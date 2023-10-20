Food

Starters

Sweet Fries App
$8.00
Daily Soup
$5.00
Side Salad App
$5.00
Fried Okra
$9.00
Chicken Tenders
$10.00
Fried Green Beans
$9.00
Corn Fritters
$9.00
Onion Rings
$9.00
Fried Pickles
$9.00

Salads

Daily Soup
$5.00
Side Salad
$5.00
Feta Chk Salad
$12.00
Oriental Chk Salad
$12.00
Fried Chk Salad
$12.00
Grill Chk Salad
$12.00
Combo Salad
$12.00
Chk Cobb Salad
$12.00
Soup/Salad Combo
$10.00

Sandwich

Available until 4pm
Grilled Mahi Sand
$14.00
Fried Flounder Sand
$11.50
BBQ Pork Sand
$11.50
Choice Beef Sand
$11.50
Turkey Sand
$11.50
Grilled Chicken Sand
$11.50
Texas Toast Pork Sand
$11.50
Daily Sand Special until 4pm
$14.80
Take Out Pulled Pork Sand
$10.00

Take out only, All day

Ribs

Full Rack Ribs
$20.00
Half Rack Ribs
$15.00
Rib Combo
$15.99

Lunch Plates

Fried Flounder Plate
$13.00
BBQ Pork Plate
$12.00
Beef Plate
$12.00
Turkey Plate
$12.00
BBQ Chicken Plate
$12.00
Grilled Chicken Plate
$12.00
Sausage plate
$12.00

Burgers

Swiss Burger
$12.00
Cheddar Burger
$12.00
Black & Blue Burger
$12.00
Plain Burger
$11.50

Dinner Plates

Grilled Mahi Dinner
$19.00
Fried Flounder Dinner
$16.00
BBQ Pork Dinner
$15.00
Beef Dinner
$15.00
Turkey Dinner
$15.00
BBQ Chicken Dinner
$15.00
Grilled Chicken Dinner
$15.00
3 Meat BBQ Combo
$16.00
2 Meat BBQ Combo
$15.00
Fried Shrimp
$15.00
Chick Tenders Platter
$15.00
Sausage Dinner
$14.99

Daily Specials

Daily Sand Special until 4pm
$14.80
Take Out Pulled Pork Sand
$10.00

Take out only, All day

Sides

Side Baked Bean
$3.00
Side Swt Potato
$3.00
Side Mac and Cheese
$3.00
Side Baked Pot
$3.00
Side Limas
$3.00
Side of Fries
$3.00
Side Collards
$3.00
Side Green Beans
$3.00
Side Slaw
$3.00
Side Corn Sal
$3.00
Side Onion Ring
$3.00
Side Corn Frit
$3.00
Side Okra
$3.00
Side Sweet Fries
$3.00
SIde Black Eyed Peas
$3.00

A la carte

Pork Pound
$17.00
Pork Half Pound
$9.00
Whole Chicken
$17.00
Half Chicken
$9.00
Turkey Pound
$17.00
Turkey Half Pound
$9.00
Beef Pound
$17.00
Beef Half Pound
$9.00
Gallon ToGo
$40.00
Quart ToGo
$14.00
Pint ToGo
$7.00
Ribs Full Rack
$16.50

Kids Meal

Kid Tender
$6.00
Kids Ribs
$7.00
Kids Burger
$6.00
Kids BBQ Sand
$6.00
Kids BBQ Plate
$6.00
Kids Mac
$6.00
Kids Shrimp
$6.00

Dessert

Blk Cobb
$7.00
Peach Cobb
$7.00
Lava Cake
$7.00

Drinks

Tea and Soda

Gallon Beverage
$8.00
Small Tea/Soda
$2.80
Large Tea/Soda
$3.30