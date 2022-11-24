  • Home
  • Jonesboro
  • Old Judge Coffee Shop - Jonesboro - 2904 Stallings Ln
Old Judge Coffee Shop - Jonesboro 2904 Stallings Ln

No reviews yet

2904 Stallings Ln

Jonesboro, AR 72401

Order Again

Latte/Macchiato

Iced Latte

$5.50+

Hot Latte

$5.50+

Iced Macchiato

$5.50+

Hot Macchiato

$5.50+

Blended

$5.50+

Shakes

Espresso Shake

$6.50+

Milkshake

$6.50+

Red Bull Blast

Red Bull

$4.50+

Blended Red Bull

$4.50+

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.50+

Sugar Free Blended Red Bull

$4.50+

November Specials

Pumpkin Pie

$5.50+

Candied Apple

$5.50+

Arils Blast

$5.00+

Signature Drinks

Sweet Tooth

$5.50+

Grizzly Bear

$5.50+

Minty Fresh

$5.50+

Lucky Lad

$5.50+

Summer Camp

$5.50+

Tiramisu

$5.50+

Wake Up Call

$4.50+

Beach Breeze

$4.50+

Blushing Lady

$4.50+

Berry-Licious

$4.50+

Black Coffee

$2.00+

Cold Brew

$3.00+

Americano

$2.50+

Lemonade

$4.00+

Chai Tea

$4.30+

Matcha

$4.30+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Blended Hot Chocolate

$4.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

2904 Stallings Ln, Jonesboro, AR 72401

