Ohayo Japanese Steakhouse

294 Reviews

$$

1256 N High St

Hillsboro, OH 45133

Popular Items

Hibachi Chicken
Crab Rangoon
California Roll

Soup & Salad

Clear Soup

$1.50+

Miso Soup

$1.50+

House Salad

$2.00+

Seaweed Salad

$4.75

Kani Salad

$6.25

Appetizers

Edamame

$4.00

steamed soy beans seasoned with sea salt

Japanese Spring Rolls

$6.00

deep fried vegetable spring rolls

Gyoza

$6.00

deep fried pork dumplings

Vegetable Tempura APP

$5.00

tempura battered and deep fried vegetables

Crab Rangoon

$6.00

deep fried dumplings with crab meat, onion, and cream cheese

Shrimp Tempura APP

$7.00

tempura battered and deep fried shrimp and vegetables

Sushi Sampler

$7.50

4 pieces Nigiri

Beef Tataki

$10.00

Bed of letuce With Sliced Seared Medium Rare Steak And Ponzu Sauce

Sashimi Sampler

$10.00

8 pieces of Fresh Assorted Fish

Red Tuna Tataki

$12.00

Seared Medium Rare Red tuna On Seaweed Salad With Ponzu sauce

Rolls

Salmon Roll

$5.50

Tuna Roll

$5.50

Spicy Salmon Roll

$5.50

Alaska Roll

$5.50

cucumber, avocado, and salmon

Spicy Tuna Roll

$5.50

Yellowtail w/ Scallion Roll

$5.50

Out of Control Roll

$6.50

tuna, salmon, avocado, and tobiko.

Ohayo Roll

$7.00

avocado, yellowtail, tuna, salmon.

Crispy Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.50

Hillsboro Roll

$10.00

Fried Shrimp, Crabstick, Avocado, With Tuna On Top, Scallion, Spicy Mayo And Tobiko

Philadelphia

$5.50

Salmon, Cream Cheese, And Cucumber

Bikini Roll

$10.00

Eel, Avocado, Cucumber Topped With Baked Yellowtail, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Scallion And Masago

Black Dragon Roll

$10.50

Deep Fried Tuna, Crabstick Topped With Baked Eel, Avocado And Eel Sauce

Boston Roll

$6.50

cream cheese, asparagus, cucumber, deep fried shrimp.

California Roll

$5.50

crab, cucumber, avocado.

Eel Dragon Roll

$10.50

Baked eel, cucumber, crab, topped with avocado, eel sauce, and sesame seeds.

Eel Roll

$5.50

baked eel and cucumber.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.50

deep fried shrimp, cucumber, avocado, tempura flakes, topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds

Spicy California

$5.50

Spider Roll

$10.00

deep fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame seeds.

Sweet Potato Roll

$5.00

Vegetable Roll

$5.00

avocado, cucumber, asparagus, topped with seaweed salad and sesame seeds.

American Dream Roll

$13.00

Spicy crab and deep fried shrimp inside this roll, topped with sliced salmon, spicy mayo, scallions, and masago.

California Special Roll

$10.00

Deep Fried California Roll Topped With Baked Crab & Scallop and Crunchy

Crunchy Roll

$12.00

Spicy crab and avocado inside a deep fried roll. Topped with sweet potato crisps, crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sriracha.

Dynamite Roll

$9.00+

Deep fried shrimp, cucumber, and cream cheese inside this deep fried roll. Topped with baked scallops, crab and spicy mayo with eel sauce and masago.

Ichiban Roll

$14.00

Spicy crab, deep fried shrimp, cream cheese, and avocado inside this deep fried roll. Topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and tobiko.

Las Vegas Roll

$12.00

Crab, cucumber, avocado, and cream cheese in a deep fried roll. Topped with crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and tempura flakes.

New York Roll

$13.00

Cream cheese, cucumber and salmon inside inside this roll. Topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, and tempura flakes.

Ocean Crab Roll

$12.00

Deep fried shrimp and cucumber inside this roll. Topped with spicy crab, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

Ohayo Special Roll

$12.00

Salmon, Crabstick, Asparagus, Cream Cheese, Deep Fried And Served With Special Sauce

Rainbow Roll

$12.00

Cucumber, avocado and crab inside this roll. Topped with 4 pieces of sliced raw fish and avocado.

Sweet Heart Roll

$16.00

Deep fried salmon, cucumber, avocado, and cream cheese. Topped with tobiko, seared sliced salmon, spicy mayo, crab, and tempura flakes.

Volcano Roll

$14.00

Cucumber, crab, avocado, topped with baked white tuna, crab, and spicy mayo, with eel sauce, tobiko.

Yum Yum Roll

$10.00

Deep Fried Sushi With Red Tuna, Creamcheese And Avocado Topped With Spicy Mayo And Tobiko

Dinner Entrees

Vegetable Tempura

$9.00

Chicken Tempura

$11.00

Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

Vegetable Teriyaki

$8.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$10.00

Steak Teriyaki

$13.00

Salmon Teriyaki

$13.00

Shrimp Teriyaki

$13.00

Scallop Teriyaki

$14.00

Maki A

$16.00

Maki B

$17.00

Maki C

$24.00

Sushi Deluxe

$21.00

Sashimi Deluxe

$23.00

Sushi Sashimi Combo for One

$25.00

Sushi Sashimi Combo for Two

$40.00

Ohayo Boat (For Four)

$90.00

Hibachi

Hibachi Chicken

$12.99

Hibachi Filet Mignon

$16.99

Hibachi New York Strip Steak

$14.99

Hibachi Salmon

$14.99

Hibachi Scallops

$16.99

Hibachi Shrimp

$14.99

Hibachi Vegetable

$9.99

Ohayo crispy chicken

$10.99

Chicken & Shrimp

$17.99

Chicken & Salmon

$18.99

Chicken and Scallops

$18.99

New York Steak and Chicken

$17.99

New York Steak and Shrimp

$18.99

New York Steak and Scallops

$18.99

Shrimp and Scallops

$18.99

Filet Mignon and Chicken

$18.99

Filet Mignon and Shrimp

$19.99

Filet Mignon and Scallops

$19.99

NY Steak & Lobster

$24.99

Filet Mignon & Lobster

$25.99

Lobster & Scallops

$24.99

Lobster & Shrimp

$23.99

NY Steak And Salmon

$18.99

Filet Mignon & Salmon

$19.99

Geisha

$23.00

Samurai

$25.00

Seafood Deluxe

$30.00

Ohayo Specials

$30.00

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Kids Hibachi Chicken

$8.99

Kids Hibachi Filet Mignon

$12.99

Kids Hibachi Shrimp

$9.99

Kids Hibachi Steak

$10.99

Side Fried Rice

$3.50

Side Noodles

$3.50

Side Vegetables

$4.50

Side Chicken

$5.99

Side Salmon

$7.50

Side Shrimp

$8.50

Side Scallop

$8.99

Side New York Strip Steak

$8.50

Side Filet Mignon

$9.50

White Rice

$2.50

Side Of Lobster

$13.99

Side French Fries

$3.50

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Fried Cheese Cake

$6.50

Sushi & Sashimi A La Carte

Red Snapper

$4.50

Salmon

$5.25

Tuna

$5.75

Yellowtail

$5.75

Scallop

$5.75

Tobiko

$5.25

Crab Stick

$3.75

Shrimp

$4.95

Toasted Salmon

$5.25

Baked Eel

$5.25

Sauces

Yum Yum

$1.50+

Sweet Chili

$1.00

Teriyaki

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Tempura Sauce

$1.00

Ginger Sauce

$1.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Ramune

$2.50Out of stock

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Virgin Strawberry Daquiri

$3.50+

Virgin Pina Colada

$3.50

Bubble Tea

$5.00+

Cinderella

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Sweetheart Sunrise

$3.00

Cuddle on The beach

$3.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
