Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oldhouse Goods

review star

No reviews yet

599 Hwy 16 South

Jefferson, NC 28640

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Chips

North Carolina Kettle Chips

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hometown eatery serving customizable, fresh to order, breakfast, lunch, ice cream and beverages. We offer multiple ways to enjoy your time with us, whether it's on your way to work in the drive thru, with your laptop in our cozy shop, or outside with beautiful mountain views. We pride ourselves in offering a comfortable and fun space for our local community and visiting guests, with shopping and gardening supplies at Third Day Market right next door.

Location

599 Hwy 16 South, Jefferson, NC 28640

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Stateline Outpost & Grub - 3979 Jefferson Highway
orange starNo Reviews
3979 Jefferson Highway Mouth of Wilson, VA 24363
View restaurantnext
Booneshine Brewing Co. - 465 Industrial Park Drive
orange starNo Reviews
465 Industrial Park Drive Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
The High Country Greek
orange star4.8 • 256
507 Bamboo Rd. Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Macado's - Boone
orange starNo Reviews
539 W King Street Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Lost Province Brewing Co
orange star4.5 • 1,404
130 N Depot St Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Boonies Chicago Style Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
610 Blowing Rock Road Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Jefferson
Boone
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Wilkesboro
review star
No reviews yet
Abingdon
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Elkin
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Hickory
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Yadkinville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston