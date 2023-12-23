Official Wings Jefferson St 2035 Jefferson st
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2035 Jefferson st, Nashville, TN 37208
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Yay Yay's on Jefferson - 1821 Jefferson Street
No Reviews
1821 Jefferson Street Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurant
Grandpa Bar - 1501 Herman St, suite 123
No Reviews
1501 Herman St, suite 123 Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurant
Bag Lady's Fry Joint - Buchanan Arts District
No Reviews
1402 BUCHANAN STREET NASHVILLE, TN 37208
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Nashville
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurant
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurant