Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken

Tiffin VC Cameo 706 South Sandusky Street

7 Reviews

706 South Sandusky Street

Tiffin, OH 44883

Order Again

Popular Items

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA
Small Pickle Bread
MEDIUM CHEESE PIZZA

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Mozz sticks served with pizza sauce

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.50

Deep-fried pickles served with Ranch dressing

Fried Green Beans

$7.50

Deep-fried green beans served with Chipotle Ranch

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

8 Mac & Cheese bites served with Ranch dressing

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Fresh cut Fries

$4.00+

Wings

5 Boneless Wings

$6.99

5 Traditional Wings

$6.99

5 All Flats

$7.99

5 All Drums

$7.99

10 Piece Boneless

$12.99

10 Piece Traditional Wings

$12.99

15 Piece Boneless

$17.99

15 Piece Traditional Wings

$17.99

25 Piece Boneless

$29.99

25 Piece Traditional Wings

$29.99

Subs

Pizza sub

$9.00

Your choice of 2 pizza toppings, melted cheese blend and pizza sauce. Additional toppings $.50 extra

Italian sub

$9.00

Pepperoni, ham, salami, onions and banana peppers toasted and dressed with lettuce, tomatoes and Italian dressing

Crimson sub

$9.00

Ham, salami, onions and mozzarella cheese toasted and dressed with lettuce, tomatoes and our own sub sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch sub

$9.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, creamy ranch, toasted and dressed with lettuce and tomatoes

Ham & Cheese sub

$9.00

Ham and mozzarella cheese toasted and dressed with mayo and lettuce

BLT sub

$9.00

Generous amount of bacon and mozzarella cheese toasted and dressed with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Meatball sub

$9.00

Pizza sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese on a toasted sub bun. Add any toppings for an additional charge

BBQ Chicken & Bacon Sub

BBQ Chicken & Bacon Sub

$9.00

10" sub with grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, diced cheese blend & cheddar cheese.

Nashville Hot Sub

$9.00

Pizza

SMALL CHEESE PIZZA

$7.00

Small Cameo Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.00

Cameo crust basted with Ranch, Cameo blend diced cheese, grilled fajita chicken, tomatoes, bacon & onion

Small Cameo White

$11.00

Cameo crust basted with White sauce, cameo blend diced cheese, Feta cheese, broccoli, grilled fajita chicken & tomatoes

Small Taco Zesty Mex

$11.00

Cameo crust covered with Chunky salsa, taco seasoning, cheddar cheese, hamburger, onion and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce(sour cream on the side)

Small Cameo Special

$11.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion

Small Cameo Hawaiian Porker

$11.00

Pineapple, Green Pepper, Ham & Bacon

Small Cameo Deluxe

$12.00

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Green & Black olives, Bacon, Hamburger & Ham

Small Cameo All Meat

$11.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Old World Sausage, Hamburger

Small Cameo Fireballz

$11.00

Cameo crust basted with Hot BBQ sauce, Cameo blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, old world sausage, bacon, onions & jalapenos

Small Cheese Delight

$8.00

Cameo blend diced cheese, cheddar & parmesan cheese. You can add toppings for an additional charge

Small Cameo Sweet Fire

$11.00

Cameo crust basted with BBQ sauce, Cameo Blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper Jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, bacon, jalapenos & pineapples

Small Cameo Chicken Delicacy

$11.00

Cameo crust basted with your choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, Teriyaki, Sweet BBQ, Hot BBQ or Hot sauce. Made with our own Cameo Blend diced cheese, cheddar cheese, topped with grilled fajita chicken

Small Cameo Vegetarian

$11.00

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives(Hot peppers & Sauerkraut optional)

Small Cameo 419

$10.00

Cameo blend diced cheese topped with sausage & sauerkraut

Small Kid Cameo

$11.00

Thick Crust, Double Sauce, Extra Pepperoni

Small B & C

$11.00

Cameo crust basted with Olive oil & garlic spray. Topped with cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken & tomatoes

Small Odella's Cameo Choice

$11.00

Grilled fajita chicken, broccoli, tomatoes & hot peppers(sauerkraut optional)

MEDIUM CHEESE PIZZA

$10.00

Medium Cameo Special

$14.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion

Medium Cameo All Meat

$14.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Old World Sausage, Hamburger

Medium Cameo Chicken Delicacy

$14.00

Cameo crust basted with your choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, Teriyaki, Sweet BBQ, Hot BBQ or Hot sauce. Made with our own Cameo Blend diced cheese, cheddar cheese, topped with grilled fajita chicken

Medium Cameo Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

Cameo crust basted with Ranch, Cameo blend diced cheese, grilled fajita chicken, tomatoes, bacon & onion

Medium Cameo Hawaiian Porker

$14.00

Pineapple, Green Pepper, Ham & Bacon

Medium Cameo Deluxe

$16.00

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Green & Black olives, Bacon, Hamburger & Ham

Medium Cameo Vegetarian

$14.00

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives(Hot peppers & Sauerkraut optional)

Medium Cameo Sweet Fire

$15.00

Cameo crust basted with BBQ sauce, Cameo Blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper Jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, bacon, jalapenos & pineapples

Medium Cameo Fireballz

$15.00

Cameo crust basted with Hot BBQ sauce, Cameo blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, old world sausage, bacon, onions & jalapenos

Medium Odella's Cameo Choice

$14.00

Grilled fajita chicken, broccoli, tomatoes & hot peppers(sauerkraut optional)

Medium Cheese Delight

$11.00

Cameo blend diced cheese, cheddar & parmesan cheese. You can add toppings for an additional charge

Medium Cameo 419

$13.50

Cameo blend diced cheese topped with sausage & sauerkraut

Medium Kid Cameo

$14.00

Thick Crust, Double Sauce, Extra Pepperoni

Medium Taco Zesty Mex

$14.00

Cameo crust covered with Chunky salsa, taco seasoning, cheddar cheese, hamburger, onion and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce(sour cream on the side)

Medium The B & C

$14.00

Cameo crust basted with Olive oil & garlic spray. Topped with cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken & tomatoes

Medium Cameo White

$14.00

Cameo crust basted with White sauce, cameo blend diced cheese, Feta cheese, broccoli, grilled fajita chicken & tomatoes

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA

$13.00

Large Cameo Special

$18.00

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion

Large Cameo All Meat

$18.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Old World Sausage, Hamburger

Large Cameo Chicken Delicacy

$18.00

Cameo crust basted with your choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, Teriyaki, Sweet BBQ, Hot BBQ, or Hot sauce. Made with our own Cameo Blend cheese, cheddar cheese and topped with grilled fajita chicken.

Large Cameo Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.00

Cameo crust basted with Ranch, Cameo blend diced cheese, grilled fajita chicken, tomatoes, bacon & onion

Large Cameo Hawaiian Porker

$18.00

Pineapple, Green Pepper, Ham & Bacon

Large Cameo Deluxe

$20.00

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Green & Black olives, Bacon, Hamburger & Ham

Large Cameo Vegetarian

$18.00

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives(Hot peppers & Sauerkraut optional)

Large Cameo Sweet Fire

$19.00

Cameo crust basted with BBQ sauce, Cameo Blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper Jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, bacon, jalapenos & pineapples

Large Cameo Fireballz

$19.00

Cameo crust basted with Hot BBQ sauce, Cameo blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, old world sausage, bacon, onions & jalapenos

Large Odella's Cameo Choice

$18.00

Grilled fajita chicken, broccoli, tomatoes & hot peppers(sauerkraut optional)

Large Cheese Delight

$14.00

Cameo blend diced cheese, cheddar & parmesan cheese. You can add toppings for an additional charge

Large Cameo 419

$17.00

Cameo blend diced cheese topped with sausage & sauerkraut

Large Kid Cameo

$18.00

Thick Crust, Double Sauce, Extra Pepperoni

Large Taco Zesty Mex

$18.00

Cameo crust covered with Chunky salsa, taco seasoning, cheddar cheese, hamburger, onion and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce(sour cream on the side)

Large B & C

$18.00

Cameo crust basted with Olive oil & garlic spray. Topped with cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken & tomatoes

Large Cameo White

$18.00

Cameo crust basted with White sauce, cameo blend diced cheese, Feta cheese, broccoli, grilled fajita chicken & tomatoes

Crustless Pizza

$3.85

Breads

Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.00

Medium Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.00

Large Garlic Cheese Bread

$13.00

Small Pickle Bread

$7.00

Cameo crust basted with Ranch dressing, Cameo blend diced cheese and crinkle-cut dill pickle chips

Medium Pickle Bread

$10.00

Cameo crust basted with Ranch dressing, Cameo blend diced cheese and crinkle-cut dill pickle chips

Large Pickle Bread

$13.00

Cameo crust basted with Ranch dressing, Cameo blend diced cheese and crinkle-cut dill pickle chips

Small Cinna Bread

$6.00

Cookie

$7.00

Small apple cinnamon bread

$8.00

Medium apple cinnamon bread

$11.00

Salads

Italian Salad

$9.00

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, cheese blend, tomatoes & croutons atop salad mix. Choice of 1 dressing

House Salad

$6.00

Tomatoes, Cheese Blend & croutons atop salad mix. Choice of dressing. Add grilled chicken for an additional $2.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Tomatoes, Cheese Blend & croutons atop salad mix. Choice of dressing

Chips

Chips

$1.50

Medium 1 Topping $10

Medium 1 Topping $10

$10.00

2 Large 2 Topping Pizzas, Small Garlic Cheese Bread $25.95

2 Large 2 Topping Pizzas, Small Garlic cheese bread $25.95

$25.95

1 Large 2 Topping, 10 Wings, 2 liter $24.95

1 Large 2 Topping, 10 Wings, 2 liter $24.95

$24.95

Any 2 Subs for $14

Any 2 Subs for $14

$14.00

Any 2 Appetizers $11(EXCLUDES CHICKEN TENDERS)

Excludes Chicken Tenders in the special price. Chicken Tenders available for an additional $2 upcharge.

Any 2 Appetizers $11(excluding chicken tenders)

$11.00

Additional $2 charge for chicken tenders

Sub, 16oz Pop, Ballreich's Chips ~ $10

Pizza sub

$10.00

Your choice of 2 pizza toppings, melted cheese blend and pizza sauce. Additional toppings $.50 extra

Italian sub

$10.00

Pepperoni, ham, salami, onions and banana peppers toasted and dressed with lettuce, tomatoes and Italian dressing

Crimson sub

$10.00

Ham, salami, onions and mozzarella cheese toasted and dressed with lettuce, tomatoes and our own sub sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch sub

$10.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, creamy ranch, toasted and dressed with lettuce and tomatoes

Ham & Cheese sub

$10.00

Ham and mozzarella cheese toasted and dressed with mayo and lettuce

BLT sub

$10.00

Generous amount of bacon and mozzarella cheese toasted and dressed with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Meatball sub

$10.00

Pizza sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese on a toasted sub bun. Add any toppings for an additional charge

BBQ Chicken & Bacon Sub

BBQ Chicken & Bacon Sub

$10.00

10" sub with grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, diced cheese blend & cheddar cheese.

10 wings & Lg Fry $12.99

10 wings & Lg Fry

$12.99

Medium Pickle Bread $8

Medium Pickle Bread $8

$8.00

NA Beverages

2 Liter Sprite

$2.75

2 Liter Coke

$2.75

2 Liter Diet Coke

$2.75

2 Liter Mello Yello

$2.75

2 Liter Root Beer

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.00

16 Oz Barq's Root Beer

$2.00

16 Oz Sprite

$2.00

16 Oz Coke

$2.00

16 Oz Diet Coke

$2.00

16 Oz Mountain Dew

$2.00

Sides of Sauce

Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Garlic Butter Cup

$0.75

Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Mild

$0.75

Hot

$0.75

Memphis Sweet BBQ

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Tangy Golden BBQ

$0.75

Spicy Garlic

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Stingin Honey Garlic

$0.75

Hot BBQ

$0.75

Honey Mustard(on side for Tenders)

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Cookie

Cookie

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delivery and carryout ONLY

Location

706 South Sandusky Street, Tiffin, OH 44883

Directions

Gallery
Tiffin VC Cameo image

