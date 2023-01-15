A map showing the location of New York City Pizza Belfair Bluffton View gallery

New York City Pizza Belfair Bluffton

107 TOWNE DRIVE

BLUFFTON, SC 29910

Order Again

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Served with our tomato sauce

Italian Fries

$6.95

Our fabulous fries topped with special seasonings

Small Fries

$2.50

Large Fries

$5.00

Chicken Fingers

$13.95

Lightly breaded breast strips. Plain, mild, hot, garlic parmesan, calypso or Jack Daniels BBQ sauce

Mamma's Housemade Meatballs

$8.95

2 meatballs in our tomato sauce

Buffalo Wings

$15.95

Plain, mild, hot, garlic parmesan, calypso or Jack Daniels BBQ sauce

(6) Garlic Bread Sticks

$6.50

Freshly baked bread sticks, smothered in fresh garlic and parmesan, served with our tomato sauce

(12) Garlic Bread Sticks

$9.50

Freshly baked bread sticks, smothered in fresh garlic and parmesan, served with our tomato sauce

Insalata Caprese

$12.95

Our fresh mozzarella roasted tomato and basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

Classic Antipasto

$19.95

Sliced Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella, genoa salami, kalamata olives and seasoned artichoke hearts Serves Two

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

Served with our tomato sauce

Fresh Zucchini Sticks (5)

$8.50

Fried fresh local zucchini, served with our tomato sauce

Garlic Bread

$7.50

Italian bread with fresh garlic and Romano cheese

House Specialties

Soups

Pasta Fagioli

$6.95Out of stock

Classic Italian cannelloni bean stew with ditalini pasta

NYCP's Wedding Soup

$5.95

Chicken, meatball and escarole soup with ditalini pasta

Salads

House Salad

$9.45

Mixed greens, bell pepper, crouton, sliced mushroom, onion, diced tomato, tossed with your choice of dressing

Side Salad

$5.45

Mixed lettuce greens and tomato

Chopped Salad

$10.45

Mixed greens, kalamata olives, onion, tomato and bell pepper chopped and tossed in ranch dressing, topped with our croutons

Caesar Salad

$9.45

Romaine lettuce, grated Romano croutons and our classic Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$10.45

Iceberg with feta cheese, diced tomato, bell pepper, kalamata olives, artichoke, drizzled with our Mediterranean dressing

Side Caesar

$5.45

Heroes

The Italian Sub

$14.95

Ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone, with shaved lettuce, sliced onion, and tomato, oil and vinegar

Ham & Provolone Sub

$13.95

With shaved lettuce, sliced onion, and tomato, oil and vinegar

Turkey & Provolone Sub

$12.95

With shaved lettuce, sliced onion, and tomato, oil and vinegar

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$13.95

Slices of fried and breaded eggplant with our tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, baked in the oven

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$13.95

Breaded chicken cutlet covered in our tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, baked in the oven

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$13.95

Meatballs covered in our tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, baked in the oven

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$13.95

Shaved top sirloin sautéed with onion, bell pepper, and mushroom, topped with white American cheese

Philly Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$13.95

Chicken sautéed with onion, bell pepper and mushroom, topped with white American cheese

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$13.95

Boneless breaded chicken breast fried and dipped in Buffalo wing sauce, with romaine lettuce and our blue cheese dressing

Pastas & Entrees

Spaghetti With Meatballs

$15.50

Meatballs in our tomato sauce and tossed with spaghetti

Penne Bolognese

$15.95

Meat sauce of beef stewed in tomato sauce with a touch of cream

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.95

Cream sauce with parmesan and romano cheese tossed with fettuccine

Penne Alla Vodka

$16.95

Minced prosciutto, onions, peas, sautéed and finished with vodka in tomato sauce with a touch of cream

Housemade Baked Ziti

$12.50

Ricotta and mozzarella cheese with ziti pasta, topped with our tomato sauce and mozzarella

Linguine And Red Clam Sauce

$18.95

Sautéed baby clams, garlic and marinara, tossed with linguine

Chicken Parmigiana Pasta

$17.95

Covered in our tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with penne pasta

Eggplant Parmigiana Pasta

$15.95

Covered in our tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with penne pasta

Chicken Marsala

$18.95

Tender breaded chicken cutlet sautéed with mushrooms in our Sicilian Marsala sauce, served with penne pasta

Spaghetti With Marinara

$11.95

Extra Sauces & Dressings

House Vinaigrette

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Peppery Parmesan

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Mediterranean

$1.00

Oil and Vinegar

$1.00

Sugo

$1.00

Wing Sauce

$1.00

Smash Burger

NYCP Smash Burger

$11.95

Two patties smashed to order served with shredded lettuce, Roma tomato, sliced onion with House Seasoning and Sauce, Topped with White Cheddar Cheese

Calzone & Stromboli

Small Calzone

$17.00

Pizza turnover filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Large Calzone

$19.00

Pizza turnover filled with ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Small Stromboli

$17.00

Stuffed bread with mozzarella cheese

Large Stromboli

$19.00

Stuffed bread with mozzarella cheese

Kid's Menu

Kids Spaghetti w/ Tomato Sauce

$6.95

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$8.45

Kids Penne Pasta w/ Butter Sauce

$6.95

Kids Chicken Fingers (4)

$6.95

Kids Buffalo Wings (5)

$6.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Kids Hamburger

$6.95

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$6.95

Desserts

Housemade Cannoli

$5.95

Housemade Plain Cheesecake

$5.95

BYO Pizza

14" New York

$19.00

16" New York

$21.00

14" Deep Dish Pan

$21.00

16" Deep Dish Pan

$23.00

Sicilian

$26.00

By The Slice

By the Slice

$3.50

Medium 14" Specialty

14" NYCP Special

$27.50

Pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper, onion and mushroom

14" Vegetarian

$24.50

Mushroom, bell pepper, onion, tomato and artichoke

14" Meat Lovers

$29.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham and bacon

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$27.00

Our BBQ fried chicken, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses

14" White Pizza

$23.00

Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella and romano cheese

14" Hawaiian

$23.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham and pineapple

14" Margherita

$24.00

Our fresh tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil and garlic

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$26.00

Ranch sauce, fried chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese with buffalo wing sauce

Large 16" Specialty

16" NYCP Special

$30.50

Pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper, onion and mushroom

16" Vegetarian

$27.50

Mushroom, bell pepper, onion, tomato and artichoke

16" Meat Lovers

$32.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham and bacon

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$30.00

Our BBQ fried chicken, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses

16" White Pizza

$26.00

Ricotta white sauce, mozzarella and romano cheese

16" Hawaiian

$26.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham and pineapple

16" Margherita

$27.00

Our fresh tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil and garlic

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$29.00

Ranch sauce, fried chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese with buffalo wing sauce

10" Gluten Free Cauli Crust

10" Cauli Crust (Gluten Free)

$15.95

Dough Balls

Med Dough Ball

$5.00

Large Dough Ball

$6.00

20oz Bottled Soda

20oz Pepsi

$3.00

20oz Diet Pepsi

$3.00

20oz Sierra Mist

$3.00

20oz Mt.Dew

$3.00

20oz Dr. Pepper

$3.00

2 Liter Bottled Soda

2L Pepsi

$3.00

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.00

2L Sierra Mist

$3.00

2L Mt Dew

$3.00

2L Dr. Pepper

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

107 TOWNE DRIVE, BLUFFTON, SC 29910

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

