American
Bars & Lounges
MoonShadow
No reviews yet
145 Bumblebee Road
Accident, MD 21520
Order Again
Popular Items
Features
Small Plates
Salads
Plates
Sammiches
Burgers
Sides
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Bottled Beer
Allagash White
$6.00Out of stock
Bold Rock Cider
$5.00
Left Hand Milk Stout
$5.00
Bud Light
$4.50Out of stock
Coors Light
$4.50
Miller Light
$3.00
Michelob Ultra
$4.50Out of stock
PBR
$2.50
Screech Owl Bold Blond Ale 16 oz
$8.00
Screech Owl Who Daddy IPA 16 oz
$8.00
Omission IPA (NA)
$5.00
Ithaca Lakeside Lager
$6.00Out of stock
Bud Light Seltzers
$4.00
Coco Vodka Lime
$8.00Out of stock
Coco Vodka
$8.00Out of stock
Coco Rum
$8.00Out of stock
Coco Bucket
$30.00
Stone Delicious
$6.00Out of stock
Shiner Bock
$5.00
Evil Genius #LoveisLove Strawberry Blond
$6.00
Silver Branck Oktoberfest
$5.00
32 oz Crowlers
Draft beer from the comfort of your home!
Sparkling and Rosé
White Wine Bottle
Cinta Pinot Grigio
$30.00Out of stock
Husch Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc
$35.00
Windere Chardonnay
$30.00
Max F. Richter Sonnelay Zepplin Riesling
$45.00
Italo Cescon Tralcetto Pinot Grigio
$40.00
Chateau Vitallis Pouilly-Fuisse Chardonnay
$45.00
Herman J. Weimer Field White
$30.00
Keuka Lake Vineyards Vignoles
$36.00Out of stock
Au Bon Climate Sanford And Benedict Chardonnay
$67.00
Red Wine Bottle
Saurus Malbec
$40.00
Devil's Corner Pinot Noir
$40.00
Vina Robles Cabernet Sauvignon
$40.00
Bliss Merlot
$30.00Out of stock
Domaine Guy Amoit Cuvee Simone Bourgogne Pinot Noir
$55.00
Pursuit Cabernet Sauvignon
$110.00
Venge Scout's Honor Proprietary Blend
$65.00
Bodegas Ollara, Cerro Anon Rioja Reserva
$40.00Out of stock
Coffee & Tea
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
16 oz.
Buffalo Sauce (16 oz.)
$5.00
Ranch (16 oz.)
$6.00
Bleu Cheese (16 oz.)
$5.00
White Balsamic (16 oz.)
$7.00
1000 Island (16 oz.)
$5.00
Sweet Heat (16 oz.)
$10.00
Ghost Pepper BBQ (16 oz.)
$12.00
Smoky BBQ (16 oz.)
$7.00
Chipotle BBQ (16 oz.)
$5.00
Honey Mustard (16 oz.)
$6.00
Black Garlic Mayo (16 oz.)
$10.00
Lemon Mayo (16 oz.)
$5.00
Ginger Vinegrette (16 oz.)
$6.00
Korean BBQ (16 oz.)
$6.00
Berry Basil Vin (16 oz)
$9.00
8 oz.
Ranch (8 oz.)
$3.00
Bleu Cheese (8 oz.)
$3.00
White Balsamic (8 oz.)
$4.00
1000 Island (8 oz.)
$3.00
Sweet Heat (8 oz.)
$5.00
Ghost Pepper BBQ (8 oz.)
$6.00
Smoky BBQ (8 oz.)
$4.00
Chipotle BBQ (8 oz.)
$3.00
Honey Mustard (8 oz.)
$3.00
Black Garlic Mayo (8 oz.)
$5.00
Lemon Mayo (8 oz.)
$3.00
Ginger Dressing (8 oz.)
$4.00
Korean BBQ (8 oz.)
$3.00
Apparel
MS Shirts
$27.00
MS XXL
$29.00
MS Sweatshirt
$52.00
MS Sweatshirt XXL
$56.00
MS Mesh Hats
$28.00
MS Hats
$28.00
Basecamp Coffee (ground) 12 oz.
$16.00
Chef Larrys BBQ
$10.00
MoonShadow coffee mug
$20.00
MS Long Sleeve Tees
$30.00
MS Long Sleeve T 2X
$32.00
S/M/L/XL Grooviest Moon Hoodies
$36.00
XXL Grooviest Moon Hoodies
$38.00
XXXL Grooviest Moon Hoodies
$40.00
MS Sticker
$1.00
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Eat.Real.Food.
Location
145 Bumblebee Road, Accident, MD 21520
Gallery
