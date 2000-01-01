Ola Restobar - Downey 11040 Downey Avenue
11040 Downey Avenue
Downey, CA 90241
Shareables/Appetizers
TACO PLATTER (4)
Tacos with your choice of meat. Served with onions and cilantro
TACO PLATTER (6)
Tacos with your choice of meat. Served with onions and cilantro
TACO PLATTER (8)
Tacos with your choice of meat. Served with onions and cilantro
BURRITO
Meat Choice, Beans, Rice, Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro
BURRITO OLA
Burro gigante! Asada, Shrimp, and Carnitas.
CHORIQUESO
Delicious melted cheese topped with chorizo.
GUACAMOLE
A delicious blend of fresh avocado, chicharron and pico de gallo.
HOUSE NACHOS
Choice of meat, chips, beans, tomatillo salsa, monterrey cheese & more.
OLA! NACHOS
Giant loaded nachos with three meats, chips, beans, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, sour cream, guacamole, tomatillo salsa, Monterey cheese & more. Served with: • Carne Asada • Pastor • Carnitas
OLA! PLATTER
Nachos, taquitos, and quesadillas served with guacamole.
QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla filled with meat and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
QUESO FUNDIDO OLA!
Delicious melted cheese topped with three kinds of meat. Served with: • Carne Asada • Pastor • Carnitas
SOPITOS OLA!
3 sopitos with your choice of meat.
STACKED TAQUITOS
Beef taquitos served with guacamole, chopped lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco.
Seafood/Mariscos
GRILLED OCTOPUS
TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE
Lemon-cured fish ceviche with onion, tomato & cilantro. Topped with grated carrot and avocado
OLA TRIO TOSTADA
3 mini tostadas. Tostada mixta, tostada de ceviche & tostada de camaron with onion, cilantro and tomato.
TOSTADAS DE CAMARON
Shrimp ceviche with onion, tomato & cilantro. Topped with avocado.
CAMARONES AGUACHILES
Lemon-cured shrimp soaked in a delicious citrus jalapeño sauce. Topped with crushed peppers, onion and cucumber
COCTEL DE CAMARON
Shrimp, onion, tomato and cilantro served in homemade cocktail juice.
COCTEL CAMPECHANA
Shrimp, Octopus, onion, tomato and cilantro served in homemade cocktail juice.
COCTEL DE CEVICHE
Fish ceviche, onion, tomato and cilantro served in homemade cocktail juice.
CONSOME OLA!
Shrimp and fish soup with a touch of chipotle.
SEAFOOD TACO TOUR
Breaded shrimp taco, beer-battered fish taco, grilled shrimp taco, and grilled fish taco.
Burgers
PASTRAMI BURGER
Beef patty, swiss cheese, pastrami, pickles and mustard.
GOOD MORNING BURGER
Beef patty with bacon, swiss cheese, egg, chipotle dressing, tomato, purple onion, and spring mix
PASTOR BURGER
Beef patty and al pastor meat with swiss cheese, pineapple, onion rings, and thousand island dressing.
BBQ BURGER
Beef patty with bacon, crispy onion, and BBQ sauce.
BACON CHEESEBURGER
Beef patty, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, purple onion and American cheese.
HABANERO CHEESEBURGER
Beef patty, crispy bacon and Monterey cheese mixed with habanero.
BUFFALO CHICKEN BURGER
Crispy chicken tenders with buffalo sauce, cole slaw, and mayo
BOURBON BURGER
Beef patty with grilled onions, onions rings, mushrooms, bourbon BBQ sauce, and swiss cheese
PORKBELLY BURGER
Beef patty with grilled onions, onions rings, mushrooms, bourbon BBQ sauce, and swiss cheese
SURF & TURF BURGER
Beef patty with bacon, wrapped shrimp, crispy onion, swiss cheese, spring mix, tomatoe, onion, and chipotle ranch
*DOG BITES
3 mini hot dogs. Mexican, Pastrami and Street dog.
Wings & More
BUFFALO WINGS
Boneless or Traditional - Choose from: • Traditional • Lemon Pepper • BBQ • Mango Habanero
SHRIMP FRIES
French fries topped with shrimp, bacon bits, cheese, tomatoe, jalapeño, onioNs, cilantro, salsa chipotle ranch
HOUSE FRIES
Waffle fries, shoestring fries and curly fries.
ONION RINGS TOWER
FISH AND CHIPS
Beer battered swai fillet served with house fries mix.
FRIED CALAMARI
Crispy breaded calamari served with fries, chipotle and cilantro jalapeño dipping sauces
ASADA FRIES
French fries topped with asada, cheese, salsa, onions, jalapeño, cilantro, sour cream and a over-easy egg.
PASTOR FRIES
Pizza
LA ROMANA PIZZA
* All pizzas are made with Mozzarella cheese
OLA! PIZZA
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon and roasted garlic cloves. * All pizzas are made with Mozzarella cheese
CARNITAS PIZZA
House tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese topped with carnitas, jalapeño peppers and fresh pico de gallo. * All pizzas are made with Mozzarella cheese
PASTOR PIZZA
House tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese topped with al pastor meat, pineapple and jalapeño peppers. * All pizzas are made with Mozzarella cheese
MARGARITA PIZZA
House tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese topped with sundried tomatoes and basil. * All pizzas are made with Mozzarella cheese
PASTRAMI PIZZA
House tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese topped with pastrami, pickles and mustard. * All pizzas are made with Mozzarella cheese
DEL MAR PIZZA
Octopus, shrimp, onions, cherry tomato, and habanero. * All pizzas are made with Mozzarella cheese
CARNE ASADA PIZZA
House tomato sauce, mozarella cheese topped with carne asada, jalapeño peppers and red onion. * All pizzas are made with Mozzarella cheese
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
Combine your favorite (3) ingredients. $1 per additional topping. * All pizzas are made with Mozzarella cheese
PEPPERONI
Salads
OLA! SALAD
Lettuce, spring mix, chicken, green apples, strawberries, nuts, dry cranberries, apple cider vinagrette.
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD
Chicken, lettuce, spring mix, tomato, croutons, purple onion, nuts and shredded mozzarella.
HOUSE CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, chicken, hard boiled egg, purple onion, black olives, croutons and caesar dressing
COBB SALAD
Romaine, spring mix, cabbage, carrot, chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, bleu cheese, cherry, tomatoes, and onion
Tablitas
Desserts
Sides/A La Carte
CHIPS & SALSA
A La Carte Costa Azul Shrimp
A La Carte Seafood Taco
A La Carte Sopito
A La Carte Taco
Chile Toreado
Side Bacon 3 (pcs)
Side Beans
Side Breakfast Potatoes
Side Chicharrons
Side Chips
Side Egg
Side Fruit Bowl
Side Guacamole
Side Rice
Side Sausage 3 (pcs)
Side Shredded Cheese
Side Sliced Avocado
Side Sour Cream
Side Toast
Side Tortilla (2)
Egg Benidict
Liquor
** Well Vodka
Abolute Citron
Absolute
Absolute Manderin
Absolute Rasberry
Absolute Vanilla
Beluga
Belvedere
Ciroc
Ciroc Apple
Ciroc Mango
Ciroc Peach
Ciroc Pineapple
Ciroc Red Berry
Crystal Head Aurora
Crystal Head Pride
Effen Cucumber
Effen Rose
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Stoli
Titos
X-Rated
** Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
Impress Gin
Tanqureray
** Well Rum
Bacardi Anejo
Bacardi Coconut
Bacardi DragonBerry
Bacardi Gold
Barcardi Limon
Barcardi Superior
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Meyers Rum
Sailor Jerry
Rumchata
** Well Tequila
1800 Anejo
1800 Cristalino
1800 Repo
1800 Silver
7 Leguas Anejo
7 leguas reposado
7 leguas silver
818 Anejo
818 Repo
818 Silver
Avion Silver
Cali Rose Joven
Casa amigos anejo
Casa amigos blanco
Casa amigos Mezcal
Casa amigos repo
Cazadores Anejo
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Repo
Centenario Cristalino
Centenario Anejo
Centenario Leyenda
Centenario Repo
Centenario Silver
Clase Azul Anejo
Clase Azul Gold
Clase Azul Repo
Clase Azul Silver
Coramino Reposado Christalino
Corralejo Anejo
Corralejo Repo
Corralejo silver
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 70
don julio anejo
Don Julio Primevera
Don Julio Repo
Don Julio Silver
El Silencio Mezcal
Gran Patron
Happy Birthday Shot
Herradura Anjeo
Herradura Repo
Herradura Silver
Herradura Ultra
Ilegal Mezcal Anejo
Ilegal Mezcal Joven
Ilegal Mezcal Repo
Jose Cuervo Reserva
Jose Cuervo Silver
Jose Cuervo Traditional
Mandala Anejo
Mandala Extra Anejo
Mandala Reposado
Mandala Silver
Milagro Silver
Patron silver
Patron Repo
Patron Anejo
Patron Sherry Cask
Milagro Repo
Teremana Anejo
Teremana Repo
Teremana Silver
Tres Gen Anejo
Tres Gen Christalino
Tres Gen Repo
Tres Gen Silver
Xicaru
Centenario Cristalino
Dobel Tequila
** Well Whiskey
Angels Envy
Blackened
Blanton Whiskey
Buchanan's 12
Buchanan's 18
Buchanan’s Red Seal
bulleit 95 rye
bulleit bourbon
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Gentleman Jack
Glenlevit 12
Glenlevit 18
High West Bourbon
High West Double Rye
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
Jacks Daniels Rye
Jameson
Jameson 18 Year
Jameson Orange
Johnnie Walker Green
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Johnnie Walker Double Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Knob Creek
Laphroaig 10 Year
Laphroaig Quarter Cast
Lugavullin 16 Year
Makers 46
Makers Mark
McAllen 12
McAllen 18
Sazerac Rye
Screwball
Southern Comfort
Tullamore dew
Wild Turkey
Woodsford Whiskey
Amaretto - Disaronno
Amaretto Well
Ambersand
Apple Puckers
Bailey's Irish Cream
Butterscotch Schnapps
D'Usse
Fireball
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Hennessy VS
Hennessy Vsop
Hpnotiq
Jager
Kahlua
Midori
Peach Schnapps
Razamatazz
Remy Martin
Remy Martin VSOP
Rumchata
Watermelon Puckers
Cocktails A-Z
Adios
Amaretto Sour
American Mule
Apple Martini
Black Russian
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Bourbon Sour
Cactus Cooler Cocktail
Champagne Bottle
Chelada
Cosmo
Cuba Libre
Daiquiri
Daquiri Strawberry
Dark and Stormy
Dirty Martini
Espresso Martini
French Connection
Gimlet
Hawaiian Punch
Irish Mule
Irish Red Head
LA Water
LB Tea
LB Tea (Top Shelf)
Lemon Drop Martini
LI Tea
LI Tea (Top Shelf)
Mai Tai
Manhatten Up
Martini Tradional
Mexican Mule
Mezcal Mule
Midori Sour
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow mule
Negroni
Orangesicle
Jameson orange desert