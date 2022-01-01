Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mr Mikes Pub & Pizza

No reviews yet

9371 Lincoln Highway State Route 30

Irwin, PA 15642

Order Again

Popular Items

XL Pizza
Large Pizza
Medium Pizza

Touchdown

Two Large Pizza with One Topping & 2 Ltr. Pop.

Touchdown!

$28.00

Tailgater

XL 1 Topping Pizza, 10 Dusted Wing Dings, Family Side Salad and 2 Ltr. Pop.

Tailgate Time!

$38.00

XL 1 Topping Pizza, 10 Dusted Wing Dings, XL Shareable Salad and 2 Ltr. Pop.

Oct Pizza Special (Coupon Required)

Oct XL Pizza (Coupon Required)

$11.95

Starters

Banana Pepper Starter

$9.95

Spicy Italian Sausage stuffed Banana Peppers baked with Marinara and Cheese with an Italian Bread Loaf.

Deviled Crab Cake

$4.95

PA tradition with Crabmeat, Celery, Bell Pepper, Onion served warm with Tabasco and a Lemon Wedge.

Fish Taco’s

Fish Taco’s

$10.95

Slightly Grilled Tortilla filled with Battered Fluffy Flounder and topped with Lime Coleslaw and our Secret Fish Taco Sauce!

Nacho Supreme

$8.95

Warm Tortilla Chips Topped with Beef, Jalapeño, Queso, Black Olive, Tomato, Onion, Salsa and Sour Cream.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.95

Marinated Chicken OR Grilled Steak, sauteed Sweet Peppers and Onion, Two Cheeses and Tomato in a Flour Tortilla with Salsa and Sour Cream.

Bruschetta

$7.95

Seasoned Roma Tomato over Toasty Crostini with Shaved Asiago and a Balsamic Glaze.

Tempura Shrimp

$10.95

Traditional Japanese style Shrimp in a light, crisp Batter served with Sweet Thai Chili Sauce for dipping.

Cheddar Jalepeno Pretzel

$9.95

Two Cheddar and Jalapeno Stuffed Pretzels deep fried and served with Honey Mustard.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.95

A Cheesy Dip with Spinach and Artichokes served with Warm Tortilla Chips and Crostini.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.95

Our Famous Buffalo Chicken Tenders in a Spicy Dip served with Tortilla Chips and Celery.

Crab Dip

$11.95

Lump and Claw Blue Crab baked in a Cheese dip served with grilled Pita and a Lemon Wedge.

Chorizo & Queso Dip

$10.95

Queso Sauce and Chilis topped with Chorizo, Fire Roasted Corn and Poblano Peppers served with Tortilla Chips.

Meatball Parm

$9.95

Mac n' Cheese

$6.95Out of stock

Sharable Favorites

Bread Sticks

$4.95

Hot Cheese Cubes

$8.95

Jackie’s Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Loaded Skins

$7.95

Our Famous BBQ Chips

$5.95

Provolone Wedges

$7.95

Zucchini Strips

$7.95

Fries

$4.95

Onion Rings

$5.95

Bella’s Party Platter

$18.95

Josephina’s Sweet Dough

$5.95

Caramel Cinnamon Sweet Dough

$7.95

Loaded Fries

$7.95

Soup & Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Tender Grilled Chicken on top of Fresh Lettuce Mix and finished with Fries, Cheese, Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, Black Olive, Red Onion, Mild Pepper Rings and a Bread Stick.

Grilled Steak Salad

Grilled Steak Salad

$11.95

Grilled Steak on top of Fresh Lettuce Mix and finished with Fries, Cheese, Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, Black Olive, Red Onion, Mild Pepper Rings and a Bread Stick.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.95

Our Crispy Chicken Tenders tossed in Our Buffalo Sauce on Fresh Lettuce with Fries, Cheese, Egg, Tomato, Red Onion and a Bread Stick.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.95

Our Crispy Chicken Tenders on Fresh Lettuce with Fries, Cheese, Egg, Tomato, Red Onion and a Bread Stick.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.95
Chicken Spinach & Berry Salad

Chicken Spinach & Berry Salad

$10.95

Grilled Chicken over Tender Baby Spinach with Fresh Strawberries, Blueberries, Pecans and Goat Cheese served with Poppy Seed Dressing and a Sweet Bread Stik.

Chef Salad

$11.95

Antipasto

$19.95

House Salad

Wedding Soup

Mushroom Brie Bisque Soup

Pizza

Jessie's Mini Pizza

$7.00

Small Pizza

$8.00

Medium Pizza

$9.50

Large Pizza

$13.00

XL Pizza

$14.00

Sm Deep Dish

$11.00

Lg Deep Dish

$15.00

Mini White Out Pizza

$7.00

Sm White Out Pizza

$8.50

Med White Out Pizza

$9.50

Lg White Out Pizza

$13.00

XL White Out Pizza

$14.00

Mini Spinach Ricotta

$8.00

Small Spinach Ricotta

$9.50

Medium Spinach Ricotta

$10.50

Large Spinach Ricotta

$13.00

XLarge Spinach Ricotta

$15.00

Gluten Free Pizza

$10.00

Specialty Pizza

Large Heart Pizza

$14.00

Sm Fiesta

$14.00Out of stock

Lg Fiesta

$19.00Out of stock

Sm Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Lg Buffalo Chicken

$24.00

Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.00

Sm Philly Steak & Veggie

$16.00

Lg Philly Steak & Veggie

$25.00

Sm Home Run

$17.00

Lg Home Run

$27.00

DIY PIZZA KIT

$10.00Out of stock

Gluten Free

$11.95

Norwin Cheese Fundraiser

$8.00

Norwin Pepperoni Fundraiser

$8.50

Norwin Cheese Activity

$9.00

Norwin Pepperoni Activity

$9.50

Calzones & Stromboli

Italian Calzone

$19.00

Spinach Calzone

$16.00

Steak Calzone

$19.00

Traditional Calzone

$19.00

Tradtional Stromboli

$17.00

Meatball Calzone

$18.00

Wings, Dings, Ribs & Things

NEW Chicken & Waffles

$9.95

Half Dozen Dusted Whole Wings

$12.95

Half Dozen Sauced Whole Wings

$13.95

10 Dusted Wing Dings

$11.95

10 Sauced Wing Dings

$12.95

Sweet Thai Riblets

$15.95

Snack Size Boneless

$5.95

Game Size Boneless

$8.95

Hoagies

Classic Italian

Classic Italian

COLD or HOT. Fresh Sliced Capicola, Ham, Salami, Sandwich Pepperoni toasted with Provolone and finished with Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Italian Dressing on an Italian Bun.

Steak Bus

Marinated Philly Steak grilled with Sweet Pepper, Mushroom and Onion topped and toasted with Cheese and Finished with Fresh Lettuce and Tomato on an Italian Bun.

Pitcher’s Meatball

Italian Meatballs smothered in Gram’s Marinara, topped with Provolone and Baked on an Italian Bun.

Grilled Hot Sausage

Chicago Italian Sausage Link grilled with Sweet Peppers and Onions and finished with Melted Cheese.

Burgers

All Burgers come with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Grilled Hard Roll with a Pickle Spear.
Hamburger

Hamburger

$9.95

Grilled Burger. Lettuce. Tomato. Onion. Hard Roll. Fries and Pickle on Side.

Dippy Burger

$10.95

Grilled Burger. Cheddar Cheese. Over Easy Egg. Avacado. Lettuce. Tomato. Onion. Fries, Mayo and Pickle on Side.

Angry Johnny

$9.95

Burger. PepperJack Cheese. Jalapeno Peppers. Lettuce. Tomato. Onion. Grilled Hard Roll. Fries and Pickle on Side.

Bbq Blitz Burger

$9.95

Grilled Burger. Cheddar Cheese. Onion Straws. BBQ Sauce. Pickle. Lettuce. Tomato. Fries and Pickle on Side.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.95

Black N’ Bleu Burger

$9.95

Sandwiches

Yuengling Battered Cod

Yuengling Battered Cod

$10.95

Fried Soft Shell Crab

$11.95

Crispy Chicken Sand

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Sand

$9.95
Cajun Chicken Sandwich

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Cajun seasoned Chicken Breast with Pepper jack cheese, Lettuce Tomato and Chipolte Mayo on a Grilled Roll. Fries.

The Club House

$9.95

Steak Naanwich

$10.95

Pulled Pork Blitz

$9.95

Rueben

$9.95

Rachael

$9.95

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.95

Classic Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$8.95

New York Strip Wrap

$10.95

Santa Fe Wrap

$10.95

Turkey And Bacon Wrap

$8.95

Gyro On A Pita

$9.95

Pasta

Spaghetti

$10.95

Creamy Pasta & Shrimp

$14.95

Banana Pepper Pasta

$13.95

NA Bev

PEPSI

$2.35

DIET PEPSI

$2.35

DR. PEPPER

$2.35

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.35

SIERRA MIST

$2.35

GINGER ALE

$2.35

1919 ROOT BEER

$3.25

FRESH LEMONADE

$3.25

UNSWEET ICE TEA

$2.35

RASPBERRY TEA

$2.35

TURNERS TEA PINT

$2.50

TURNER TEA QUART

$3.25

COFFEE

$1.75

DECAF COFFEE

$1.75

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.00

TOMATO JUICE

$2.00

APPLE JUICE

$2.00

ORANGE JUICE

$2.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.00

SODA WATER

TONIC WATER

$2.00

WHITE MILK

$2.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.25

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.50

PITCHERS

$6.95

2 LTR

$3.25

+ Salad Dressing

Ranch

$0.75+

Blue Cheese

$0.75+

House Italian

$0.50+

Lite Italian

$0.50+

Balsamic

$0.50+

Honey Mustard

$0.50+

California French

$0.50+

Thousand Island

$0.50+

Poppyseed

$0.50+

Salsa

$0.25+

Sourcream

$0.30+

+ Wing Sauce / Add Ons

Buffalo

$0.50+

Sweet/Hot

$0.50+

Teriyaki

$0.50+

Garlic Parm

$0.50+

Sweet Thai

$0.50+

Korean BBQ

$0.50+

Mango Habenaro

$0.50+

BBQ

$0.50+

Stingin Honey Garlic

$0.50+

Ranch

$0.50+

Celery

$1.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50+

Hot Bleu

$0.50+

Nashville Hot

$0.50+

+ Cheeses

Queso 2 oz.

$0.75

Queso 4 oz.

$1.25

Crumbled Blue 2 oz.

$0.75

Crumbled Blue 4 oz.

$1.25

American Slice

$0.75

Swiss Slice

$0.75

Pepper Jack Slice

$0.75

Provo Shred 4 oz.

$0.75

Cheddar Shred 4 oz.

$0.75

+ Other

Bread Loaf

$1.95

1 Egg

$0.95

1 Meatball

$1.25

Bacon 3 pcs.

$1.50

Coleslaw

$1.75

1 Chx Tender

$1.45

1 Grilled Chicken 3 oz. (Add on only)

$2.95

1 Steak 5 oz. (Add on only)

$3.95

1 Philly Steak (Add on only)

$2.75

2 Xtra Breadsticks w/ Sauce

$1.95

1 Hamburger patty

$4.95

Xtra Sauce

Norwin Plain Large 8 Cut

$8.00

Norwin Pep Large Cut In 8

$8.50

+ Mason Jar

Ranch

$5.00

Marinara

$6.00

+ T-Shirts

Small

$10.00

Medium

$10.00

Large

$10.00

X-Large

$10.00

2X-Large

$12.00

3X-Large

$13.00

Kid’s Meals

Kids Pizza

$5.95

Kids Sliders

$5.95

Kids Cold Deli Wrap

$5.95

Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

Kids Spaghetti

$5.95

Kids Chicken Bites

$5.95

Mini Kid Sweet Dough

$1.95

Thanksgiving Eve

Shot Ski

$20.00

Free College Draft

Wild Turkey

$4.00

Roasted Turkey

$4.00

OG Moscow Mule

$5.00

Lets Get Basted Shot

$5.00

Cran Mule

$5.00

Apple Butter Mule

$5.00

Turkey Mule

$5.00

Flavored Mule

$5.00

Cranberry Sauced

$4.00

Sport Specials

Pens Special 22oz

$3.00

Steelers

$2.50

Yuengling College

$3.00

Truly

$3.50

Sunday Specials

Blue Moon Karaoke

$4.00

Misc

Coors Lite Special Draft

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Your type of Sports Pub & Grub. Great Food, Good Friends & Good Fun!

Website

Location

9371 Lincoln Highway State Route 30, Irwin, PA 15642

Directions

