Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nonna’s Pizza "A Taste of Italy"

review star

No reviews yet

1491 Hurffville Road

Deptford, NJ 08096

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Slices

Slice

$3.00

Square Slice

$4.00

Slice w topping

$3.50

Square Slice w topping

$4.50

Appetizer

Nonnas Meatball

$13.00

homemade meatballs with ricotta, cheese and long hot pepper

Whipped Ricotta With Honey

$13.00

ricotta cheese with honey and bread

Garlic Knots

$5.50Out of stock

Homemade Chicken Cutlets

$10.00

our version of chicken fingers with french friez

Mozzarella Nuggets

$8.50

just nuggets

Ala Vodka Nuggets

$9.50

vodka sauce and cheese

Loaded Nuggets

$10.50

bacon whiz and ranch

Pizza Nuggets

$9.50

pizza sauce with cheese

Garlic Parm Nuggets

$9.50

garlic parm seasoning

Buffalo Nuggets

$9.50

buffalo sauce and ranch

Fries

$6.50

Cheese Fries

$7.50

choice of cheese

Loaded Fries

$10.00

bacon cheese ranch

Pizza Fries

$8.50

pizza sauce and cheese

Ala Vodka Fries

$8.50

vodka and cheese

Garlic Parm

$8.50

garlic parm seasonings

Buffalo Fries

$8.50

buffalo sauce and ranch

6 Chicken Wings

$8.99

12 Chicken Wings

$16.99

24 Chicken Wings

$24.99

Caprese Salad

$10.00

fresh mozzarella basil balsamic glaze

Eggplant Stack

$11.50

fried eggplant fresh mozzarella balsamic glaze

Cheese steak eggrolls

$8.99

Long hots

$3.00

Broccoli rabe

$4.00

Spinach

$3.00

Roasted peppers

$3.00

Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

parmesan cheese croutons

Meatball Salad

$13.00

meatball lettuce kalamata olives, tomatoes cucumber provolone cheese, red onion croutons roasted peppers

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

lettuce, roasted peppers ,salami, provolone,ham, black olives, red onion, crotons

Cheese Steak Salad

$13.00

lettuce ,red onion,roasted peppers

Chicken Cheese Steak Salad

$13.00

lettuce ,red onion,roasted peppers

Italian Tuna Salad

$12.00

lettuce ,red onion,roasted peppers, croutons (tuna is not mixed)

Chef Salad

$13.00Out of stock

lettuce ,red onion,roasted peppers,ham, turkey,american cheese ,egg,cucumbers,

Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$11.00

imported ham ,genoa salami,capicola,provolone ,LTO

Turkey And Cheese

$10.75

turkey and american cheese, LTO

Ham And Cheese

$10.75

ham , american cheese ,LTO

Mixed Cheese

$9.75

provolone,american cheese,mozzarella, LTO

Speciality Hoagie

Old Italian

$12.00

prosciutto,suppersotta,provolone,LTO

Spicy Pesce

$11.50

italian tuna .roasted peppers,hot pepper spread, provolone

Nonnas Special

$12.50

dried capicola ,prosciutto,sopressata, arugula, fresh Mozzarella, balsamic dressing, roasted peppers

Pigs Heaven

$12.50

prosciutto,roasted pork,arugula,fresh mozzarella,balsamic dressing , roasted peppers

The Di

$11.00

salami , dried capicola,roasted peppers,fresh mozzarella,balsamic dressing

Steak

Steak

$9.99

fresh cut ribeye

Cheese Steak

$11.50

fresh cut ribeye choice of cheese

Cheese Steak Special

$12.99

fresh cut rib eye long hot f,o, cooper, sharp cheese

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$12.50

fresh cut rib eye LTO

Pizza Steak

$11.50

fresh cut ribeye pizza sauce cheese

Mushroom Steak

$12.00

fresh cut ribeye mushrooms and cheese

Pepper Steak

$12.00

fresh cut rib eye peppers and cheese

Chick Steak

Chicken Steak

$9.99

marinated fresh chicken

Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie

$12.50

Mushroom Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.00

Pepper Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.00

Spinach Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.00

Broccoli Rabe Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.00

buffalo sauce and ranch

Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.50

marinated fresh chicken choice of cheese

Cutlet

Chicken Cutlet

$9.99

fresh homemade cutlets

Chicken Cutlet Hoagie

$10.50

fresh homemade cutlets,LTO

Chicken Cutlet Broccoli Rabe Sharp Provolone

$11.50

Chicken Cutlet Parm

$11.00

fresh homemade cutlets,sauce and cheese

Chicken Cutlet Roasted Peppers Fresh Mozzarella

$11.50

Chicken Cutlet Fresh Mozzarella Tomatoes Balsamic Glaze

$11.50

Specialty Cutlets

Lil Nicky

$12.00

fresh homemade cutlet ,ala vodka sauce, mozzarella cheese

La Veronica

$12.50

fresh homemade cutlet ,broccoli rabe,roasted peppers , provolone

Dana

$12.50

fresh homemade cutlet spinach,alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese

Godzilla

$13.50

fresh homemade cutlet ,prosciutto,balsamic dressing,roasted peppers

The Godfather

$12.50

fresh homemade chicken cutlet fried eggplant ,roasted peppers,sharp provolone

Sandwich

Meatball

$10.50

homemade meatball with sauce

Meatball Parm

$11.50

homemade meatball with sauce and mozzarella cheese

Sunday Morning

$12.00

homemade fried meatball ,sharp provolone, long hot,fried onions

Eggplant

$11.00

fried eggplant ,roasted peppers.sharp provolone

Eggplant Parm

$11.00

fried eggplant,sauce and mozzarella cheese

Veggie Hot Or Cold

$12.00

fried eggplant,roasted peppers,broccoli rabe,provolone

Sausage Pepper And Onion

$10.00

Sausage Broccoli Rabe Provolone

$12.00

Pepper And Egg

$8.99

Pepper Egg And Potato

$9.99

Roast Pork

$10.99

pork made in house

Roast Pork Broccoli Rabe Provolone

$12.00

pork made in house

Roast Pork Roasted Peppers Provolone

$11.50

pork made in house

Roast Pork Spinach Provolone

$11.50

pork made in house

Stromboli

Cheese Steak Stromboli

$21.00

fresh cut ribeye choice of cheese

Ham And Cheese Stromboli

$17.00

Italian Meat Stromboli

$20.00

ham ,capicola,salami mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni And Cheese Stromboli

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$18.00

fresh marinated chicken buffalo sauce mozzarella cheese

Sausage Pepper And Onion Stromboli

$18.00

Broccoli And Cheese Stromboli

$17.00

Veggie Stromboli

$20.00

fried eggplant,roasted peppers,broccoli, spinach

Roast Pork Broccoli Rabe Roasted Peppers

$20.00

Chicken Cutlet Fried Stromboli

$20.00

Grilled Vodka Sauce And Mozzarella Cheese Stromboli

$20.00

Mimi Stromboli’s

$6.50

Calzone

Pepperoni Calzone

$10.00

Ham And Ricotta Calzone

$10.00

Cheese Calzone With Red Sauce

$9.00

Cheese Calzone With Vodka Sauce

$9.00

Round Pizza

Plain Pizza

$16.99

Margherita Pizza

$16.99

fresh mozzarella basil sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.00

Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$21.00

Sausage Broccoli Rabe Pizza

$21.00

All Day Breakfast Pizza

$18.00

egg,cheese choice of meat

Veggie Pizza

$20.00

broccoli ,fried eggplant,roasted peppers,mozzarella

White Pizza

$16.99

Specialty Pizza Rectangle

Nonnas Original Rectangular

$18.00

red sauce,mozzarella cheese ,grated parm

Upside Down

$18.00

mozzarella on bottom sauce on the top grated parm

Spicy Pepperoni Rectangular

$20.00

diablo sauce, cupped pepperoni hot honey ,grated parm

Angry Nonna Rectangular

$21.00

diablo sauce, hot suppersotta,hot honey,grated parm

Fun Guy Rectangular

$21.00

white pie, fresh mushrooms,whipped ricotta,caramelized onions ,mozzarella cheese , grated parm

Baba

$25.00

red sauce, sausage,roasted peppers whipped ricotta,grated parm

Sunday Supper

$23.00

red sauce , fried meatballs,caramelized onions, whipped ricotta,long hots

The Hog

$26.00

white pie, provolone cheese on the bottom roasted pork,roasted peppers,broccoli rabe on top

Mangia

$26.00

red sauce, sausage ,cupped pepperoni mushrooms,onions,roasted peppers

Our Famous Caccia Di Pepe

$25.00

homemade cream sauce mozzarella, grated parm , black pepper

Ala Vodka

$21.00

vodka sauce , mozzarella cheese

Sides

Broccoli Rabe

$3.00

Long Hots

$3.00

Roasted Peppers

$1.50

Spinach

$1.50

Dessert

Zeppoli

$6.00

6 pieces of sugary fried dough

Drink

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.50

2 Liter Soda

$3.00

Seltzer

$2.50

Bottled soda

$2.00

Water

$1.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1491 Hurffville Road, Deptford, NJ 08096

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Cantina Restaurant - 630 Lower Landing Rd
orange starNo Reviews
630 Lower Landing Rd Blackwood, NJ 08012
View restaurantnext
Benny's Brick Oven Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
700 B South Black Horse Pike Blackwood, NJ 08012
View restaurantnext
DeliCozy
orange starNo Reviews
100 Station ave Glendora, NJ 08029
View restaurantnext
Carollo's Family Restaurant & Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
860 Rt 168 Turnersville, NJ 08012
View restaurantnext
Irish Hill Tavern - 810 E Clements Bridge Rd
orange starNo Reviews
810 E Clements Bridge Rd Runnemede, NJ 08078
View restaurantnext
The Wing Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
200 Hurffville Rd Washington, NJ 08012
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Deptford
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Blackwood
review star
No reviews yet
Somerdale
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Haddonfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Philadelphia
review star
Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
Clementon
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston