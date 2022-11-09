Tiffin VC Cameo 706 South Sandusky Street
706 South Sandusky Street
Tiffin, OH 44883
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozz sticks served with pizza sauce
Fried Pickle Chips
Deep-fried pickles served with Ranch dressing
Fried Green Beans
Deep-fried green beans served with Chipotle Ranch
Mac & Cheese Bites
8 Mac & Cheese bites served with Ranch dressing
Chicken Tenders
Fresh cut Fries
Wings
Subs
Pizza sub
Your choice of 2 pizza toppings, melted cheese blend and pizza sauce. Additional toppings $.50 extra
Italian sub
Pepperoni, ham, salami, onions and banana peppers toasted and dressed with lettuce, tomatoes and Italian dressing
Crimson sub
Ham, salami, onions and mozzarella cheese toasted and dressed with lettuce, tomatoes and our own sub sauce.
Chicken Bacon Ranch sub
Grilled chicken, bacon, creamy ranch, toasted and dressed with lettuce and tomatoes
Ham & Cheese sub
Ham and mozzarella cheese toasted and dressed with mayo and lettuce
BLT sub
Generous amount of bacon and mozzarella cheese toasted and dressed with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Meatball sub
Pizza sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese on a toasted sub bun. Add any toppings for an additional charge
BBQ Chicken & Bacon Sub
10" sub with grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, bacon, diced cheese blend & cheddar cheese.
Nashville Hot Sub
Pizza
SMALL CHEESE PIZZA
Small Cameo Chicken Bacon Ranch
Cameo crust basted with Ranch, Cameo blend diced cheese, grilled fajita chicken, tomatoes, bacon & onion
Small Cameo White
Cameo crust basted with White sauce, cameo blend diced cheese, Feta cheese, broccoli, grilled fajita chicken & tomatoes
Small Taco Zesty Mex
Cameo crust covered with Chunky salsa, taco seasoning, cheddar cheese, hamburger, onion and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce(sour cream on the side)
Small Cameo Special
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion
Small Cameo Hawaiian Porker
Pineapple, Green Pepper, Ham & Bacon
Small Cameo Deluxe
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Green & Black olives, Bacon, Hamburger & Ham
Small Cameo All Meat
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Old World Sausage, Hamburger
Small Cameo Fireballz
Cameo crust basted with Hot BBQ sauce, Cameo blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, old world sausage, bacon, onions & jalapenos
Small Cheese Delight
Cameo blend diced cheese, cheddar & parmesan cheese. You can add toppings for an additional charge
Small Cameo Sweet Fire
Cameo crust basted with BBQ sauce, Cameo Blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper Jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, bacon, jalapenos & pineapples
Small Cameo Chicken Delicacy
Cameo crust basted with your choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, Teriyaki, Sweet BBQ, Hot BBQ or Hot sauce. Made with our own Cameo Blend diced cheese, cheddar cheese, topped with grilled fajita chicken
Small Cameo Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives(Hot peppers & Sauerkraut optional)
Small Cameo 419
Cameo blend diced cheese topped with sausage & sauerkraut
Small Kid Cameo
Thick Crust, Double Sauce, Extra Pepperoni
Small B & C
Cameo crust basted with Olive oil & garlic spray. Topped with cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken & tomatoes
Small Odella's Cameo Choice
Grilled fajita chicken, broccoli, tomatoes & hot peppers(sauerkraut optional)
MEDIUM CHEESE PIZZA
Medium Cameo Special
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion
Medium Cameo All Meat
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Old World Sausage, Hamburger
Medium Cameo Chicken Delicacy
Cameo crust basted with your choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, Teriyaki, Sweet BBQ, Hot BBQ or Hot sauce. Made with our own Cameo Blend diced cheese, cheddar cheese, topped with grilled fajita chicken
Medium Cameo Chicken Bacon Ranch
Cameo crust basted with Ranch, Cameo blend diced cheese, grilled fajita chicken, tomatoes, bacon & onion
Medium Cameo Hawaiian Porker
Pineapple, Green Pepper, Ham & Bacon
Medium Cameo Deluxe
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Green & Black olives, Bacon, Hamburger & Ham
Medium Cameo Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives(Hot peppers & Sauerkraut optional)
Medium Cameo Sweet Fire
Cameo crust basted with BBQ sauce, Cameo Blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper Jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, bacon, jalapenos & pineapples
Medium Cameo Fireballz
Cameo crust basted with Hot BBQ sauce, Cameo blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, old world sausage, bacon, onions & jalapenos
Medium Odella's Cameo Choice
Grilled fajita chicken, broccoli, tomatoes & hot peppers(sauerkraut optional)
Medium Cheese Delight
Cameo blend diced cheese, cheddar & parmesan cheese. You can add toppings for an additional charge
Medium Cameo 419
Cameo blend diced cheese topped with sausage & sauerkraut
Medium Kid Cameo
Thick Crust, Double Sauce, Extra Pepperoni
Medium Taco Zesty Mex
Cameo crust covered with Chunky salsa, taco seasoning, cheddar cheese, hamburger, onion and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce(sour cream on the side)
Medium The B & C
Cameo crust basted with Olive oil & garlic spray. Topped with cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken & tomatoes
Medium Cameo White
Cameo crust basted with White sauce, cameo blend diced cheese, Feta cheese, broccoli, grilled fajita chicken & tomatoes
LARGE CHEESE PIZZA
Large Cameo Special
Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion
Large Cameo All Meat
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Old World Sausage, Hamburger
Large Cameo Chicken Delicacy
Cameo crust basted with your choice of BBQ, Honey Mustard, Teriyaki, Sweet BBQ, Hot BBQ, or Hot sauce. Made with our own Cameo Blend cheese, cheddar cheese and topped with grilled fajita chicken.
Large Cameo Chicken Bacon Ranch
Cameo crust basted with Ranch, Cameo blend diced cheese, grilled fajita chicken, tomatoes, bacon & onion
Large Cameo Hawaiian Porker
Pineapple, Green Pepper, Ham & Bacon
Large Cameo Deluxe
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Green & Black olives, Bacon, Hamburger & Ham
Large Cameo Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives(Hot peppers & Sauerkraut optional)
Large Cameo Sweet Fire
Cameo crust basted with BBQ sauce, Cameo Blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper Jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, bacon, jalapenos & pineapples
Large Cameo Fireballz
Cameo crust basted with Hot BBQ sauce, Cameo blend diced cheese mixed with Pepper jack cheese, grilled fajita chicken, old world sausage, bacon, onions & jalapenos
Large Odella's Cameo Choice
Grilled fajita chicken, broccoli, tomatoes & hot peppers(sauerkraut optional)
Large Cheese Delight
Cameo blend diced cheese, cheddar & parmesan cheese. You can add toppings for an additional charge
Large Cameo 419
Cameo blend diced cheese topped with sausage & sauerkraut
Large Kid Cameo
Thick Crust, Double Sauce, Extra Pepperoni
Large Taco Zesty Mex
Cameo crust covered with Chunky salsa, taco seasoning, cheddar cheese, hamburger, onion and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce(sour cream on the side)
Large B & C
Cameo crust basted with Olive oil & garlic spray. Topped with cheddar cheese, broccoli, chicken & tomatoes
Large Cameo White
Cameo crust basted with White sauce, cameo blend diced cheese, Feta cheese, broccoli, grilled fajita chicken & tomatoes
Crustless Pizza
Breads
Small Garlic Cheese Bread
Medium Garlic Cheese Bread
Large Garlic Cheese Bread
Small Pickle Bread
Cameo crust basted with Ranch dressing, Cameo blend diced cheese and crinkle-cut dill pickle chips
Medium Pickle Bread
Cameo crust basted with Ranch dressing, Cameo blend diced cheese and crinkle-cut dill pickle chips
Large Pickle Bread
Cameo crust basted with Ranch dressing, Cameo blend diced cheese and crinkle-cut dill pickle chips
Small Cinna Bread
Cookie
Small apple cinnamon bread
Medium apple cinnamon bread
Salads
Italian Salad
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, cheese blend, tomatoes & croutons atop salad mix. Choice of 1 dressing
House Salad
Tomatoes, Cheese Blend & croutons atop salad mix. Choice of dressing. Add grilled chicken for an additional $2.50
Side Salad
Tomatoes, Cheese Blend & croutons atop salad mix. Choice of dressing
Chips
Medium 1 Topping $10
2 Large 2 Topping Pizzas, Small Garlic Cheese Bread $25.95
1 Large 2 Topping, 10 Wings, 2 liter $24.95
Any 2 Subs for $14
Any 2 Appetizers $11(EXCLUDES CHICKEN TENDERS)
Sub, 16oz Pop, Ballreich's Chips ~ $10
10 wings & Lg Fry $12.99
Medium Pickle Bread $8
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Delivery and carryout ONLY
