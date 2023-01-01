  • Home
A map showing the location of Tastee Freez 1248 South Main Street

Tastee Freez 1248 South Main Street

No reviews yet

1248 South Main Street

Galax, VA 24333

Main Menu

Sandwiches

Hotdog

$2.00

Footlong Hotdog

$3.00

Corndog

$2.00

Cheeseburger

$3.50

Hamburger

$3.25

Double Cheeseburger

$5.25

Double Hamburger

$5.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$4.50

Bacon Hamburger

$3.50

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$5.50

Bacon Double Hamburger

$5.25

Big T

$5.00

Philly Steak

$5.00

Chicken Philly

$5.00

Grilled Chicken

$4.25

Flounder

$5.50

Chicken Filet

$3.50

Monster Burger

$6.50

8oz Hamburger Steak

$5.50

Clux Deluxe

$4.25

Spicy Deluxe

$4.25

Chicken Salad

$3.50

Tuna Salad

$3.50

Ham and Cheese

$3.25

Fried Bologna

$2.50

BLT

$3.50

Grilled Cheese

$2.25

BBQ- Small

$3.75

BBQ- Large

$4.50

Bacon & Egg

$3.50

Ham & Egg

$3.50

Chuckwagon

$3.75

Baskets

Hotdog Basket

$6.00

Footlong Basket

$6.00

Corndog Basket

$6.00

Cheeseburger Basket

$6.25

Hamburger Basket

$6.00

Double Cheeseburger Basket

$7.25

Double Hamburger Basket

$7.00

Bacon Cheeseburger Basket

$6.75

Bacon Hamburger Basket

$6.50

Bacon Double Cheeseburger Basket

$7.75

Bacon Double Hamburger Basket

$7.50

Big T Basket

$7.50

Philly Steak Basket

$6.75

Chicken Philly Basket

$6.75

Grilled Chicken Basket

$6.50

Flounder Basket

$6.75

Chicken Filet Basket

$5.50

Monster Burger Basket

$8.25

8oz Hamburger Basket

$7.25

Clux Deluxe Basket

$6.50

Spicy Deluxe Basket

$6.50

Chicken Salad

$5.50

Tuna Salad Basket

$5.50

Ham and Cheese Basket

$5.25

Fried Bologna Basket

$4.50

BLT Basket

$5.50

Grilled Cheese Basket

$4.25

BBQ-Small Basket

$5.50

BBQ-Large Basket

$6.25

3 Chicken Tender Basket

$5.00

5 Chicken Tender Basket

$6.25

Shrimp Basket

$7.00

Chuckwagon Basket

$5.50

Plates

3 Tender Plate

$6.50

6 Tender Plate

$7.50

BBQ Plate

$7.75

Hamburger Steak Plate

$7.25

Flounder Plate

$7.50

Shrimp Plate

$8.00

Tuna Plate

$6.25

Grilled Chicken Plate

$6.75

Chuckwagon Plate

$6.75

Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$9.99

16" Cheese Pizza

$11.99

12" Pepperoni Pizza

$10.99

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$12.99

12" Supreme Pizza

$15.99

16" Supreme Pizza

$17.99

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.99

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99

12" Pepperoni Lovers Pizza

$15.99

16" Pepperoni Lovers Pizza

$17.99

Salads

Small Garden

$3.50

Large Garden

$4.25

Small Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$5.50

Small Crispy Chicken Salad

$6.50

Crispy Chicken Salad

$5.50

Small Chef Salad

$6.50

Chef Salad

$5.50

Kids

Kids Hotdog

$4.00

Kids Corndog

$4.00

Kids Hamburger

$4.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$4.00

Sides

1 Piece Chicken Tender

$1.00

3 Chicken Tenders

$3.25

6 Chicken Tenders

$6.00

French Fries

$2.25+

Onion Rings

$2.75+

Hushpuppies (6)

$1.50

Hushpuppies (8)

$2.00

Weenie

$1.50

Shrimp

$5.00

12oz Slaw

$3.00

16oz Slaw

$4.00

24oz Slaw

$6.00

Potato Wedges

$3.00

Cheese Sticks

$4.00

Extra Ranch

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Sweets

Milkshakes

Kids Milkshake

$3.00

Small Milkshake

$3.50

Large Milkshake

$4.00

Boston Shake

$4.50

Hand Dipped

Kids Scoop

$2.00

1 Scoop

$2.50

2 Scoop

$3.25

3 Scoop

$4.25

Sundaes

1/2 Banana Split

$3.50

Full Banana Split

$4.75

1/2 Sundae

$3.50

Full Sundae

$4.25

Hot Fudge Cake

$3.75

Brownie Sundae

$3.75

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.75

Brownie

$1.00

Dipping Dots

Dipping Dots

$4.00

Totally Bananas

Totally Bananas Chocolate

Totally Bananas Chocolate

$4.00
Totally Bananas Chocolate w/Nuts

Totally Bananas Chocolate w/Nuts

$4.00
Totally Bananas Sprinkles

Totally Bananas Sprinkles

$4.00

Drinks

Drink

Kids Drink

$1.50

Small Drink

$2.00

Large Drink

$2.25

Coffee

$2.00

Water

$0.25

Large Water

$0.25

Ice

$0.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Call in orders, Order Online or Come by and place your order and enjoy fast, friendly curb service! Featuring Hershey hand dipped ice cream and shakes, Jesse Jones Hotdogs and Chili, and mouth watering burgers made to order!

Location

1248 South Main Street, Galax, VA 24333

Directions

