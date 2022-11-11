- Home
450 North Beverwyck Road
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Popular Items
Appetizers
Anticuchos de Corazon
Veal heart skewers served with grinder rustic potatoes, corn and Anticuchera Sauce.
Pulpo Anticuchero
Charcoal grilled octopus served with grinder rustic potatoes, corn and Anticuchera Sauce.
Spring Rolls de Lomo Saltado
Fried Thai wrap stuffed with beef tenderloin flambéed in fire wok with Chinese fusion sauce.
Choritos a la Chalaca
1/2 Dozen steamed mussels, chilled and topped with Chalaquita a Peruvian onion/tomatoes/cilantro/corn/lime juice salad.
Chicharron de Calamar
Abundance crispy fried calamari served with homemade tartar sauce.
Tamal Verde de Pollo
Chicken-cilantro tamale.
Papa a la Huancaina
Potatoes in homemade yellow pepper sauce.
Leche de Tigre
Chopped fish, onions, corn, cilantro and fresh lime juice.
Leche Tigre Mr. Yellow Pepper
Chopped seafood and fish, onions, corn and cilantro marinated in yellow pepper/lime juice, topped with golden crispy fried calamari. Perulicious!!
Piqueo Criollo
Appetizer sampler: Chicken Tamale, Leche Tigre and Huancaina-style Potatoes.
Arepa Rellena de Lomo
Fried corn cake topped with our signature "lomo" meat flambeed in wok with onions, tomatoes, soy and oyster sauce. Perulicious!!!!!
Yuca a la Huancaina
Yucca fries accompanied with our signature yellow Huancaina Sauce.
Tiraditos
Tiradito de Pescado
Fresh Mahi-Mahi cut like sashimi slices bathed in fresh lime juice.
Tiradito de Rocoto
Fresh Mahi-Mahi cut like sashimi slices bathed in Peruvian red pepper sauce (Rocoto).
Tiradito Mr. Yellow Pepper
Grilled Mahi-Mahi cut like sashimi slices and bathed in a smoked yellow pepper sauce.
Tiradito Tri-Color
Ceviches
Ceviche de Pescado
Diced white fish filet marinated in fresh lime, 'aji limo' and other spices.
Ceviche Arequipeno
Diced white fish filet marinated in fresh lime juice, 'rocoto paste' and other spices.
Ceviche Mixto
Seafood ceviche with an assortment of seafood marinated in freshly squeezed lime juice, seasoned with 'aji limo' and other spices.
Ceviche de Champinones
Mushroom ceviche; with fresh mushrooms marinated in freshly squeezed lime juice, seasoned with 'aji limo' and other spices.
Ceviche Mr. Yellow Pepper
House-Signature smoked ceviche with diced white fish filets marinated in fresh lime juice, 'aji limo' and served with glazed sweet potatoes.
Trilogia de Ceviche (Ceviche Trilogy)
Three different ceviche - styles of your choice served in a platter.
Ceviche de Camarones
Causas
Causa de Pollo (Chicken Causa)
The causa is a delicious blend of Peruvian yellow pepper, lime and spices blended together in this creamy mashed potato delicacy which is served with your topping choice.
Causa de Camarones (Shrimp Causa)
The causa is a delicious blend of Peruvian yellow pepper, lime and spices blended together in this creamy mashed potato delicacy which is served with your topping choice.
Causa de Cangrejo (Crab Causa)
The causa is a delicious blend of Peruvian yellow pepper, lime and spices blended together in this creamy mashed potato delicacy which is served with your topping choice.
Causa de Pulpo (Octopus Causa)
The causa is a delicious blend of Peruvian yellow pepper, lime and spices blended together in this creamy mashed potato delicacy which is served with your topping choice.
Mr. Yellow Pepper Causa Trilogia (Mr. Yellow Pepper Causa Trilogy)
Sampler platter with your choice of three causa flavors.
Soups
Parihuela Marina
Seafood soup. This soup is Peru's version of the Italian seafood Chopino served with Mahi-Mahi filet.
Chupe de Camarones
Traditional soup from the Arequipa region of Peru, made with prawns, served with poached egg, boiled potatoes and Peruvian spices.
Aguadito de Mariscos
Peruvian seafood soup on a cilantro base served with Mahi-Mahi filet.
Salads
Sandwiches & Burgers
Sandwich de Chicharron
Peruvian-style fried pork belly sandwich served with sweet potato fries and criolla/cilantro salad.
Sandwich de Pollo
Peruvian-style chicken sandwich with grilled chicken breast, Anticuchera Sauce served with coleslaw and fries.
Hamburguesa a lo Pobre
Grilled homemade Angus Burger served with sweet plantains, fried egg, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and fries.
Chaufas
Chaufa Mr. Yellow Pepper
Peruvian-Chinese fried rice with tenderloin strips, chicken and assorted seafood.
Chaufa de Mariscos
Peruvian-Chinese fried rice with assorted seafood.
Chaufa de Carne
Peruvian-Chinese fried rice with beef.
Chaufa de Pollo
Peruvian-Chinese fried rice with chicken.
Chaufa de Vegetales
Peruvian-Chinese fried rice with vegetables.
Chaufa de Camarones
Platos Tradicionales (Traditional)
Lomos Saltado
Beef tenderloin strips, red onions, tomatoes, seasoned with soy and flambéed in fire wok served with white rice and fries.
Seco de Carne con Frijoles
Beef short ribs, cooked in traditional Norther Peruvian style with rich cilantro and black beer sauce served with rice, beans and criolla salad.
Skirt Steak a lo Pobre
Grilled skirt steak served with white rice, fries and sweet plantain, topped with fried egg.
Pescado a lo Macho
Mahi-Mahi smothered with creamy seafood sauce made with milk, white wine and Peruvian peppers. Served with white rice.
Arroz con Mariscos
Peruvian-style Paella made with assorted seafood and yellow pepper base.
Jalea
Fried seafood platter served with yuca cassava and criolla.
Tacu-Tacu a la Macho
Pan cooked Mahi-Mahi grilled with seafood in a lightly spicy 'Macho Sauce' served with white rice and beans.
Tacu-Tacu Andino con Lomo
Beef tenderloin strips, tomatoes and onions seasoned with soy sauce and flambéed in wok served with Peruvian quinoa and beans.
Pechuga a la Parrilla
Grilled chicken breast with your choice of two sides.
Asado con Puree
Saltado Mr. Yellow Pepper
Beef tenderloin strips, chicken chunks, and assorted seafood, red onions, tomatoes, seasoned with soy and flambéed in fire wok served with white rice and fries.
Jalea de Pescado
Peruvian Italian/Pastas
Fettuccini Saltado Criollo
Fettuccini pasta with tenderloin strips seasoned with Chinese sauce and red onions, tomatoes and scallions.
Fettuccini D'Mare
Fettuccini pasta served with sautéed shrimps, mussels, octopus and calamari in our secret Macho sauce.
Fettuccini al Pesto w/Skirt Steak
Peruvian pesto fettuccini served with skirt steak.
Mr. Yellow Pepper Fettuccini w/Skirt Steak
Fettuccini pasta in homemade Huancaina sauce with a cheesy yellow pepper blend served with beef tenderloin strips.
Chef Specials
Anticuchera de Mariscos
Grilled Mahi-Mahi and assorted calamari, jumbo shrimps, octopus, potatoes, corn and Anticuchera sauce.
Risotto Aji Amarillo & Salmon Anticuchero
Grilled salmon filet with Bechamel of yellow pepper paste and arborio rice.
Risotto a la Huancaina w/Lomo Saltado
Bite-size tenderloin strips with risotto on Bechamel of yellow pepper paste.
Quinoto de Mariscos Saltados
Seafood sauce infused quinoa with assorted seafood stir fry topped with grilled Mahi-Mahi.
T- Bone Steak a lo Pobre
Grilled Salmon
Children's Menu
Desserts
Suspiro Limeno
Sweet traditional Peruvian dessert.
Creme Brûlée
Peruvian Quinoa Creme Brûlée.
Crema Volteada de Lucuma
Lucuma flavor flan/custard.
Chocolate Cake con Helado
Chocolate cake topped vanilla ice cream.
Tiramisu
Coffee flavored Italian dessert.
Red Velvet Cake
Red-Brown layered with ermine icing.
Cheesecake de Maracuya
Passion Fruit Cheesecake
Pie de Limon
Homemade lemon pie topped with chef's home-baked cookies
Chocolate cake
Side Orders
Arroz Blanco (White Rice)
Red Quinoa
White Quinoa
Papas (Fries)
Camote Frito (Sweet Potato Fries)
Tostones (Fried Plantains)
Maduros (Sweet Fried Plantains)
Salsa Criolla (Sliced onions, diced tomatoes, cilantro and fresh squeezed lime small salad)
Sliced red onions, tomatoes and cilantro with fresh lime juice.
Extra House Sauces (Your Choice of Huancaina, Rocoto, or Tartar Sauce
Tacu Tacu (Refried white rice with beans)
Frijoles (White Canary Beans)
Fried Eggs (2)
Side House Salad
Greens with diced tomatoes, red onions, black olives, home-made croutons, cheese.
Aji House 8 oz
Cold & Hot Beverages
Chicha Morada (Purple Drink)
Inca Kola
Coke Bottle 20 oz
Pepsi Bottle 20 oz
Perrier Sparkling Water 11.15 oz
Mott's Apple Juice for Kids
Water Bottle
Seltzer
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Orange Crush
Raspberry Iced Tea
Mist Twist Lemon Lime
Inca Kola Diet
Fruit Punch Tropicana
Pitcher Soda
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
