Lloyd's Deli & More - Taunton
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
The Top Convenience Stop in New England! Sandwiches, Coffee, Gas, Groceries & More! Since 1998, we firmly believe in a One Stop Shopping philosophy of offering customers quick access to grocery items, ATM’s, lottery, coffee and quick meal options.
Location
399 Winthrop Street, Taunton, MA 02780
