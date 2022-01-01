one22west imageView gallery
Pizza
Seafood
Steakhouses

One22West

review star

No reviews yet

122 W Lincoln St

Tullahoma, TN 37388

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Drinks

Club Soda

$0.50

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Kid's Drink

$2.25

Lemonade

$3.00

Redbull

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sundrop

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Appetizers

Vegan Boneless Wings - 6oz

$8.50

Bang Bang Chicken

$12.00

Diced chicken tenders, fried and tossed in sweet and spicy bang bang sauce

Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.00

Battered and fried shrimp tossed in sweet and spicy bang bang sauce

Bang Bang Coco Shrimp

$15.00

Battered and fried shrimp tossed in sweet and spicy bang bang sauce

Bang Bang Steak

$15.00Out of stock

Chips & Cheese

$7.50

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Battered, fried fresh button mushrooms, served with our special dipping sauce

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Light and crispy, battered and fried fresh, never frozen pickle chips served with ranch dressing

Fried Ravioli

$9.50

A generous portion of crispy fried cheese-filled ravioli with a side of house-made marinara

Nachos

$9.00

White corn tortilla chips topped with creamy queso blanco, jalapenos, lettuce, and tomatoes

Southwest Eggrolls

$9.00

Four chicken, black bean, and corn egg rolls made from scratch served with ranch dipping sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

6 Wings

$9.00

Dozen Wings

$14.00

Steak & Seafood

Prime Rib

$29.00+

Tender Black Angus beef, slow roasted for hours and seasoned to perfection

20 oz Prime Rib For 2

$58.00

Tender Black Angus beef, slow roasted for hours and seasoned to perfection

Filet

$49.00Out of stock

12 oz Tender Black Angus beef

Ribeye

$38.00

12 oz Tender Black Angus beef

Sirloin

$22.00+

Hand-cut Black Angus beef

Chopped Steak

$16.00+

8 oz chopped Black Angus steak topped with brown gravy, sautéed mushrooms and onions

40oz Ribeye

$95.00

40oz Ribeye for 2

$100.00

32oz Bone-In Ribeye

$70.00Out of stock

32oz Bone-In Ribeye for 2

$75.00Out of stock

Steak Tips

$22.00+

8 oz chopped Black Angus steak topped with brown gravy, sautéed mushrooms and onions

Salmon

$22.00

Atlantic salmon filet broiled and lightly seasoned OR blackened with lemon cream sauce

Caribbean Salmon

$23.00

Broiled Atlantic salmon with a sweet Caribbean glaze topped with a zesty gluten-free panko topping

Shrimp Dinner

$20.00

Twelve grilled OR lightly battered and fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce and lemon

Red Snapper

$21.00

Seared red snapper in a tequila orange glaze

Fish & Chips

$12.00

Chicken & Pork

Lollipop Pork Chop

$18.00

Juicy tenderloin bone-in pork chop served on a bed of spinach

Chicken Breast

$16.00

Juicy 8 oz all white meat chicken breast seasoned with cajun, teriyaki, or lemon pepper

2 Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Two hand battered and fried tenders OR flame grilled served with your choice of dipping sauce

3 Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Three hand battered and fried tenders OR flame grilled served with your choice of dipping sauce

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with our own Parmesan cream and fresh mozzarella cheese, then crusted with panko

Vegan Chicken Bites

$19.00

Chicken Florentine

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with our own Parmesan cream and fresh mozzarella cheese, then crusted with panko

Pasta & Salads

Steak Gorgonzola

$23.00

6 oz of fresh cut Black Angus steak tips served over cavatappi pasta with our house made creamy alfredo, asparagus, and Gorgonzola crumbles

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$18.00

Parmesan encrusted chicken served over fettuccini Alfredo covered in house Marinara sauce

Fiesty Feta

$14.00

Spicy feta cheese sauce served over fettuccini

Rattlesnake Pasta

$14.00

Cavatappi pasta simmered in a smooth, spicy cream sauce with fresh spinach and tomatoes

BYO Pasta

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crispy romaine lettuce with creamy Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, and croutons

Vegan Southwest Chicken Salad

$18.00

Quart Of Soup

$12.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Beer-Cheese & Bacon Jam Burger

$17.00

This burger will slap you in the face with flavor. Soft beer cheese, sweet bacon jam, and crispy onion straws set this 1/2 lb burger over the top.

Whiskey Burger

$15.00

Basted in locally distilled whiskey, sautéed onions, and Swiss cheese

122 Burger

$14.00

Traditional house burger with choice of cheese and toppings

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.00

Shaved sirloin on a toasted roll topped with mozzarella cheese, sautéed peppers and onions

French Dip

$16.00

Shaved Black Angus beef and Swiss cheese on a toasted roll and a side of au jus. Creamy horseradish sauce available upon request.

BLT

$15.00

A generous portion of crispy fried bacon, fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and mayo on hoagie bread

Prime Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

A generous portion of crispy fried bacon, fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and mayo on hoagie bread

Pizza, Calzone, & Stromboli

9in Pizza

$10.00

Build your own

14in Pizza

$15.00

Build your own

BYO Calzone

$13.50

Made with your choice of three toppings, mozzarella, and marinara sauce inside

BYO Stromboli

$13.50

Made with your choice of three toppings, mozzarella, and marinara sauce on the side

Child's Menu

Child's Pasta Marinara

$4.50

Child's Buttered Noodles

$4.00

Child's Chicken Tender

$6.50

Served with one side

Child's Vegan Ck Bites

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served with one side

Desserts

Gluten-Free Chocolate Tort

$7.00

Served with ice cream upon request

Gluten-Free Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Fudge Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Banana Fosters Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Cafe Mocha Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Cookies & Cream Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Plain Cheesecake

$8.00

Irish Cream Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Mint Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Rocky Road Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Whiskey Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

Birthday Brownie Sunday!

Whole Cheesecake

$49.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

Sides

2 Slice Bacon

$1.50

2oz Bang Bang

$1.00

2oz Caribbean Sauce

$1.50

2oz Lemon Cream

$1.00

2oz Queso

$1.50

4oz Alfredo

$3.00

4oz Bang Bang

$3.00

4oz Queso

$3.00

4oz Ratt Sauce

$3.00

4oz Salsa

$1.00

6oz Queso

$6.00

2oz Vegan Ranch

$2.00

4oz Vegan Ranch

$4.00

Add Bun

$1.00

Add Garden

$1.00

Add Sauteèd Mushrooms

$1.00

Add Sautéed Onions

$1.00

Add Sautéed Peppers

$1.00

Bowl of Soup

$5.50

Extra Chips

$2.00

Extra sauce

$0.50

Fried Egg

$1.00

Garlic Bread

$2.50

GF Bun

$1.50

GF Pasta

$3.00

Gf Pizza Crust

$2.00

Honey

$1.00

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Au Jus

$1.00

Side Baked Potato

$4.00

Side Baked Sweet Potato

$4.00

Side BB Fries

$4.00

Side Beer Battered Fries

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Side Buttered Angel Hair

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side Fire Roasted Corn

$4.00

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Fried Okra

$4.00

Side Grilled HOT Pepper

$1.00

Side Jalapeños

$0.50

Side Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Side Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Side Marinara

$2.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$4.00

Side of Cheese - 2oz Jack/Cheddar

$0.50

Side Pizza Sauce

$2.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Sautéed Kale

$4.00

Side Sautéed Mushrooms

$4.00

Side Spinach

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

A la Carte

1 Chicken Tender

$5.00

12oz Ribeye

$33.00

12oz Sirloin

$24.00

6 Shrimp

$9.00

6oz Sirloin

$17.00

6oz Vegan Chicken Bites

$7.00

Burger Patty

$9.00

Caribbean Salmon

$18.00

Chicken Breast

$11.00

Salmon

$17.00

Snapper

$17.00

Veggie Patty

$8.00

Pork Chop

$13.00

16oz Prime Rib

$40.00

Cocktails

Absolut Stress

$7.25

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Amaretto Paradise

$7.25

Amaretto Sour

$4.50

Amaretto Stone Sour

$5.00

American Pie

$6.00

Apple Bomb Shot

$6.00

Appletini

$7.00

B52 Shot

$5.50

Bahama Mama

$6.75

Bay Breeze

$6.00

Big Blue Sky

$8.00

Birthday Cake Shot

$5.50

Black Russian

$5.75

Blackberry Screw

$7.00

Blonde Jack

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blow Job Shot

$5.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Blue Valium

$7.25

Brandy Alexander

$6.50

Buttery Nipple Shot

$5.50

Cape Cod

$5.50

Cherry Limeade

$7.50

Chocolate Covered Cherry

$10.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$6.50

Cloud 9

$7.25

Coffee Drink

$6.00

Colorado Bulldog

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Crown Bomb

$8.00

Daiquiri

Dick Doctor

$5.50

Four Horsemen

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.50

Get in Back Bitch

$6.50

Gibson

$5.00

Gimlet

$6.00

Ginger Baby

$7.00

Girl's Best Friend

$6.50

Gold Margarita

$6.50

Grasshopper

$6.00

Grateful Dead

$7.00

Green Gold Margarita

$7.00

Greyhound

$5.00

Hairy Navel

$5.25

Hana Fanta

$6.50

Harpoon

$5.50

Hawaiian Long Island

$7.00

Hendrick's Fizz

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$6.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$7.75

JD Eggnog

$7.00

Jolly Rancher Shot

$5.50

Kamikaze Shot

$5.50

Killer Kool-Aid

$7.00

Knock Me Down

$7.00

Lemon Breeze

$5.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$7.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$5.50

LifeSaver Long Island

$8.00

Liquid Mary-Jane

$8.50

Long Island Beach Tea

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Long Island-Top Shelf

$10.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$7.00

Madras

$5.75

Mai Tai

$7.00

Malexa

$7.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$6.50

Martini

$6.00

Martini - Blow Pop

$7.00

Martini - Blue Lemon

$7.00

Martini - Caramel

$7.00

Martini - Cinnfully

$7.00

Martini - Godiva

$7.50

Martini - Italian Apple

$7.50

Martini - Key Lime

$7.00

Martini - Pixy Stick

$7.00

Midori Sour

$5.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mint Julep

$6.00

Mojito

$7.00

Mounds

$6.50

Ms. Emiy

$7.00

Mudslide

$7.00

Nutty Irishman

$6.00

Oatmeal Cookie Shot

$5.50

Old Fashion

$6.00

Peach Bellini

$6.00

Peppermint Russian

$5.00

Pina Colada

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$5.50

Purple Hooter Shooter

$5.50

Red Eye Lucy

$6.50

Red Headed Shot

$6.00

Red Sangria

$7.00

Rob Roy

$7.00

Rootbeer Float

$7.00

Royal Steward

$9.50

Rum Collins

$5.25

Rum Runner

$6.00

Rusty Nail

$6.50

Salty Dog

$5.50

Salty Russian

$6.00

Scooby Snack Shot

$5.50

Screwdriver

$5.50

Sea Breeze

$5.50

Sex on the Beach

$6.50

Sex with an Alligator

$6.00

Sidecar

$6.50

Singapore Sling

$5.50

Slo Comfort Screw

$5.50

Snakebite Shot

$6.00

Southern Peach Tea

$6.00

Spiked Soda

$4.50

Springwater

$8.00

Stinger

$6.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

Strawberry Margarita

$6.00

Summer Whiskey Tea

$7.00

Sweet Mama Punch

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Texas Tea

$7.00

The Cowgirl

$8.50

Thin Mint

$7.50

Toasted Almond Shot

$5.50

Tom Collins

$5.50

Tom Collins - MAD

$5.50

Tropical Punch

$6.00

Tullahoma Derby

$7.50

Twisted Trollop

$7.00

Washington Apple Shot

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

Whiskey Sour - MAD

$5.00

White Russian

$5.75

White Sangria

$7.00

Zombie

$7.00

Signature Cocktails

Dickel Black & Orange Martini

$9.00

Gingerbread Jack

$9.00

Grand Opera

$9.00

Nashville Negroni

$9.00

Ole Fashion Reserve

$13.50

Peanut Butter Buckeye

$14.00

Picker's Pleasure

$9.00

Pritchard's Painkiller

$9.00

Reaper-Infused Bloody Maria

$7.00

Reaper-Infused Margarita

$7.00

Ricco Suave

$9.00

Smooth Gentleman

$10.00

South of Manhattan

$15.00

Tennessee Gentleman

$9.00

Tennessee Mud

$9.00

Tequila Mockingbird

$10.00

The 86-64

$9.00

Whiskey Punch

$9.00

Frozen Shamrock

$10.00

Blood Orange Creamsicle

$9.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$9.00

Draft Beer

Bearded Iris IPA

$4.50+

Common John Golden Ale

$4.50+

Common John IPA

$5.00+

Common John Special

$5.00+

Common John Vienna Lager

$4.50+

Diskin Tiki Pineapple Cider

$5.00+

Gypsy Queen Cider

$5.00+

Jackalope Bearwalker Maple Brown Ale

$4.50+

Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc

$6.00+

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale

$6.00+

Mill Creek Lil' Darlin Citrus Wheat Beer

$4.50+

Ole Shed Haystack IPA

$4.50+

Ole Shed Honey Do

$4.50+

Ole Shed Potbelly Porter

$4.50+

Ole Shed Southern Pale Ale

$4.50+

Ole Shed Tenniskey

$6.50+

Ole Shed Wild Berry Seltzer

$4.50+

Tailgate Cider

$4.50+

Tailgate Peanut Butter Stout

$4.50+

YeeHaw Dunkel

$4.50+

Wanderlinger Blackberry Hug

$5.00+

Wiseacre Coffee Milk Stout

$4.50+

122 Growler

$10.00

Round For Kitchen

$12.00

Bottled Beer

Budlight

$3.50

Coor's Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Corona Extra

$4.00

Dos Equis Amber

$4.00

Dos Equis Lager

$4.00

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$4.00

New Grist Gluten Free Pilsner

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Canned Beer

Guinness Draught Can

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$4.00

White Claw Watermelon

$4.00

White Claw Lime

$4.00

Red

House Cabernet

$6.00+

House Merlot

$6.00+

House Pinot Noir

$6.00+

Arrington's Red Fox Red

$10.75+

Ben Marco Malbec

$13.00+

J Lohr Cabernet

$10.50+

Justin Cabernet

$13.25+

Lynchburg BlackBerry

$10.25+

Lynchburg Cabernet

$9.75+

Lynchburg Merlot

$9.75+

BTL Bravium Pinot Noir

$105.00

BTL Heitz Cellar Cabernet Sauvignon

$132.00

BTL Prisoner Unshackled

$53.00

BTL Volunteer Cabernet Sauvignon

$99.00

Corking Fee

$15.00

White

House Chardonnay

$6.00+

House Moscato

$6.00+

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00+

House Riesling

$6.00+

House Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00+

House White Zinfandel

$6.00+

Daou Chardonnay

$9.75+

Love & Exile Anonymous Sauvignon Blanc

$9.75+

Lynchburg Just Peachy

$10.25+

Lynchburg Moscato

$9.75+

Lynchburg Ruby Red Slippers

$10.25+

Lynchburg Serendipity

$9.75+

Lynchburg Raspydragon

$10.25+

Rose & Champagne

Arrington's Firefly Rose

$10.25+

La Marca Prosecco

$9.00+

Lynchburg Raspydragon

$10.25+

Lynchburg Niagara Blush

$10.25+

BTL Wycliff Brut

$20.00

Well Liquor

Well Gin

$5.00+

Well Rum

$5.00+

Well Scotch

$5.00+

Well Tequila

$5.00+

Well Vodka

$5.00+

Well Whiskey

$5.00+

Gin

Abernathy

$7.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00+

Ghost Rail

$7.75+

Gobbler Springs

$7.00+

Old Glory

$6.75+

Plymouth

$9.25+

Liqueurs/Cordials

Disaronno

$7.00+

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.25+

Drambuie

$7.25+

Frangelico

$6.25+

Jagermeister

$6.25+

Kahlua

$5.75

E&J Brandy

$5.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Gran Gala

$5.00

Hennessey

$11.00

Jagermeister Spice

$6.50

Jinro Soju

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Razzmatazz

$4.00

Ricard

$8.00

Rum Chata

$5.75

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Rum

Bacardi Black

$5.00+

Bacardi Gold

$5.00+

Bacardi Superior

$5.00+

Baron Samedi

$5.00+

Blue Chair Vanilla

$5.50+

Captain Morgan Spice

$8.00+

Montego Coconut

$5.00+

Papa Pilar's Dark

$8.00+

Pritchard's Spiced

$7.00+

Sailor Jerry

$6.50+

Scotch Whisky

Balvenie 12 Year Single Malt Scotch Whiskey

$18.50+

Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie Scotch Whiskey

$12.75+

Cutty Sark Scotch Whiskey

$5.00+

Dewar's White Label Scotch Whiskey

$7.75+

Glenlivet 12 Year Scotch Whiskey

$10.50+

Glenlivet 18 Year Scotch Whiskey

$29.75+

Oban 14 Year Scotch Whiskey

$19.00+

Talisker 10 Year Scotch Whiskey

$15.75+

Glenfiddich 18 Year Scotch Whiskey

$29.75+

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$11.50+

Cincoro Blanco

$15.25+

Cincoro Anejo

$27.00+

Cincoro Reposado

$18.00+

Dos Primos Blanco

$10.25+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.50+

Lunazul Anejo

$7.50+

Lunazul Blanco

$6.00+

Lunazul Reposado

$5.50+

Ghost Pepper Tequila

$6.00+

Vodka

360 Double Chocolate

$6.00+

Big Machine

$6.50+

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$6.00+

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$6.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00+

Grey Goose

$7.50+

McCormick Whipped Cream

$5.50+

Pickers Blood Orange

$6.00+

Pickers Original

$6.00+

Pickers Pineapple

$6.00+

Pickers Blueberry

$6.00+

Tito's

$6.00+

Walton's Vodka

$7.00+

Whiskey/Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$11.00+

Blanton's Bourbon

$13.75+

Bulleit Rye Whiskey

$7.50+

Corsair Triple Smoke Tennessee Whiskey

$10.50+

Crown Royal Apple Whiskey

$6.75+

Crown Royal Blended Canadian Whiskey

$6.50+

Davidson Reserve 4 Grain Whiskey

$10.75+

Davidson Reserve Rye Whiskey

$13.50+

Davidson Reserve Tennessee Whiskey

$9.25+

Davidson's Reserve Wheat Bourbon

$10.75+

Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey

$5.50+

Four Roses Kentucky Bourbon

$8.75+

Fugitive Gradgousier Tennessee Whiskey

$13.50+

Fugitive Tennessee Waltz Whiskey

$12.50+

Maker's Mark Whiskey

$7.75+

Michter's Small Batch

$11.00+

Pritchard's Tennessee Malt Whiskey

$11.00+

Red Eye Rye Blended Coffee Whiskey

$6.00+

Sazerac Rye Whiskey

$7.25+

Seagram's 7 Blended American Whiskey

$6.00+

Seagram's VO Blended Canadian Whiskey

$6.00+

Short Mountain Tennessee Bourbon

$13.25+

Short Mountain Tennessee Moonshine

$7.25+

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$8.00+

Teeling Single Malt Irish Whiskey

$13.00+

The Company

$14.75+

Uncle Nearest 1856 Tennessee Whiskey

$13.25+

Uncle Nearest 1884 Tennessee Whiskey

$11.25+

Wild Turkey 101 Kentucky Bourbon

$7.75+

Jack Daniels Whiskey

Jack Daniel's no. 7 Tennessee Whiskey

$6.25+

Jack Daniel's Apple Flavor Whiskey

$6.25+

Jack Daniel's Fire Cinnamon Flavored Whiskey

$6.25+

Gentleman Jack Whiskey

$8.50+

Jack Daniel's Honey

$6.25+

Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Whiskey

$10.50+

Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Rye Whiskey

$11.75+

Jack Daniel's Rye Whiskey

$7.00+

Jack Bonded

$8.50+

Jack Bonded - Triple Mash

$8.50+

Jack Sinatra

$23.50+

George Dickel Whisky

Dickel No.1 Un-Aged Corn Whisky

$5.50+

Dickel No. 8 Tennessee Whisky

$5.00+

Dickel No. 12 Tennessee Whisky

$5.75+

Dickel Rye Whisky

$6.50+

Dickel Tabasco Barrel Finish Whisky

$5.75+

Dickel 8 Year Bourbon

$8.00+

Dickel 9 Year Barrel Select

$10.50+

Dickel 15 Year Barrel Select

$13.75+

Dickel Bottled in Bond Tennessee Whisky

$9.50+

Dickel Coppertongue

$29.00+

Dickel Fable&Folly

$30.50+

Dickel Leopold

$23.00+

Irish Whiskey

Kinahan Irish Whiskey

$9.75+

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$7.50+

Donegal Irish Whiskey

$9.00+

Teeling Single Malt Irish Whiskey

$6.00+

Kilbeggan Irish Whiskey

$6.00+

Uisce Irish Whiskey

$6.00+

N/A Bottled Beer

O'Doul's Non-Alcoholic

$4.00

N/A Cocktails

Virgin Daquiri

$3.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$3.50

Bites

4 Wings

$6.00

6 Wings

$9.00

Dozen Wings

$14.00

Fried Mac&Chez

$6.00

Battered, fried fresh button mushrooms, served with our special dipping sauce

Half Ravioli

$6.00

A generous portion of crispy fried cheese-filled ravioli with a side of house-made marinara

Late Night Pizza

$10.00

Build your own

Extra Chips

$2.00

2 Eggrolls

$7.00

A generous portion of crispy fried cheese-filled ravioli with a side of house-made marinara

Mini Tacos

$6.00

Served with house-made marinara

Potato Skins

$6.00

Four chicken, black bean, and corn egg rolls made from scratch served with ranch dipping sauce

Pretzel Bites

$6.00

Light and crispy, battered and fried fresh, never frozen pickle chips served with ranch dressing

Small Vegan Bites

$10.00

Vegan Boneless Wings - 6oz

$8.50

LN Chips/Cheese

$6.00

Desserts

Gluten-Free Chocolate Tort

$7.00

Served with ice cream upon request

Gluten-Free Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Fudge Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Banana Fosters Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Cafe Mocha Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Cookies & Cream Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Plain Cheesecake

$8.00

Irish Cream Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Mint Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Rocky Road Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Whiskey Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

Birthday Brownie Sunday!

Whole Cheesecake

$49.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Locally owned and operated restaurant in historic downtown Tullahoma nestled in the heart of whiskey country.

Location

122 W Lincoln St, Tullahoma, TN 37388

Directions

Gallery
one22west image

Popular restaurants in Tullahoma

Sundrop Shoppe & Luncheonette - 217 NW Atlantic St. Tullahoma, TN
orange star4.5 • 249
217 NW Atlantic St Tullahoma, TN 37388
View restaurantnext
Piggy's Place Bar-B-Que - Tullahoma
orange star4.9 • 117
112 N ANDERSON ST Tullahoma, TN 37388
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tullahoma
Murfreesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston