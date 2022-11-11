Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mr. Yellow Pepper

review star

No reviews yet

450 North Beverwyck Road

Parsippany, NJ 07054

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lomos Saltado
Chaufa de Pollo
Ceviche Mixto

Appetizers

Anticuchos de Corazon

Anticuchos de Corazon

$15.95

Veal heart skewers served with grinder rustic potatoes, corn and Anticuchera Sauce.

Pulpo Anticuchero

Pulpo Anticuchero

$18.95

Charcoal grilled octopus served with grinder rustic potatoes, corn and Anticuchera Sauce.

Spring Rolls de Lomo Saltado

Spring Rolls de Lomo Saltado

$16.95

Fried Thai wrap stuffed with beef tenderloin flambéed in fire wok with Chinese fusion sauce.

Choritos a la Chalaca

$12.95

1/2 Dozen steamed mussels, chilled and topped with Chalaquita a Peruvian onion/tomatoes/cilantro/corn/lime juice salad.

Chicharron de Calamar

$13.95

Abundance crispy fried calamari served with homemade tartar sauce.

Tamal Verde de Pollo

$8.95

Chicken-cilantro tamale.

Papa a la Huancaina

$9.95

Potatoes in homemade yellow pepper sauce.

Leche de Tigre

$9.95

Chopped fish, onions, corn, cilantro and fresh lime juice.

Leche Tigre Mr. Yellow Pepper

$13.95

Chopped seafood and fish, onions, corn and cilantro marinated in yellow pepper/lime juice, topped with golden crispy fried calamari. Perulicious!!

Piqueo Criollo

Piqueo Criollo

$18.95

Appetizer sampler: Chicken Tamale, Leche Tigre and Huancaina-style Potatoes.

Arepa Rellena de Lomo

$17.95

Fried corn cake topped with our signature "lomo" meat flambeed in wok with onions, tomatoes, soy and oyster sauce. Perulicious!!!!!

Yuca a la Huancaina

$8.95

Yucca fries accompanied with our signature yellow Huancaina Sauce.

Tiraditos

Tiradito de Pescado

$15.95

Fresh Mahi-Mahi cut like sashimi slices bathed in fresh lime juice.

Tiradito de Rocoto

$15.95

Fresh Mahi-Mahi cut like sashimi slices bathed in Peruvian red pepper sauce (Rocoto).

Tiradito Mr. Yellow Pepper

$19.95

Grilled Mahi-Mahi cut like sashimi slices and bathed in a smoked yellow pepper sauce.

Tiradito Tri-Color

$18.95

Ceviches

Ceviche de Pescado

Ceviche de Pescado

$15.95

Diced white fish filet marinated in fresh lime, 'aji limo' and other spices.

Ceviche Arequipeno

$16.95

Diced white fish filet marinated in fresh lime juice, 'rocoto paste' and other spices.

Ceviche Mixto

$19.95

Seafood ceviche with an assortment of seafood marinated in freshly squeezed lime juice, seasoned with 'aji limo' and other spices.

Ceviche de Champinones

$13.95

Mushroom ceviche; with fresh mushrooms marinated in freshly squeezed lime juice, seasoned with 'aji limo' and other spices.

Ceviche Mr. Yellow Pepper

$20.95

House-Signature smoked ceviche with diced white fish filets marinated in fresh lime juice, 'aji limo' and served with glazed sweet potatoes.

Trilogia de Ceviche (Ceviche Trilogy)

$29.95

Three different ceviche - styles of your choice served in a platter.

Ceviche de Camarones

$24.95

Causas

Causa de Pollo (Chicken Causa)

Causa de Pollo (Chicken Causa)

$10.95

The causa is a delicious blend of Peruvian yellow pepper, lime and spices blended together in this creamy mashed potato delicacy which is served with your topping choice.

Causa de Camarones (Shrimp Causa)

$11.95

The causa is a delicious blend of Peruvian yellow pepper, lime and spices blended together in this creamy mashed potato delicacy which is served with your topping choice.

Causa de Cangrejo (Crab Causa)

$14.95

The causa is a delicious blend of Peruvian yellow pepper, lime and spices blended together in this creamy mashed potato delicacy which is served with your topping choice.

Causa de Pulpo (Octopus Causa)

$14.95

The causa is a delicious blend of Peruvian yellow pepper, lime and spices blended together in this creamy mashed potato delicacy which is served with your topping choice.

Mr. Yellow Pepper Causa Trilogia (Mr. Yellow Pepper Causa Trilogy)

$18.95

Sampler platter with your choice of three causa flavors.

Soups

Parihuela Marina

Parihuela Marina

$21.95

Seafood soup. This soup is Peru's version of the Italian seafood Chopino served with Mahi-Mahi filet.

Chupe de Camarones

$19.95

Traditional soup from the Arequipa region of Peru, made with prawns, served with poached egg, boiled potatoes and Peruvian spices.

Aguadito de Mariscos

$21.95

Peruvian seafood soup on a cilantro base served with Mahi-Mahi filet.

Salads

House Salad

$8.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, cheese and house dressing.

Huancaina Salad

$14.95

Mixed potatoes with romaine lettuce covered with Huancaina Sauce, eggs, olives.

Quinoa Salad

$15.95

The classic Middle Eastern salad gets an of-the-moment upgrade with our famous Peruvian grain: Quinoa.

Sandwiches & Burgers

Sandwich de Chicharron

$13.95

Peruvian-style fried pork belly sandwich served with sweet potato fries and criolla/cilantro salad.

Sandwich de Pollo

$12.95

Peruvian-style chicken sandwich with grilled chicken breast, Anticuchera Sauce served with coleslaw and fries.

Hamburguesa a lo Pobre

$15.95

Grilled homemade Angus Burger served with sweet plantains, fried egg, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and fries.

Chaufas

Chaufa Mr. Yellow Pepper

Chaufa Mr. Yellow Pepper

$23.95

Peruvian-Chinese fried rice with tenderloin strips, chicken and assorted seafood.

Chaufa de Mariscos

$22.95

Peruvian-Chinese fried rice with assorted seafood.

Chaufa de Carne

$18.95

Peruvian-Chinese fried rice with beef.

Chaufa de Pollo

$15.95

Peruvian-Chinese fried rice with chicken.

Chaufa de Vegetales

$14.95

Peruvian-Chinese fried rice with vegetables.

Chaufa de Camarones

$29.95

Platos Tradicionales (Traditional)

Lomos Saltado

Lomos Saltado

$19.95

Beef tenderloin strips, red onions, tomatoes, seasoned with soy and flambéed in fire wok served with white rice and fries.

Seco de Carne con Frijoles

Seco de Carne con Frijoles

$24.95

Beef short ribs, cooked in traditional Norther Peruvian style with rich cilantro and black beer sauce served with rice, beans and criolla salad.

Skirt Steak a lo Pobre

$25.95

Grilled skirt steak served with white rice, fries and sweet plantain, topped with fried egg.

Pescado a lo Macho

$22.95

Mahi-Mahi smothered with creamy seafood sauce made with milk, white wine and Peruvian peppers. Served with white rice.

Arroz con Mariscos

$22.95

Peruvian-style Paella made with assorted seafood and yellow pepper base.

Jalea

Jalea

$22.95

Fried seafood platter served with yuca cassava and criolla.

Tacu-Tacu a la Macho

Tacu-Tacu a la Macho

$24.95

Pan cooked Mahi-Mahi grilled with seafood in a lightly spicy 'Macho Sauce' served with white rice and beans.

Tacu-Tacu Andino con Lomo

$22.95

Beef tenderloin strips, tomatoes and onions seasoned with soy sauce and flambéed in wok served with Peruvian quinoa and beans.

Pechuga a la Parrilla

$16.95

Grilled chicken breast with your choice of two sides.

Asado con Puree

$18.95

Saltado Mr. Yellow Pepper

$25.95

Beef tenderloin strips, chicken chunks, and assorted seafood, red onions, tomatoes, seasoned with soy and flambéed in fire wok served with white rice and fries.

Jalea de Pescado

$24.95

Peruvian Italian/Pastas

Fettuccini Saltado Criollo

Fettuccini Saltado Criollo

$19.95

Fettuccini pasta with tenderloin strips seasoned with Chinese sauce and red onions, tomatoes and scallions.

Fettuccini D'Mare

$24.95

Fettuccini pasta served with sautéed shrimps, mussels, octopus and calamari in our secret Macho sauce.

Fettuccini al Pesto w/Skirt Steak

Fettuccini al Pesto w/Skirt Steak

$23.95

Peruvian pesto fettuccini served with skirt steak.

Mr. Yellow Pepper Fettuccini w/Skirt Steak

Mr. Yellow Pepper Fettuccini w/Skirt Steak

$23.95

Fettuccini pasta in homemade Huancaina sauce with a cheesy yellow pepper blend served with beef tenderloin strips.

Chef Specials

Grilled 16 oz T-Bone steak served with white rice, fries, and sweet plantains topped with one fried egg.

Anticuchera de Mariscos

$25.95

Grilled Mahi-Mahi and assorted calamari, jumbo shrimps, octopus, potatoes, corn and Anticuchera sauce.

Risotto Aji Amarillo & Salmon Anticuchero

$23.95

Grilled salmon filet with Bechamel of yellow pepper paste and arborio rice.

Risotto a la Huancaina w/Lomo Saltado

$23.95

Bite-size tenderloin strips with risotto on Bechamel of yellow pepper paste.

Quinoto de Mariscos Saltados

$24.95

Seafood sauce infused quinoa with assorted seafood stir fry topped with grilled Mahi-Mahi.

T- Bone Steak a lo Pobre

$34.05

Grilled Salmon

$20.95

Children's Menu

Kid's Fettuccini Alfredo

$8.95

Kid's Chicken Fingers w/Fries

$8.95

Kid's Fish Fingers w/Fries

$9.95

Kid's Salchipapas (Fried Hot-Dog Slices w/Fries)

$8.95

Desserts

Suspiro Limeno

Suspiro Limeno

$8.95

Sweet traditional Peruvian dessert.

Creme Brûlée

$9.95Out of stock

Peruvian Quinoa Creme Brûlée.

Crema Volteada de Lucuma

$8.95

Lucuma flavor flan/custard.

Chocolate Cake con Helado

$8.95

Chocolate cake topped vanilla ice cream.

Tiramisu

$8.95Out of stock

Coffee flavored Italian dessert.

Red Velvet Cake

$9.95Out of stock

Red-Brown layered with ermine icing.

Cheesecake de Maracuya

$9.95

Passion Fruit Cheesecake

Pie de Limon

$9.95

Homemade lemon pie topped with chef's home-baked cookies

Chocolate cake

$7.95

Side Orders

Arroz Blanco (White Rice)

$3.95

Red Quinoa

$5.95

White Quinoa

$5.95

Papas (Fries)

$3.95

Camote Frito (Sweet Potato Fries)

$4.95

Tostones (Fried Plantains)

$4.95

Maduros (Sweet Fried Plantains)

$4.95

Salsa Criolla (Sliced onions, diced tomatoes, cilantro and fresh squeezed lime small salad)

$4.95

Sliced red onions, tomatoes and cilantro with fresh lime juice.

Extra House Sauces (Your Choice of Huancaina, Rocoto, or Tartar Sauce

$1.95

Tacu Tacu (Refried white rice with beans)

$6.95

Frijoles (White Canary Beans)

$4.95

Fried Eggs (2)

$4.95

Side House Salad

$4.95

Greens with diced tomatoes, red onions, black olives, home-made croutons, cheese.

Aji House 8 oz

$4.95

Cold & Hot Beverages

Chicha Morada (Purple Drink)

$3.95

Inca Kola

$1.95

Coke Bottle 20 oz

$3.95

Pepsi Bottle 20 oz

$3.95

Perrier Sparkling Water 11.15 oz

$3.95

Mott's Apple Juice for Kids

$1.95

Water Bottle

$1.95

Seltzer

$1.95

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Orange Crush

$2.95

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.95

Mist Twist Lemon Lime

$2.95

Inca Kola Diet

$1.95

Fruit Punch Tropicana

$2.95

Pitcher Soda

$8.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

450 North Beverwyck Road, Parsippany, NJ 07054

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lazeez by Dhaba
orange starNo Reviews
745 US 46, UNIT 8 PARSIPPANY, NJ 07054
View restaurantnext
Jashan
orange starNo Reviews
252 Rt 46 West Parsippany, NJ 07054
View restaurantnext
Dhaba Express
orange star4.3 • 301
1521 US-46 Parsippany, NJ 07054
View restaurantnext
Howard's Mediterranean Cafe - Howard"s Mediterranean Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
191 Changebridge Road Montville, NJ 07045
View restaurantnext
Tito's Burritos & Wings - Boonton
orange star4.6 • 4,926
226 Myrtle Ave Boonton, NJ 07005
View restaurantnext
Birdies Hot Chicken - 131 New Road
orange starNo Reviews
131 New Road Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ 07054
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Parsippany

Dhaba Express
orange star4.3 • 301
1521 US-46 Parsippany, NJ 07054
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Parsippany
Montville
review star
No reviews yet
Morristown
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
No reviews yet
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Rockaway
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
West Orange
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Short Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Verona
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston