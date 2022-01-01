Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rosetta Bakery | American Dream

review star

No reviews yet

1 American Dream Way

East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Order Again

Sweets

Mousse

$6.50

Almond Cake

$9.00

Apple Ball

$6.70

Bombolone

Cannolo

$6.40

Cookie

Croissant Filled

Croissant Plain

$3.80

Fresh Fruit Mix

$6.80

Girella

Lingua

Lobster Tail

$9.00

Mini Almond Cake

$6.00

Mini Cake

Panna cotta

Parfait

Profiterole

Saccottino

Sfoglia

Sfogliatella Ricotta

$6.00

Soft Cake

Strudel

$6.80

Tart

Tiramisu

$8.00

Éclair

Italian Cheesecake

$6.80

Mignon

Croissant (Mignon)

$3.00

Bigne (Mignon)

$3.00

Tart (Mignon)

$3.00

Cannolo (Mignon)

$3.00

Sfogliatelle (Mignon)

$3.00

Tiramisu (Mignon)

$3.00

Millefoglie (Mignon)

$3.00

Panna Cotta (Mignon)

$3.00

Bombolone (Mignon)

$3.50

Sandwich

Soft Bread Sandwich

Grain Sandwich

Curcuma Sandwich

Olive Sandwich

Nuts Bread Sandwich

Round Focaccia Sandwich

Round Focaccia Spinach Sandwich

Baguette Sandwich

Rosetta Sandwich

Croissant Sandwich

King Rosetta Sandwich

Filoncino Sandwich

$16.00

Schiacciata Sandwich

Add-on

Pumpkin Sandwich

$10.00

Pizza

Pizza Slice

Pizza Light

Focaccia

Focaccia Plain

$4.50

Focaccia Topped

Focaccia Filled

Specials

Mini Frittata

Avocado Toast

$10.50

Tuna Salad

$15.00

Prosciutto Salad

$15.00

Bread

Soft Bread

$1.00

Grain Bread

$1.50

Rosetta Bread

$2.50

Baguette Bread

$4.00

Nuts Bread

$3.50

Spinach Bread

$3.50

Round Focaccia

$3.50

Curcuma Bread

$3.50

Round Focaccia Tomatoes

$3.50

Round Focaccia Spinach

$3.50

Round Focaccia Olives

$3.50

Olive Bread

$4.50

Filoncino Bread

$2.50

Pagnotta 700g

$8.00

Coffee

Espresso

$3.20

Double Espresso

$3.90

Espresso Macchiato

$3.50

Double Espresso Macchiato

$4.20

Cappuccino

$5.50

Latte

$5.90

Brewed Coffee

$3.80

Americano Espresso

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$6.20

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Full Milk Glass

$3.20

Extra Shot

$1.00

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.70

Mocha

$5.50

Chai Latte

$6.20

Beverages

Coke Classic

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.50

Still Water

$2.80

Sparkling Water

$3.20

Cakes

Classic Millefoglie Cake

Chocolate Millefoglie Cake

Sacher Torte

Classic Crostata Cake

Fruit Crostata Cake

Meringata Cake

Saint Rosetta

Choco Rosetta

Italian Cheesecake

Catering

Focaccia Topped (full pan)

$50.00

Focaccia Topped (half pan)

$25.00

Pizza (full pan)

$58.00

Pizza (half pan)

$29.00

Tart mignon Mix

$3.00

Holiday Specials

Panettone 500g

$29.00

Panettone 1kg

$49.00

Colomba 1 kg

$45.00

San Valentine

Mother's Day

Xmas Tree

$45.00

Mini Panettone 150g

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.50

Father’s Day

Pumpkin Soft Cake

$6.00

Pumpkin Panna Cotta

$7.00

Halloween Cookies

$12.00

BOXES

Bombolone Collection

$28.00

Croissant Collection

$22.00

Sandwich Box

$42.00

Breakfast Box

$30.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Experience it and become a #Rosettalovers

Location

1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Rosetta Bakery | American Dream image
Rosetta Bakery | American Dream image
Rosetta Bakery | American Dream image

