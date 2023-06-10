Restaurant header imageView gallery

Minnesota Nice Cafe

364 Reviews

$

315 Irvine Avenue Northwest

Bemidji, MN 56601

Popular Items

LumberJack Breakfast

LumberJack Breakfast

$13.25

two eggs any style, with hash browns, baby reds, or hash brown casserole and choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, and toast or pancakes.

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$12.00

scrambled eggs, choice of ham, bacon or sausage, with baby red potatoes OR hashbrowns, a touch of country gravy, and onion with American and cheddar jack cheese inside a grilled tortilla wrap. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Wild Rice Omelet

Wild Rice Omelet

$13.00

bacon, onion, wild rice, Swiss cheese and hollandaise sauce with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns, OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.

BREAKFAST

Anytime Favorites

1/2 Biscuit & Gravy

1/2 Biscuit & Gravy

$9.50

house made biscuits covered with plenty of sausage gravy.

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$10.50

house made biscuits covered with plenty of sausage gravy.

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$12.00

scrambled eggs, choice of ham, bacon or sausage, with baby red potatoes OR hashbrowns, a touch of country gravy, and onion with American and cheddar jack cheese inside a grilled tortilla wrap. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Corned Beef Hash

$13.00

house roasted, beer braised corned beef hash served with two eggs any style, and toast or pancakes.

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$14.00

country fried beef steak covered in country gravy, with a choice of potato, eggs any style and toast or pancakes.

Grilled Breakfast Sandwich

Grilled Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

grilled English muffin bread, scrambled eggs, American and Swiss cheese, with choice of bacon, ham or sausage and choice of potato.

Load 'em-up Spuds

Load 'em-up Spuds

$13.25

crisp hash browns topped with taco meat, onions, tomatoes, and cheddar jack cheese. Topped with black olives and salsa and sour cream on the side. Served with two eggs any style and toast or pancakes.

LumberJack Breakfast

LumberJack Breakfast

$13.25

two eggs any style, with hash browns, baby reds, or hash brown casserole and choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, and toast or pancakes.

LumberJill Breakfast

LumberJill Breakfast

$11.25

two eggs any style, with choice of bacon, ham or sausage and toast or pancakes.

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$5.50

served with brown sugar, raisins and 2% milk on the side. Add warm, house seasoned baked apples for $1 more.

Steak & Eggs

$15.25

7-8 ounce hand carved sirloin steak, two eggs, choice of potato and toast or pancakes.

Omelets & Skillets

Meat Omelet

Meat Omelet

$12.00

choice of ham, bacon, or sausage with American and cheddar jack cheese with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.

3 Meat Omelet

3 Meat Omelet

$12.75

includes ham, bacon, and sausage with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.

4 Meat Omelet

4 Meat Omelet

$13.50

includes ham, bacon, sausage and corned beef brisket with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.

Corned Beef Hash Omelet

Corned Beef Hash Omelet

$12.50

house roasted beer braised corned beef hash brisket topped with Swiss cheese with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.

Denver Omelet

Denver Omelet

$12.25

ham, green and red peppers, onions, with American and cheddar jack cheese with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.

Southwestern Omelet

Southwestern Omelet

$13.00

taco meat, onions, tomatoes, olives and American and cheddar jack cheese served with salsa and sour cream with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.

Spinach, Bacon & Feta Omelet

Spinach, Bacon & Feta Omelet

$12.50

spinach, bacon, and feta cheese with sauteed mushrooms and onions with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.

Steak Omelet

Steak Omelet

$15.75

steak bits cooked in A-1 sauce, onions, mushrooms, spinach, Swiss and bleu cheese with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns, OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.

Veggie Omelet

Veggie Omelet

$12.50

green and red peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, with American and cheddar jack cheese with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns, OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.

Wild Rice Omelet

Wild Rice Omelet

$13.00

bacon, onion, wild rice, Swiss cheese and hollandaise sauce with choice of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, hash browns, OR hash brown casserole and an order of toast OR pancakes.

Cheese Omelet

Cheese Omelet

$11.75
Meat Skillet

Meat Skillet

$12.00

choose ham, bacon, OR sausage built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits and topped with scrambled eggs and cheddar jack cheese. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too!

3 Meat Skillet

3 Meat Skillet

$12.75

ham, bacon, and sausage built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits and topped with scrambled eggs and cheddar jack cheese. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too!

4 Meat Skillet

4 Meat Skillet

$13.50

ham, bacon, sausage, and beer braised corned beef built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits and topped with scrambled eggs and cheddar jack cheese. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too!

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$12.50

house roasted, beer braised corned beef hash built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits and topped with scrambled eggs and Swiss cheese. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too!

Denver Skillet

Denver Skillet

$12.25

ham, green and red peppers, and onions built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits and topped with scrambled eggs and cheddar jack cheese. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too!

Paleo-ish Skillet

Paleo-ish Skillet

$12.25

The “no potato almost paleo” skillet! Choice of eggs, served on a bed of wild rice, with sauteéd onions, peppers, spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Served with pancakes or toast. Add cheese - 50¢

Southwestern Skillet

Southwestern Skillet

$13.00

taco meat, onions, tomatoes, and olives, built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits and topped with scrambled eggs and cheddar jack cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too!

Spinach, Bacon & Feta Skillet

Spinach, Bacon & Feta Skillet

$12.50

spinach, bacon, and feta with sautéed mushrooms and onions built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits and topped with scrambled eggs and feta cheese. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too!

Steak Skillet

$15.75

steak bits cooked in A-1 sauce, onions, mushrooms, spinach and bleu cheese sauce built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits and topped with scrambled eggs and Swiss cheese. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too!

Veggie Skillet

$12.50

green and red peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and spinach built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and topped with scrambled eggs and cheddar jack cheese. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too! *NOTE: Veggie Skillet will NOT come with bacon bits in the red potatoes unless bacon is requested in the comments section.

Wild Rice Skillet

Wild Rice Skillet

$13.00

bacon, onion, and wild rice built on top of baby red potatoes with onions and fresh made bacon bits, topped with scrambled eggs and cheddar jack cheese and hollandaise sauce. Choose an order of toast OR pancakes too!

Bennys

Classic Eggs Benedict

Classic Eggs Benedict

$13.00

traditional Benedict with a slice of ham and a generous portion of hollandaise. Served with hashbrowns, hashbrown casserole, OR baby red potatoes with onions and bacon bits.

Eggs Florentine

Eggs Florentine

$13.25

The veggie lover’s benedict - tomato slices and spinach topped with hollandaise. Served with hashbrowns, hashbrown casserole, OR baby red potatoes with onions and bacon bits.

Irish Benedict

Irish Benedict

$13.50

our thick cut, house roasted, beer braised corned beef brisket and spinach topped with hollandaise. Served with hashbrowns, hashbrown casserole, OR baby red potatoes with onions and bacon bits.

Bacon Avocado Benedict

$13.50

two slices of bacon, tomato, and avocado topped with a generous portion of hollandaise. Served with hashbrowns, hashbrown casserole, OR baby red potatoes with onions and bacon bits.

Griddleicious

Shortstack

$10.50

three of our famous house made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes stacked high.

Baby Blue Platter

Baby Blue Platter

$13.00

two blueberry cakes topped with our house made mixed berry sauce and fresh made whipped cream, with two scrambled eggs topped with melted cheddar jack cheese.

Cinnamon French Toast

Cinnamon French Toast

$13.00

four pieces of French toast, lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

Caramel Apple French Toast

Caramel Apple French Toast

$13.00

two pieces of French toast topped with our caramel sauce, baked apples and toasted pecans, with 2 strips of bacon.

The French Babe

The French Babe

$13.00

three pieces of French toast with cream cheese spread, topped with our house made mixed berry sauce and fresh whipped cream, lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

Waffle

$11.50

Chicken & Waffles

$15.50

Breakfast Sides

1 Sausage Link

1 Sausage Link

$2.50
1 Sausage Patty

1 Sausage Patty

$2.50
1 Strip Bacon

1 Strip Bacon

$2.00
1/2 Baby Red Potatoes Side

1/2 Baby Red Potatoes Side

$3.25
1/2 Corned Beef Hash Side

1/2 Corned Beef Hash Side

$6.75
1/2 Hashbrowns Side

1/2 Hashbrowns Side

$3.25
2 Strip Bacon

2 Strip Bacon

$3.50
Bacon Side (3)

Bacon Side (3)

$5.00
Cake Side 1

Cake Side 1

$3.50
Cake Side 2

Cake Side 2

$7.00
Corned Beef Hash Side

Corned Beef Hash Side

$8.00
Country Gravy Side

Country Gravy Side

$1.50

Cream Cheese Spread

$1.00
Egg Side

Egg Side

$2.50
Fr Tst Side 1

Fr Tst Side 1

$3.25
Fr Tst Side 2

Fr Tst Side 2

$6.50
Fr Tst Side 3

Fr Tst Side 3

$9.75
Fruit Sauce

Fruit Sauce

$1.50

house made mixed berry fruit sauce. Blueberries, raspberries and cranberries with lemon, cornstarch and sweetened with just a touch of sugar.

Fruit Side Bowl

$5.00

Fruit Side Cup

$4.00
Ham Side

Ham Side

$5.00
Hashbrowns Side

Hashbrowns Side

$5.50
Hashbrowns with cheese and onion

Hashbrowns with cheese and onion

$6.75
Hollandaise Side (not gluten free)

Hollandaise Side (not gluten free)

$2.00