sandwiches & Such

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Lemon Garlic Aioli.

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled or crispy chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and lemon garlic aioli.

Swiss Ham Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled fresh chicken breast with swiss cheese and ham.

Monte Crisco

Monte Crisco

$11.00

A sandwich with two pieces of French toast with American cheese, ham, bacon and turkey.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Slow-cooked shredded pork with barbecue sauce.

Hot Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Grilled ham & American cheese on homemade bread from a local bakery.

BLT

$10.00

Three pieces of wheat toast with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and a side of mayo.

Reuben

$11.00

Thick-grilled rye bread with house-made corn beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut.

Smothered Tenderloin

$10.00

Handmade breaded pork tenderloin smothered in our house-made sausage gravy.

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$10.00

Handmade breaded pork tenderloin with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Four lightly breaded crispy chicken tenders.

Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheese, tomatoes, onion, peppers. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Burgers

*All Burgers are a grilled house-made patty and are served with your choice of side. Sub any sandwich with a chicken breast or veggie patty for $1 upcharge.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Topped with Swiss Cheese and mushrooms.

Brunch Burger

$15.00

Bacon, ham, an over easy egg and American cheese.

Olive Burger

Olive Burger

$12.00

Topped with cream cheese, green olives, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Western Burger

$12.00

Topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, BBQ sauce, Swiss & American cheese.

Cheese Burger

$12.00

Burger

$11.00

Sides

Original French Fries

$4.00

Seasoned French Fries

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Country Style Potatoes

$4.00

Country Style Sweet Potatoes

$4.00

Kettle Chips

$4.00

Sweet Maui Onion Kettle Chips

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Specials

Breakfast

Mushroom Swiss Omelet

$10.00

A three egg omelet with grilled mushrooms and Swiss Cheese.

Spinach Feta Omelet

$10.00

A three egg omelet with fresh spinach and Feta cheese.

Lunch

Rotating lunch special available from 11am-3pm!

Daily Lunch Special

$10.00
Prime Rib Melt

Prime Rib Melt

$16.00

Two pieces of rye bread with American and Swiss cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms, and thinly sliced prime rib.

Lunch Special

$8.00

Dinner

Rotating dinner special available from 4pm-7pm!

Daily Dinner Special

$14.00

Friday - Fish Fry

Our Friday special is a delicious blue gill basket!

Blue Gill Basket

$16.00

Saturday - Prime Rib

Prime Rib

Prime Rib

$25.00

Our Saturday special is a delicious prime rib dinner.

Drinks

Soda, Tea & Lemonade

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Water

Juices

Orange

$3.00

Tomato

$3.00

Apple

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Topped with whipped cream.

Hot Apple Cider

$3.50

Green Tea

$2.00

Black Tea

$2.00

Featured Special Tea

$2.50

Milk

White

$2.50+

Chocolate

$3.00+

Merchandise

Coffee

Bag of Coffee

Bag of Coffee

$13.00

Millie's Diner 100% Premium Arabica Breakfast Blend Coffee. Jess' Wakeup, life is short, drink good coffee!

Hoodies

Small Hoodie

$40.00

Medium Hoodie

$40.00

Large Hoodie

$40.00

X-L Hoodie

$40.00

XX-L Hoodie

$40.00

T-Shirts

Small T-Shirt

$25.00

Medium T-Shirt

$25.00

Larger T-Shirt

$25.00

X-L T-Shirt

$25.00

XX-L T-Shirt

$25.00

XXX-L T-Shirt

$25.00

Catering rentals

Steamtables est

Hot boxes

Steam tables

Flatware

Plates

Banquet table

Beer cooler if available

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

There has never been a sadness breakfast food can't cure -Ron Swanson

Website

Location

205 W Main St., DICKEYVILLE, WI 53808

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

PJ's Pub
orange star4.8 • 115
3670 County Road HHH Kieler, WI 53812
View restaurantnext
Dockside Bar and Grille - Dubuque
orange starNo Reviews
22500 Golf Lake Road Dubuque, IA 52001
View restaurantnext
3 Mile House Supper 'Club - 370 WI-35
orange starNo Reviews
370 WI-35 Hazel Green, WI 53811
View restaurantnext
Pete's Thai Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 549
609 East 22nd Street Dubuque, IA 52001
View restaurantnext
The Original Gino's East of Chicago South Loop
orange starNo Reviews
333 E 10th St Dubuque, IA 52001
View restaurantnext
Birds. Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
955 Washington st Dubuque, IA 52001
View restaurantnext
Map
More near DICKEYVILLE
Dubuque
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
review star
No reviews yet
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Verona
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Sauk City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Middleton
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Oregon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston