Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Salad

Motomaki - Denver

review star

No reviews yet

500 16th St. Suite 184c

Denver, CO 80202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Make Your Own: Bowl
8. Mochiko Chicken BOWL
2. Hawaiian Salmon Poke BOWL

Beer

22oz Sapporo

22oz Sapporo

$8.00
12oz Sapporo

12oz Sapporo

$5.00
22oz Asahi

22oz Asahi

$8.00
12oz Asahi

12oz Asahi

$5.00

12 oz Sapporo Light

$5.00

Sake Bomb

$7.00

Sake Bomb X2

$13.00

Sake

Hot Sake 16 oz

Hot Sake 16 oz

$9.00Out of stock
Hot Sake 32 oz

Hot Sake 32 oz

$15.00Out of stock

Purple Haze 16 oz

$10.00Out of stock

Purple Haze 32 oz

$16.00Out of stock

Vanilla Sake 16 oz

$10.00Out of stock

Vanilla Sake 32 oz

$16.00Out of stock
Sake Nigori

Sake Nigori

$12.00Out of stock
Fresh and Light Sake

Fresh and Light Sake

$14.50Out of stock

NA Beverages

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.75
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$4.50
Bottled Pellegrino

Bottled Pellegrino

$3.50
Ramune Strawberry

Ramune Strawberry

$4.25
Ramune Original

Ramune Original

$4.25
Ramune Lychee

Ramune Lychee

$4.25
Ramune Orange

Ramune Orange

$4.25
Ramune Melon

Ramune Melon

$4.25
Ramune Grape

Ramune Grape

$4.25
Ramune Peach

Ramune Peach

$4.25Out of stock
Izze Pomegranate

Izze Pomegranate

$3.00Out of stock
Izze Clementine

Izze Clementine

$3.00
Izze Blackberry

Izze Blackberry

$3.00
Boylan's Creme

Boylan's Creme

$3.00Out of stock
Boylan's Root Beer

Boylan's Root Beer

$3.00
Boylan's BlackCherry

Boylan's BlackCherry

$3.00
Bottled Iced Tea Green

Bottled Iced Tea Green

$4.00
Bottled Iced Tea Black

Bottled Iced Tea Black

$4.00Out of stock
Bubly Strawberry

Bubly Strawberry

$2.50Out of stock
Bubly Grapefruit

Bubly Grapefruit

$2.50Out of stock
Bubly Cherry

Bubly Cherry

$2.50Out of stock
Kombucha

Kombucha

$6.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Kids Beverages

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.75

Grape Juice

$1.50Out of stock
Milk

Milk

$2.50

Kids' Fountain Drink

$2.00Out of stock

Motomaki Bowls

1. Island Tuna Poke BOWL

1. Island Tuna Poke BOWL

$15.75
2. Hawaiian Salmon Poke BOWL

2. Hawaiian Salmon Poke BOWL

$15.75
3. Hamachi Crunch Poke BOWL

3. Hamachi Crunch Poke BOWL

$16.75
4. Shrimp Tempura BOWL

4. Shrimp Tempura BOWL

$15.75
5. Nacho Tuna BOWL

5. Nacho Tuna BOWL

$14.75
6. STC BOWL

6. STC BOWL

$15.75
7. Kalbi BOWL

7. Kalbi BOWL

$13.75
8. Mochiko Chicken BOWL

8. Mochiko Chicken BOWL

$11.50
9. Kalua Pork BOWL

9. Kalua Pork BOWL

$13.75
10. Curry Salmon BOWL

10. Curry Salmon BOWL

$16.75
11. Crispy Eggplant BOWL

11. Crispy Eggplant BOWL

$13.25
12. Mean Green BOWL

12. Mean Green BOWL

$9.75
13. Impossible Teriyaki BOWL

13. Impossible Teriyaki BOWL

$15.75Out of stock

Motomaki Rolls

1. Island Tuna Poke ROLL

1. Island Tuna Poke ROLL

$15.75
2. Hawaiian Salmon Poke ROLL

2. Hawaiian Salmon Poke ROLL

$15.75
3. Hamachi Crunch Poke ROLL

3. Hamachi Crunch Poke ROLL

$16.75
4. Shrimp Tempura ROLL

4. Shrimp Tempura ROLL

$15.75
5. Nacho Tuna ROLL

5. Nacho Tuna ROLL

$14.75
6. STC ROLL

6. STC ROLL

$15.75
7. Kalbi ROLL

7. Kalbi ROLL

$13.75
8. Mochiko Chicken ROLL

8. Mochiko Chicken ROLL

$11.50
9. Kalua Pork ROLL

9. Kalua Pork ROLL

$13.75
10. Curry Salmon ROLL

10. Curry Salmon ROLL

$16.75
11. Crispy Eggplant ROLL

11. Crispy Eggplant ROLL

$13.25
12. Mean Green ROLL

12. Mean Green ROLL

$9.75
13. Impossible Teriyaki ROLL

13. Impossible Teriyaki ROLL

$15.75

Salads & Apps

Fuji Apple Salad

Fuji Apple Salad

$8.00
Moto House Salad

Moto House Salad

$7.00
Chukka Salad

Chukka Salad

$5.00
Edamame

Edamame

$5.00
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.00
Taro Chips

Taro Chips

$3.00
Teriyaki Salmon Salad

Teriyaki Salmon Salad

$14.00
Teriyaki Chicken Salad

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$14.00
Sunomono

Sunomono

$5.00Out of stock

Poke Appetizers

Tuna Poke Taro Chips

Tuna Poke Taro Chips

$12.50
Salmon Poke Taro Chips

Salmon Poke Taro Chips

$12.50
Hamachi Poke Taro Chips

Hamachi Poke Taro Chips

$14.00
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$12.50

Kids Menu

Kids PB & J Sliders

Kids PB & J Sliders

$7.50

Kids Roll

$7.50

Kids Bowl

$7.50

Apple

$1.00

Kids Chips

$1.50

Make Your Own Bowl

Make Your Own: Bowl

Make Your Own: Bowl

$4.00

Make Your Own Roll

Make Your Own: Roll

Make Your Own: Roll

$4.00

Sides

Side

Side

Desserts

Pocky - Chocolate

Pocky - Chocolate

$3.00
Pocky - Cookies and Cream

Pocky - Cookies and Cream

$3.00
Pocky - Strawberry

Pocky - Strawberry

$3.00
Pocky - Green Tea

Pocky - Green Tea

$3.00
Pocky- Banana Chocolate

Pocky- Banana Chocolate

$3.00

Brownie

$2.00Out of stock

GF Brownie

$4.00Out of stock
Mochi

Mochi

$2.00
Hi Chew

Hi Chew

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

500 16th St. Suite 184c, Denver, CO 80202

Directions

Gallery
Motomaki image
Motomaki image
Motomaki image

Similar restaurants in your area

Foraged
orange starNo Reviews
1825 Blake Street Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Tiny Giant Sushi - Milepost Zero
orange starNo Reviews
1601 19th Street, Suite 150 Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Patxi's Pizza - 17th / Uptown
orange star4.3 • 2,529
1598 E 17th Ave Denver, CO 80218
View restaurantnext
Green Seed - at The Denver Central Market
orange star4.3 • 516
2669 Larimer St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
TOKIO
orange star4.1 • 581
2907 Huron St #103 Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Route 40 Cafe Denver
orange star3.7 • 23
2550 E. Colfax Ave. Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denver

Rosenberg's Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
orange star4.3 • 3,703
1500 Curtis St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
orange star4.9 • 3,358
3920 Tennyson St DENVER, CO 80212
View restaurantnext
Hop Alley
orange star4.4 • 3,265
3500 Larimer St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Bacon Social House - Denver
orange star4.3 • 3,237
2434 W 44th Ave Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston