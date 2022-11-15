Moe's Place
620 Dixie Hwy
Rossford, OH 43460
Popular Items
Pop & Juice
*Water
1/2 Iced Tea 1/2 Lemonade
Coffee
Coffee To Go
Coke
Diet 7 Up
Diet Coke
Diet Mount Dew
Diet Pepsi
Diet Vernors
Dr Pepper
Fountain Pop
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Juice - Clamato
Juice - Cranberry
Juice - Grapefruit
Juice - Orange
Juice - Pineapple
Juice - Tomato
Lemonade
Milk
Mountain Dew
Nesquik
Pepsi
Red Bull
Red Bull SF
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Club Soda
Sprite
Tonic
Vernors
Appetizers
Basket French Fries
Basket Waffle Fries
Battered Mushrooms
Broccoli Cheddar Bites
Cheese Curds
Cheese Fries
Cheese Taters
Cheese Tots
Cheese Waffle Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Chili Cheese Tots
Chili Cheese Waffle Fries
Clam Strips
Combo Basket
Choose 3 of your favorite appetizers
Deep Fried Cauliflower
Deep Fried Green Beans
Deep Fried Pickles
Deep Fried Ravioli
Hot Pepper Cheese Bites
Jalapeño Poppers
Mac & Cheese Bites
Mini Tacos
Mozzarella Stix
Onion Petals
Onion Ring Basket
Pickle Fries
Potstickers
Pretzel Bites
filled with cheese
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Tots
Tater Tots
Fried Chicken
Sides
Baked Potato
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Extra Dipping Sauce
Extra Dressing
Extra Wing Sauce
French Fries
Hash Browns
Mashed Potatoes (no gravy)
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Onion Rings
Potato Salad
Side of Gravy
Side Salad
Tater Tots
Waffle Fries
Burgers
Flaming Moe
1/2 lb Cheeseburger
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Bleu Burger
Hamburger with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, grilled onions & mushrooms
Flaming Bleu Burger
1/2 lb Hamburger with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, grilled onions & mushrooms
Patty Melt
With Swiss & American cheese, grilled onions, and Thousand Island dressing
Patty Melt - Flaming Moe
1/2 lb Patty Melt
Sausage Burger
(2) Patties with cheese
Veggie Burger
Veggie Burger made with corn, roasted peppers and spices
Double Hamburger
Double Cheeseburger
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Double Flaming Moe
1/2 lb Cheeseburger
Sandwiches
BBQ Beef
Big Bird
X-Large deep fried chicken breast, dipped in your choice of sauce, served on ciabatta bread
BLT
Bratwurst
Mustard, onions, and kraut
Bulldog
1/4 lb All Beef Hot Dog
Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad Melt
Club Sandwich
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayonnaise on your choice of bread
Cod Father
One big 8 oz. piece of cod
Cod Sandwich
Coney Dog
Deep Fried Chicken
Grilled Bologna
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Gyro
Lettuce, onion, tomato, and tzatziki sauce
Ham Club
Hot Dog
Polish Hot Dog
Sliced Ham
On your choice of bread
Sliced Turkey
On your choice of bread
Tuna Melt
Tuna Salad
Turkey Club
Veal Sandwich
Moe Balls
Moe Balls
Chicken pieces dusted in flour tossed in the sauce of your choice
Bleu Balls
Topped with bleu cheese with bleu dressing
Club Balls
Cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Coney Balls
Cheese, coney sauce, and diced onion
Greek Balls
Dipped in our special Greek dressing, topped with lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, and black olives
Hairy Balls
Dipped in our “special hot sauce,” topped with jalapeño peppers, cheese and a side of salsa
Loaded Balls
Choose any 5 toppings
Mushy Balls
Mushrooms & cheese
Pizza Balls
Covered in pizza sauce topped with cheese
Slaw Balls
Melted cheese & coleslaw
Sloppy Balls
Spicy BBQ topped with cheese and chili
Smelly Balls
Diced onions & Swiss cheese
Spud Balls
Your choice of spud topped with cheese & slaw
Taco Balls
Dipped in taco sauce, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, & jalapeño peppers, all on a flour tortilla
Moe's Big Balls
Double order of Moe Balls in the sauce of your choice
Big Blue Balls
Topped with bleu cheese with bleu dressing
Big Club Balls
Cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Big Coney Balls
Cheese, coney sauce, and diced onion
Big Greek Balls
Dipped in our special Greek dressing, topped with lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, and black olives
Big Hairy Balls
Dipped in our “special hot sauce,” topped with jalapeño peppers, cheese and a side of salsa
Big Loaded Balls
Choose any 5 toppings
Big Mushy Balls
Mushrooms & cheese
Big Pizza Balls
Covered in pizza sauce topped with cheese
Big Slaw Balls
Melted cheese & coleslaw
Big Sloppy Balls
Spicy BBQ topped with cheese and chili
Big Smelly Balls
Diced onions & Swiss cheese
Big Spud Balls
Your choice of spud topped with cheese & slaw
Big Taco Balls
Dipped in taco sauce, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, & jalapeño peppers, all on a flour tortilla
Extra Wing Sauce
Extra Dipping Sauce
House Specials
Butterfly Shrimp Platter
Served with 2 Sides
Chicken Philly - Sand Only
Chicken Philly Dinner
Served with 2 Sides
Coconut Shrimp Platter
Served with 2 Sides
Fish & Chips Dinner
Served with 2 Sides
New York Strip Steak
Served with 2 Sides
Philly Steak Dinner
Served with 2 Sides
Beef Philly Sand Only
Pork Chop Dinner
Served with 2 Sides
Rossford Ribeye Sand Dinner
Served with 2 Sides
Rossford Ribeye - Sand Only
Shrimp Basket Platter
Served with 2 Sides
Extra Shrimp
Mediterranean Specials
Gyro Meat Only
Gyro Nachos
Gyro Plate
Beef and lamb gyro served with lettuce, tomato wedges, onions, pita bread, and tzatziki sauce
Hummus Platter
Served with Pita bread or pita chips, cucumbers, tomato, pepperoncini, and olives
Hummus With Pita
Hummus Side
Pita Chips
Extra Pita
Soups & Salads
Chef Salad - Lg
Ham, turkey, tomato, cheese, and croutons
Chef Salad - Sm
Ham, turkey, tomato, cheese, and croutons
Chicken Salad/Lett
Greek Salad - Lg
Small
Greek Salad - Sm
Feta, Olive, Pepperoncini, and Pita Bread
Midget Salad
Cheese, salami, pepperoncini, and croutons
Taco Salad
You can eat the bowl
Toss Ham & Ch - Lg
With Ham & Cheese
Toss Ham & Ch - Sm
With Ham & Cheese
Toss Turk & Ch - Lg
With Turkey & cheese
Toss Turk & Ch - Sm
With Turkey & cheese
Tossed Salad - Lg
Lettuce & Tomato
Tossed Salad - Sm
Lettuce & Tomato
Tossed w/ Ch - Lg
With Cheese
Tossed w/ Ch - Sm
With Cheese
Tuna Salad/Lett
Bean Soup - Small
Bean Soup - Large
Chili - Small
Chili - Large
Chowder - Small
Chowder - Large
Soup of the Day - Sm
Soup of the Day - Call for today's special
Soup of the Day - Lg
Soup of the Day - Call for today's special
Tacos and Entrees
Beef Taco - Hard
Beef Taco - Soft
Chicken Taco - Hard
Chicken Taco - Soft
Chimichanga - Beef
Choice of Meat with Cheese & Lettuce
Chimichanga - Beef & Bn
Choice of Meat with Cheese & Lettuce
Chimichanga - Chicken
Choice of Meat with Cheese & Lettuce
Chimichanga - Chicken & Bn
Choice of Meat with Cheese & Lettuce
Enchilada - Bean
Choice of Meat with Cheese & Lettuce
Enchilada - Beef
Choice of Meat with Cheese & Lettuce
Enchilada - Beef & Bn
Choice of Meat with Cheese & Lettuce
Enchilada - Cheese
Choice of Meat with Cheese & Lettuce
Enchilada - Chicken
Choice of Meat with Cheese & Lettuce
Enchilada - Chicken & Bn
Choice of Meat with Cheese & Lettuce
Quesadilla - Beef
Quesadilla - Cheese
Quesadilla - Chicken
Sm Quesa - Beef
Sm Quesa - Cheese
Sm Quesa - Chicken
Taco Salad - Beef
Lettuce, Tomato, Meat & Cheese
Taco Salad - Beef & Chicken
Lettuce, Tomato, Meat & Cheese
Taco Salad - Chicken
Lettuce, Tomato, Meat & Cheese
Tostada - Bean
Beans, Cheese, & lettuce
Tostada - Beef
Beef, Cheese, & lettuce
Tostada - Beef & Bn
Beef with Beans, Cheese, & lettuce
Tostada - Chicken
Chicken, Cheese, & lettuce
Tostada - Chicken & Bn
Chicken with Beans, Cheese, & lettuce
Walking Taco - Beef
Walking Taco - Chicken
Nachos & Dips
Beans & Chips
Beans Cheese & Chips
Chips & Salsa
Guacamole
Guacamole & Chips
Nach - Beef & Ch
Nach - Cheese
Nach - Chicken & Ch
Nach - Supreme Beef
Beef, Bean & Cheese
Nach - Supreme Chix
Chicken, Bean & Cheese
Queso & Beans
Served with Tortilla Chips
Queso & Meat
Queso Dip
Served with Tortilla Chips
Queso w/ Beans & Ch
Served with Tortilla Chips
Ref. Beans & Ch
Served with Tortilla Chips
Refried Beans
Served with Tortilla Chips
Side Queso
Sm Nach - Beef & Ch
Sm Nach - Cheese
Sm Nach - Chicken & Ch
Sm Nach - Supreme Beef
Beef, Bean & Cheese
Sm Nach - Supreme Chix
Chicken, Bean & Cheese
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Home of the Flaming Moe, our award winning burger! Also try our Moe Balls!
620 Dixie Hwy, Rossford, OH 43460