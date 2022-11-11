Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Michael Angelo's Pizza

215 S Detroit Street

Kenton, OH 43326

PEPPEROLLI

PEPPEROLLI

$7.99

Our famous pepperoni filled breadstix, rolled from our handmade dough and filled with Ohio pepperoni & cheese.

TWISTY BREADSTIX

TWISTY BREADSTIX

$5.99

Eight of our twisted breadstix.

CHEESY BREADSTIX

CHEESY BREADSTIX

$6.39

Handmade dough covered in garlic sauce and backed with whole milk mozzarella.

LOADED KETTLE CHIPS

LOADED KETTLE CHIPS

$6.99

Crispy Mumford's Kettle Cooked Potato Chips baked with cheddar, mozzarella, and Applewood bacon.

WINGS

12 BUFFALO WINGS

$12.55

A dozen crispy wings baked to perfection. Choose your wing flavor!

24 BUFFALO WINGS

$24.45

Two dozen crispy wings baked to perfection. Choose your wing flavor!

SMALL BONELESS WINGS

$11.99

Half pound of breaded boneless chicken breast chunks. Choose your wing flavor!

LARGE BONELESS WINGS

$23.99

Whole pound of breaded boneless chicken breast chunks. Choose your wing flavor!

MEATBALLS

MEATBALLS

MEATBALLS

$8.29

Four large meatballs covered in our pasta sauce and mozzarella cheese.

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

8" CUSTOM PIZZA

$7.10

Make our 8" hand-tossed pizza just the way you like it! Pick your choice of sauce and top it off with the meats and veggies! (Some exclusions apply)

12" CUSTOM PIZZA

$11.20

Make our 12" pizza just the way you like it! Pick from one of our 3 crust choices, add your choice of sauce and top it off with meats and veggies! (Some exclusions apply)

14" CUSTOM PIZZA

$13.40

Make our 14" pizza just the way you like it! Pick from one of our 3 crust choices, add your choice of sauce and top it off with meats and veggies! (Some exclusions apply)

16" CUSTOM PIZZA

$15.70

Make our 12" pizza just the way you like it! Pick from one of our 3 crust choices, add your choice of sauce and top it off with meats and veggies! (Some exclusions apply)

18" CUSTOM PIZZA

$18.90

Make our 18" pizza just the way you like it! Pick between our hand-tossed or New York Style crust, add your favorite sauce, and top it off with the meats and veggies! (Some exclusions apply)

14" FAMILY PACK

$17.90

LG 2-TOPPING SPECIAL

$14.99

BACON CHEDDAR CHEESEBURGER

8" BACON CHEDDAR CHEESEBURGER

8" BACON CHEDDAR CHEESEBURGER

$9.40

Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Ground Beef, Smoked Bacon, Onions & Mozzarella

12" BACON CHEDDAR CHEESEBURGER

$16.65

Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Ground Beef, Smoked Bacon, Onions & Mozzarella

14" BACON CHEDDAR CHEESEBURGER

$19.45

Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Ground Beef, Smoked Bacon, Onions & Mozzarella

16" BACON CHEDDAR CHEESEBURGER

$22.25

Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Ground Beef, Smoked Bacon, Onions & Mozzarella

18" BACON CHEDDAR CHEESEBURGER

$25.90

Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Ground Beef, Smoked Bacon, Onions & Mozzarella

THE BLT

8" The BLT

8" The BLT

$9.40

Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes & Mayo

12" The BLT

$16.65

Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes & Mayo

14" The BLT

$19.45

Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes & Mayo

16" The BLT

$22.25

Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes & Mayo

18" The BLT

$25.90

Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes & Mayo

LOUISIANA CAJUN CHICKEN

8" LOUISIANA CAJUN CHICKEN

8" LOUISIANA CAJUN CHICKEN

$9.40

Spicy Cajun Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano

12" LOUISIANA CAJUN CHICKEN

$16.65

Spicy Cajun Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano

14" LOUISIANA CAJUN CHICKEN

$19.45

Spicy Cajun Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano

16" LOUISIANA CAJUN CHICKEN

$22.25

Spicy Cajun Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano

18" LOUISIANA CAJUN CHICKEN

$25.90

Spicy Cajun Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano

BBQ CHICKEN

8" BBQ CHICKEN

8" BBQ CHICKEN

$9.40

Southern Hickory BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano

12" BBQ CHICKEN

$16.65

Southern Hickory BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano

14" BBQ CHICKEN

$19.45

Southern Hickory BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano

16" BBQ CHICKEN

$22.25

Southern Hickory BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano

18" BBQ CHICKEN

$25.90

Southern Hickory BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano

101 PEPPERONI

8" 101 PEPPERONI

8" 101 PEPPERONI

$9.40

Triple Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano

12" 101 PEPPERONI

$16.65

Triple Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano

14" 101 PEPPERONI

$19.45

Triple Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano

16" 101 PEPPERONI

$22.25

Triple Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano

18" 101 PEPPERONI

$25.90

Triple Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano

PIZZA MARGHERITA

8" PIZZA MARGHERITA

8" PIZZA MARGHERITA

$9.40

Special White Garlic Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano

12" PIZZA MARGHERITA

$16.65

Special White Garlic Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano

14" PIZZA MARGHERITA

$19.45

Special White Garlic Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano

16" PIZZA MARGHERITA

$22.25

Special White Garlic Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano

18" PIZZA MARGHERITA

$25.90

Special White Garlic Sauce, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano

HAWAIIAN

8" HAWAIIAN

8" HAWAIIAN

$9.40

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple & Mozzarella

12" HAWAIIAN

$16.65

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple & Mozzarella

14" HAWAIIAN

$19.45

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple & Mozzarella

16" HAWAIIAN

$22.25

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple & Mozzarella

18" HAWAIIAN

$25.90

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple & Mozzarella

CHICKEN RANCHERO

8" CHICKEN RANCHERO

8" CHICKEN RANCHERO

$9.40

Buttermilk Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano

12" CHICKEN RANCHERO

$16.65

Buttermilk Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano

14" CHICKEN RANCHERO

$19.45

Buttermilk Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano

16" CHICKEN RANCHERO

$22.25

Buttermilk Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano

18" CHICKEN RANCHERO

$25.90

Buttermilk Ranch Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Oregano, Parmesan & Romano

FIVE CHEESE

8" FIVE CHEESE

8" FIVE CHEESE

$9.40

5 cheeses (2 different mozzarellas, cheddar, parmesan and Romano cheese) top this pizza with sauce that is lightly seasoned with red pepper flakes. Topped with a dusting of Oregano.

12" FIVE CHEESE

$16.65

5 cheeses (2 different mozzarellas, cheddar, parmesan and Romano cheese) top this pizza with sauce that is lightly seasoned with red pepper flakes. Topped with a dusting of Oregano.

14" FIVE CHEESE

$19.45

5 cheeses (2 different mozzarellas, cheddar, parmesan and Romano cheese) top this pizza with sauce that is lightly seasoned with red pepper flakes. Topped with a dusting of Oregano.

16" FIVE CHEESE

$22.25

5 cheeses (2 different mozzarellas, cheddar, parmesan and Romano cheese) top this pizza with sauce that is lightly seasoned with red pepper flakes. Topped with a dusting of Oregano.

18" FIVE CHEESE

$25.90

5 cheeses (2 different mozzarellas, cheddar, parmesan and Romano cheese) top this pizza with sauce that is lightly seasoned with red pepper flakes. Topped with a dusting of Oregano.

SUPER DELUXE

8" SUPER DELUXE

8" SUPER DELUXE

$9.95

Pepperoni, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Smoked Bacon, Ground Beef

12" SUPER DELUXE

$17.85

Pepperoni, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Smoked Bacon, Ground Beef

14" SUPER DELUXE

$20.80

Pepperoni, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Smoked Bacon, Ground Beef

16" SUPER DELUXE

$23.55

Pepperoni, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Smoked Bacon, Ground Beef

18" SUPER DELUXE

$26.95

Pepperoni, Fresh Mushrooms, Italian Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Smoked Bacon, Ground Beef

MEAT LOVERS

8" MEAT LOVERS

$9.95

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Smoked Bacon, Ground Beef, Ham

12" MEAT LOVERS

$17.85

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Smoked Bacon, Ground Beef, Ham

14" MEAT LOVERS

$20.80

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Smoked Bacon, Ground Beef, Ham

16" MEAT LOVERS

$23.55

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Smoked Bacon, Ground Beef, Ham

18" MEAT LOVERS

$26.95

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Smoked Bacon, Ground Beef, Ham

VEGGIE

8" VEGGIE

$9.95

Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Green and Black Olives, Mild Banana Peppers

12" VEGGIE

$17.85

Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Green and Black Olives, Mild Banana Peppers

14" VEGGIE

$20.80

Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Green and Black Olives, Mild Banana Peppers

16" VEGGIE

$23.55

Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Green and Black Olives, Mild Banana Peppers

18" VEGGIE

$26.95

Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roma Tomatoes, Green and Black Olives, Mild Banana Peppers

ITALIAN-AMERICAN

8" ITALIAN-AMERICAN

$9.95

Special Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Oregano, Parmesan and Romano

12" ITALIAN-AMERICAN

$17.85

Special Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Oregano, Parmesan and Romano

14" ITALIAN-AMERICAN

$21.80

Special Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Oregano, Parmesan and Romano

16" ITALIAN-AMERICAN

$23.55

Special Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Oregano, Parmesan and Romano

18" ITALIAN-AMERICAN

$26.95

Special Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Oregano, Parmesan and Romano

HALF & HALF

12" HALF & HALF

14" HALF & HALF

16" HALF & HALF

18" HALF & HALF

HALF & HALF GARLIC SAUCE

12" (L) HALF MARGHERITA, (R) HALF ITALIAN AMERICAN

$17.26

14" (L) HALF MARGHERITA, (R) HALF ITALIAN AMERICAN

$20.13

16" (L) HALF MARGHERITA, (R) HALF ITALIAN AMERICAN

$22.91

18" (L) HALF MARGHERITA, (R) HALF ITALIAN AMERICAN

$26.43

SALADS

CHERRY APPLE PECAN

CHERRY APPLE PECAN

$8.99Out of stock

A spring mix of gourmet greens with Red Delicious Apple slices, Dried Cherries, Candied Pecans, Cinnamon and Sugar and Shredded Parmesan Cheese. Goes great with Apple or FF Raspberry Vinaigrette.

ANTIPASTO

ANTIPASTO

$8.99

A fresh blend of Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce topped with House Croutons, Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Banana Peppers, Green Olives, Roma Tomatoes

CHEF

CHEF

$8.99

A fresh blend of Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce topped with House Croutons, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Roma Tomatoes & your choice of either Ham, Pepperoni or Grilled Chicken.

SMALL GARDEN

$4.05

A small blend of Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, House Croutons & Roma Tomatoes.

LARGE GARDEN

$5.75

A fresh blend of Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, House Croutons & Roma Tomatoes.

PIZZA SUB

HALF PIZZA SUB

$7.29

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Lettuce & Tomato. Served with chips.

WHOLE PIZZA SUB

$9.79

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Lettuce & Tomato. Served with chips.

GRILLED CHICKEN SUB

HALF GRILLED CHICKEN SUB

$7.29

Grilled Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Lettuce & Tomato. Try it with BBQ, Cajun, Garlic or Ranch!

WHOLE GRILLED CHICKEN SUB

$9.79

Grilled Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Lettuce & Tomato. Try it with BBQ, Cajun, Garlic or Ranch!

MEATBALL SUB

HALF MEATBALL SUB

$7.29

Our large meatballs cut in half with our pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

WHOLE MEATBALL SUB

$9.79

Our large meatballs cut in half with our pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SUB

HALF PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SUB

$7.29

Philly Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella, Lettuce & Tomato

WHOLE PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SUB

$9.79

Philly Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella, Lettuce & Tomato

MICHAEL ANGELO SUB

HALF MICHAEL ANGELO SUB

$7.29

Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pepperoni, Onions, Mozzarella, Lettuce & Tomato

WHOLE MICHAEL ANGELO SUB

$9.79

Pizza Sauce, Ham, Pepperoni, Onions, Mozzarella, Lettuce & Tomato

HAM & CHEESE SUB

HALF HAM & CHEESE SUB

$7.29

Ham, Mozzarella, Lettuce & Tomato

WHOLE HAM & CHEESE SUB

$9.79

Ham, Mozzarella, Lettuce & Tomato

ITALIAN SUB

HALF ITALIAN SUB

$7.29

Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Lettuce & Tomato

WHOLE ITALIAN SUB

$9.79

Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Lettuce & Tomato

BACON CHICKEN RANCH SUB

HALF BACON CHICKEN RANCH SUB

$7.29

Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Ranch, Lettuce & Tomato

WHOLE BACON CHICKEN RANCH SUB

$9.79

Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella, Ranch, Lettuce & Tomato

BLT SUB

HALF BLT SUB

$7.29

Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato

WHOLE BLT SUB

$9.79

Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato

CALZONES

CALZONE

CALZONE

$8.79

Our calzones are stuffed with your choice of 3 Pizza Toppings, Sauce & Cheese

PASTA

BAKED ZITI

$11.99

Fresh pasta noodles with two large meatballs covered in our pasta sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with two breadsticks.

SIDES

SIDE DIPPING SAUCE

SIDE WING FLAVOR SAUCE

SIDE DRESSING

SIDE TOPPINGS

SIDE MISC.

DESSERTS

PEANUT BUTTER & CHOCOLATE PIZZA

PEANUT BUTTER & CHOCOLATE PIZZA

$8.99

A tasty Dessert Pizza made from Peanut Butter & Chocolate Frosting, topped with Cinnamon & Sugar (available in medium only)

CINNAMON BREADSTIX PIZZA

CINNAMON BREADSTIX PIZZA

$8.79

A medium sized pizza cut into strips and covered with butter flavoring, cinnamon, sugar and vanilla icing.

SINGLE SERVE BOTTLED DRINKS

20oz. PEPSI

$1.99

20oz. DIET PEPSI

$1.99

20oz. MOUNTAIN DEW

$1.99

20oz. SIERRA MIST

$1.99

20oz. WATER

$1.99

18.5oz. SWEET TEA

$1.99

18.5oz. UNSWEETENED TEA

$1.99

2L BOTTLED DRINKS

2L PEPSI

$2.99

2L DIET PEPSI

$2.99

2L MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.99

2L SIERRA MIST

$2.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Michael Angelo's Pizza, founded by 4x World & 3x US Pizza Champion Michael Shepherd. Located in downtown Kenton since 1997, we are an independent pizzeria, locally owned and operated. We feel that pizza making is an art and we strive to create the best pizza possible. We start by making our dough using a 48-hour cold rise method to unlock the hidden flavors inside the flours. We use 100% Whole Milk Mozzarella from Wisconsin made with no fillers, no preservatives, and no cellulose. Our sauce is made from Fresh Packed tomatoes, never dehydrated tomato paste. We hand spin our pizzas, no sheeter, no press - just the old-fashioned way. Lastly, we bake our pizzas in an old-fashioned soapstone deck oven, not in a conveyor. Yes, your pizza may have a little char or a little burnt spot here or there, but that's the way pizza is supposed to be. We invite you to stop in and enjoy our award-winning pizzas in our dining room or patio! We also offer carryout and limited delivery.

Website

Location

215 S Detroit Street, Kenton, OH 43326

Directions

