Ohayo Japanese Steakhouse
294 Reviews
$$
1256 N High St
Hillsboro, OH 45133
Popular Items
Appetizers
Edamame
steamed soy beans seasoned with sea salt
Japanese Spring Rolls
deep fried vegetable spring rolls
Gyoza
deep fried pork dumplings
Vegetable Tempura APP
tempura battered and deep fried vegetables
Crab Rangoon
deep fried dumplings with crab meat, onion, and cream cheese
Shrimp Tempura APP
tempura battered and deep fried shrimp and vegetables
Sushi Sampler
4 pieces Nigiri
Beef Tataki
Bed of letuce With Sliced Seared Medium Rare Steak And Ponzu Sauce
Sashimi Sampler
8 pieces of Fresh Assorted Fish
Red Tuna Tataki
Seared Medium Rare Red tuna On Seaweed Salad With Ponzu sauce
Rolls
Salmon Roll
Tuna Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Alaska Roll
cucumber, avocado, and salmon
Spicy Tuna Roll
Yellowtail w/ Scallion Roll
Out of Control Roll
tuna, salmon, avocado, and tobiko.
Ohayo Roll
avocado, yellowtail, tuna, salmon.
Crispy Spicy Salmon Roll
Hillsboro Roll
Fried Shrimp, Crabstick, Avocado, With Tuna On Top, Scallion, Spicy Mayo And Tobiko
Philadelphia
Salmon, Cream Cheese, And Cucumber
Bikini Roll
Eel, Avocado, Cucumber Topped With Baked Yellowtail, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Scallion And Masago
Black Dragon Roll
Deep Fried Tuna, Crabstick Topped With Baked Eel, Avocado And Eel Sauce
Boston Roll
cream cheese, asparagus, cucumber, deep fried shrimp.
California Roll
crab, cucumber, avocado.
Eel Dragon Roll
Baked eel, cucumber, crab, topped with avocado, eel sauce, and sesame seeds.
Eel Roll
baked eel and cucumber.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
deep fried shrimp, cucumber, avocado, tempura flakes, topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds
Spicy California
Spider Roll
deep fried soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame seeds.
Sweet Potato Roll
Vegetable Roll
avocado, cucumber, asparagus, topped with seaweed salad and sesame seeds.
American Dream Roll
Spicy crab and deep fried shrimp inside this roll, topped with sliced salmon, spicy mayo, scallions, and masago.
California Special Roll
Deep Fried California Roll Topped With Baked Crab & Scallop and Crunchy
Crunchy Roll
Spicy crab and avocado inside a deep fried roll. Topped with sweet potato crisps, crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sriracha.
Dynamite Roll
Deep fried shrimp, cucumber, and cream cheese inside this deep fried roll. Topped with baked scallops, crab and spicy mayo with eel sauce and masago.
Ichiban Roll
Spicy crab, deep fried shrimp, cream cheese, and avocado inside this deep fried roll. Topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and tobiko.
Las Vegas Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocado, and cream cheese in a deep fried roll. Topped with crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and tempura flakes.
New York Roll
Cream cheese, cucumber and salmon inside inside this roll. Topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, and tempura flakes.
Ocean Crab Roll
Deep fried shrimp and cucumber inside this roll. Topped with spicy crab, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
Ohayo Special Roll
Salmon, Crabstick, Asparagus, Cream Cheese, Deep Fried And Served With Special Sauce
Rainbow Roll
Cucumber, avocado and crab inside this roll. Topped with 4 pieces of sliced raw fish and avocado.
Sweet Heart Roll
Deep fried salmon, cucumber, avocado, and cream cheese. Topped with tobiko, seared sliced salmon, spicy mayo, crab, and tempura flakes.
Volcano Roll
Cucumber, crab, avocado, topped with baked white tuna, crab, and spicy mayo, with eel sauce, tobiko.
Yum Yum Roll
Deep Fried Sushi With Red Tuna, Creamcheese And Avocado Topped With Spicy Mayo And Tobiko
Dinner Entrees
Vegetable Tempura
Chicken Tempura
Shrimp Tempura
Vegetable Teriyaki
Chicken Teriyaki
Steak Teriyaki
Salmon Teriyaki
Shrimp Teriyaki
Scallop Teriyaki
Maki A
Maki B
Maki C
Sushi Deluxe
Sashimi Deluxe
Sushi Sashimi Combo for One
Sushi Sashimi Combo for Two
Ohayo Boat (For Four)
Hibachi
Hibachi Chicken
Hibachi Filet Mignon
Hibachi New York Strip Steak
Hibachi Salmon
Hibachi Scallops
Hibachi Shrimp
Hibachi Vegetable
Ohayo crispy chicken
Chicken & Shrimp
Chicken & Salmon
Chicken and Scallops
New York Steak and Chicken
New York Steak and Shrimp
New York Steak and Scallops
Shrimp and Scallops
Filet Mignon and Chicken
Filet Mignon and Shrimp
Filet Mignon and Scallops
NY Steak & Lobster
Filet Mignon & Lobster
Lobster & Scallops
Lobster & Shrimp
NY Steak And Salmon
Filet Mignon & Salmon
Geisha
Samurai
Seafood Deluxe
Ohayo Specials
Chicken Nuggets
Kids Hibachi Chicken
Kids Hibachi Filet Mignon
Kids Hibachi Shrimp
Kids Hibachi Steak
Side Fried Rice
Side Noodles
Side Vegetables
Side Chicken
Side Salmon
Side Shrimp
Side Scallop
Side New York Strip Steak
Side Filet Mignon
White Rice
Side Of Lobster
Side French Fries
Sushi & Sashimi A La Carte
Sauces
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Ramune
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Diet Mountain Dew
Sierra Mist
Dr. Pepper
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Lemonade
Virgin Strawberry Daquiri
Virgin Pina Colada
Bubble Tea
Cinderella
Arnold Palmer
Sweetheart Sunrise
Cuddle on The beach
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
1256 N High St, Hillsboro, OH 45133