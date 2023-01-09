New Riegel Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy best BBQ Ribs and Chicken since 1953. Casual dining and a full bar. Takeout is available.
14 N Perry St, New Riegel, OH 44853
