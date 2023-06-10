Minnesota Nice Cafe
364 Reviews
$
315 Irvine Avenue Northwest
Bemidji, MN 56601
Popular Items
BREAKFAST
Anytime Favorites
1/2 Biscuit & Gravy
house made biscuits covered with plenty of sausage gravy.
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
house made biscuits covered with plenty of sausage gravy.
Breakfast Wrap
scrambled eggs, choice of ham, bacon or sausage, with baby red potatoes OR hashbrowns, a touch of country gravy, and onion with American and cheddar jack cheese inside a grilled tortilla wrap. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Corned Beef Hash
house roasted, beer braised corned beef hash served with two eggs any style, and toast or pancakes.
Country Fried Steak
country fried beef steak covered in country gravy, with a choice of potato, eggs any style and toast or pancakes.
Grilled Breakfast Sandwich
grilled English muffin bread, scrambled eggs, American and Swiss cheese, with choice of bacon, ham or sausage and choice of potato.
Load 'em-up Spuds
crisp hash browns topped with taco meat, onions, tomatoes, and cheddar jack cheese. Topped with black olives and salsa and sour cream on the side. Served with two eggs any style and toast or pancakes.
LumberJack Breakfast
two eggs any style, with hash browns, baby reds, or hash brown casserole and choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, and toast or pancakes.
LumberJill Breakfast
two eggs any style, with choice of bacon, ham or sausage and toast or pancakes.
Old Fashioned Oatmeal
served with brown sugar, raisins and 2% milk on the side. Add warm, house seasoned baked apples for $1 more.
Steak & Eggs
7-8 ounce hand carved sirloin steak, two eggs, choice of potato and toast or pancakes.
Omelets & Skillets
Meat Omelet
choice of ham, bacon, or sausage with American and cheddar jack cheese with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
3 Meat Omelet
includes ham, bacon, and sausage with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
4 Meat Omelet
includes ham, bacon, sausage and corned beef brisket with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
Corned Beef Hash Omelet
house roasted beer braised corned beef hash brisket topped with Swiss cheese with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
Denver Omelet
ham, green and red peppers, onions, with American and cheddar jack cheese with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
Southwestern Omelet
taco meat, onions, tomatoes, olives and American and cheddar jack cheese served with salsa and sour cream with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
Spinach, Bacon & Feta Omelet
spinach, bacon, and feta cheese with sauteed mushrooms and onions with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
Steak Omelet
steak bits cooked in A-1 sauce, onions, mushrooms, spinach, Swiss and bleu cheese with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns, OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
Veggie Omelet
green and red peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, with American and cheddar jack cheese with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns, OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
Wild Rice Omelet
bacon, onion, wild rice, Swiss cheese and hollandaise sauce with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns, OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.
Cheese Omelet
Meat Skillet
choose ham, bacon, OR sausage built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits and topped with scrambled eggs and cheddar jack cheese. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too!
3 Meat Skillet
ham, bacon, and sausage built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits and topped with scrambled eggs and cheddar jack cheese. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too!
4 Meat Skillet
ham, bacon, sausage, and beer braised corned beef built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits and topped with scrambled eggs and cheddar jack cheese. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too!
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
house roasted, beer braised corned beef hash built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits and topped with scrambled eggs and Swiss cheese. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too!
Denver Skillet
ham, green and red peppers, and onions built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits and topped with scrambled eggs and cheddar jack cheese. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too!
Paleo-ish Skillet
The “no potato almost paleo” skillet! Choice of eggs, served on a bed of wild rice, with sauteéd onions, peppers, spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Served with pancakes or toast. Add cheese - 50¢
Southwestern Skillet
taco meat, onions, tomatoes, and olives, built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits and topped with scrambled eggs and cheddar jack cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too!
Spinach, Bacon & Feta Skillet
spinach, bacon, and feta with sautéed mushrooms and onions built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits and topped with scrambled eggs and feta cheese. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too!
Steak Skillet
steak bits cooked in A-1 sauce, onions, mushrooms, spinach and bleu cheese sauce built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits and topped with scrambled eggs and Swiss cheese. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too!
Veggie Skillet
green and red peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and spinach built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and topped with scrambled eggs and cheddar jack cheese. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too! *NOTE: Veggie Skillet will NOT come with bacon bits in the red potatoes unless bacon is requested in the comments section.
Wild Rice Skillet
bacon, onion, and wild rice built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, topped with scrambled eggs and cheddar jack cheese and hollandaise sauce. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too!
Bennys
Classic Eggs Benedict
traditional Benedict with a slice of ham and a generous portion of hollandaise. Served with hashbrowns, hashbrown casserole, OR baby red potatoes with onions and bacon bits.
Eggs Florentine
The veggie lover’s benedict - tomato slices and spinach topped with hollandaise. Served with hashbrowns, hashbrown casserole, OR baby red potatoes with onions and bacon bits.
Irish Benedict
our thick cut, house roasted, beer braised corned beef brisket and spinach topped with hollandaise. Served with hashbrowns, hashbrown casserole, OR baby red potatoes with onions and bacon bits.
Bacon Avocado Benedict
two slices of bacon, tomato, and avocado topped with a generous portion of hollandaise. Served with hashbrowns, hashbrown casserole, OR baby red potatoes with onions and bacon bits.
Griddleicious
Shortstack
three of our famous house made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes stacked high.
Baby Blue Platter
two blueberry cakes topped with our house made mixed berry sauce and fresh made whipped cream, with two scrambled eggs topped with melted cheddar jack cheese.
Cinnamon French Toast
four pieces of French toast, lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
Caramel Apple French Toast
two pieces of French toast topped with our caramel sauce, baked apples and toasted pecans, with 2 strips of bacon.
The French Babe
three pieces of French toast with cream cheese spread, topped with our house made mixed berry sauce and fresh whipped cream, lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
Waffle
Chicken & Waffles
Breakfast Sides
1 Sausage Link
1 Sausage Patty
1 Strip Bacon
1/2 Baby Red Potatoes Side
1/2 Corned Beef Hash Side
1/2 Hashbrowns Side
2 Strip Bacon
Bacon Side (3)
Cake Side 1
Cake Side 2
Corned Beef Hash Side
Country Gravy Side
Cream Cheese Spread
Egg Side
Fr Tst Side 1
Fr Tst Side 2
Fr Tst Side 3
Fruit Sauce
house made mixed berry fruit sauce. Blueberries, raspberries and cranberries with lemon, cornstarch and sweetened with just a touch of sugar.