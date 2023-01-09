Restaurant header imageView gallery

New Riegel Cafe

14 N Perry St

New Riegel, OH 44853

Order Again

Dessert

Toft's Ice Cream

$4.00

Snicker Bar Ice Cream

$2.09

Patriot Frozen Ice

$2.09

Toft's Ice Cream - Carry Out

$4.00

Snicker Bar Ice Cream - Carry Out

$2.09

Patriot Frozen Ice - Carry Out

$2.09

Carry Out Dinner

c/o Rib

$14.95

Ribs, french fries, bread w/butter and celery

c/o Chicken

$12.85

Chicken, french fries, bread w/butter and celery

c/o Beef

$13.85

Beef, french fries, bread w/butter and celery

c/o Ham

$14.10

Ham, french fries, bread w/butter and celery

c/o Shrimp

$14.80

Bread Shrimp, french fries, bread w/butter and celery

Carry Out Salad

c/o Salad

$3.20

Pint of Dressing

$5.00

Pint of Blue Cheese Dressing

$5.25

Carry Out Sandwiches

Bologna Sandwich

$4.10

Original New Riegel Bologna

Sausage Sandwich

$4.10

Heat-N-Eat Sausage

Hamburger

$3.55

Hamburger

Double Hamburger

$6.00

2 Hamburger Patties

Hot Ham Sandwich

$3.60

Hot Slice Ham

Toasted Cheese

$3.10

Grilled Toasted Cheese

Bologna/Cheese Plate

$5.70

Slice Bologna, Slice American Cheese, Crackers

c/o French Fries

$3.50

c/o Snacks

Andes Mints - Carry Out

$0.15

Peppermint Patties - Carry Out

$0.15

MilkWay Bar - Carry Out

$1.50

Skittles Bag - Carry Out

$1.50

Tootsie Roll - Carry Out

$2.29

M & M Bag - Carry Out

$2.99

Gurley -1 Bag- Candy Bag - Carry Out

$1.29

Pixy Stix - Carry Out

$1.99

Haribo Goldbears - Carry Out

$1.59

Sour Patch Kids - Carry Out

$1.79

Sugar Free Candy - Carry Out

$3.29

Chips - Carry Out

$0.99

Gurle-2 bags- Candy Bag

$2.00

Retail

T-Shirts - Short Sleeve

$10.99

T-Shirts - Long Sleeve

$25.99

Sweatshirts

$29.99

Draft Beers

Busch Light DFT

$2.52

Pitcher DFT

$7.50

Bottled Beer

BTL Bud

$3.17

BTL Bud Light

$3.17

BTL MGD

$3.17

BTL Miller Lite

$3.17

BTL Coors Light

$3.17

BTL Yuengling Lager

$3.17

BTL Michelob Ultra

$3.17

BTL Sam Adams Winter Lager

$4.00

BTL Great Lakes Xmas Ale

$5.00

Amberbock

$5.00

Canned Beer

Busch NA

$3.17

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$3.50

White Wine

Chardonnay GLS

$3.50

Moscato GLS

$3.50

Rose

White Zinfandel GLS

$3.50

Wine Coolers

Seagram'sJamaican Me Happy Wine Cooler

$3.50

Seagram's Peach Bellini

$3.50

Seagram's Black Cherry Fizz

$3.50

Seagram's Strawberry Daiquiri

$3.50

Smirnoff Ice - Red, White & Berry

$3.50

Smirnoff Ice Raspberry

$3.50

Fountain Drink

Pepsi

$1.25

Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Mountain Dew

$1.25

Sierra Mist

$1.25

Mug Rootbeer

$1.25

Dr Pepper

$1.25

Pink Lemonade

$1.25

Yumberry Pomegranate

$1.25

Drink

Vernors

$1.25

Vernors Zero Sugar

$1.25

Tea - Unsweetened

$2.40

Tea - Raspberry

$2.40

Tea - Hot

$1.70

Milk

$1.60

Milk - Chocolate

$1.60

Water - Bottle

$1.60

Water - Glass

No Ice

Juice

$2.10

Coffee

$2.25

Coffee Decaf

$2.25

Special Drink

Cherry Pepsi

$2.25

Shirley Temple

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy best BBQ Ribs and Chicken since 1953. Casual dining and a full bar. Takeout is available.

14 N Perry St, New Riegel, OH 44853

