Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Motomaki - Denver
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
500 16th St. Suite 184c, Denver, CO 80202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tiny Giant Sushi - Milepost Zero
No Reviews
1601 19th Street, Suite 150 Denver, CO 80202
View restaurant