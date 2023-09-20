Specials

Filet Dinner for Two

$50.00

Steak Dinner for Two

$40.00

Bourbon Street Filet

$30.00

Black & Bleu Ribeye

$28.00

Ribs (Half Rack)

$16.00

Ribs (Full Rack)

$28.00

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$10.00

Crab Leg Cluster Basket

$20.00

Ribeye Dinner for Two

$46.00

Shrimp & Crab Grits

$25.00

Desserts

NY Cheesecake

$6.00

Triple Layer Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Reese's Pie

$7.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$7.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00

Apple Pie

$7.00

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.00

North Flow Shrimp

$11.00

Loaded Cheese Fries

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Crab Rangoons

$9.00

Boneless Wings (Half Dozen)

$6.00

Boneless Wings (Dozen)

$10.00

Spicy Cheese Curds

$8.00

Fried Green Beans

$8.00

Tater Kegs

$9.00

Soups & Salads

French Onion Soup (Bowl)

$6.00

Garden Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

North Flow Wedge

$10.00

Steaks

14 Oz New York Strip

$22.00

8 Oz Sirloin

$15.00

Bourbon Street Filet Tips

$14.00

Hamburger Steak

$13.00

Hamburger Steak (Add Onion & Mushroom)

$14.00

8 Oz Filet

$27.00

Filet Neptune

$35.00

Surf & Turf

$27.00

14 Oz Ribeye

$25.00

Burgers

Plain Jane Burger

$10.00

Plain Jane Bacon Burger

$11.00

Steakhouse Burger

$12.00

Roaring Gap Burger

$13.00

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$13.00

Mason Dixon Burger

$15.00

Main Plates

(2) Crab Cake Dinner

$19.00

Hawaiian Chicken

$17.00

California Chicken

$17.00

Chicken Tortellini

$17.00

Adult Chicken Tenders

$12.00

(1) Montreal Pork Chop

$10.00

(2) Montreal Pork Chops

$15.00

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$15.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Fried Chicken Club

$11.00

New York Strip Sandwich

$14.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders/FF

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese/FF

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders/FF

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese/FF

$5.00

Drinks

Water

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Mtn Dew

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Starry

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Dt Dr Pepper

$2.00

Dt Mtn Dew

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Arnold Palmer (tea & lemonade)

$3.00

Add Protein

Add 6 shrimp

$6.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Add Crab Cake

$8.00

Add Salmon

$9.00

Add Filet Tips

$7.00

Add Pork Chop

$6.00

Add Burger

$6.00

Bar Menu

Draft Night

$2.50

Strawberry Daiquiri

$5.00

Pina Colada Daiquiri

$5.00

Miami Vice Daiquiri

$5.00

Crown Regular

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Crown Salted Caramel

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Seagrams Seven

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Kill Devil Silver

$8.00

Kill Devil Gold

$8.00

Admiral Rum Coconut

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Gordon's Gin

$8.00

Hendrick's Gin

$8.00

Tanquary Gin

$8.00

Absolut

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.00

Smirnoff Watermelon

$8.00

Smirnoff Caramel

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Lunazul

$8.00

Patron

$9.00

Don Julio

$9.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Jager

$8.00

Extra Side Item

Asparagus

$2.50

Mac & Cheese

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Loaded Mash

$4.00

Loaded Baked

$4.00

French Fry

$2.50

Side Salad

$2.50

Sweet Potato Fry

$2.50

Baked Potato

$2.50

Staff Menu

Staff CB Sliders/FF

Staff Grilled Cheese/FF

Staff Chicken Tenders/FF

Staff 4 oz CBurger/FF

Staff Loaded Cheese Fries

Staff Garden Salad/Chic Tenders

Brunch Menu

Build Omelette

$13.00

French Toast (Strawberry Cheesecake)

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

Brunch Burger

$13.00

Blackened Salmon or Crab Cake Salad

$18.00

Brunch Sandwich

$13.00