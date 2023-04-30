Nonna’s Pizza "A Taste of Italy"
1491 Hurffville Road
Deptford, NJ 08096
Food
Appetizer
Nonnas Meatball
homemade meatballs with ricotta, cheese and long hot pepper
Whipped Ricotta With Honey
ricotta cheese with honey and bread
Garlic Knots
Homemade Chicken Cutlets
our version of chicken fingers with french friez
Mozzarella Nuggets
just nuggets
Ala Vodka Nuggets
vodka sauce and cheese
Loaded Nuggets
bacon whiz and ranch
Pizza Nuggets
pizza sauce with cheese
Garlic Parm Nuggets
garlic parm seasoning
Buffalo Nuggets
buffalo sauce and ranch
Fries
Cheese Fries
choice of cheese
Loaded Fries
bacon cheese ranch
Pizza Fries
pizza sauce and cheese
Ala Vodka Fries
vodka and cheese
Garlic Parm
garlic parm seasonings
Buffalo Fries
buffalo sauce and ranch
6 Chicken Wings
12 Chicken Wings
24 Chicken Wings
Caprese Salad
fresh mozzarella basil balsamic glaze
Eggplant Stack
fried eggplant fresh mozzarella balsamic glaze
Cheese steak eggrolls
Long hots
Broccoli rabe
Spinach
Roasted peppers
Salad
Caesar Salad
parmesan cheese croutons
Meatball Salad
meatball lettuce kalamata olives, tomatoes cucumber provolone cheese, red onion croutons roasted peppers
Antipasto Salad
lettuce, roasted peppers ,salami, provolone,ham, black olives, red onion, crotons
Cheese Steak Salad
lettuce ,red onion,roasted peppers
Chicken Cheese Steak Salad
lettuce ,red onion,roasted peppers
Italian Tuna Salad
lettuce ,red onion,roasted peppers, croutons (tuna is not mixed)
Chef Salad
lettuce ,red onion,roasted peppers,ham, turkey,american cheese ,egg,cucumbers,
Hoagie
Speciality Hoagie
Old Italian
prosciutto,suppersotta,provolone,LTO
Spicy Pesce
italian tuna .roasted peppers,hot pepper spread, provolone
Nonnas Special
dried capicola ,prosciutto,sopressata, arugula, fresh Mozzarella, balsamic dressing, roasted peppers
Pigs Heaven
prosciutto,roasted pork,arugula,fresh mozzarella,balsamic dressing , roasted peppers
The Di
salami , dried capicola,roasted peppers,fresh mozzarella,balsamic dressing
Steak
Steak
fresh cut ribeye
Cheese Steak
fresh cut ribeye choice of cheese
Cheese Steak Special
fresh cut rib eye long hot f,o, cooper, sharp cheese
Cheese Steak Hoagie
fresh cut rib eye LTO
Pizza Steak
fresh cut ribeye pizza sauce cheese
Mushroom Steak
fresh cut ribeye mushrooms and cheese
Pepper Steak
fresh cut rib eye peppers and cheese
Chick Steak
Chicken Steak
marinated fresh chicken
Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie
Mushroom Chicken Cheese Steak
Pepper Chicken Cheese Steak
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
Spinach Chicken Cheese Steak
Broccoli Rabe Chicken Cheese Steak
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
buffalo sauce and ranch
Chicken Cheese Steak
marinated fresh chicken choice of cheese
Cutlet
Chicken Cutlet
fresh homemade cutlets
Chicken Cutlet Hoagie
fresh homemade cutlets,LTO
Chicken Cutlet Broccoli Rabe Sharp Provolone
Chicken Cutlet Parm
fresh homemade cutlets,sauce and cheese
Chicken Cutlet Roasted Peppers Fresh Mozzarella
Chicken Cutlet Fresh Mozzarella Tomatoes Balsamic Glaze
Specialty Cutlets
Lil Nicky
fresh homemade cutlet ,ala vodka sauce, mozzarella cheese
La Veronica
fresh homemade cutlet ,broccoli rabe,roasted peppers , provolone
Dana
fresh homemade cutlet spinach,alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese
Godzilla
fresh homemade cutlet ,prosciutto,balsamic dressing,roasted peppers
The Godfather
fresh homemade chicken cutlet fried eggplant ,roasted peppers,sharp provolone
Sandwich
Meatball
homemade meatball with sauce
Meatball Parm
homemade meatball with sauce and mozzarella cheese
Sunday Morning
homemade fried meatball ,sharp provolone, long hot,fried onions
Eggplant
fried eggplant ,roasted peppers.sharp provolone
Eggplant Parm
fried eggplant,sauce and mozzarella cheese
Veggie Hot Or Cold
fried eggplant,roasted peppers,broccoli rabe,provolone
Sausage Pepper And Onion
Sausage Broccoli Rabe Provolone
Pepper And Egg
Pepper Egg And Potato
Roast Pork
pork made in house
Roast Pork Broccoli Rabe Provolone
pork made in house
Roast Pork Roasted Peppers Provolone
pork made in house
Roast Pork Spinach Provolone
pork made in house
Stromboli
Cheese Steak Stromboli
fresh cut ribeye choice of cheese
Ham And Cheese Stromboli
Italian Meat Stromboli
ham ,capicola,salami mozzarella cheese
Pepperoni And Cheese Stromboli
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
fresh marinated chicken buffalo sauce mozzarella cheese
Sausage Pepper And Onion Stromboli
Broccoli And Cheese Stromboli
Veggie Stromboli
fried eggplant,roasted peppers,broccoli, spinach
Roast Pork Broccoli Rabe Roasted Peppers
Chicken Cutlet Fried Stromboli
Grilled Vodka Sauce And Mozzarella Cheese Stromboli
Mimi Stromboli’s
Calzone
Round Pizza
Specialty Pizza Rectangle
Nonnas Original Rectangular
red sauce,mozzarella cheese ,grated parm
Upside Down
mozzarella on bottom sauce on the top grated parm
Spicy Pepperoni Rectangular
diablo sauce, cupped pepperoni hot honey ,grated parm
Angry Nonna Rectangular
diablo sauce, hot suppersotta,hot honey,grated parm
Fun Guy Rectangular
white pie, fresh mushrooms,whipped ricotta,caramelized onions ,mozzarella cheese , grated parm
Baba
red sauce, sausage,roasted peppers whipped ricotta,grated parm
Sunday Supper
red sauce , fried meatballs,caramelized onions, whipped ricotta,long hots
The Hog
white pie, provolone cheese on the bottom roasted pork,roasted peppers,broccoli rabe on top
Mangia
red sauce, sausage ,cupped pepperoni mushrooms,onions,roasted peppers
Our Famous Caccia Di Pepe
homemade cream sauce mozzarella, grated parm , black pepper
Ala Vodka
vodka sauce , mozzarella cheese
