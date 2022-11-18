Restaurant header imageView gallery

PJ's Pub

115 Reviews

$$

3670 County Road HHH

Kieler, WI 53812

Order Again

Popular Items

White Cheese Curds
2pc Chicken
4pc Chicken

Friday Specials

Broasted Cod Dinner - 2 pc

$13.50

Broasted Cod Dinner - 4 pc

$17.50

Baked Cod Dinner - 2 pc

$13.50

Baked Cod Dinner - 4 pc

$17.50

Catfish Dinner - 1 pc

$13.50

Catfish Dinner - 2 pc

$17.50

Shrimp - 4pc

$16.50

Shrimp - 8pc

$22.50

Appetizers

Nacho Platter - full

Nacho Platter - full

$15.00

Tortilla Chips topped with taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, black olives and nacho cheese.

Nacho Platter - half

Nacho Platter - half

$10.00

Tortilla Chips topped with taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, black olives and nacho cheese.

Combo Basket - full

Combo Basket - full

$15.00

lightly battered white cheese curds, sidewinder fries, onion rings (from scratch) and deep fried portobello mushrooms (from scratch).

Combo Basket - Half

Combo Basket - Half

$10.00

lightly battered white cheese curds, sidewinder fries, onion rings (from scratch) and deep fried portobello mushrooms (from scratch).

White Cheese Curds

White Cheese Curds

$7.50

lightly battered white cheese curds.

Boneless Wings

$15.00

Fresh jumbo chicken wings served in any of our wet sauces or dry rubs.

Chicken Wings (Bone In)

$15.00

Fresh jumbo chicken wings served in any of our wet sauces or dry rubs.

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Hand battered chicken tenders served plain or in any of our wet sauces or dry rubs. Also comes with a side.

Sidewinders

Sidewinders

$5.00

Thick cut spiral fry.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

Hand cut in house french fry.

Deep Fried Mushrooms - Full

Deep Fried Mushrooms - Full

$9.00

Large portobello mushroom hand cut and dipped in our house made batter. Served with a side of garlic mayo.

Deep Fried Mushrooms - Half

Deep Fried Mushrooms - Half

$6.00

Large portobello mushroom hand cut and dipped in our house made batter. Served with a side of garlic mayo.

Onion Rings - full

Onion Rings - full

$8.00

Hand cut onion rings, hand dipped in our batter made from scratch.

Onion Rings - Half

Onion Rings - Half

$5.00

Hand cut onion rings, hand dipped in our batter made from scratch.

Jalapeno Poppers - Half

$10.00

Fresh jalapeno's halved, filled with our house made popper dip, wrapped in bacon and baked fresh. 4 poppers in a half order.

Jalapeno Poppers - Full

$14.00

Fresh jalapeno's halved, filled with our house made popper dip, wrapped in bacon and baked fresh. 8 poppers in a half order.

Mashed and Gravy

$5.00

Mashed potatoes covered in chicken gravy with diced chicken in the gravy!

Taco Fries - Half

$9.00

Taco Fries - Full

$11.50

Shrimp - Half

$10.00

Shrimp - Full

$15.00

Veggie Tray

$8.00

Bacon fries - half

$7.00

French frys topped with nacho cheese and bacon. half order is one order of fries.

Bacon fries - full

$10.00

French frys topped with nacho cheese and bacon. Full order is two orders of fries.

PJ's Cheese Stix

$12.00

Pizza

5 Garlic Bread Sticks

$5.00

Flatbread Cheese

$11.00

Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce and pizza cheese. Feeds 1 - 2 people.

Flatbread Peperoni

$12.00

Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce, pizza cheese and large peperoni's. Feeds 1 - 2 people.

Flatbread Sausage

$12.00

Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce, pizza cheese and Hauber Brand Meats very own Italian Sausage. Feeds 1 - 2 people.

Flatbread BLT

$15.00

Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce, pizza cheese, layer of mayo, lettuce, bacon, cherry tomatos and a second layer of mayo. Feeds 1 - 2 people.

Flatbread Taco

$16.00

Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce, pizza cheese, taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and dorito chips. Feeds 1 - 2 people.

Flatbread Meatlovers

Flatbread Meatlovers

$15.00

Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce, pizza cheese italian sausage, bacon and pepperoni's. Feeds 1 - 2 people.

Flatbread Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

Thin crispy crust, ranch sauce, minced garlic, pizza cheese, diced chicken breast, bacon and a layer of ranch drizzled on top. Feeds 1 - 2 people.

Flatbread Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Thin crispy crust, buffalo and ranch sauce, pizza cheese, chicken, bacon, red onion and blue cheese crumbles. Feeds 1 - 2 people.

Flatbread BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Thin crispy crust, bbq sauce, pizza cheese, diced chicken breast, bacon, red onion and topped with bbq sauce again. Feeds 1 - 2 people.

Flatbread Veggie

$12.00

Flatbread Delux

$15.00

Thin crispy crust, pizza sauce, pizza cheese large peperoni's, italian sausagae, bacon, red onions, colored peppers, mushrooms, green olives and black olives. Feeds 1 - 2 people.

Flatbread Garlic Shrimp and Sausage

$18.00

Flatbread Pesto Artichoke

$18.00

Thin crispy crust, pesto sauce, pizza cheese, artichokes, jalapenos and banana peppers. Feeds 1 - 2 people.

Flatbread Pesto Artichoke w Chicken

$20.00

Thin crispy crust, pesto sauce, pizza cheese, diced chicken breast, artichokes, jalapenos and banana peppers. Feeds 1 - 2 people.

12" Cheese

$17.00

Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pizza sauce and pizza cheese. Feeds 2 - 3 people.

12" Pepperoni

$18.00

Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pizza sauce, pizza cheese and large peperoni's. Feeds 2 - 3 people.

12" Sausage

$18.00

Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pizza sauce, pizza cheese and Hauber Brand Meats very own Italian Sausage. Feeds 2 - 3 people

12" BLT

$21.50

Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pizza sauce, pizza cheese, layer of mayo, lettuce, bacon, cherry tomatos and a second layer of mayo. Feeds 2 - 3 people.

12" Taco

$23.00

Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pizza sauce, pizza cheese, taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and dorito chips. Feeds 2 - 3 people.

12" Meat Lovers

$21.50

Raise edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pizza sauce, pizza cheese italian sausage, bacon and pepperoni's. Feeds 2 - 3 people.

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.50

Raised edge crust covered in garlic butter, Starts with a our house ranch spread across the crust, layered in cheese, grilled chicken, bacon and drizzeled in ranch after it come out of the pizza oven! Feeds 2 - 3 people

12" Buffalo Chicken

$21.50

Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, buffalo and ranch sauce, pizza cheese, chicken, bacon, red onion and blue cheese crumbles. Feeds 2 - 3 people.

12" BBQ Chicken

$21.50

Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, bbq sauce, pizza cheese, diced chicken breast, bacon, red onion and topped with bbq sauce again. Feeds 2 - 3 people.

12" Veggie

$18.50
12" Delux

12" Delux

$21.50

Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pizza sauce, pizza cheese large peperoni's, italian sausagae, bacon, red onions, colored peppers, mushrooms, green olives and black olives. Feeds 2 - 3 people.

12" Garlic Shrimp and Sausage

$24.00

12" Pesto Artichoke

$23.50

Raised edge pizza crust covered in garlic butter, pesto sauce, pizza cheese, artichokes, jalapenos and banana peppers. Feeds 2 - 3 people.

12" Pesto Artichoke With Chicken

$24.50

Raised edge crust covered in garlic butter, pesto sauce, pizza cheese, diced chicken breast, artichokes, jalapenos and banana peppers. Feeds 2 - 3 people

1/2 LB Burger

Hamburger

$11.00

Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Also comes with a side.

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese. Also comes with a side.

Little Jube

Little Jube

$13.95

Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onion and BBQ sauce. Also comes with a side.

Godfather

Godfather

$13.95

Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeno's and buffalo sauce. Also comes with a side.

Velma Jean

Velma Jean

$13.95

Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, egg and bacon. Also comes with a side.

Black & Blue

$13.95

Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with blue cheese sauce and crumbles. Also comes with a side.

Uncle Billy

$13.95

Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, portobello mushrooms and a spread of garlic mayo. Also comes with a side.

PJ's Steak Burger

$15.95

Fresh hand pattied 1/2 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Pattied with pepper jack cheese and steak seasoning inside the burger itself. Also comes with a side.

1/4 LB Burger

1/4 Hamburger

$8.00

Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Also comes with a side.

1/4 Cheeseburger

$9.00

Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese. Also comes with a side.

1/4 Little Jube

1/4 Little Jube

$9.50

Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onion and BBQ sauce. Also comes with a side.

1/4 Godfather

1/4 Godfather

$9.50

Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeno's and buffalo sauce. Also comes with a side.

1/4 Black & Blue

$9.50

Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with blue cheese sauce and crumbles. Also comes with a side.

1/4 Uncle Billy

$9.50

Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, portobello mushrooms and a spread of garlic mayo. Also comes with a side.

1/4 PJ's Steak Burger

$12.00

Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Pattied with pepper jack cheese and steak seasoning inside the burger itself. Also comes with a side.

1/4 Velma Jean - Over Easy

$9.50

1/4 Velma Jean - Over Medium

$9.50

1/4 Velma Jean - Sunny SIde up

$9.50
1/4 Velma Jean - Over Hard

1/4 Velma Jean - Over Hard

$9.50

Fresh hand pattied 1/4 pound burger from Hauber Brand Meats. Topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, egg and bacon. Also comes with a side.

Wraps

Wrap - Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Wrap- Chicken

$14.50

Wrap- Veggie

$12.00

Wrap- BLT

$14.00
Wrap- Chicken Caesar

Wrap- Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Spinach wrap, PJ's wrap sauce, grilled chicken, shredded parmesan, caesar dressing and baked parmesan cheese. Served with a side of your choice.

Salads

Side Salad

$5.00

Pub Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Taco Salad

$12.00

Buffalo Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Garlic Shirmp Salad

$16.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips (2) And Fries

$7.00

Mac N Cheese (Plain) & Fies

$6.00

1/4 Hamburger and Fries

$7.25

1/4 Cheeseburger and Fries

$8.00

Mini Corn Dogs & Fries

$7.00

Chicken Sandwhich

Chix Sand - Plain

$8.00

Chix Sand - With Cheese

$9.00

Chix Sand - Little Jube

$11.95

Chick Sand - Godfather

$11.95

Chix Sand - Velma Jean

$11.95

Chix Sand - Black & Blue

$11.95

Chix Sand - Uncle Billy

$11.95

Soup

Cup - Steak & Mushroom

$4.00Out of stock

Bowl - Steak & Mushroom

$8.00Out of stock

Cup - Ham and Potato

$3.00

Bowl - Ham and potato

$6.00

Cup - Red Pepper Bisque

$4.50

Bowl - Red Pepper Bisque

$9.00

Dinners

2pc Chicken

2pc Chicken

$11.50
4pc Chicken

4pc Chicken

$14.00
Shrimp - 4pc

Shrimp - 4pc

$16.50
Shrimp 8 pc

Shrimp 8 pc

$22.50

Buffet

$25.00Out of stock

Tenderloin 8 oz

$28.00Out of stock

8 oz Tender and lobster

$45.00Out of stock
8 oz tender - Shrimp 4 pc

8 oz tender - Shrimp 4 pc

$36.00Out of stock
8 oz Tender - Shrimp 8 pc

8 oz Tender - Shrimp 8 pc

$40.00Out of stock

Bucket of Chicken

12 pc Bucket Chicken

12 pc Bucket Chicken

$25.00
16 pc Bucket Chicken

16 pc Bucket Chicken

$30.00
20 pc Bucket Chicken

20 pc Bucket Chicken

$35.00

Hats

Black circle hat

Black circle hat

$30.00
Black - Circle Patch - Snapback

Black - Circle Patch - Snapback

$25.00
Camo USA - Snapback

Camo USA - Snapback

$20.00
Navy Leather Patch - Snapback

Navy Leather Patch - Snapback

$20.00
Navy and Grey - Velcro

Navy and Grey - Velcro

$20.00
Black Cammo - Flexfit

Black Cammo - Flexfit

$20.00
All American - Snapback

All American - Snapback

$20.00
Beanie - Black

Beanie - Black

$20.00
Beanie - Turquoise

Beanie - Turquoise

$20.00

Orange/Camo

$25.00

T - shirts

Ladies Vneck - Blue - Small

$12.00Out of stock

Ladies Vneck - Blue - Medium

$12.00Out of stock

Ladies Vneck - Blue - Large

$12.00Out of stock

Ladies Vneck - Blue - XL

$12.00Out of stock

Ladies Vneck - Blue - 2XL

$15.00

Ladies Vneck - Blue - 3XL

$16.00

Ladies T - Pink - Small

$12.00Out of stock

Ladies T - Pink - Medium

$12.00Out of stock

Ladies T - Pink - Large

$12.00Out of stock

Ladies T - Pink - XL

$12.00Out of stock

Ladies T - Pink - 2XL

$15.00

Ladies T - Pink - 3XL

$16.00

Unisex - Red T - Small

$12.00Out of stock

Unisex - Red T - Medium

$12.00Out of stock

Unisex - Red T - Large

$12.00Out of stock

Unisex - Red T - XL

$12.00Out of stock

Unisex - Red T - 2XL

$15.00

Unisex - Red T - 3XL

$16.00

Unisex - Blue T - Small

$12.00

Unisex - Blue T - Medium

$12.00Out of stock

Unisex - Blue T - Large

$12.00Out of stock

Unisex - Blue T - XL

$12.00Out of stock

Unisex - Blue T - 2XL

$15.00Out of stock

Unisex - Blue T - 3 XL

$16.00Out of stock

Hoodies

Navy Hoodie - Small

$40.00

Navy Hoodie - Medium

$40.00

Navy Hoodie - Large

$40.00Out of stock

Navy Hoodie - XL

$40.00Out of stock

Navy Hoodie - 2XL

$45.00

Navy Hoodie - 3XL

$45.00Out of stock

Maroon Hoodie - Small

$40.00Out of stock

Maroon Hoodie - Medium

$40.00

Maroon Hoodie - Large

$40.00

Maroon Hoodie - XL

$40.00Out of stock

Maroon Hoodie - 2XL

$45.00

Maroon Hoodie - 3XL

$45.00

Black Hooded T - Small

$30.00

Black Hooded T - Medium

$30.00

Black Hooded T - Large

$30.00

Black Hooded T - XL

$30.00

Black Hooded T - 2XL

$35.00

Jerzee Hoodie - Red - 3XL

$36.00Out of stock

Jerzee Hoodie - Green - Small

$32.00Out of stock

Jerzee Hoodie - Green - Medium

$32.00Out of stock

Jerzee Hoodie - Green - Large

$32.00Out of stock

Jerzee Hoodie - Green - XL

$32.00Out of stock

Jerzee Hoodie - Green - 2XL

$35.00Out of stock

Jerzee Hoodie - Green - 3XL

$36.00Out of stock

J America Hoodie - Blue - Small

$40.00Out of stock

J America Hoodie - Blue - Medium

$40.00Out of stock

J America Hoodie - Blue - Large

$40.00Out of stock

J America Hoodie - Blue - XL

$40.00Out of stock

J America Hoodie - Blue - 2XL

$42.00Out of stock

J America Hoodie - Blue - 3XL

$43.00Out of stock

Koozies

PJs Koozie

$3.00

2 oz cup

2 oz Ranch

$0.50

2 oz Blue Cheese

$0.50

2 oz French

$0.50

2 oz 1000 Island

$0.50

2 oz Ceasar

$0.50

2 oz vinegar

$0.50

2 oz oil

$0.50

2 oz honey mustard

$0.50

2 oz Italian

$0.50

2 oz Wrap Dip

$1.00

16 oz foam container

16 oz Ranch

$4.00

16 oz Blue Cheese

$4.00

16 oz French

$4.00

16 oz 1000 Island

$4.00

16 oz Ceasar

$4.00

16 oz Vinegar

$4.00

16 oz Oil

$4.00

16 oz Honey Mustard

$4.00

16 oz Italian

$4.00

16 oz Wrap Dip

$8.00

16 oz Squeeze Bottle

Squeeze Bottle Ranch

$8.00

Squeeze Bottle Blue Cheese

$8.00

Squeeze Bottle French

$8.00

Squeeze Bottle 1000 Island

$8.00

Squeeze Bottle Ceasar

$8.00

Squeeze Bottle Vinegar

$8.00

Squeeze Bottle Oil

$8.00

Squeeze Bottle Warp Dip

$16.00

Dinners

2 pc chicken

$14.00

2pc Chicken and ham

$17.00

Chicken and beef

$20.00

Drinks

Domestic Beer

$3.50

Premium Beer/Seltzer

$5.00

Bottom Shelf Mixer

$4.00

Middle Shelf Mixer

$5.00

Top Shelf Mixer

$6.00

High Noon Seltzer

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3670 County Road HHH, Kieler, WI 53812

Directions

Gallery
PJ's Pub image
PJ's Pub image
PJ's Pub image

