Pizza
Salad
Italian

Don Tomasso's 123 West Wyandot

671 Reviews

$$

123 West Wyandot

Upper Sandusky, OH 43351

Popular Items

Wings
Build Your Own 14" Large
Cheese cake

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$9.95

Thai Calamari

$13.95
Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$8.50

Garlic-Parmesan Breadsticks

$6.95

Portobello Fries

$8.95

Loaded Fries

$8.95
Wings

Wings

$7.95+

Crab Rangoons

$9.95

Entrees

Mama's Chicken

$20.95

parmesan breaded chicken breast, pasta and salad

Chicken Parmesan

$21.95

Parmesan breaded chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella cheese, pasta, salad

Cast Iron Blackened Salmon

$22.95Out of stock

5 ounce, grilled with sweet chili sauce, mainated cucumbers, pasta and salad

Lasagna

$19.95

2 pounds of beef and pork ragu, ricotta, mozzarella, provalon and parmesan cheese

Ribeye

$33.95Out of stock

Fish and Chips

$17.95

Pasta

Grilled Chicken Fettuccine

$19.95

house made parmesan cream

Fettucine Alfredo

$16.95

house made parmesan cream

Capellini Edisto

$21.95

shrimp, tomatoes, bacon, garlic basil, white wine sauce

Linguini Tomasso

$17.95

mushrooms, peas, grilled pancetta, parmesan cream

Spaghetti with meatballs

$18.95

2 veal, pork and beef meatballs in marinara with parmesan

Spaghetti Marinara

$14.95

slow roasted marinara sauce, parmesan cheese

Big Beef Ravioli

$19.95

Pizza

Build your own 9" Small

$9.95

Build Your Own 14" Large

$12.95

Yard Bird

$13.95+

The Ram

$13.95+

Little Sandusky

$13.95+

Tomasso's Supreme

$13.95+

Chief Tarhe

$13.95+
Buckeye

Buckeye

$13.95+

Specialty Pizza

$15.95+
Bucket Special

Bucket Special

$30.00

Salad and Soups

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Classic, romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons and housemade Caesar dressing.

Old Mission

$7.95

Antipasto Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, salami, onions, tomatoes, blue cheese, banana peppers, green and black olives and comes tossed in Italian dressing.

Southwestern Salad

$13.95

Grilled Blackened chicken, local mixed greens, corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, fried tortilla strips, onion, tomatoes and comes Southwest Ranch dressing.

Cup of Soup

$4.95

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Side salad

$4.95

Full House Salad

$7.50

Side Caesar

$5.25

Sandwiches

Classic Italian Sub

$11.95

Chicken Club

$13.95

Angus Burger

$13.95
Lights Out Burger

Lights Out Burger

$15.95

Steakhouse Burger

$14.95

Prime Rib Sand

$14.95Out of stock

Calzones and Stromboli

Tomasso's Calzone

$12.95

your choice of three ingredients, sauce and cheese

Upper Stromboli

$9.95

pepperoni and cheese sauce on the side

CBR Stromboli

$9.95

chicken, bacon and cheese, ranch on the side

Godfather Stromboli

$11.95

ham, salalmi, capacola, cheese, red on the side

New Yorker Calzone

$11.95

Sides

Vegtable of the Day

$4.00

French Fries

$3.00

Potato Chips

$3.00

Alfredo Sauce

$4.95

Marinara Sauce

$3.95

Carolina Slaw

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Sauces

Red Sauce

$1.00

DT

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

French

$1.00

Apple-Balsamic

$1.00

1,000 Island

$1.00

Southwest Ranch

$1.00

Blue-Cheese

$1.00

Kids

Kiddo Salad

$3.00

Kids Fries

$3.00

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Chicken Toes

$7.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Junior Spaghetti

$7.00

Cheesy Noodles

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Desserts

Cannolis

$6.00

Italian cookies filled with ricotta cream

Cheese cake

$7.25

house made cheese cake, boubon-pecan sauce

Chocolate Torte

$7.00

flourless chocolate torte, raspberry coulis, vanilla ice cream

Tiramisu

$7.00

classic coffee-cream and chocolate dessert

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian American Kitchen serving fresh scratch made food

Location

123 West Wyandot, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351

Directions

Don Tomasso's image

