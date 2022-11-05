Mrs. Fields American Dream
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The original Mrs. Fields® Cookie from your favorite cookie company! Our fresh baked personalized cookie gifts & gourmet cookie gift baskets are guaranteed to impress. Order gourmet cookies online and have them delivered to your friends, family, and colleagues.
Location
1 American Dream Way, Space A107, East Rutherford, NJ 07073
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Annabella's House of Mozz
No Reviews
900 Patterson Plank Road East Rutherford, NJ 07073
View restaurant
More near East Rutherford