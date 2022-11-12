Oldhouse Goods
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Hometown eatery serving customizable, fresh to order, breakfast, lunch, ice cream and beverages. We offer multiple ways to enjoy your time with us, whether it's on your way to work in the drive thru, with your laptop in our cozy shop, or outside with beautiful mountain views. We pride ourselves in offering a comfortable and fun space for our local community and visiting guests, with shopping and gardening supplies at Third Day Market right next door.
Location
599 Hwy 16 South, Jefferson, NC 28640
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stateline Outpost & Grub - 3979 Jefferson Highway
No Reviews
3979 Jefferson Highway Mouth of Wilson, VA 24363
View restaurant
Booneshine Brewing Co. - 465 Industrial Park Drive
No Reviews
465 Industrial Park Drive Boone, NC 28607
View restaurant
More near Jefferson