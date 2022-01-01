Mr Mikes Pub & Pizza
9371 Lincoln Highway State Route 30
Irwin, PA 15642
Popular Items
Touchdown
Tailgater
Oct Pizza Special (Coupon Required)
Starters
Banana Pepper Starter
Spicy Italian Sausage stuffed Banana Peppers baked with Marinara and Cheese with an Italian Bread Loaf.
Deviled Crab Cake
PA tradition with Crabmeat, Celery, Bell Pepper, Onion served warm with Tabasco and a Lemon Wedge.
Fish Taco’s
Slightly Grilled Tortilla filled with Battered Fluffy Flounder and topped with Lime Coleslaw and our Secret Fish Taco Sauce!
Nacho Supreme
Warm Tortilla Chips Topped with Beef, Jalapeño, Queso, Black Olive, Tomato, Onion, Salsa and Sour Cream.
Quesadilla
Marinated Chicken OR Grilled Steak, sauteed Sweet Peppers and Onion, Two Cheeses and Tomato in a Flour Tortilla with Salsa and Sour Cream.
Bruschetta
Seasoned Roma Tomato over Toasty Crostini with Shaved Asiago and a Balsamic Glaze.
Tempura Shrimp
Traditional Japanese style Shrimp in a light, crisp Batter served with Sweet Thai Chili Sauce for dipping.
Cheddar Jalepeno Pretzel
Two Cheddar and Jalapeno Stuffed Pretzels deep fried and served with Honey Mustard.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
A Cheesy Dip with Spinach and Artichokes served with Warm Tortilla Chips and Crostini.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Our Famous Buffalo Chicken Tenders in a Spicy Dip served with Tortilla Chips and Celery.
Crab Dip
Lump and Claw Blue Crab baked in a Cheese dip served with grilled Pita and a Lemon Wedge.
Chorizo & Queso Dip
Queso Sauce and Chilis topped with Chorizo, Fire Roasted Corn and Poblano Peppers served with Tortilla Chips.
Meatball Parm
Mac n' Cheese
Sharable Favorites
Soup & Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Tender Grilled Chicken on top of Fresh Lettuce Mix and finished with Fries, Cheese, Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, Black Olive, Red Onion, Mild Pepper Rings and a Bread Stick.
Grilled Steak Salad
Grilled Steak on top of Fresh Lettuce Mix and finished with Fries, Cheese, Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, Black Olive, Red Onion, Mild Pepper Rings and a Bread Stick.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Our Crispy Chicken Tenders tossed in Our Buffalo Sauce on Fresh Lettuce with Fries, Cheese, Egg, Tomato, Red Onion and a Bread Stick.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Our Crispy Chicken Tenders on Fresh Lettuce with Fries, Cheese, Egg, Tomato, Red Onion and a Bread Stick.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken Spinach & Berry Salad
Grilled Chicken over Tender Baby Spinach with Fresh Strawberries, Blueberries, Pecans and Goat Cheese served with Poppy Seed Dressing and a Sweet Bread Stik.
Chef Salad
Antipasto
House Salad
Wedding Soup
Mushroom Brie Bisque Soup
Pizza
Jessie's Mini Pizza
Small Pizza
Medium Pizza
Large Pizza
XL Pizza
Sm Deep Dish
Lg Deep Dish
Mini White Out Pizza
Sm White Out Pizza
Med White Out Pizza
Lg White Out Pizza
XL White Out Pizza
Mini Spinach Ricotta
Small Spinach Ricotta
Medium Spinach Ricotta
Large Spinach Ricotta
XLarge Spinach Ricotta
Gluten Free Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Large Heart Pizza
Sm Fiesta
Lg Fiesta
Sm Buffalo Chicken
Lg Buffalo Chicken
Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch
Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch
Sm Philly Steak & Veggie
Lg Philly Steak & Veggie
Sm Home Run
Lg Home Run
DIY PIZZA KIT
Gluten Free
Norwin Cheese Fundraiser
Norwin Pepperoni Fundraiser
Norwin Cheese Activity
Norwin Pepperoni Activity
Calzones & Stromboli
Wings, Dings, Ribs & Things
Hoagies
Classic Italian
COLD or HOT. Fresh Sliced Capicola, Ham, Salami, Sandwich Pepperoni toasted with Provolone and finished with Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Italian Dressing on an Italian Bun.
Steak Bus
Marinated Philly Steak grilled with Sweet Pepper, Mushroom and Onion topped and toasted with Cheese and Finished with Fresh Lettuce and Tomato on an Italian Bun.
Pitcher’s Meatball
Italian Meatballs smothered in Gram’s Marinara, topped with Provolone and Baked on an Italian Bun.
Grilled Hot Sausage
Chicago Italian Sausage Link grilled with Sweet Peppers and Onions and finished with Melted Cheese.
Burgers
Hamburger
Grilled Burger. Lettuce. Tomato. Onion. Hard Roll. Fries and Pickle on Side.
Dippy Burger
Grilled Burger. Cheddar Cheese. Over Easy Egg. Avacado. Lettuce. Tomato. Onion. Fries, Mayo and Pickle on Side.
Angry Johnny
Burger. PepperJack Cheese. Jalapeno Peppers. Lettuce. Tomato. Onion. Grilled Hard Roll. Fries and Pickle on Side.
Bbq Blitz Burger
Grilled Burger. Cheddar Cheese. Onion Straws. BBQ Sauce. Pickle. Lettuce. Tomato. Fries and Pickle on Side.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Black N’ Bleu Burger
Sandwiches
Yuengling Battered Cod
Fried Soft Shell Crab
Crispy Chicken Sand
Grilled Chicken Sand
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Cajun seasoned Chicken Breast with Pepper jack cheese, Lettuce Tomato and Chipolte Mayo on a Grilled Roll. Fries.
The Club House
Steak Naanwich
Pulled Pork Blitz
Rueben
Rachael
Wraps
NA Bev
PEPSI
DIET PEPSI
DR. PEPPER
MOUNTAIN DEW
SIERRA MIST
GINGER ALE
1919 ROOT BEER
FRESH LEMONADE
UNSWEET ICE TEA
RASPBERRY TEA
TURNERS TEA PINT
TURNER TEA QUART
COFFEE
DECAF COFFEE
CRANBERRY JUICE
TOMATO JUICE
APPLE JUICE
ORANGE JUICE
PINEAPPLE JUICE
SODA WATER
TONIC WATER
WHITE MILK
CHOCOLATE MILK
ARNOLD PALMER
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
PITCHERS
2 LTR
+ Salad Dressing
+ Wing Sauce / Add Ons
+ Cheeses
+ Other
Bread Loaf
1 Egg
1 Meatball
Bacon 3 pcs.
Coleslaw
1 Chx Tender
1 Grilled Chicken 3 oz. (Add on only)
1 Steak 5 oz. (Add on only)
1 Philly Steak (Add on only)
2 Xtra Breadsticks w/ Sauce
1 Hamburger patty
Xtra Sauce
Norwin Plain Large 8 Cut
Norwin Pep Large Cut In 8
+ Mason Jar
Thanksgiving Eve
Sunday Specials
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Your type of Sports Pub & Grub. Great Food, Good Friends & Good Fun!
9371 Lincoln Highway State Route 30, Irwin, PA 15642