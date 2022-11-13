Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

MoonShadow

review star

No reviews yet

145 Bumblebee Road

Accident, MD 21520

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg. House Salad
MoonShadow Burger
Reuben

Features

Door Cover

$5.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake Balls

$6.00

Lunch Feature

$13.00

Burger Of The Week

$15.00

Cajun Snapper

$20.00Out of stock

Small Plates

Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

Chicken Bites

$10.00

Half Pound Wings

$8.00

Full Pound Wings

$14.00

Crab Dip

$17.00

Spinach & Gouda Dip

$12.00

GF Chicken Bites

$12.00

Hummus

$12.00

Fried Gnocchi

$12.00

Grilled Summer Vegetable Plate

$14.00

Shrimp and Sundried tomato Flatbread

$15.00

Soups

Potato

$6.00

Tomato Veggie

$6.00

Salads

Regular House Salad

$6.00

Regular Kale and Berry Salad

$7.00

Regular Summer Napa Salad

$8.00

Lg. House Salad

$11.00

Lg. Kale and Berry Salad

$13.00

Lg. Country Romaine Salad

$14.00

Lg. Summer Napa Salad

$14.00

Plates

Beefaloaf

$20.00Out of stock

Herb Butter Basted Filet

$34.00

Lemon Basil Ferro Bowl

$20.00

Chili Dusted Salmon

$26.00

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Caprese Pasta

$18.00

Almost Meatloaf

$19.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$25.00

Chicken Pad Thai

$22.00

Sammiches

Reuben

$15.00

Steak & Brie

$16.00

Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap

$13.00

Asian Fried Chicken Sammie

$14.00

Ham and Brie

$14.00

Garden Hummus Sammie

$10.00

Burgers

MoonShadow Burger

$15.00

Beefalo Burger

$15.00

MoonBleu Burger

$16.00

"Impossible" Apple Burger

$17.00

Plain Jane Burger

$13.00

Cheesy Moon Burger

$14.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Sides

Side Salmon

$13.00

Side Sautéed Shrimp (5)

$10.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Peas

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Pretzel Bites

$2.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Truffle Baby Potatoes

$3.00

Raw Vegetables Celery, Carrots, Cauliflower

$2.00

Naan Bread

$2.00

Grilled Summer Vegetable Side

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Tenders

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Hot Dogs

$8.00Out of stock

Kid's GF Tenders

$8.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Desserts

Ice Cream

$6.00

Brown Butter Brownie

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

Vegan Cheesecake

$9.00

Vegan Resse Peanut Butter Tart

$9.00

Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Allagash White

$6.00Out of stock

Bold Rock Cider

$5.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.50Out of stock

Coors Light

$4.50

Miller Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50Out of stock

PBR

$2.50

Screech Owl Bold Blond Ale 16 oz

$8.00

Screech Owl Who Daddy IPA 16 oz

$8.00

Omission IPA (NA)

$5.00

Ithaca Lakeside Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Bud Light Seltzers

$4.00

Coco Vodka Lime

$8.00Out of stock

Coco Vodka

$8.00Out of stock

Coco Rum

$8.00Out of stock

Coco Bucket

$30.00

Stone Delicious

$6.00Out of stock

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Evil Genius #LoveisLove Strawberry Blond

$6.00

Silver Branck Oktoberfest

$5.00

32 oz Crowlers

Draft beer from the comfort of your home!

Smoky Margarita Crowler

$27.00

Margarita Crowler

$15.00

Elysian Night Owl Pumpkin Ale Crowler

$15.00

Jacks Fireside Cider Crowler

$11.00

Rogue Combat Wombat Sour IPA Crowler

$12.00

Peabody Heights Oktoberfest Crowler

$12.00

Checkerspot Fancy Pants Hazy IPA Crowler

$14.00

Sparkling and Rosé

Les Allies Sparkling Brut

$9.00

Rose Glass

$12.00

Domaine de Nivas le Close Rose

$33.00

Les Allies Brut Sparkling Bottle

$27.00

Champagne Collet

$75.00

Bodegas Torre Oria Pinot Noir Bottle

$36.00Out of stock

Patriarche Cremant de Bourgogne Brut Rose Bottle

$37.00

White Wine Bottle

Cinta Pinot Grigio

$30.00Out of stock

Husch Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

Windere Chardonnay

$30.00

Max F. Richter Sonnelay Zepplin Riesling

$45.00

Italo Cescon Tralcetto Pinot Grigio

$40.00

Chateau Vitallis Pouilly-Fuisse Chardonnay

$45.00

Herman J. Weimer Field White

$30.00

Keuka Lake Vineyards Vignoles

$36.00Out of stock

Au Bon Climate Sanford And Benedict Chardonnay

$67.00

Red Wine Bottle

Saurus Malbec

$40.00

Devil's Corner Pinot Noir

$40.00

Vina Robles Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Bliss Merlot

$30.00Out of stock

Domaine Guy Amoit Cuvee Simone Bourgogne Pinot Noir

$55.00

Pursuit Cabernet Sauvignon

$110.00

Venge Scout's Honor Proprietary Blend

$65.00

Bodegas Ollara, Cerro Anon Rioja Reserva

$40.00Out of stock

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Extra Syrup Flavor

$0.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

French Press

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Spindrift- Sparkling Water

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$3.50

Bottled Soda

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$2.75Out of stock

Milk

$2.50

Extra Syrup

$0.50

Refill Lemonade

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

NEW Western Maryland Lemonade

$4.00

Neighborhood Kombucha Blueberry Lavender

$5.00

16 oz.

Buffalo Sauce (16 oz.)

$5.00

Ranch (16 oz.)

$6.00

Bleu Cheese (16 oz.)

$5.00

White Balsamic (16 oz.)

$7.00

1000 Island (16 oz.)

$5.00

Sweet Heat (16 oz.)

$10.00

Ghost Pepper BBQ (16 oz.)

$12.00

Smoky BBQ (16 oz.)

$7.00

Chipotle BBQ (16 oz.)

$5.00

Honey Mustard (16 oz.)

$6.00

Black Garlic Mayo (16 oz.)

$10.00

Lemon Mayo (16 oz.)

$5.00

Ginger Vinegrette (16 oz.)

$6.00

Korean BBQ (16 oz.)

$6.00

Berry Basil Vin (16 oz)

$9.00

8 oz.

Ranch (8 oz.)

$3.00

Bleu Cheese (8 oz.)

$3.00

White Balsamic (8 oz.)

$4.00

1000 Island (8 oz.)

$3.00

Sweet Heat (8 oz.)

$5.00

Ghost Pepper BBQ (8 oz.)

$6.00

Smoky BBQ (8 oz.)

$4.00

Chipotle BBQ (8 oz.)

$3.00

Honey Mustard (8 oz.)

$3.00

Black Garlic Mayo (8 oz.)

$5.00

Lemon Mayo (8 oz.)

$3.00

Ginger Dressing (8 oz.)

$4.00

Korean BBQ (8 oz.)

$3.00

Apparel

MS Shirts

$27.00

MS XXL

$29.00

MS Sweatshirt

$52.00

MS Sweatshirt XXL

$56.00

MS Mesh Hats

$28.00

MS Hats

$28.00

Basecamp Coffee (ground) 12 oz.

$16.00

Chef Larrys BBQ

$10.00

MoonShadow coffee mug

$20.00

MS Long Sleeve Tees

$30.00

MS Long Sleeve T 2X

$32.00

S/M/L/XL Grooviest Moon Hoodies

$36.00

XXL Grooviest Moon Hoodies

$38.00

XXXL Grooviest Moon Hoodies

$40.00

MS Sticker

$1.00

Local Items

Bearded Bee Honey Spring [Lighter]

$15.00

Bearded Bee Honey Summer [Darker]

$15.00Out of stock

Pappy Maple Syrup pint

$8.00

Pappy Maple Syrup 1/2 pint

$6.00
Restaurant info

Eat.Real.Food.

Website

Location

145 Bumblebee Road, Accident, MD 21520

Directions

