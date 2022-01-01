- Home
Modern Times - Flavordome
3000 Upas Street
San Diego, CA 92104
LAGER
IPA
Chameleon Suit-4PK
IPA | ABV 7.2%
Circuit Bender-6pk
Dawn Storm-4PK
A hazy DIPA of uncommon dankness, this beer was stuffed with HBC 586, Nelson, and Citra hops, yielding a magical bouquet of tropical, citrus, and sundry awesomeness that boasts notes of mango, lychee, tangerine, and refreshing white wine character. It’s a pretty solid approach to hot weather. ABV: 8.5%
Dungeon Map-6PK
This spectacle of West Coast IPA wizardry was lavished with massive quantities of Nelson, Strata, Mosaic and Centennial hops. Together, this quartet of lupulin-laden stunners yields a soul-stirring symphony of citrus, stone fruit and tropical character with just enough pleasantly snappy bitterness to really stick the landing. We're pretty psyched about it; we think you might be, too. ABV: 7.2%
Familiarity Principle-4PK
The brainchild of SD brewing wizard Alex Patten, this Strata-forward West Coast DIPA boasts a glorious bouquet of passion fruit, fresh berries, and piney dankness that’s all but assured to soothe even the surliest SoCal palate. ABV: 9%
Fortunate Islands-4PK
Combines the bangin' hop aroma of an über-tropical IPA with the crisp, deeply quenching drinkability of a killer pale ale. Citra & Amarillo heavy. 5% ABV
Hedgewitch-4PK
The fabled DIPA makes another triumphant return. Packed with a mega-dose of Citra & Amarillo hops, its hazy, massively tasty depths burst with big, vibrant flavors and aromas of citrus, stone fruit, and tropical magic. Ready your palate for intense pleasure. ABV: 9%
MT9!-4PK
It’s honestly hard to believe that this is our nine year anniversary beer. To commemorate the auspicious achievement of our relentlessly continued existence, we’ve created a certified banger of a DIPA, stuffed with Simcoe, Idaho 7, Mosaic Incognito, Riwaka, Strata, & Simcoe Cryo. Happy birthday to us. ABV: 9%
Orderville-19.2oz Can
This magnificent IPA blends the fruit-forward character of Mosaic hops with resinous stickiness from a mélange of dank hops. 7.2% ABV
Orderville-4PK
This magnificent IPA blends the fruit-forward character of Mosaic hops with resinous stickiness from a mélange of dank hops. 7.2% ABV
Water Ski Fight-6PK
Citrus, pineapple, stone fruit. We stuffed this West Coast IPA with a thunderous avalanche of Citra and Galaxy hops. | ABV 6%
FRUITY/MIXED CULTURE
Brain Vacation-6PK
Prepare to experience the pinnacle of sparkling crushability. This massively refreshing gose was lovingly layered with pineapple, passionfruit, guava, and orange, which converge in a dazzling liquid tapestry of tropical radness belied by its hella-sessionable ABV and modest 100 calories. If you're in the market for a high-quality adult beverage that's as comfortable on a tasting menu as it is at a poolside barbecue, we're fairly confident that this is totally going to be your jam. ABV: 3.5%
Fruitlands Passionfruit Guava-4PK
The sour, salty base beer lays down the refreshment, while a heavy dose of passion fruit & guava turns it into a wall-to-wall tropical fruit fiesta. 4.8% ABV
Hello Grapefruit-6pk
Order of Hermes-4PK
We packed this impossibly refreshing super-Berliner with pineapple, passion fruit, and dragon fruit, yielding a tropical Voltron formation of overwhelming deliciousness that could not be more perfect for hot summer days. Prepare thy thirst to be quenched forthwith. ABV: 6.5%
STOUT/BARLEYWINE
Altar of the Orc Lord Aged in Bourbon Barrels-22oz
This life-affirming batch of our hallowed barley wine was aged for almost two years in bourbon barrels from a beloved Kentucky distillery. You know the drill; velvety oak, dark intrigue, bourbon magic. It’s amazing. ABV: 12.5%
Altar of the Orc Lord: LOL-22oz
This barleywine was already pretty choice, but we wanted to get ridiculous with it, so we aged it in bourbon barrels and then lavished it with vanilla, cocoa nibs, almonds, and peanuts. It’s kind of like an incredibly satisfying, nougaty candy bar died and was reincarnated as an unbelievably tasty adult beverage. Morbid? Maybe. Delicious? Undeniably. ABV: 13.5%
Arctic Realm-22oz
An inspired blend of three of our PDX-born barrel-aged stouts, this beer is a dark, decadent vortex of roasty chocolate, toffee, and bourbon-soaked oak. ABV: 14%
Beastmaster in Bourbon Barrels: Mocha Affogato-22oz
We treated this decadent imperial stout to a seriously substantial dose of Dominican cocoa nibs and Ugandan vanilla. Then, to cap the whole thing off, we packed it with our house-roasted Idea Machine coffee. If you’re into coffee, chocolate, vanilla, and extremely good beer, you’re going to like this one. ABV: 12.5%
Black House-4PK
An oatmeal coffee stout positively redolent with house-roasted coffee aroma & flavor. 5.8% ABV
Chaos Grid: DBA Bovine Outline & Uncommon Raptor Barrels-22oz
This inspired blend of BA Stouts was double-barrel aged for a total of 2 years in barrels from two beloved bourbon distilleries. Expect an insane bourbon barrel character, lush with dark fruit notes, oak, vanilla, cherry pie, and more.
Cloud Daggers-22oz
We linked up with the beer-whisperers at Bottle Logic to craft this truly jaw-dropping liquid spectacle. This imperial porter was aged for a full year in bourbon barrels from a legendary Kentucky distillery, then meticulously layered with almonds, vanilla, maple syrup, and cocoa nibs, creating a borderline hedonistic beverage experience that enchants the taste buds, sets the soul aflame, and exits with a glorious, lingering finish. ABV: 13.4%
Cosmic Entity Aged in Bourbon Barrels w/ Cocoa Nibs, Peanut Butter, & Vanilla-22oz
This marvelously decadent imperial dessert-stout was aged for 13 glorious months in bourbon barrels from a venerable Kentucky distillery and subsequently loaded with peanuts, peanut butter powder, Brazilian vanilla, and cocoa nibs. The result is an adults-only chocolate & peanut butter shake perched nimbly upon a foundation of oak and bourbon. If there’s a better holiday dessert beverage, we’d be straight-up shocked. ABV: 14%
Cosmic Silence-22oz
This powerhouse was born of two of our first-ever bourbon barrel-aged beers from Belmont: Cosmic Entity and Temple of Silence (hence, Cosmic Silence). A masterful balance of both beers, it features a robust body with thoroughly delightful notes of chocolate, followed by the oaky character from the bourbon barrels, and finishes with a subtle sweetness. If this is the caliber of beveragery we have to look forward from our PDX blend-wizards, we’re in for a whole lot of impending tastiness. ABV: 14%
Demon Helm in Brandy Barrels-22oz
Ready yourself for a soul-stirring beverage experience. We aged this already-delicious imperial stout in domestic brandy barrels for two magical years, yielding a complex and enchanting beer with a profile packed with dark fruit and brandy character. We recommend your finest snifter. ABV: 13%
Dragon Mask w/ Pistachio, Coconut, Cocoa, & Vanilla-22oz
This gloriously decadent imperial stout blend was aged for 19 months in bourbon barrels and dosed with copious amounts of pistachios, coconut, cocoa nibs, and vanilla. Prepare for a cascade of coconut wrapped in chocolate & bourbon. ABV: 13.9%
Economy of Scale : Pecan Pie Edition-22oz
This masterful convergence of styles began as a high-gravity doppelbock, which was then aged in a combination of 9 and 13 year old bourbon barrels. We kicked the decadence up about 20 notches by adding 100lbs of house-roasted pecan pieces, 14lbs of Mexican vanilla, 1lb of cinnamon sticks, and 20lbs of brown sugar, making for a wonderfully malty beverage that might be the key to the world’s best pie filling. Feel free to experiment and report back with your findings. ABV: 13.7%
Mega Devil's Teeth: Hazelnut, Cocoa, & Vanilla-22oz
We treated this beloved bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout to generous helpings of the aforementioned adjuncts, and the results were surpassingly awesome. Expect a face full of dessert magic with underlying roasty malt character, all painted on a beautiful oak & bourbon canvas.
Monsters' Cabana-22oz
This delightfully tropical take on our Monsters' Park imperial stout was aged in rum barrels and dosed with coconut and lime, yielding a swirling, equatorial vortex of dessert flavors and barrel character best enjoyed in close proximity to a hammock. ABV: 14.2%
Monsters' Park Aged in Bourbon Barrels w/Vanilla-12oz Can
This iteration of our massively tasty and highly-sought-after imperial stout was aged in bourbon barrels (as per usual) and then hit with an even blend of Madagascar and Vanuatu vanilla. The result is a wonderful balance of vanilla and a bit more barrel-forward character than previous batches, which we’re pretty stoked about. We’d be pretty surprised if you weren’t, too. ABV: 14.2%
Mutual Admiration-22oz
This collab between our beer and coffee departments is a blended imperial stout aged in bourbon barrels with house-roasted Zambia Kateshi Estate coffee. The coffee was roasted exclusively for this project and brings an incredible mélange of honeycomb, marshmallow, and graham cracker to the beer’s notes of chocolate, caramel, bourbon, and coffee. It’s a delightful marriage of two pretty exceptional beverages. ABV: 12%
Sin Marca: Mexican Coffee-22oz
We loaded this delicious barrel-aged imperial stout with an abundance of cocoa nibs, house-roasted Black House coffee, almonds, Madagascar vanilla, piloncillo, and cinnamon. It’s a big, rich, delightful drinking experience that sings with notes of Mexican mocha, bourbon, and oak. ABV: 13.8%
Soft Swerve: Fudgy Brownie Pretzel-22oz
Our special projects humans are proud to debut this brand spankin’ new series, inspired by all manners of frozen confection. This inaugural iteration takes notes from a certain Vermont-based creamery, starting with a mega-blend of our heavy-hitting imperial stouts aged in barrels from 7-10 months and finishing with Peruvian and Dominican cocoa nibs, sea salt, brown sugar, Madagascar and Mexican vanilla, and pretzels. If you’re looking for something to curl up with whilst tuning in to your favorite streaming service, this is it. ABV: 13.9%
Soft Swerve: Rocky Road-22oz
We aged this imperial stout in bourbon barrels before unleashing a thunderous avalanche of marshmallows, cocoa nibs, almonds, pecans, and vanilla upon its midnight depths. The result is a delicious liquid tribute to one of the best ice creams of our childhood, but with a decidedly adult serving format. ABV: 14%
Static God-22oz
This beer is the result of a collab with Fuzz Coffee, a new San Diego roastery that we’re particularly excited about, both because it was co-founded by our Roastery Manager, Seancarlo Ohlin and because it's an objectively stellar roastery. For this team-up, we decided on a blended bourbon barrel-aged stout featuring their Colombia Urrao Finca San Carlos coffee, as well as chai spices and both Papua New Guinea and Indonesian vanilla beans. Once you taste it, you’ll understand why we’re already excited for collabo round two. ABV: 13%
Submersible City-4PK
Chocolate, caramel, coconut. This totally lovely stout is nice and roasty, with the perfect amount of toasted coconut to bring the whole thing in for a perfect landing. We think you're going to dig it.
Toasted Chaos Grid-22oz
This imperial stout was meticulously blended from a wide range of bourbon barrels and then finished in oak foeders, making it a rare combination of bold, robust imperial stout and bourbon character that finishes incredibly smooth. ABV: 12.6%
COFFEE
Black House Blend Cold Brew-12oz Can
Black House coffee blend is a mix of a Natural Ethiopia (fruit, berries, brightness) and Sumatra (cocoa, caramel, earth).
Cloud Ripper Cold Brew-12oz Can
Cloud Ripper is another amazing example of how marrying spectacular single origin lots can lead to a blend greater than the sum of its parts. This year’s autumnal miracle is the monstrously tasty progeny of a blessed three-way union between Guatemala Todos Santos Don Juan (50%), Mexico Muxbal (25%), & Ethiopia Aricha (25%). They converge to create a glorious mélange of honey and blueberry cobbler character, all wrapped in a luxuriously silky body. It’s the coffee equivalent of a warm sweater on a day just cool enough to justify showing off your excellent taste in warm sweaters. Plus, does a name really get any better than Cloud Ripper (a peak in the Inconsolable Range of California's Sierra Nevada)? Probably not.
Costa Rica-12oz Can
MILK CHOCOLATE - CITRUS - SWEET This marvel of caffeinated flavor-magic arrives to us from Tarrazu, a region in the San Jose province of Costa Rica renowned for its distinctive and incredibly tasty coffees. Grown by small farmers in the region, the coffee cherries are meticulously sorted and selected at the Beneficio Palmichal mill, and yield an enchanting profile with notes of sweet milk chocolate underscored by bright citrus. If you're looking for a refreshing way to substantially improve your mood, this right here is the ticket.
Nitro Idea Machine-12oz Can
This fantastic nitro cold brew blend is an amalgamation of Latin American coffees, converging to form one magnificently decadent brew. It’s chocolaty, it’s velvety, it's creamy, and it’s all kinds of smooth. Should you be looking for a decidedly luscious foot on which to start your next few hours, you’ve found it, friend. TASTING NOTES: MILK CHOCOLATE TOFFEE MEDIUM-BODIED
Secret Beach Cold Brew-12oz Can
This year's summer blend is 50% Tanzania Lyenga, and 50% Ethiopia Chelchele. It's an absolutely magical combo of exceptional washed-process beans, yielding bright, refreshing notes of pink lemonade & dried apricot that couldn't be more perfect for hot weather.
SO Brazil Café Delas-12oz Can
TASTING NOTES: DARK CHOCOLATE - ALMOND - BALANCED This positively delightful can of cold brew comes to us from the Aragão farm in Brazil. It is produced by women—from everything to growth, to selection, to accounting—under the (correct) assumption that, given a voice and access to equal resources, women will both produce amazing coffee and have a positive impact on their communities. This particular batch of natural-process beans yields a downright magical flavor profile replete with dark chocolate and almond character. Enjoy, friend. 12oz can
BA Peru Kovachii-8oz Bag
TASTING NOTES: COCOA - LEMON BAR - BOURBON CARAMEL This washed-process Peruvian marvel was aged in fragrant, oaky bourbon barrels prior to roasting. Post-fire, it emerged as an absolutely stunning amalgam of rich cocoa, bright lemon cake, and luxurious caramel, underscored by firm notes of bourbon and oak. The good: It’s an incredible way to start your morning. The bad: It sets a ridiculously high bar for the rest of the day. 8oz bag
Black House Blend-12oz Bag
Black House coffee blend is a mix of a Natural Ethiopia (fruit, berries, brightness) and Sumatra (cocoa, caramel, earth). This mocha java-style blend is the same coffee we use in Black House, our year-round oatmeal coffee stout. 12oz of whole bean radness, roasted fresh at our brewery. Recommended preparation method: pour over or cold brew.
Cloud Ripper-12oz Bag
TASTING NOTES: CHERRY PIE - SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE - WARM SPICES This autumnal blend is a positively delightful convergence of 50% natural Guatemala, 25% washed Mexico, and 25% natural Ethiopia, all origins at the height of seasonal radness. In concert, they yield a cup with notes of fresh cherry pie, semi-sweet chocolate, and warming spices. It’s a beautiful way to get into the seasonal spirit. 12oz Bag
Ethiopia Acacia-12oz Bag
This caffeinated gem hails from the villages of Ethiopia Guji by smallholder producers. These natural process beans produce a delightful cup with notes of plum, dried blueberries, & baker’s chocolate. In terms of starting your day off on the right foot, you’d be hard pressed to find a better one than this.
Ethiopia Kayon Mountain-12oz Bag
TASTING NOTES: APRICOT - CARAMEL - CITRUS This exceptionally tasty coffee comes from the Kayon Mountain Farm, a family owned outfit that began in 2012 with the express mission of creating high-quality coffee in a socially and environmentally conscious manner. They have succeeded on all fronts, and this delightful offering is a testament to their hard work. A complex and crazy-drinkable cup with notes of apricot, caramel, and bright citrus awaits you. 12oz bag
Idea Machine-12oz Bag
This mind-blowingly fantastic blend is an amalgamation of Latin American wunderkinds which converge for one magnificently decadent brew. The resulting cup is medium-bodied, with an extremely chocolate-forward profile complemented by subtler notes of delicious toffee. Should you be looking for a decidedly luscious foot on which to start your day, you’ve found it, friend.
Secret Beach-12oz Bag
TASTING NOTES: PINEAPPLE - WHITE GRAPE - FRESH STRAWBERRY We feel fairly confident in declaring that year’s summer blend sets a new standard in caffeinated seasonal magic. A masterful intermingling of 50% Washed Ethiopia Kayon Mountain, 25% Washed Rwanda Nyakibanda, and 25% Natural Ethiopia Guracho, this little number is bursting with notes of pineapple, white grape, and fresh strawberry. It makes a ridiculously good cold brew, as well as a stellar pour-over. We’d encourage you to try both. 12oz Bag
Shadow Party Dark Roast-12oz Bag
This dark, decadent delight sings with roasty notes of bittersweet chocolate, all ensconced in a satisfyingly full-bodied mouthfeel. It’s our take on a classic roast profile, and we’re delighted to be able to share it with you.
Steady Hand Decaf-12oz Bag
This Guatemalan marvel was sun-dried and decaffeinated via a solution of concentrated coffee solubles that extract the caffeine without affecting the distinct flavor profile of the coffee. It’s like magic, but it’s science. Roasted and brewed, these amazing beans yield a cup with decadent flavors of cherry, dark chocolate, & shortbread cookie that may cause you to immediately restructure your concept of decaf.
ACCESSORIES
Tote-Be Excellent
Beanie - Green/Tan
Finally, a beanie that rivals the existing splendor of your magnificent dome-piece. These incredibly cozy and unimpeachably saucy head-coverings are an ideal way to stay warm or simply mitigate an unruly mop, now in green.
Hat - Green Script
Hat - Tie Dye Bucket (Blue/Pink)
Button-Logo
Pin-Gold MT Logo
APPAREL
Unisex Shirt-Black Logo XS
Black is the new black. This shirt nearly guarantees that you’ll be setting the world record for high fives every time you wear it. Big logo on the front, small logo on the back, all cotton! Hot.
Unisex Shirt-Black Logo SM
Black is the new black. This shirt nearly guarantees that you’ll be setting the world record for high fives every time you wear it. Big logo on the front, small logo on the back, all cotton! Hot.
Black Logo T-Shirt
Black is the new black. This shirt nearly guarantees that you’ll be setting the world record for high fives every time you wear it. Big logo on the front, small logo on the back, all cotton! Hot.
Unisex Shirt-Black Logo XL
Black is the new black. This shirt nearly guarantees that you’ll be setting the world record for high fives every time you wear it. Big logo on the front, small logo on the back, all cotton! Hot.
Unisex Shirt-Black Logo 2XL
Black is the new black. This shirt nearly guarantees that you’ll be setting the world record for high fives every time you wear it. Big logo on the front, small logo on the back, all cotton! Hot.
Unisex Shirt-Black Logo 3XL
Black is the new black. This shirt nearly guarantees that you’ll be setting the world record for high fives every time you wear it. Big logo on the front, small logo on the back, all cotton! Hot.
San Diego Tee - XS
San Diego Tee - S
San Diego Tee - M
San Diego Tee - XL
GLASSWARE
Glass-2021 Cold Brew
While there are few ways the cold brew consumption experience could be improved upon, we’d like to present this sleek feat of drinking innovation as food for thought.
Glass-Finally Open In Anaheim
If you’d like to celebrate the opening of our new Anaheim party palace in consummate style, we'd highly recommend sipping a delicious beverage out of this impeccably appointed piece of glass-craft. Pinkies up. 16 oz.
Glass-Liquid Motion Tulip
Behold, the unbridled elegance of the Liquid Motion tulip glass. 16oz oh gold-gilded elegance awaits your most cherished beverages, and it's virtually guaranteed to ensure the classiest of drinking experiences.
Glass-Script Pub
Mug-Swirl Tumbler
Slay your thirst and your friends with this impossibly stylish on-the-go beverage bottle. Shoot water (or whatever liquid you desire) into your face at high velocity and unmatched levels of animal magnetism.
MISC
Bandana - Whirl
Whether you plan to shield your breathe holes, forehead, neck, or hair-do--or anything else, for that matter--rest assured you'll be doing so in style with this impossibly chic bandana.
Koozie
Pennant-Radness
Sticker-Be Excellent
Sticker-Coffee
Sticker-Be Excellent
Sticker-Coffee
|Sunday
|6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
We are open Wednesday through Sunday 12p-8p. Stop in for a pint, or place your order ahead of time for quick and easy pickup
3000 Upas Street, San Diego, CA 92104