Oasis Diner 1277 New Jersey 23

1277 New Jersey Highway 23

Butler, NJ 07405

Order Again

mornings!

West Coast BLT

$14.95

Avocado Toast

$14.95

Eggs Benedicts

Croque Madame

$18.95

Breakfast Burger

$13.95

Sweet French

$10.95

Hash Brown

Yogurt Parfait

$10.95

Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

Breakfast Croissant

$13.95

Cappuccino

$3.45

egg whites!

Turbo

$13.95

Essence

$12.95

eggs!

Eggs

$6.95

omelets!

The absolute goat

$12.95

West coast classic

$11.95

Chicken Fajitas

$13.95

Florentine

$12.95

Greek

$12.95

Navajo

$12.95

Mexican

$11.95

Harvest special

$12.95

Omelet

$6.95

french toast!

Cozy FT

$12.95

Rolling FT

$12.95

Nutella & Bacon FT

$13.95

Crispy PB & Chocolate FT

$12.95

Deluxe FT

$14.95

French Toast

$8.95

buttermilk pancakes!

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.95

Fruity & Nutty Pancakes

$13.95

Pancake Sandwich

$13.95

Deluxe Pancakes

$14.95

Pancakes

$8.95

Short Stack Pancakes

$6.95

Single Pancake

Silver Dollar Pancakes

waffles!

Red, White & Blue

$13.95

Chicken & Cheddar

$14.95

Belgian Waffle

$7.95

appetizers!

Sampler

$14.95

Buffalo Wings

$13.95

Jack Daniel's Wings

$14.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

Feta Sticks

$12.95

Tuna Tartare Cups

$21.95

Loaded French Fries

Fried Calamari

Zuccinin Chips

sammies & their Mexican friend

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$15.95

Corned Beef Reuben

$15.95

Tuna Melt

$13.95

Avocado Smashed

$13.95

French Dip

$16.95

Cheese Steak

$16.95

Texas BBQ Sandwich

Chicken Quessadilla

$13.95

Pastrami Reuben

$15.95

Turkey Cluv

$14.95

Steak Quesaddilla

$15.95

paninis & wraps!

California Chicken Panini

$15.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Turkey BLT Wrap

$14.95

Roast Beef & Provolone Panini

Caesar's Panini

$14.95

Philly Cheesteak Wrap

Avocado Tuna Salad Wrap

$14.95

Chicken Pesto Panini

$14.95

burgers!

Hamburger

$8.45

Cheeseburger

$9.95

Jersey Shore VIP Burger

$14.95

Blackened Angues Burger

$14.95

Bourbon Street Mash Burger

$17.95

California Turkey Burger

$14.95

Chicken Breast Pardise

$13.95

God Buster Burger

$27.95

Meatless Tempation Burger

$15.95

salads!

Chipotle Salad

$16.95

Cobb Salad

$15.95

Asian Salad

$14.95

Caesar Salad

$16.95

Berry Spinach Salad

$14.95

Arugula Madness Salad

$14.95

Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

$16.95

Greek Salad

$12.95

kid's menu!

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$4.95

Cheese Quessadillas & Fries

$8.95

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.95

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.95

Kid's Pasta

$7.95

Mini Burger & Fries

$9.95

Mini Sampler

$8.95

Kid's Pancake

$8.95

Kid's French Toast

$8.95

sides!

Bacon

$4.25

Ham

$4.25

Taylor Ham

$4.25

Home Fries

$3.95

Fruit Cup

$4.95

Corned Beef Hash

$6.25

Sausage

$4.25

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$6.95

Soup

Cup

$3.95

Bowl

$3.95

Classics

Baked Meatloaf

$17.95

Bolognese

$17.95

Chicken Parm

$18.95

Dublin Fish & Chips

$16.95

Fettuccine Carbonara

$21.95

Filet of Basa Francese

$19.95

Hot Open Roast Turkey

$17.95

Global Infusion

Vegan Tourlou Tower

$18.95

Norwegian Wild Salmon

$26.95

Rib Eye Steak

$31.95

Carribean Pineapple Chicken

$25.95

Pork Chop

$26.95

Pan Sear Teriaki Tuna

$27.95

Half Roasted Amish Chicken

$24.95

Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Juice

$2.60

Soft Drinks

$2.75

Milk

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Espresso

$2.95

Cappuccino

$3.45

Double Espresso

$3.25

Apple Cider

$4.95

Hot Latte

$3.95

Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Hot Chai Latte

$3.95

Herbal Tea

$2.95

Iced Espresso

$3.35

Iced Cappuccino

$3.95

Iced Pumpkin Spice

$5.95

Iced Latte

$4.95

Iced Chocolate

$5.95

Iced Chai Latte

$4.95

Green Team

$7.95

Detox Power

$7.95

V8

$7.95

Ginger Jack

$7.95

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1277 New Jersey Highway 23, Butler, NJ 07405

Directions

Main pic

