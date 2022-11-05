Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mrs. Fields American Dream

review star

No reviews yet

1 American Dream Way

Space A107

East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The original Mrs. Fields® Cookie from your favorite cookie company! Our fresh baked personalized cookie gifts & gourmet cookie gift baskets are guaranteed to impress. Order gourmet cookies online and have them delivered to your friends, family, and colleagues.

Location

1 American Dream Way, Space A107, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

PORA
orange starNo Reviews
1 American Dream Way East Rutherford, NJ 07073
View restaurantnext
La Fortaleza - Carlstadt
orange star4.2 • 692
335 Paterson Plank Road Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View restaurantnext
Biggie's - Carlstadt
orange starNo Reviews
430 New Jersey 17 Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View restaurantnext
Annabella's House of Mozz
orange starNo Reviews
900 Patterson Plank Road East Rutherford, NJ 07073
View restaurantnext
Firenza Pizza - Secaucus, NJ
orange starNo Reviews
700 Plaza Drive Seacaucus, NJ 07094
View restaurantnext
DUMPLING DOJO
orange starNo Reviews
16 Glen Rd Rutherford, NJ 07070
View restaurantnext
Map
More near East Rutherford
Rutherford
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Carlstadt
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Secaucus
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Moonachie
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
North Bergen
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Passaic
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Lodi
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Garfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston