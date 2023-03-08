  • Home
Next Stop Brunch - Iona Location Iona Next Stop Brunch

No reviews yet

15260 McGregor Blvd

Fort Myers, FL 33908

Popular Items

THE MORNING AFTER


BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

THE MORNING AFTER

THE MORNING AFTER

$8.99

Two over-medium eggs, bacon, sausage patty, and crisp hash brown topped off with White American on a Kaiser roll.

BACON, EGG, & CHEESE

BACON, EGG, & CHEESE

$6.50

Served with two over-medium eggs and bacon on a grilled Kaiser roll, and White American cheese

SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE

SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE

$6.50

Served with two over-medium eggs and sausage on a grilled Kaiser roll, and White American cheese.

EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$4.99

HAM, EGG, & CHEESE

$6.99

LUNCH SANDWICHES

THE DON

THE DON

$8.00+

Salami, Deluxe ham, Cappy ham, and Provolone with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo.

TURKEY & CHEESE

TURKEY & CHEESE

$8.00+

Oven-gold turkey and White American served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo

TURKEY, HAM & CHEESE

TURKEY, HAM & CHEESE

$9.00+

Applewood smoked bacon, Deluxe ham, Turkey, and Cheddar comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo

HAM & CHEESE

HAM & CHEESE

$7.50+

Smoked Ham and White American served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo.

Meatball

$14.00

Half Meatball

$7.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.50

Cheeseburger

$6.75

Burger

$5.50

Chix Parm Sand

$9.99

SIDES

MACARONI SALAD

$4.99+

HASH BROWN

$1.75

Bacon

$2.00

BAKED GOODS

BANANA NUT MUFFIN

$3.25

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$3.25

CHOCOLATE CHOCOLATE MUFFIN

$3.25

CINAMMON ROLL

$3.25

CC Muffin

$3.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Take Out Brunch Restaurant. Quality and fresh breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Quick and convenient brunch and coffee. Try our Signature Iced Joe.

15260 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33908

