One22West
122 W Lincoln St
Tullahoma, TN 37388
Order Again
Drinks
Appetizers
Vegan Boneless Wings - 6oz
Bang Bang Chicken
Diced chicken tenders, fried and tossed in sweet and spicy bang bang sauce
Bang Bang Shrimp
Battered and fried shrimp tossed in sweet and spicy bang bang sauce
Bang Bang Coco Shrimp
Battered and fried shrimp tossed in sweet and spicy bang bang sauce
Bang Bang Steak
Chips & Cheese
Chips & Salsa
Fried Mushrooms
Battered, fried fresh button mushrooms, served with our special dipping sauce
Fried Pickles
Light and crispy, battered and fried fresh, never frozen pickle chips served with ranch dressing
Fried Ravioli
A generous portion of crispy fried cheese-filled ravioli with a side of house-made marinara
Nachos
White corn tortilla chips topped with creamy queso blanco, jalapenos, lettuce, and tomatoes
Southwest Eggrolls
Four chicken, black bean, and corn egg rolls made from scratch served with ranch dipping sauce
Spinach Artichoke Dip
6 Wings
Dozen Wings
Steak & Seafood
Prime Rib
Tender Black Angus beef, slow roasted for hours and seasoned to perfection
20 oz Prime Rib For 2
Tender Black Angus beef, slow roasted for hours and seasoned to perfection
Filet
12 oz Tender Black Angus beef
Ribeye
12 oz Tender Black Angus beef
Sirloin
Hand-cut Black Angus beef
Chopped Steak
8 oz chopped Black Angus steak topped with brown gravy, sautéed mushrooms and onions
40oz Ribeye
40oz Ribeye for 2
32oz Bone-In Ribeye
32oz Bone-In Ribeye for 2
Steak Tips
8 oz chopped Black Angus steak topped with brown gravy, sautéed mushrooms and onions
Salmon
Atlantic salmon filet broiled and lightly seasoned OR blackened with lemon cream sauce
Caribbean Salmon
Broiled Atlantic salmon with a sweet Caribbean glaze topped with a zesty gluten-free panko topping
Shrimp Dinner
Twelve grilled OR lightly battered and fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce and lemon
Red Snapper
Seared red snapper in a tequila orange glaze
Fish & Chips
Chicken & Pork
Lollipop Pork Chop
Juicy tenderloin bone-in pork chop served on a bed of spinach
Chicken Breast
Juicy 8 oz all white meat chicken breast seasoned with cajun, teriyaki, or lemon pepper
2 Chicken Tenders
Two hand battered and fried tenders OR flame grilled served with your choice of dipping sauce
3 Chicken Tenders
Three hand battered and fried tenders OR flame grilled served with your choice of dipping sauce
Parmesan Crusted Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with our own Parmesan cream and fresh mozzarella cheese, then crusted with panko
Vegan Chicken Bites
Chicken Florentine
Grilled chicken breast topped with our own Parmesan cream and fresh mozzarella cheese, then crusted with panko
Pasta & Salads
Steak Gorgonzola
6 oz of fresh cut Black Angus steak tips served over cavatappi pasta with our house made creamy alfredo, asparagus, and Gorgonzola crumbles
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Parmesan encrusted chicken served over fettuccini Alfredo covered in house Marinara sauce
Fiesty Feta
Spicy feta cheese sauce served over fettuccini
Rattlesnake Pasta
Cavatappi pasta simmered in a smooth, spicy cream sauce with fresh spinach and tomatoes
BYO Pasta
Caesar Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce with creamy Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, and croutons
Vegan Southwest Chicken Salad
Quart Of Soup
Burgers & Sandwiches
Beer-Cheese & Bacon Jam Burger
This burger will slap you in the face with flavor. Soft beer cheese, sweet bacon jam, and crispy onion straws set this 1/2 lb burger over the top.
Whiskey Burger
Basted in locally distilled whiskey, sautéed onions, and Swiss cheese
122 Burger
Traditional house burger with choice of cheese and toppings
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved sirloin on a toasted roll topped with mozzarella cheese, sautéed peppers and onions
French Dip
Shaved Black Angus beef and Swiss cheese on a toasted roll and a side of au jus. Creamy horseradish sauce available upon request.
BLT
A generous portion of crispy fried bacon, fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and mayo on hoagie bread
Prime Sandwich
A generous portion of crispy fried bacon, fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and mayo on hoagie bread
Pizza, Calzone, & Stromboli
Child's Menu
Desserts
Gluten-Free Chocolate Tort
Served with ice cream upon request
Gluten-Free Cheesecake
Fudge Brownie Sundae
Banana Fosters Cheesecake
Cafe Mocha Cheesecake
Chocolate Cheesecake
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake
Cookies & Cream Cheesecake
Plain Cheesecake
Irish Cream Cheesecake
Mint Chocolate Cheesecake
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Rocky Road Cheesecake
Whiskey Turtle Cheesecake
Birthday Brownie Sunday!
Whole Cheesecake
Scoop of Ice Cream
Sides
2 Slice Bacon
2oz Bang Bang
2oz Caribbean Sauce
2oz Lemon Cream
2oz Queso
4oz Alfredo
4oz Bang Bang
4oz Queso
4oz Ratt Sauce
4oz Salsa
6oz Queso
2oz Vegan Ranch
4oz Vegan Ranch
Add Bun
Add Garden
Add Sauteèd Mushrooms
Add Sautéed Onions
Add Sautéed Peppers
Bowl of Soup
Extra Chips
Extra sauce
Fried Egg
Garlic Bread
GF Bun
GF Pasta
Gf Pizza Crust
Honey
Side Asparagus
Side Au Jus
Side Baked Potato
Side Baked Sweet Potato
Side BB Fries
Side Beer Battered Fries
Side Broccoli
Side Buttered Angel Hair
Side Caesar Salad
Side Cheese
Side Fire Roasted Corn
Side French Fries
Side Fried Okra
Side Grilled HOT Pepper
Side Jalapeños
Side Loaded Baked Potato
Side Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Side Mac N Cheese
Side Marinara
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
Side of Cheese - 2oz Jack/Cheddar
Side Pizza Sauce
Side Salad
Side Sautéed Kale
Side Sautéed Mushrooms
Side Spinach
Side Sweet Potato Fries
A la Carte
Cocktails
Absolut Stress
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Paradise
Amaretto Sour
Amaretto Stone Sour
American Pie
Apple Bomb Shot
Appletini
B52 Shot
Bahama Mama
Bay Breeze
Big Blue Sky
Birthday Cake Shot
Black Russian
Blackberry Screw
Blonde Jack
Bloody Mary
Blow Job Shot
Blue Hawaiian
Blue Valium
Brandy Alexander
Buttery Nipple Shot
Cape Cod
Cherry Limeade
Chocolate Covered Cherry
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot
Cloud 9
Coffee Drink
Colorado Bulldog
Cosmopolitan
Crown Bomb
Daiquiri
Dick Doctor
Four Horsemen
Fuzzy Navel
Get in Back Bitch
Gibson
Gimlet
Ginger Baby
Girl's Best Friend
Gold Margarita
Grasshopper
Grateful Dead
Green Gold Margarita
Greyhound
Hairy Navel
Hana Fanta
Harpoon
Hawaiian Long Island
Hendrick's Fizz
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Jager Bomb
JD Eggnog
Jolly Rancher Shot
Kamikaze Shot
Killer Kool-Aid
Knock Me Down
Lemon Breeze
Lemon Drop Martini
Lemon Drop Shot
LifeSaver Long Island
Liquid Mary-Jane
Long Island Beach Tea
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Island-Top Shelf
Lynchburg Lemonade
Madras
Mai Tai
Malexa
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Martini - Blow Pop
Martini - Blue Lemon
Martini - Caramel
Martini - Cinnfully
Martini - Godiva
Martini - Italian Apple
Martini - Key Lime
Martini - Pixy Stick
Midori Sour
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Mounds
Ms. Emiy
Mudslide
Nutty Irishman
Oatmeal Cookie Shot
Old Fashion
Peach Bellini
Peppermint Russian
Pina Colada
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Purple Hooter Shooter
Red Eye Lucy
Red Headed Shot
Red Sangria
Rob Roy
Rootbeer Float
Royal Steward
Rum Collins
Rum Runner
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Salty Russian
Scooby Snack Shot
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Sex with an Alligator
Sidecar
Singapore Sling
Slo Comfort Screw
Snakebite Shot
Southern Peach Tea
Spiked Soda
Springwater
Stinger
Strawberry Daiquiri
Strawberry Margarita
Summer Whiskey Tea
Sweet Mama Punch
Tequila Sunrise
Texas Tea
The Cowgirl
Thin Mint
Toasted Almond Shot
Tom Collins
Tom Collins - MAD
Tropical Punch
Tullahoma Derby
Twisted Trollop
Washington Apple Shot
Whiskey Sour
Whiskey Sour - MAD
White Russian
White Sangria
Zombie
Signature Cocktails
Dickel Black & Orange Martini
Gingerbread Jack
Grand Opera
Nashville Negroni
Ole Fashion Reserve
Peanut Butter Buckeye
Picker's Pleasure
Pritchard's Painkiller
Reaper-Infused Bloody Maria
Reaper-Infused Margarita
Ricco Suave
Smooth Gentleman
South of Manhattan
Tennessee Gentleman
Tennessee Mud
Tequila Mockingbird
The 86-64
Whiskey Punch
Frozen Shamrock
Blood Orange Creamsicle
Blueberry Lemonade
Draft Beer
Bearded Iris IPA
Common John Golden Ale
Common John IPA
Common John Special
Common John Vienna Lager
Diskin Tiki Pineapple Cider
Gypsy Queen Cider
Jackalope Bearwalker Maple Brown Ale
Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc
Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale
Mill Creek Lil' Darlin Citrus Wheat Beer
Ole Shed Haystack IPA
Ole Shed Honey Do
Ole Shed Potbelly Porter
Ole Shed Southern Pale Ale
Ole Shed Tenniskey
Ole Shed Wild Berry Seltzer
Tailgate Cider
Tailgate Peanut Butter Stout
YeeHaw Dunkel
Wanderlinger Blackberry Hug
Wiseacre Coffee Milk Stout
122 Growler
Round For Kitchen
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
Red
House Cabernet
House Merlot
House Pinot Noir
Arrington's Red Fox Red
Ben Marco Malbec
J Lohr Cabernet
Justin Cabernet
Lynchburg BlackBerry
Lynchburg Cabernet
Lynchburg Merlot
BTL Bravium Pinot Noir
BTL Heitz Cellar Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Prisoner Unshackled
BTL Volunteer Cabernet Sauvignon
Corking Fee
White
House Chardonnay
House Moscato
House Pinot Grigio
House Riesling
House Sauvignon Blanc
House White Zinfandel
Daou Chardonnay
Love & Exile Anonymous Sauvignon Blanc
Lynchburg Just Peachy
Lynchburg Moscato
Lynchburg Ruby Red Slippers
Lynchburg Serendipity
Lynchburg Raspydragon
Rose & Champagne
Well Liquor
Gin
Liqueurs/Cordials
Rum
Scotch Whisky
Balvenie 12 Year Single Malt Scotch Whiskey
Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie Scotch Whiskey
Cutty Sark Scotch Whiskey
Dewar's White Label Scotch Whiskey
Glenlivet 12 Year Scotch Whiskey
Glenlivet 18 Year Scotch Whiskey
Oban 14 Year Scotch Whiskey
Talisker 10 Year Scotch Whiskey
Glenfiddich 18 Year Scotch Whiskey
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey/Bourbon
Basil Hayden
Blanton's Bourbon
Bulleit Rye Whiskey
Corsair Triple Smoke Tennessee Whiskey
Crown Royal Apple Whiskey
Crown Royal Blended Canadian Whiskey
Davidson Reserve 4 Grain Whiskey
Davidson Reserve Rye Whiskey
Davidson Reserve Tennessee Whiskey
Davidson's Reserve Wheat Bourbon
Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey
Four Roses Kentucky Bourbon
Fugitive Gradgousier Tennessee Whiskey
Fugitive Tennessee Waltz Whiskey
Maker's Mark Whiskey
Michter's Small Batch
Pritchard's Tennessee Malt Whiskey
Red Eye Rye Blended Coffee Whiskey
Sazerac Rye Whiskey
Seagram's 7 Blended American Whiskey
Seagram's VO Blended Canadian Whiskey
Short Mountain Tennessee Bourbon
Short Mountain Tennessee Moonshine
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
Teeling Single Malt Irish Whiskey
The Company
Uncle Nearest 1856 Tennessee Whiskey
Uncle Nearest 1884 Tennessee Whiskey
Wild Turkey 101 Kentucky Bourbon
Jack Daniels Whiskey
Jack Daniel's no. 7 Tennessee Whiskey
Jack Daniel's Apple Flavor Whiskey
Jack Daniel's Fire Cinnamon Flavored Whiskey
Gentleman Jack Whiskey
Jack Daniel's Honey
Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Whiskey
Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Rye Whiskey
Jack Daniel's Rye Whiskey
Jack Bonded
Jack Bonded - Triple Mash
Jack Sinatra
George Dickel Whisky
Dickel No.1 Un-Aged Corn Whisky
Dickel No. 8 Tennessee Whisky
Dickel No. 12 Tennessee Whisky
Dickel Rye Whisky
Dickel Tabasco Barrel Finish Whisky
Dickel 8 Year Bourbon
Dickel 9 Year Barrel Select
Dickel 15 Year Barrel Select
Dickel Bottled in Bond Tennessee Whisky
Dickel Coppertongue
Dickel Fable&Folly
Dickel Leopold
Irish Whiskey
N/A Bottled Beer
N/A Cocktails
Bites
4 Wings
6 Wings
Dozen Wings
Fried Mac&Chez
Battered, fried fresh button mushrooms, served with our special dipping sauce
Half Ravioli
A generous portion of crispy fried cheese-filled ravioli with a side of house-made marinara
Late Night Pizza
Build your own
Extra Chips
2 Eggrolls
A generous portion of crispy fried cheese-filled ravioli with a side of house-made marinara
Mini Tacos
Served with house-made marinara
Potato Skins
Four chicken, black bean, and corn egg rolls made from scratch served with ranch dipping sauce
Pretzel Bites
Light and crispy, battered and fried fresh, never frozen pickle chips served with ranch dressing
Small Vegan Bites
Vegan Boneless Wings - 6oz
LN Chips/Cheese
Desserts
Gluten-Free Chocolate Tort
Served with ice cream upon request
Gluten-Free Cheesecake
Fudge Brownie Sundae
Banana Fosters Cheesecake
Cafe Mocha Cheesecake
Chocolate Cheesecake
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake
Cookies & Cream Cheesecake
Plain Cheesecake
Irish Cream Cheesecake
Mint Chocolate Cheesecake
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Rocky Road Cheesecake
Whiskey Turtle Cheesecake
Birthday Brownie Sunday!
Whole Cheesecake
Scoop of Ice Cream
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
Locally owned and operated restaurant in historic downtown Tullahoma nestled in the heart of whiskey country.
122 W Lincoln St, Tullahoma, TN 37388