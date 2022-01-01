Modern Times - Flavordome

Cloud Ripper Cold Brew-12oz Can

$5.00

Cloud Ripper is another amazing example of how marrying spectacular single origin lots can lead to a blend greater than the sum of its parts. This year’s autumnal miracle is the monstrously tasty progeny of a blessed three-way union between Guatemala Todos Santos Don Juan (50%), Mexico Muxbal (25%), & Ethiopia Aricha (25%). They converge to create a glorious mélange of honey and blueberry cobbler character, all wrapped in a luxuriously silky body. It’s the coffee equivalent of a warm sweater on a day just cool enough to justify showing off your excellent taste in warm sweaters. Plus, does a name really get any better than Cloud Ripper (a peak in the Inconsolable Range of California's Sierra Nevada)? Probably not.