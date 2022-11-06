- Home
Axton's By Chef Anton Testino
No reviews yet
437 Ringwood Ave
Pompton Lakes, NJ 07442
Order Again
Appetizers
Mussels Verde
Blue point mussels and sautéed diced shallots in our green basil purée sauce.
Mussels Marinara
Fresh organic mussels served in our homemade marinara sauce. Your choice of Hot, Medium or Sweet.
Fried Calamari
Crispy and tender, served with our homemade marinara sauce. Your choice of Hot, Medium or Sweet.
Jekyll & Hyde Calamari
Crispy and tender, served with Chef Anton’s signature sweet and spicy apple balsamic sauce, made with roasted peppers over a bed of fresh baby arugula, topped with toasted almonds. Starts off Sweet, ends with Heat!
Crab Cakes
Rockefeller style crabcakes served over a piece of garlic crostini, served with a garlic cream tarragon sauce.
Clams Casino
Little neck clams stuffed with a homemade roasted pepper breadcrumb crust, topped with minced bacon, baked in a lemon white wine sauce and crisped to perfection!
Italian Long Hots
Served with sautéed sliced onions, sliced garlic and fresh black Italian grapes with a touch of plum tomato.
Garlic Bread
Our homemade Italian focaccia bread topped with minced garlic, oregano, grated parmesan and melted mozzarella cheese.
Garlic Twists
Chicken Wings
Served with your choice of BBQ, buffalo, garlic parmesan, teriyaki or sweet chili wing sauce and bleu cheese or ranch dipping sauce.
Axton's Wings
Served with a sweet and spicy apple balsamic glaze made with sautéed diced apples.
5, 4, 3 Combo
5 buffalo wings, 4 mozzarella sticks and 3 chicken tenders, served with dipping sauces.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with homemade marinara dipping sauce.
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Served with honey mustard dipping sauce.
Steak Fries
Soups
Salads
Caprese Salad
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and roasted red peppers over a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with your choice of dressing.
Burrata Salad
Fresh diced cucumbers, tomatoes and red onions seasoned with salt and marinated in a garlic basil purée, topped with a balsamic drizzle.
Roasted Chicken Cobb Salad
Fresh all natural roasted chicken breast, sliced avocados, hard boiled eggs and bacon, served over romaine lettuce and topped with diced tomatoes and crumbled feta cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Apple Mango Roasted Chicken Salad
Fresh all natural roasted chicken breast, sliced apples, diced tomatoes and provolone, served over baby spinach and arugula, topped with crumbled feta, toasted almonds and raisins. Served with an apple mango vinaigrette.
Roasted Chicken Burrata Salad
Fresh all natural roasted chicken breast, sliced apples and fresh diced tomatoes served over baby spinach, topped with burrata cheese and honey roasted nuts. Served with your choice of dressing.
Garden Salad
Served with romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers and cucumbers, garnished with black and green olives and red onions. Served with your choice of dressing.
Classic Caesar Salad
Fresh chopped romaine lettuce topped with homemade croutons and grated parmesan cheese, served with our homemade Caesar dressing.
Mediterranean Breaded Chicken Salad
Served with baby spinach, artichoke hearts, diced tomatoes and kalamata olives, topped with our homemade roasted pepper breadcrumb crusted chicken, roasted red peppers and crumbled feta cheese. Served with our homemade lemon garlic basil vinaigrette.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
Fresh chopped romaine lettuce served with diced tomatoes, black olives and shredded mozzarella cheese, topped with our homemade roasted pepper breadcrumb crusted chicken and smoked bacon. Served with ranch dressing.
Create Your Own Salad
Signature Chicken Sandwiches
Axton's Roasted Chicken Sandwich
Fresh all natural roasted chicken breast with caramelized onions, melted fresh mozzarella, sliced avocado, romaine lettuce and tomatoes. Served on our homemade focaccia bread with our homemade lemon garlic basil vinaigrette.
Jekyll & Hyde Chicken Sandwich
As seen on Food Network’s Chopped; fresh all natural roasted chicken breast topped with melted fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and baby spinach, served on our homemade focaccia bread with our signature sweet and spicy apple balsamic sauce. Starts off Sweet, Ends with Heat!
Marino Roasted Chicken Sandwich
Fresh all natural roasted chicken breast topped with melted fresh mozzarella, sautéed broccoli rabe and Italian long hot peppers. Served on our homemade focaccia bread.
Caprese Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Homemade roasted pepper breadcrumb crusted chicken topped with melted fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers and sliced tomatoes. Served with our homemade Mediterranean balsamic vinaigrette on a 12” Italian long roll.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Homemade roasted pepper breadcrumb crusted chicken topped with melted fresh mozzarella, smoked bacon, romaine lettuce and sliced tomatoes. Served with ranch dressing on a 12” Italian long roll.
Create Your Own Chicken Sandwich
All natural roasted chicken breast or homemade roasted pepper breadcrumb crusted chicken, served with your choice of toppings on either our homemade focaccia bread or a 12” Italian long roll.
Signature Steak Sandwiches
Jekyll & Hyde Steak Sandwich
As seen on Food Network’s Chopped; Angus strip steak seared in a cast iron pan, slow roasted and thin sliced, topped with melted fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and baby spinach, served on our homemade focaccia bread with our signature sweet and spicy apple balsamic sauce. Starts off Sweet, Ends with Heat!
Dolce Steak Sandwich
Angus strip steak seared in a cast iron pan, slow roasted and thin sliced, topped with sautéed broccoli rabe, sliced tomatoes, Italian long hot peppers, crumbled feta cheese and smoked bacon. Served on our homemade focaccia bread with our signature sweet and spicy apple balsamic sauce.
Ferro Steak Sandwich
Angus strip steak seared in a cast iron pan, slow roasted and thin sliced, topped with melted provolone, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms and green peppers. Served on our homemade focaccia bread.
Southwest Steak Sandwich
Angus strip steak seared in a cast iron pan, slow roasted and thin sliced, topped with caramelized onions, portobello mushrooms, smoked bacon, sliced tomatoes and baby arugula. Served with ranch dressing on our homemade focaccia bread.
Testino Steak Sandwich
Angus strip steak seared in a cast iron pan, slow roasted and thin sliced, topped with caramelized onions, Italian long hot peppers, sliced avocado, tomatoes, romaine lettuce and melted fresh mozzarella. Served on our homemade focaccia bread.
Create Your Own Steak Sandwich
Angus strip steak seared in a cast iron pan, served with your choice of toppings on either our homemade focaccia bread or a 12” Italian long roll.
Classic Sandwiches
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Homemade roasted pepper breadcrumb crusted chicken served with caramelized onions, fresh sliced garlic and basil in our homemade plum tomato sauce, topped with melted fresh mozzarella. Served on a 12” Italian long roll.
Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
Classic eggplant in a flour and egg batter, served with caramelized onions, fresh sliced garlic and basil in our homemade plum tomato sauce, topped with melted fresh mozzarella. Served on a 12” Italian long roll.
Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich
Homemade 100% ground angus meatballs served with caramelized onions, fresh sliced garlic and basil in our homemade plum tomato sauce, topped with melted fresh mozzarella. Served on a 12” Italian long roll.
Calzones & Stromboli
Cheese Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta and aged mozzarella cheese.
Cheese Stromboli
Stuffed with aged mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings.
Classic Italian Stromboli
Stuffed with ham, salami, pepperoni and aged mozzarella cheese.
Vegetable Stromboli
Stuffed with your choice of classic or grilled eggplant, roasted peppers and spinach with aged mozzarella cheese.
Classic Pizzas
Traditional Cheese Pizza
Donna's Famous Sicilian Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Homemade plum tomato marinara topped with fresh mozzarella and basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.
Nonna's Pizza
Our thin crust pan pizza topped with aged mozzarella, plum tomato marinara and basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.
White Pizza
Made with aged mozzarella, ricotta and melted provolone.
Specialty Pizzas
Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
Homemade roasted pepper breadcrumb crusted chicken thinly sliced, topped with ricotta and mozzarella.
Pesto Chicken Pizza
All natural roasted chicken breast in our homemade pesto sauce, topped with diced tomatoes and aged mozzarella.
Flat Iron Steak Pizza
Thin sliced Flat Iron steak with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms and green peppers topped with melted fresh mozzarella, drizzled with our signature sweet and spicy apple balsamic sauce.
Penne Vodka Pizza
Topped with our homemade vodka sauce, penne and aged mozzarella.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Homemade roasted pepper breadcrumb crusted chicken with smoked bacon and aged mozzarella, drizzled with ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Homemade roasted pepper breadcrumb crusted chicken coated in buffalo sauce, drizzled with bleu cheese dressing.
Belly Buster Pizza
Extra cheese topped with sliced pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, onions and crumbled sweet Italian sausage.
Meatlovers Pizza
Homemade sliced meatballs, fresh crumbled sausage, pepperoni and smoked bacon with aged mozzarella.
Verde Pizza
Fresh roasted peppers, grilled eggplant, spinach, basil and fresh garlic with aged mozzarella.
The Wolfgang Puck Pizza
As seen on Hell’s Kitchen; Homemade plum tomato marinara with grilled eggplant, sliced figs, braised baby spinach and diced fresh mozzarella, drizzled with our signature sweet and spicy apple balsamic sauce.
Pastas
Cavatelli Di Bari
Served with crumbled sweet Italian sausage, sliced and minced garlic, sautéed onions and roasted cherry tomatoes tossed with homemade cavatelli and diced broccoli rabe in an extra virgin olive oil.
Penne Your Way
Served with your choice of butter, marinara or our homemade vodka sauce made with diced caramelized onions and fresh Romano cheese.
Spaghetti & Homemade Meatballs
Homemade 100% ground angus meatballs served with caramelized onions, fresh sliced garlic and basil in our homemade plum tomato sauce.
Baked Ziti
Made with ricotta cheese and our homemade marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Cheese Ravioli Parmigiana
Homemade cheese ravioli topped with our homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Nonna's Sauce
Rigatoni served in our classic homemade marinara sauce with caramelized diced onions, fresh ground 100% angus beef, diced strip steak and smoked bacon, tossed with peas and Pecorino Romano cheese.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Served in a velvety cream sauce with grated Pecorino Romano cheese.
Cavatelli & Broccoli
Homemade cavatelli served with caramelized diced onions and fresh sliced garlic, sautéed with broccoli in an extra virgin olive oil sauce.
Chicken
Chicken Sottarelli
Fresh all natural roasted chicken breast served with sautéed crumbled sweet Italian sausage, caramelized shallots, mushrooms and roasted peppers in a pink sherry wine sauce, topped with smoked bacon, sliced tomatoes and melted fresh mozzarella, served over a bed of rigatoni and garnished with broccoli.
The David Chicken
All natural chicken breast coated with our homemade roasted pepper breadcrumb crust, served with caramelized sliced onions and fresh sliced garlic with a touch of plum tomato, topped with roasted peppers and grilled eggplant in a light pomodoro sauce over a bed of capellini, smothered with melted fresh mozzarella and garnished with braised baby spinach.
Chicken Esperanza
All natural roasted chicken breast served with sautéed sliced garlic, caramelized onions, sweet Italian sausage and portobello mushrooms, baked in a brown sherry wine sauce, topped with roasted peppers, sliced tomatoes, prosciutto and melted fresh mozzarella over a bed of homemade mashed potatoes, garnished with broccoli rabe.
Laghi Di Pompton Chicken
All natural chicken breast coated with our homemade roasted pepper breadcrumb crust, served with sautéed shallots and shiitake mushrooms in a lemon garlic sherry wine sauce, topped with roasted grape tomatoes and melted fresh mozzarella over a bed of linguine, garnished with braised baby spinach.
Chicken Parmigiana
Homemade roasted pepper breadcrumb crusted chicken baked in our homemade marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese and served over penne.
Chicken Francese
Egg-battered chicken in a lemon Chablis wine sauce, served over a bed of linguine and garnished with fresh lemon and broccoli.
Chicken Marsala
Fresh all natural roasted chicken breast with sautéed diced onions, fresh button mushrooms and diced prosciutto in a sweet marsala wine sauce, served over a bed of linguine and garnished with broccoli.
Chicken Carbonara
Fresh all natural roasted chicken breast with diced caramelized onions and minced garlic, sautéed with peas and smoked bacon in a light cream sherry wine sauce, served over a bed of linguine and garnished with broccoli.
The Nicolette Chicken
Homemade roasted pepper breadcrumb crusted chicken with sliced caramelized onions sautéed with broccoli and roasted red peppers in a light pink vodka sauce, topped with melted mozzarella and smoked bacon, served over a bed of penne.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Homemade egg-battered eggplant baked in our homemade marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese and served over penne.
Seafood
Salto Di Salmon
Pan seared with caramelized shallots, sliced garlic and artichoke hearts in a lemon Chablis wine sauce, served over a bed of homemade mashed potatoes and garnished with grilled asparagus and minced smoked bacon.
Bronzini Francesca
Filleted and pan seared with caramelized diced onions, sliced garlic and capers in a Chablis wine sauce, served over linguine and garnished with broccoli rabe.
O Sole Mio Seafood
Pan seared shrimp and scallops with little neck clams and mussels, served with caramelized diced shallots, sautéed sliced garlic, baby artichoke hearts and fresh roasted grape tomatoes, tossed with peas and crabmeat in a light lemon aioli sauce and served over linguine.
Seafood Marechiara
Pan seared shrimp and scallops with mussels, little neck clams and calamari in a light plum tomato basil sauce, served over linguine and garnished with fresh basil.
Linguine with Clam Sauce
Homemade clam sauce served with fresh chopped cherry stone clams, topped with little neck clams and served with your choice of red or white sauce over linguine.
Shrimp & Scallops
Pan seared shrimp and scallops served in Axton’s homemade marinara sauce or Fra Diavolo, garnished with basil and served over capellini.
Jumbo Shrimp Alla Vodka
Served with sautéed diced onions, fresh basil and plum tomatoes in a light pink vodka sauce over your choice of pasta, garnished with broccoli.
Jumbo Shrimp Marinara or Fra Diavolo
Served with sautéed sliced garlic and fresh basil in our homemade plum tomato marinara sauce over your choice of pasta.
Jumbo Shrimp Scampi
Served in a white wine garlic butter sauce with a dash of lemon over your choice of pasta, garnished with broccoli.
Risotto
Chicken Basilico Risotto
Fresh all natural roasted chicken breast topped with a basil purée and minced smoked bacon, served over a bed of risotto with caramelized diced shallots and minced garlic in a lemon sherry wine sauce, garnished with grilled asparagus.
Shrimp Risotto
Served with sautéed caramelized shallots, portobello mushrooms and roasted cherry tomatoes in a marsala wine sauce over a bed of risotto, topped with jumbo shrimp and garnished with grilled asparagus and smoked bacon.
Chicken Scampi Risotto
Served with sautéed caramelized shallots and shiitake mushrooms in a lemon sherry wine sauce over a bed of risotto, garnished with braised baby spinach and topped with thinly sliced all natural roasted chicken breast.
Chicken Carmelo Risotto
Served with sautéed fresh sliced garlic, caramelized shallots and shiitake mushrooms in a brown sherry wine sauce over a bed of risotto, garnished with braised baby spinach and topped with thinly sliced all natural roasted chicken breast smothered in melted fresh mozzarella.
Meats
21oz Slow Roasted Pork
Served Medium or Well Done with your choice of the Avoletta or Gordon Ramsay sauce.
12oz Filet Mignon
Served Rare, Medium Rare, Medium or Well Done with your choice of the Avoletta or Gordon Ramsay sauce.
14oz NY Strip Steak
Served Rare, Medium Rare, Medium or Well Done with your choice of the Avoletta or Gordon Ramsay sauce.
Vegan Appetizers
Vegan Sandwiches
Vegan Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Our new oat and wheat based chicken coated in vegan breadcrumbs, topped with our 100% vegan marinara sauce and melted vegan cheese. Served on our homemade vegan focaccia bread.
Vegan Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
Fresh grilled eggplant topped with our 100% vegan marinara sauce and melted vegan cheese, served on our homemade vegan focaccia bread.
Vegan Pomona Sandwich
Grilled eggplant, sautéed broccoli rabe and artichoke hearts served on our homemade vegan focaccia bread with your choice of dressing.
Vegan Luna Sandwich
Grilled portobello mushrooms, baby spinach and sliced tomatoes served on our homemade vegan focaccia bread with your choice of dressing.
Vegan Ceres Sandwich
Grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, baby spinach and sliced tomatoes topped with melted vegan cheese, served on our homemade vegan focaccia bread with your choice of dressing.
Create Your Own Vegan Sandwich
Served on our homemade vegan focaccia bread with your choice of vegan dressing and toppings.
Vegan Stromboli
Vegan Pizzas
Classic Vegan Cheese Pizza
100% vegan dough and sauce topped with vegan cheese.
Vegan Pepe Rosso Pizza
Made with grilled eggplant, homemade roasted red peppers and zucchini, topped with vegan cheese.
Vegan Fungo Pizza
Made with grilled portobello mushrooms, baby spinach and roasted tomatoes, topped with vegan cheese.
Vegan Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
Fresh breaded vegan chicken made with oats and wheat, sliced thin and topped with vegan cheese.
Vegan Entrées
Vegan Ravioli Al Limone
Homemade vegan ravioli stuffed with artichoke hearts, spinach and mushrooms served with sautéed thinly sliced garlic, shiitake mushrooms and fresh roasted grape tomatoes in a lemon Chablis oilo sauce, garnished with braised baby spinach.
Vegan Ravioli Parmigiana
Homemade vegan ravioli stuffed with artichoke hearts, spinach and mushrooms, topped with our 100% vegan marinara sauce and melted vegan cheese.
Vegan Eggplant Parmigiana
Grilled eggplant topped with our 100% vegan marinara sauce and melted vegan cheese, served over vegan spaghetti.
Vegan Chicken Parmigiana
Our new oat and wheat based chicken coated in vegan breadcrumbs, topped with our 100% vegan marinara sauce and melted vegan cheese, served over vegan spaghetti.
Vegan Risotto Primavera
Served with sautéed sliced onions, sliced golden brown garlic, charred corn, portobello mushrooms and peas in a puréed black bean pomodoro sauce over a bed of risotto.
Vegan Linguine & Broccoli
Served with caramelized diced onions and fresh sliced garlic, sautéed with broccoli in an extra virgin olive oil sauce.
Vegan Linguine & Broccoli Rabe
Served with caramelized diced onions and fresh sliced garlic, sautéed with broccoli rabe in an extra virgin olive oil sauce.
Rotini Al Vegano
Sautéed caramelized onions, fresh sliced garlic, sweet corn, roasted grape tomatoes, roasted peppers and peas, served over our vegan red rotini pasta with fresh basil.
Vegan Fagioli
Vegan red rotini pasta served with sautéed caramelized onions, fresh sliced garlic, black beans and chickpeas in a garlic olio sauce.
Sides
Kids
Desserts
Homemade Cannoli Dip
Our homemade cannoli cream served with cannoli chips for dipping.
Homemade Cannoli Crepe
Warm crepes stuffed with our homemade cannoli cream and topped with a drizzle of chocolate sauce, whipped cream, chopped nuts and our homemade strawberry brandy sauce.
Chocolate Lava Cake
Served warm with a scoop of vanilla gelato, whipped cream and our homemade strawberry brandy sauce.
Peanut Butter Lava Cake
Served warm with a scoop of vanilla gelato and whipped cream.
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
Layers of limoncello mousse in between sponge cake, topped with white chocolate curls, whipped cream and fresh strawberries.
Pistachio Ricotta Cheesecake
Layers of pistachio and ricotta creams in between sponge cake with a pistachio crumble crust, topped with whipped cream and fresh strawberries.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Apple Crumb Cake
Tiramisu
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
One of New Jersey's top Executive Chefs, Anton Testino (best known for competing on Food Network's Chopped and Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen), welcomes you to his Italian Restaurant where he serves his extraordinary and unique style of cuisine, infused with other cultural influences to create an original one of a kind menu. This makes Axton's, by Chef Anton Testino, one of the only Rustic Italian Seafood - Steak House Famous for its Risotto in Northern New Jersey.
437 Ringwood Ave, Pompton Lakes, NJ 07442