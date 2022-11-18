PJ's Pub
115 Reviews
$$
3670 County Road HHH
Kieler, WI 53812
Popular Items
Appetizers
Nacho Platter - full
Tortilla Chips topped with taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, black olives and nacho cheese.
Nacho Platter - half
Tortilla Chips topped with taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, black olives and nacho cheese.
Combo Basket - full
lightly battered white cheese curds, sidewinder fries, onion rings (from scratch) and deep fried portobello mushrooms (from scratch).
Combo Basket - Half
lightly battered white cheese curds, sidewinder fries, onion rings (from scratch) and deep fried portobello mushrooms (from scratch).
White Cheese Curds
lightly battered white cheese curds.
Boneless Wings
Fresh jumbo chicken wings served in any of our wet sauces or dry rubs.
Chicken Wings (Bone In)
Fresh jumbo chicken wings served in any of our wet sauces or dry rubs.
Chicken Strips
Hand battered chicken tenders served plain or in any of our wet sauces or dry rubs. Also comes with a side.
Sidewinders
Thick cut spiral fry.
French Fries
Hand cut in house french fry.
Deep Fried Mushrooms - Full
Large portobello mushroom hand cut and dipped in our house made batter. Served with a side of garlic mayo.
Deep Fried Mushrooms - Half
Large portobello mushroom hand cut and dipped in our house made batter. Served with a side of garlic mayo.
Onion Rings - full
Hand cut onion rings, hand dipped in our batter made from scratch.
Onion Rings - Half
Hand cut onion rings, hand dipped in our batter made from scratch.
Jalapeno Poppers - Half
Fresh jalapeno's halved, filled with our house made popper dip, wrapped in bacon and baked fresh. 4 poppers in a half order.
Jalapeno Poppers - Full
Fresh jalapeno's halved, filled with our house made popper dip, wrapped in bacon and baked fresh. 8 poppers in a half order.
Mashed and Gravy
Mashed potatoes covered in chicken gravy with diced chicken in the gravy!
Taco Fries - Half
Taco Fries - Full
Shrimp - Half
Shrimp - Full
Veggie Tray
Bacon fries - half
French frys topped with nacho cheese and bacon. half order is one order of fries.
Bacon fries - full
French frys topped with nacho cheese and bacon. Full order is two orders of fries.
PJ's Cheese Stix
Pizza
5 Garlic Bread Sticks
Flatbread Cheese
Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce and pizza cheese. Feeds 1 - 2 people.
Flatbread Peperoni
Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce, pizza cheese and large peperoni's. Feeds 1 - 2 people.
Flatbread Sausage
Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce, pizza cheese and Hauber Brand Meats very own Italian Sausage. Feeds 1 - 2 people.
Flatbread BLT
Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce, pizza cheese, layer of mayo, lettuce, bacon, cherry tomatos and a second layer of mayo. Feeds 1 - 2 people.
Flatbread Taco
Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce, pizza cheese, taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and dorito chips. Feeds 1 - 2 people.
Flatbread Meatlovers
Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce, pizza cheese italian sausage, bacon and pepperoni's. Feeds 1 - 2 people.
Flatbread Chicken Bacon Ranch
Thin crispy crust, ranch sauce, minced garlic, pizza cheese, diced chicken breast, bacon and a layer of ranch drizzled on top. Feeds 1 - 2 people.
Flatbread Buffalo Chicken
Thin crispy crust, buffalo and ranch sauce, pizza cheese, chicken, bacon, red onion and blue cheese crumbles. Feeds 1 - 2 people.
Flatbread BBQ Chicken
Thin crispy crust, bbq sauce, pizza cheese, diced chicken breast, bacon, red onion and topped with bbq sauce again. Feeds 1 - 2 people.
Flatbread Veggie
Flatbread Delux
Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce, pizza cheese large peperoni's, italian sausagae, bacon, red onions, colored peppers, mushrooms, green olives and black olives. Feeds 1 - 2 people.
Flatbread Garlic Shrimp and Sausage
Flatbread Pesto Artichoke
Thin crispy crust, pesto sauce, pizza cheese, artichokes, jalapenos and banana peppers. Feeds 1 - 2 people.
Flatbread Pesto Artichoke w Chicken
Thin crispy crust, pesto sauce, pizza cheese, diced chicken breast, artichokes, jalapenos and banana peppers. Feeds 1 - 2 people.
12" Cheese
Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pizza sauce and pizza cheese. Feeds 2 - 3 people.
12" Pepperoni
Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pizza sauce, pizza cheese and large peperoni's. Feeds 2 - 3 people.
12" Sausage
Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pizza sauce, pizza cheese and Hauber Brand Meats very own Italian Sausage. Feeds 2 - 3 people
12" BLT
Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pizza sauce, pizza cheese, layer of mayo, lettuce, bacon, cherry tomatos and a second layer of mayo. Feeds 2 - 3 people.
12" Taco
Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pizza sauce, pizza cheese, taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and dorito chips. Feeds 2 - 3 people.
12" Meat Lovers
Raise edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pizza sauce, pizza cheese italian sausage, bacon and pepperoni's. Feeds 2 - 3 people.
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Raised edge crust covered in garlic butter, Starts with a our house ranch spread across the crust, layered in cheese, grilled chicken, bacon and drizzeled in ranch after it come out of the pizza oven! Feeds 2 - 3 people
12" Buffalo Chicken
Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, buffalo and ranch sauce, pizza cheese, chicken, bacon, red onion and blue cheese crumbles. Feeds 2 - 3 people.
12" BBQ Chicken
Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, bbq sauce, pizza cheese, diced chicken breast, bacon, red onion and topped with bbq sauce again. Feeds 2 - 3 people.
12" Veggie
12" Delux
Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pizza sauce, pizza cheese large peperoni's, italian sausagae, bacon, red onions, colored peppers, mushrooms, green olives and black olives. Feeds 2 - 3 people.
12" Garlic Shrimp and Sausage
12" Pesto Artichoke
Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pesto sauce, pizza cheese, artichokes, jalapenos and banana peppers. Feeds 2 - 3 people.
12" Pesto Artichoke With Chicken
Raised edge crust covered in garlic butter, pesto sauce, pizza cheese, diced chicken breast, artichokes, jalapenos and banana peppers. Feeds 2 - 3 people
1/2 LB Burger
Hamburger
Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Also comes with a side.
Cheeseburger
Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese. Also comes with a side.
Little Jube
Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onion and BBQ sauce. Also comes with a side.
Godfather
Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeno's and buffalo sauce. Also comes with a side.
Velma Jean
Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, egg and bacon. Also comes with a side.
Black & Blue
Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with blue cheese sauce and crumbles. Also comes with a side.
Uncle Billy
Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, portobello mushrooms and a spread of garlic mayo. Also comes with a side.
PJ's Steak Burger
Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Pattied with pepper jack cheese and steak seasoning inside the burger itself. Also comes with a side.
1/4 LB Burger
1/4 Hamburger
Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Also comes with a side.
1/4 Cheeseburger
Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese. Also comes with a side.
1/4 Little Jube
Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onion and BBQ sauce. Also comes with a side.
1/4 Godfather
Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeno's and buffalo sauce. Also comes with a side.
1/4 Black & Blue
Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with blue cheese sauce and crumbles. Also comes with a side.
1/4 Uncle Billy
Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, portobello mushrooms and a spread of garlic mayo. Also comes with a side.
1/4 PJ's Steak Burger
Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Pattied with pepper jack cheese and steak seasoning inside the burger itself. Also comes with a side.
1/4 Velma Jean - Over Easy
1/4 Velma Jean - Over Medium
1/4 Velma Jean - Sunny SIde up
1/4 Velma Jean - Over Hard
Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, egg and bacon. Also comes with a side.
Wraps
Salads
Kids Menu
Chicken Sandwhich
Soup
Dinners
Hats
T - shirts
Ladies Vneck - Blue - Small
Ladies Vneck - Blue - Medium
Ladies Vneck - Blue - Large
Ladies Vneck - Blue - XL
Ladies Vneck - Blue - 2XL
Ladies Vneck - Blue - 3XL
Ladies T - Pink - Small
Ladies T - Pink - Medium
Ladies T - Pink - Large
Ladies T - Pink - XL
Ladies T - Pink - 2XL
Ladies T - Pink - 3XL
Unisex - Red T - Small
Unisex - Red T - Medium
Unisex - Red T - Large
Unisex - Red T - XL
Unisex - Red T - 2XL
Unisex - Red T - 3XL
Unisex - Blue T - Small
Unisex - Blue T - Medium
Unisex - Blue T - Large
Unisex - Blue T - XL
Unisex - Blue T - 2XL
Unisex - Blue T - 3 XL
Hoodies
Navy Hoodie - Small
Navy Hoodie - Medium
Navy Hoodie - Large
Navy Hoodie - XL
Navy Hoodie - 2XL
Navy Hoodie - 3XL
Maroon Hoodie - Small
Maroon Hoodie - Medium
Maroon Hoodie - Large
Maroon Hoodie - XL
Maroon Hoodie - 2XL
Maroon Hoodie - 3XL
Black Hooded T - Small
Black Hooded T - Medium
Black Hooded T - Large
Black Hooded T - XL
Black Hooded T - 2XL
Jerzee Hoodie - Red - 3XL
Jerzee Hoodie - Green - Small
Jerzee Hoodie - Green - Medium
Jerzee Hoodie - Green - Large
Jerzee Hoodie - Green - XL
Jerzee Hoodie - Green - 2XL
Jerzee Hoodie - Green - 3XL
J America Hoodie - Blue - Small
J America Hoodie - Blue - Medium
J America Hoodie - Blue - Large
J America Hoodie - Blue - XL
J America Hoodie - Blue - 2XL
J America Hoodie - Blue - 3XL
Koozies
2 oz cup
16 oz foam container
16 oz Squeeze Bottle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
3670 County Road HHH, Kieler, WI 53812