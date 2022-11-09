Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Nick & Stella’s Family Sports Pub

review star

No reviews yet

15271 McGregor Blvd # 14

Fort Myers, FL 33908

10" Pizza

10" Cheese

$9.99

10" House Special

$13.99

you pick three toppings

10" Vegetarian

$14.99

mushroom, onions, green pepper, black olives

10" Meat Lovers

$14.99

pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef

10" Supreme Deluxe

$15.99

pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushroom, green pepper, onions, ham

10" Classic White

$14.99

Garlic butter crust, mozzarella, ricotta, fresh basil

10" Greek

$14.99

Garlic butter crust, mozzarella, feta, black olive, onions

10" BBQ Chicken

$14.99

BBQ sauce base crust, mozzarella, grilled chicken

10" Florentine

$14.99

Garlice butter crust, mozzarella,spinach, mushrooms, onions, feta

10"Hawiian

$14.99

Garlic butter crust, mozzarella, fresh tomato, ham, pineapple

10" BLT

$14.99

Mayo base crust, mozzarella, bacon, fresh tomato, lettuce

10" Margherita

$14.99

Garlice butter crust, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, tomato

14" Pizza

14" Cheese

$11.99

14" House Special

$15.99

you pick three toppings

14" Vegetarian

$17.99

mushroom, onions, green pepper, black olives

14" Meat Lovers

$17.99

pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef

14" Supreme Deluxe

$19.99

pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushroom, green pepper, onions, ham

14" Classic white

$17.99

Garlic butter crust, mozzarella, ricotta, fresh basil

14" Greek

$17.99

Garlic butter crust, mozzarella, feta, black olive, onions

14" BBQ Chicken

$17.99

BBQ sauce base crust, mozzarella, grilled chicken

14" Florentine

$17.99

Garlice butter crust, mozzarella,spinach, mushrooms, onions, feta

14" Hawiian

$17.99

Garlic butter crust, mozzarella, fresh tomato, ham, pineapple

14" BLT

$17.99

Mayo base crust, mozzarella, bacon, fresh tomato, lettuce

14" Margherita

$17.99

Garlice butter crust, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, tomato

16" Pizza

16" Cheese

$13.99

16" House Special

$18.99

you pick three toppings

16" Meat Lovers

$19.99

pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef

16" Vegetarian

$19.99

mushroom, onions, green pepper, black olives

16" Supreme Deluxe

$21.99

pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushroom, green pepper, onions, ham

16" BBQ Chicken

$20.99

BBQ sauce base crust, mozzarella, grilled chicken

16" BLT

$20.99

Mayo base crust, mozzarella, bacon, fresh tomato, lettuce

16" Classic White

$20.99

Garlic butter crust, mozzarella, ricotta, fresh basil

16" Florentine

$20.99

Garlice butter crust, mozzarella,spinach, mushrooms, onions, feta

16" Greek

$20.99

Garlic butter crust, mozzarella, feta, black olive, onions

16" Hawiian

$20.99

Garlic butter crust, mozzarella, fresh tomato, ham, pineapple

16" Margherita

$20.99

Garlice butter crust, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, tomato

Appetizers

Cheesy Curds

$7.99

serverd with side of marinara sauce

(6) Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

serverd with side of marinara sauce

Bacon Wrapped Chicken Wings

$10.99

tossed in kickin bourbon sauce

Twisted Chicken & Waffles

$8.99

bonless fried chicken, waffle biscuits drizzled with bacon infused syrup

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.99

served with side of Yinz dipping sauce

Nacho Supreme

$10.99

chips, chili, nacho cheese, tomato, lettuce, onions, black olives, jalapenos with a side of sour cream and salsa

Spinach Pie

$8.99

Quesadilla

$10.99

choose between chicken or beef, served with cheese and grilled onions, side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa

The Overload

$10.99

beer battered onion rings, tots, cheese curds, gravy topped with bacon

Duo Dips

$7.99

Tzaziki and hummus served with pita bread

(6) Garlic Knots

$4.99

served with a side of marinara sauce

Soup of the Day

$3.99

Soup & Tossed Salad

$6.99

Potato Chips

$1.00

Homemade Chili

$4.99

Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.99

on a bed of lettuce, ham, bacon, chedder cheese, mozzarella cheese, tomato, egg, black olives, bleu cheese crumbles and choice of dressing

Sm Greek Salad

$8.99

on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onions, kalamata olives, cucumber, feta, pepperoncini peppers, with pita bread and side of Greek Dressing

Lg Greek Salad

$10.99

on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onions, kalamata olives, cucumber, feta, pepperoncini peppers, with pita bread and side of Greek Dressing

Sm Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, tossed in caesar dresssing

Lg Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine Lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, tossed in caesar dresssing

Gyro Salad

$9.99

on a bed of lettuce, gyro meat, tomato, cucmber, onions, tzaziki sauce with pita bread and a side of greek dressing

Sm Tossed Salad

$3.99

on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber with a choice of dressing

Lg Tossed Salad

$5.99

on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber with a choice of dressing

Stella's Refresher Salad

$10.99

on a bed of lettuce, candied walnuts, cucmbers, bleu cheese cumbles, pears with a side of balsamic dressing

Greek Platter

$12.99

Spinach and small Greek salad- served with a side of greek dresssing

Flat Bread

Perfecto Flatbread

$8.99

bleu cheese dressing, tomato, onion, mozzerella cheese

Basil Pesto Flatbread

$8.99

Basil pesto sauce, mozzarella and tomato

Mediterranean Flatbread

$8.99

Greek Dresssing, kalamata olives, feta cheese, banana peppers, onions and green peppers

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$9.99

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, caramelized onions topped with mozzarella cheese

Wings & Tenders

All Flat or all Drums add $1.00 per 10 count. Split charge $1.00 for every 10 that split. Any additional sauces charge .60 cents

5 Wings & Fries

$9.99

served with a side of fries. Celery and Blue Cheese

10 Wings

$13.99

Served with a side of Celery and Blue Cheese

20 Wings

$24.99

Served with a side of Celery and Blue Cheese

30 Wings

$36.99

Served with a side of Celery and Blue Cheese

50 Wings

$55.99

3 Tenders & Fries

$9.99

served with a side of fries

6 Tenders

$13.99

12 Tenders

$18.99

18 Tenders

$22.99

Subs & Sandwiches

Fried Pork Tenderloin

$10.99

Fried Pork tenderloin on a brioche bun with a side of lettuce, tomato, and onions

Gyro Sandwich

$10.99

Gyro meat wrapped perfectly with pita bread topped with tomato, onions and Tzaziki

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99

shredded beef with grilled onions and green peppers topped with mozzarella cheese

Chicken Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99

shredded chicken with grilled onions and green peppers topped with mozzarella cheese

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$10.99

meatballs, marinara sauce topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Italian Sub

$10.99

ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, creamy italian dressing. served HOT OR COLD

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

fish on a hoagie with lettuce, tomato, onions and tarter sauce on the side. Fish served grilled, blackened or fried

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.99

breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese

BLT

$8.99

bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Chioce of white, wheat or rye bread

Chicken Sandwich Your Way

$10.99

chicken grilled or fried tossed in your choice of sauce. served with lettuce, tomato, onions. Tyeriyaki style is with pineapples

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Pizza Sub

$6.99

Burger

All American Burger

$11.99

Angus beef burger on brioche bun with american cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions

Pitts Burger

$13.99

Angus beef burger with bacon. chedder cheese, cole slaw topped with fries and yinz sauce

Opa! Burger

$13.99

Angus beef burger with gyro meat, feta cheese, tzaziki saue, lettuce, tomato and onions

Hang Over Burger

$13.99

Angus beef burger, with fried egg, american cheese, bacon beer battered onion ring

Patty Melt

$11.99

Angus beef burger , grilled onions swiss chees on rye bread

Black & Bleu Burger

$13.99

Angus beef burger with blackened seasoning, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onions with bleu cheese dressing

Fitzy Burger

$13.99

Angus beef burger, Lettuce, tomato, onions, topped with shaved cornbeef and shredded cabbage topped with beer cheese sauce

Nick's Beyond Veggie Burger

$13.99

Plant based beyond burger, with lettuce, tomato, beer battered onion ring topped with Yinz sauce

Calzones

10" Calzone

$10.99

dough stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella with a side of marinara sauce

14" Calzone

$14.99

dough stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella with a side of marinara sauce

10" House Special Calzone

$14.99

dough stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella with a side of marinara sauce

14" House Special Calzone

$18.99

dough stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella with a side of marinara sauce

Strombolis

10" Stromboli

$10.99

dough stuffed with provolone, mozzarella with a side of marinara sauce

14" Stromboli

$14.99

dough stuffed with provolone, mozzarella with a side of marinara sauce

10" House Special Stromboli

$14.99

dough stuffed with provolone, mozzarella with a side of marinara sauce

14" House Special Stromboli

$18.99

dough stuffed with provolone, mozzarella with a side of marinara sauce

Main Events

Spaghetti

$10.99

served with salad and garlic bread

Add Meatballs

$2.99

Texas Style Spaghetti

$12.99

served with chili, onions and melted chedder cheese. served with salad and garlic bread

Meatloaf

$11.99

served with mashpotatos, gray and vegtables

Fish & Chips

$12.99

served with fries and cole slaw. fish choice of fried, grilled, blackened or lemon pepper

Potatoes

French Fries

$4.99

Cheesy Fries

$5.99

Cajun Fries

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Gravy Fries

$5.99

Greek Fries

$7.99

topped with feta and greek seasoning

Plain Tater Tots

$4.99

Loaded Tater Tots

$10.99

nacho cheese, chili, diced onions, jalapenos, crispy bacon with a side of sour cream

Dessert

Dessert flavors and availability May vary.

Cakes

$7.99

Baklava

$6.99

2 Tier Cake

$45.00

Pre Orders ONLY!

4 Tier Cake

$55.00

Pre Orders ONLY!

1/2 Sheet Cake

$75.00

Pre Orders ONLY!

Whole Sheet Cake

$95.00

Pre Orders ONLY!

Slice Pie

$4.99

Baklava Sundea

$5.99

Love Boat Ice Cream

$3.99

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$3.99

Tray of Baklava

$75.00

Pre Orders ONLY!

Pumpkin Whole Pie

$18.00Out of stock

Pre Orders ONLY!

Pecan Whole Pie

$25.00Out of stock

Must pre order

Pecan Pie Slice

$4.99

Pumpkin log

$15.00Out of stock

Must pre order

Apple Whole Pie

$10.00

pecan Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Cookie platter

$25.00

Custom cake

$90.00

Greek Dessert

$5.99

Kids Meal

Kid Spg Sauce

$4.99

Kids Tenders

$4.99

Kids Drink

$4.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kid Hot dog

$4.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Kid PB&J

$4.99

Mic. Food

Ranch

$0.60

Blue Cheese

$0.60

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Pita Bread

$1.50

Cole Slaw

$0.60

Marinara sauce

$0.60

Garlic Butter

$0.60

Side Hot

$0.60

Side Medium

$0.60

Side Mild

$0.60

Sd Tzanziki

$0.60

Sd Nacho Cheese

$0.60

Tarter

$0.60

Sour Cream

$0.60

Salsa

$0.60
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:45 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:45 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:45 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:45 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:45 am
