Michael Angelo's Pizza
215 S Detroit Street
Kenton, OH 43326
12 BUFFALO WINGS
A dozen crispy wings baked to perfection. Choose your wing flavor!
24 BUFFALO WINGS
Two dozen crispy wings baked to perfection. Choose your wing flavor!
SMALL BONELESS WINGS
Half pound of breaded boneless chicken breast chunks. Choose your wing flavor!
LARGE BONELESS WINGS
Whole pound of breaded boneless chicken breast chunks. Choose your wing flavor!
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
8" CUSTOM PIZZA
Make our 8" hand-tossed pizza just the way you like it! Pick your choice of sauce and top it off with the meats and veggies! (Some exclusions apply)
12" CUSTOM PIZZA
Make our 12" pizza just the way you like it! Pick from one of our 3 crust choices, add your choice of sauce and top it off with meats and veggies! (Some exclusions apply)
14" CUSTOM PIZZA
Make our 14" pizza just the way you like it! Pick from one of our 3 crust choices, add your choice of sauce and top it off with meats and veggies! (Some exclusions apply)
16" CUSTOM PIZZA
Make our 12" pizza just the way you like it! Pick from one of our 3 crust choices, add your choice of sauce and top it off with meats and veggies! (Some exclusions apply)
18" CUSTOM PIZZA
Make our 18" pizza just the way you like it! Pick between our hand-tossed or New York Style crust, add your favorite sauce, and top it off with the meats and veggies! (Some exclusions apply)
BACON CHEDDAR CHEESEBURGER
8" BACON CHEDDAR CHEESEBURGER
Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Ground Beef, Smoked Bacon, Onions & Mozzarella
12" BACON CHEDDAR CHEESEBURGER
Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Ground Beef, Smoked Bacon, Onions & Mozzarella
14" BACON CHEDDAR CHEESEBURGER
Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Ground Beef, Smoked Bacon, Onions & Mozzarella
16" BACON CHEDDAR CHEESEBURGER
Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Ground Beef, Smoked Bacon, Onions & Mozzarella
18" BACON CHEDDAR CHEESEBURGER
Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Ground Beef, Smoked Bacon, Onions & Mozzarella
THE BLT
8" The BLT
Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes & Mayo
12" The BLT
Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes & Mayo
14" The BLT
Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes & Mayo
16" The BLT
Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes & Mayo
18" The BLT
Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes & Mayo
LOUISIANA CAJUN CHICKEN
8" LOUISIANA CAJUN CHICKEN
Spicy Cajun Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano
12" LOUISIANA CAJUN CHICKEN
Spicy Cajun Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano
14" LOUISIANA CAJUN CHICKEN
Spicy Cajun Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano
16" LOUISIANA CAJUN CHICKEN
Spicy Cajun Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano
18" LOUISIANA CAJUN CHICKEN
Spicy Cajun Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano
BBQ CHICKEN
8" BBQ CHICKEN
Southern Hickory BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano
12" BBQ CHICKEN
Southern Hickory BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano
14" BBQ CHICKEN
Southern Hickory BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano
16" BBQ CHICKEN
Southern Hickory BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano
18" BBQ CHICKEN
Southern Hickory BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano
101 PEPPERONI
8" 101 PEPPERONI
Triple Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano
12" 101 PEPPERONI
Triple Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano
14" 101 PEPPERONI
Triple Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano
16" 101 PEPPERONI
Triple Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano
18" 101 PEPPERONI
Triple Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano
PIZZA MARGHERITA
8" PIZZA MARGHERITA
Special White Garlic Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano
12" PIZZA MARGHERITA
Special White Garlic Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano
14" PIZZA MARGHERITA
Special White Garlic Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano
16" PIZZA MARGHERITA
Special White Garlic Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano
18" PIZZA MARGHERITA
Special White Garlic Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano
CHICKEN RANCHERO
8" CHICKEN RANCHERO
Buttermilk Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano
12" CHICKEN RANCHERO
Buttermilk Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano
14" CHICKEN RANCHERO
Buttermilk Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano
16" CHICKEN RANCHERO
Buttermilk Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano
18" CHICKEN RANCHERO
Buttermilk Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano
FIVE CHEESE
8" FIVE CHEESE
5 cheeses (2 different mozzarellas, cheddar, parmesan and Romano cheese) top this pizza with sauce that is lightly seasoned with red pepper flakes. Topped with a dusting of Oregano.
12" FIVE CHEESE
5 cheeses (2 different mozzarellas, cheddar, parmesan and Romano cheese) top this pizza with sauce that is lightly seasoned with red pepper flakes. Topped with a dusting of Oregano.
14" FIVE CHEESE
5 cheeses (2 different mozzarellas, cheddar, parmesan and Romano cheese) top this pizza with sauce that is lightly seasoned with red pepper flakes. Topped with a dusting of Oregano.
16" FIVE CHEESE
5 cheeses (2 different mozzarellas, cheddar, parmesan and Romano cheese) top this pizza with sauce that is lightly seasoned with red pepper flakes. Topped with a dusting of Oregano.
18" FIVE CHEESE
5 cheeses (2 different mozzarellas, cheddar, parmesan and Romano cheese) top this pizza with sauce that is lightly seasoned with red pepper flakes. Topped with a dusting of Oregano.
SUPER DELUXE
8" SUPER DELUXE
Pepperoni, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Smoked Bacon, Ground Beef
12" SUPER DELUXE
Pepperoni, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Smoked Bacon, Ground Beef
14" SUPER DELUXE
Pepperoni, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Smoked Bacon, Ground Beef
16" SUPER DELUXE
Pepperoni, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Smoked Bacon, Ground Beef
18" SUPER DELUXE
Pepperoni, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Smoked Bacon, Ground Beef
MEAT LOVERS
8" MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Smoked Bacon, Ground Beef, Ham
12" MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Smoked Bacon, Ground Beef, Ham
14" MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Smoked Bacon, Ground Beef, Ham
16" MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Smoked Bacon, Ground Beef, Ham
18" MEAT LOVERS
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Smoked Bacon, Ground Beef, Ham
VEGGIE
8" VEGGIE
Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Green and Black Olives, Mild Banana Peppers
12" VEGGIE
Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Green and Black Olives, Mild Banana Peppers
14" VEGGIE
Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Green and Black Olives, Mild Banana Peppers
16" VEGGIE
Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Green and Black Olives, Mild Banana Peppers
18" VEGGIE
Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Green and Black Olives, Mild Banana Peppers
ITALIAN-AMERICAN
8" ITALIAN-AMERICAN
Special Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Oregano, Parmesan and Romano
12" ITALIAN-AMERICAN
Special Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Oregano, Parmesan and Romano
14" ITALIAN-AMERICAN
Special Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Oregano, Parmesan and Romano
16" ITALIAN-AMERICAN
Special Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Oregano, Parmesan and Romano
18" ITALIAN-AMERICAN
Special Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Oregano, Parmesan and Romano
SALADS
CHERRY APPLE PECAN
A spring mix of gourmet greens with Red Delicious Apple slices, Dried Cherries, Candied Pecans, Cinnamon and Sugar and Shredded Parmesan Cheese. Goes great with Apple or FF Raspberry Vinaigrette.
ANTIPASTO
A fresh blend of Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce topped with House Croutons, Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Banana Peppers, Green Olives, Roma Tomatoes
CHEF
A fresh blend of Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce topped with House Croutons, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Roma Tomatoes & your choice of either Ham, Pepperoni or Grilled Chicken.
SMALL GARDEN
A small blend of Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, House Croutons & Roma Tomatoes.
LARGE GARDEN
A fresh blend of Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, House Croutons & Roma Tomatoes.
PIZZA SUB
GRILLED CHICKEN SUB
MEATBALL SUB
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SUB
MICHAEL ANGELO SUB
HAM & CHEESE SUB
ITALIAN SUB
BACON CHICKEN RANCH SUB
BLT SUB
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Welcome to Michael Angelo's Pizza, founded by 4x World & 3x US Pizza Champion Michael Shepherd. Located in downtown Kenton since 1997, we are an independent pizzeria, locally owned and operated. We feel that pizza making is an art and we strive to create the best pizza possible. We start by making our dough using a 48-hour cold rise method to unlock the hidden flavors inside the flours. We use 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella from Wisconsin made with no fillers, no preservatives, and no cellulose. Our sauce is made from Fresh Packed tomatoes, never dehydrated tomato paste. We hand spin our pizzas, no sheeter, no press - just the old-fashioned way. Lastly, we bake our pizzas in an old-fashioned soapstone deck oven, not in a conveyor. Yes, your pizza may have a little char or a little burnt spot here or there, but that's the way pizza is supposed to be. We invite you to stop in and enjoy our award-winning pizzas in our dining room or patio! We also offer carryout and limited delivery.
215 S Detroit Street, Kenton, OH 43326