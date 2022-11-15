Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moe's Place

review star

No reviews yet

620 Dixie Hwy

Rossford, OH 43460

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Moe Balls
Flaming Moe
Loaded Balls

Pop & Juice

*Water

1/2 Iced Tea 1/2 Lemonade

$2.00

Coffee

$1.50

Coffee To Go

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet 7 Up

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Diet Mount Dew

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Vernors

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Fountain Pop

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.75

Hot Tea

$1.50

Iced Tea

$2.00

Juice - Clamato

$1.50

Juice - Cranberry

$1.50

Juice - Grapefruit

$1.50

Juice - Orange

$1.50

Juice - Pineapple

$1.50

Juice - Tomato

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Nesquik

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Red Bull

$2.50

Red Bull SF

$2.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Shirley Temple

$1.50

Club Soda

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Tonic

$1.50

Vernors

$1.50

Appetizers

Basket French Fries

$3.29

Basket Waffle Fries

$3.99

Battered Mushrooms

$5.29

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$5.29

Cheese Curds

$5.49

Cheese Fries

$3.29

Cheese Taters

$3.99

Cheese Tots

$3.99

Cheese Waffle Fries

$3.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.49

Chili Cheese Tots

$5.49

Chili Cheese Waffle Fries

$5.49

Clam Strips

$6.29

Combo Basket

$6.29

Choose 3 of your favorite appetizers

Deep Fried Cauliflower

$5.29

Deep Fried Green Beans

$5.99

Deep Fried Pickles

$5.29

Deep Fried Ravioli

$5.99

Hot Pepper Cheese Bites

$5.29

Jalapeño Poppers

$5.29

Mac & Cheese Bites

$4.79

Mini Tacos

$5.29

Mozzarella Stix

$5.29

Onion Petals

$4.99

Onion Ring Basket

$4.99

Pickle Fries

$5.99Out of stock

Potstickers

$5.29

Pretzel Bites

$5.29

filled with cheese

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Sweet Potato Tots

$3.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Fried Chicken

Big Bird

$6.99

X-Large deep fried chicken breast, dipped in your choice of sauce, served on ciabatta bread

Chicken Strips

$5.49

Popcorn Chicken

$5.49

Chicken Wings (6)

$6.99

6 with choice of sauce

25 Wings

$28.75

Moe Balls - 5 lbs

$35.00

Moe Balls - 10 lbs

$65.00

Moe Balls - 15 lbs

$95.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$2.29

Coleslaw

$2.29

Cottage Cheese

$2.29

Extra Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Wing Sauce

$0.50

French Fries

$2.29

Hash Browns

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes (no gravy)

$2.29

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.29

Potato Salad

$2.29

Side of Gravy

$0.99

Side Salad

$2.29

Tater Tots

$2.99

Waffle Fries

$2.99

Burgers

Flaming Moe

$6.49

1/2 lb Cheeseburger

Hamburger

$3.99

Cheeseburger

$4.29

Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.29

Bleu Burger

$5.29

Hamburger with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, grilled onions & mushrooms

Flaming Bleu Burger

$7.29

1/2 lb Hamburger with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, grilled onions & mushrooms

Patty Melt

$5.49

With Swiss & American cheese, grilled onions, and Thousand Island dressing

Patty Melt - Flaming Moe

$7.49

1/2 lb Patty Melt

Sausage Burger

$5.29

(2) Patties with cheese

Veggie Burger

$4.99

Veggie Burger made with corn, roasted peppers and spices

Double Hamburger

$5.99

Double Cheeseburger

$6.49

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.49

Double Flaming Moe

$10.95

1/2 lb Cheeseburger

Sandwiches

BBQ Beef

$5.29

Big Bird

$6.99

X-Large deep fried chicken breast, dipped in your choice of sauce, served on ciabatta bread

BLT

$4.59

Bratwurst

$4.59

Mustard, onions, and kraut

Bulldog

$4.29

1/4 lb All Beef Hot Dog

Chicken Salad

$5.49

Chicken Salad Melt

$5.29

Club Sandwich

$5.99

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayonnaise on your choice of bread

Cod Father

$6.99

One big 8 oz. piece of cod

Cod Sandwich

$5.29

Coney Dog

$3.29

Deep Fried Chicken

$4.59

Patty Melt - Flaming Moe

$7.49

1/2 lb Patty Melt

Grilled Bologna

$3.99

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.49

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$4.99

Gyro

$5.99

Lettuce, onion, tomato, and tzatziki sauce

Ham Club

$5.99

Hot Dog

$2.59

Patty Melt

$5.49

With Swiss & American cheese, grilled onions, and Thousand Island dressing

Polish Hot Dog

$3.99

Sausage Burger

$5.29

(2) Patties with cheese

Sliced Ham

$5.49

On your choice of bread

Sliced Turkey

$5.49

On your choice of bread

Tuna Melt

$5.29

Tuna Salad

$5.49

Turkey Club

$5.99

Veal Sandwich

$5.50

Moe Balls

Moe Balls

$7.99

Chicken pieces dusted in flour tossed in the sauce of your choice

Bleu Balls

$9.99

Topped with bleu cheese with bleu dressing

Club Balls

$8.99

Cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Coney Balls

$8.99

Cheese, coney sauce, and diced onion

Greek Balls

$8.99

Dipped in our special Greek dressing, topped with lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, and black olives

Hairy Balls

$8.99

Dipped in our “special hot sauce,” topped with jalapeño peppers, cheese and a side of salsa

Loaded Balls

$9.99

Choose any 5 toppings

Mushy Balls

$8.99

Mushrooms & cheese

Pizza Balls

$8.99

Covered in pizza sauce topped with cheese

Slaw Balls

$8.99

Melted cheese & coleslaw

Sloppy Balls

$8.99

Spicy BBQ topped with cheese and chili

Smelly Balls

$8.99

Diced onions & Swiss cheese

Spud Balls

$9.99

Your choice of spud topped with cheese & slaw

Taco Balls

$9.99

Dipped in taco sauce, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, & jalapeño peppers, all on a flour tortilla

Moe's Big Balls

$13.99

Double order of Moe Balls in the sauce of your choice

Big Blue Balls

$15.99

Topped with bleu cheese with bleu dressing

Big Club Balls

$15.99

Cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Big Coney Balls

$15.99

Cheese, coney sauce, and diced onion

Big Greek Balls

$15.99

Dipped in our special Greek dressing, topped with lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, and black olives

Big Hairy Balls

$15.99

Dipped in our “special hot sauce,” topped with jalapeño peppers, cheese and a side of salsa

Big Loaded Balls

$16.99

Choose any 5 toppings

Big Mushy Balls

$15.99

Mushrooms & cheese

Big Pizza Balls

$14.99

Covered in pizza sauce topped with cheese

Big Slaw Balls

$15.99

Melted cheese & coleslaw

Big Sloppy Balls

$15.99

Spicy BBQ topped with cheese and chili

Big Smelly Balls

$15.99

Diced onions & Swiss cheese

Big Spud Balls

$15.99

Your choice of spud topped with cheese & slaw

Big Taco Balls

$15.99

Dipped in taco sauce, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, & jalapeño peppers, all on a flour tortilla

Extra Wing Sauce

$0.50

Extra Dipping Sauce

$0.50

House Specials

Butterfly Shrimp Platter

$8.99

Served with 2 Sides

Chicken Philly - Sand Only

$4.79

Chicken Philly Dinner

$6.99

Served with 2 Sides

Coconut Shrimp Platter

$8.99

Served with 2 Sides

Fish & Chips Dinner

$6.99

Served with 2 Sides

New York Strip Steak

$13.99

Served with 2 Sides

Philly Steak Dinner

$6.99

Served with 2 Sides

Beef Philly Sand Only

$4.79

Pork Chop Dinner

$7.99

Served with 2 Sides

Rossford Ribeye Sand Dinner

$6.99

Served with 2 Sides

Rossford Ribeye - Sand Only

$5.99

Shrimp Basket Platter

$6.99

Served with 2 Sides

Extra Shrimp

$5.99

Mediterranean Specials

Gyro

$5.99

Lettuce, onion, tomato, and tzatziki sauce

Gyro Meat Only

$4.00

Gyro Nachos

$6.99

Gyro Plate

$8.99

Beef and lamb gyro served with lettuce, tomato wedges, onions, pita bread, and tzatziki sauce

Hummus Platter

$7.99

Served with Pita bread or pita chips, cucumbers, tomato, pepperoncini, and olives

Hummus With Pita

$5.99Out of stock

Hummus Side

$4.99

Pita Chips

$2.00

Extra Pita

$0.50

Soups & Salads

Chef Salad - Lg

$6.25

Ham, turkey, tomato, cheese, and croutons

Chef Salad - Sm

$4.99

Ham, turkey, tomato, cheese, and croutons

Chicken Salad/Lett

$3.75

Greek Salad - Lg

$6.25

Small

Greek Salad - Sm

$4.99

Feta, Olive, Pepperoncini, and Pita Bread

Midget Salad

$4.29

Cheese, salami, pepperoncini, and croutons

Taco Salad

$5.99

You can eat the bowl

Toss Ham & Ch - Lg

$5.49

With Ham & Cheese

Toss Ham & Ch - Sm

$4.49

With Ham & Cheese

Toss Turk & Ch - Lg

$5.49

With Turkey & cheese

Toss Turk & Ch - Sm

$4.49

With Turkey & cheese

Tossed Salad - Lg

$3.79

Lettuce & Tomato

Tossed Salad - Sm

$2.99

Lettuce & Tomato

Tossed w/ Ch - Lg

$3.99

With Cheese

Tossed w/ Ch - Sm

$3.29

With Cheese

Tuna Salad/Lett

$3.99

Bean Soup - Small

$3.50

Bean Soup - Large

$5.00

Chili - Small

$3.50

Chili - Large

$5.00

Chowder - Small

$3.59

Chowder - Large

$5.09

Soup of the Day - Sm

$3.25

Soup of the Day - Call for today's special

Soup of the Day - Lg

$5.00

Soup of the Day - Call for today's special

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.29

Drizzled with the sauce of your choice

Cinna strips

$2.00

Tacos and Entrees

Beef Taco - Hard

$0.95

Beef Taco - Soft

$0.95

Chicken Taco - Hard

$1.50

Chicken Taco - Soft

$1.50

Chimichanga - Beef

$5.50

Choice of Meat with Cheese & Lettuce

Chimichanga - Beef & Bn

$6.00

Choice of Meat with Cheese & Lettuce

Chimichanga - Chicken

$6.50

Choice of Meat with Cheese & Lettuce

Chimichanga - Chicken & Bn

$7.00

Choice of Meat with Cheese & Lettuce

Enchilada - Bean

$2.00

Choice of Meat with Cheese & Lettuce

Enchilada - Beef

$2.25

Choice of Meat with Cheese & Lettuce

Enchilada - Beef & Bn

$2.50

Choice of Meat with Cheese & Lettuce

Enchilada - Cheese

$2.00

Choice of Meat with Cheese & Lettuce

Enchilada - Chicken

$2.75

Choice of Meat with Cheese & Lettuce

Enchilada - Chicken & Bn

$3.00

Choice of Meat with Cheese & Lettuce

Quesadilla - Beef

$5.50

Quesadilla - Cheese

$4.79

Quesadilla - Chicken

$5.99

Sm Quesa - Beef

$3.50

Sm Quesa - Cheese

$3.25

Sm Quesa - Chicken

$3.99

Taco Salad - Beef

$4.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Meat & Cheese

Taco Salad - Beef & Chicken

$6.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Meat & Cheese

Taco Salad - Chicken

$5.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Meat & Cheese

Tostada - Bean

$2.50

Beans, Cheese, & lettuce

Tostada - Beef

$2.75

Beef, Cheese, & lettuce

Tostada - Beef & Bn

$3.50

Beef with Beans, Cheese, & lettuce

Tostada - Chicken

$2.99

Chicken, Cheese, & lettuce

Tostada - Chicken & Bn

$3.75

Chicken with Beans, Cheese, & lettuce

Walking Taco - Beef

$3.25

Walking Taco - Chicken

$3.99

Nachos & Dips

Beans & Chips

$2.00

Beans Cheese & Chips

$2.50

Chips & Salsa

$1.95

Guacamole

$2.50

Guacamole & Chips

$3.25

Nach - Beef & Ch

$4.50

Nach - Cheese

$3.00

Nach - Chicken & Ch

$5.50

Nach - Supreme Beef

$5.75

Beef, Bean & Cheese

Nach - Supreme Chix

$5.99

Chicken, Bean & Cheese

Queso & Beans

$4.99

Served with Tortilla Chips

Queso & Meat

$4.99

Queso Dip

$4.75

Served with Tortilla Chips

Queso w/ Beans & Ch

$4.99

Served with Tortilla Chips

Ref. Beans & Ch

$2.00

Served with Tortilla Chips

Refried Beans

$2.00

Served with Tortilla Chips

Side Queso

$4.00

Sm Nach - Beef & Ch

$3.00

Sm Nach - Cheese

$2.25

Sm Nach - Chicken & Ch

$4.00

Sm Nach - Supreme Beef

$3.00

Beef, Bean & Cheese

Sm Nach - Supreme Chix

$3.29

Chicken, Bean & Cheese

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the Flaming Moe, our award winning burger! Also try our Moe Balls!

Location

620 Dixie Hwy, Rossford, OH 43460

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

J-CUPS PIZZA Rossford Ohio
orange starNo Reviews
616 Dixie Hwy Rossford, OH 43460
View restaurantnext
Johnny P's Pizza - Inside Interstate Lanes
orange starNo Reviews
819 Lime City Rd Rossford, OH 43460
View restaurantnext
Events
orange starNo Reviews
27 Broadway Street Toledo, OH 43604
View restaurantnext
Mutz
orange starNo Reviews
27 Broadway Street Toledo, OH 43604
View restaurantnext
Rockwells
orange starNo Reviews
27 Broadway Street Toledo, OH 43604
View restaurantnext
Ice Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
405 Madison Ave Toledo, OH 43604
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Rossford
Toledo
review star
Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)
Perrysburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Holland
review star
No reviews yet
Sylvania
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Adrian
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Port Clinton
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Findlay
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Ypsilanti
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston